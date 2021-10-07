NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/7/21

Night Eleven: A BLOCK

Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Hiroshima, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

A Block

– Zack Sabre Jr, (4-1) 8 Points

– KENTA, (4-2) 8 Points

– Kota Ibushi, (4-2) 8 Points

– The Great O-Khan, (4-2) 8 Points

– Shingo Takagi, (3-2) 6 Points

– Toru Yano, (3-2) 6 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (3-3) 6 Points

– Tanga Loa, (2-3) 4 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (2-3) 4 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points, Medically Disqualified From The G1

First Match: El Desperado vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Hand fighting display. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Desperado brings Oiwa down to the mat. Desperado grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Desperado applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Oiwa reverses the hold. Oiwa grabs a side headlock. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Desperado fish hooks Oiwa. Desperado with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors neck lock. Desperado stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a single leg takedown. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Oiwa. Desperado with the elbow drop on the left knee of Oiwa. Desperado applies a leg lock.

Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Oiwa. Desperado with a Splash on the left leg of Oiwa. Desperado rolls Oiwa over for a two count. Desperado toys around with Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Desperado kicks the left knee of Oiwa. Oiwa denies The Bodyslam. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado repeatedly kicks Oiwa in the chest. Oiwa with an overhand chop. Oiwa with The GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa whips Desperado across the ring. Oiwa dropkicks Desperado for a two count. Desperado denies The Boston Crab. Desperado figure fours the legs of Oiwa. Oiwa with two palm strikes. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Desperado makes Oiwa tap out to The Indian Death Lock.

Winner: El Desperado via Submission

Second Match: KENTA vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Takahashi starts things off with a Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi goes for a Corner Dropkick, but Kenta ducks out of the way. Takahashi sends Kenta back first into the steel barricade. Kenta with a Reverse Hammer Throw into the barricade. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Kenta drives Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. Kenta tosses Takahashi around the ringside area. Mid-Kick/Overhand Chop Exchange. Kenta slams Takahashi’s head on the announce table. Kenta rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Kenta with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a one count. Kenta applies The Figure Four Headlock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Takahashi in the back. Kenta toys around with Takahashi. Kenta unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta mocks Tetsuya Naito. Kenta with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta pulls Takahashi down to the mat. Kenta removes a turnbuckle pad. Kenta whips Takahashi into the exposed steel for a two count.

Kenta repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s head. Takahashi with three overhand chops. Kenta goes back to the rear chin lock. Takahashi kicks Kenta in the chest. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Takahashi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Kenta’s face. Takahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Takahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick. Takahashi hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Kenta rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Kenta sends Takahashi into the ropes. Kenta Powerslams Takahashi. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Kenta drops Takahashi with The DDT for a two count. Kenta applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Kenta applies The STF. Takahashi with another round of elbow smashes. Kenta sends Takahashi tumbling to the floor. Takahashi denies The Green Killer. Takahashi drives Kenta back first into the barricade. Kenta Powerslams Takahashi on the floor.

Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Takahashi avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Kenta denies The Dynamite Plunger. Forearm Exchange. Kenta uppercuts Takahashi. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Kenta shoves Takahashi into the referee. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kenta with a Snap DDT. Kenta grabs a steel chair. Takahashi tells Kenta to bring it. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta throws the chair into Takahashi’s face. Kenta delivers multiple chair shots. Kenta hits The Green Killer on the chair for a two count. Takahashi denies The GTS. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Kenta shrugs off the short-arm clothesline from Takahashi. Kenta applies an arm-bar. Takahashi turns Kenta over. Takahashi drops Kenta with Victory Royal. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Takahashi SuperKicks Kenta. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi with another SuperKick. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi follows that with a Running Death Valley Driver into the red turnbuckle pad. Kenta negates The Time Bomb. Kenta rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Kenta drives Takahashi face first into the exposed steel. Kenta rolls Takahashi over to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) Kota Ibushi vs. (4) Tanga Loa w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Loa applies a front face lock. Loa backs Ibushi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Loa talks strategy with Jado. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Loa whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi runs into Loa. Loa drops down on the canvas. Loa leapfrogs over Ibushi. Loa dropkicks Ibushi. Loa with a side headlock takeover. Ibushi whips Loa across the ring. Loa drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi leapfrogs over Loa. Ibushi dropkicks Loa to the floor. Ibushi with The Slingshot Pescado. Ibushi whips Loa into the steel barricade. Loa Spears Ibushi on the floor. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa slams Ibushi’s head on the ring apron. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Loa with The Slingshot Senton. Loa follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Loa argues with the referee. Loa hooks the outside leg for a two count. Loa applies a rear chin lock. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Loa is choking Ibushi with his knee. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa headbutts the back of Ibushi. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Loa kicks Ibushi in the gut. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Loa decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Running Boot Exchange. Ibushi drops Loa with The Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Loa kicks Ibushi in the face. Ibushi Powerslams Loa. Ibushi with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Loa denies The Half & Half Suplex.

Loa with three sharp elbow strikes. Loa kicks Ibushi in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa follows that with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi kicks Loa in the gut. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Loa denies The Kamigoye. Ibushi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ibushi with two hamstring kicks. Loa blocks The Reverse Kamigoye. Loa pulls back the shoulders of Ibushi. Loa drops Ibushi with The Reverse Kamigoye. Loa with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Loa with a Release German Suplex. Ibushi rises back on his feet. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Ibushi with a Release German Suplex. Loa blocks The V-Trigger. Reverse Hurricanrana Exchange. Ibushi with The Bomaye. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Loa counters with The Spear. Ibushi negates Ape Shit. Ibushi nails Loa with The Tombstone PileDriver. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (8) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. (4) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Sabre talks smack to Takahashi after the bell rings. Sabre with a waist lock go-behind. Sabre grapples around Takahashi. Sabre with the lateral press for a one count. Strong lockup. Takahashi shoves Sabre towards the referee. Sabre denies the low blow. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre applies a waist lock. Takahashi tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Takahashi goes for another low blow, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Takahashi blocks The Running Boot. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a shoulder block. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock in the ropes. Takahashi tumbles to the floor. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Sabre rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left elbow of Takahashi. Takahashi starts biting the right boot of Sabre. Takahashi sends Sabre face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi drives Sabre back first into the steel barricade. Takahashi nails Sabre with the pimp stick. Sabre gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen.

Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a one count. Takahashi rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Takahashi sends Sabre to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi tugs on Sabre’s hair. Takahashi slaps Sabre in the face. Sabre with three uppercuts. Takahashi kicks Sabre in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Sabre. Sabre hyperextends the left shoulder of Takahashi. Takahashi with another toe kick. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre bends the left elbow of Takahashi. Sabre brings Takahashi down to the mat. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Takahashi. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Sabre goes into the cover for a two count. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sabre repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Sabre in the face. Takahashi denies The Tornado DDT. Takahashi avoids The Overhead Wrist Kick. Takahashi drops Sabre with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi backs Sabre into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Sabre counters with The Triangle Choke. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Olympic Slam, but Sabre counters with a deep arm-drag. Sabre with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Sabre with another elbow stomp. Takahashi denies The PK. Takahashi sends Sabre face first into the canvas. Sabre avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam. Knife Edge Chop/Roundhouse Kick Exchange. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Takahashi drops Sabre with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Sabre with The Overhead Wrist Kick. Takahashi clotheslines Sabre. Takahashi connects with The Pimp Juice for a two count. Sabre negates The Big Juice. Sabre applies the hammerlock. Sabre makes Takahashi tap out to The Tesco Meal Deal.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. via Submission

Fifth Match: (6) Shingo Takagi vs. (6) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Yano is playing mind games with Takagi. Yano wants Takagi to put the blindfold on. Takagi obliges. Yano rolls Takagi over for a two count. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi puts the blindfold over Yano’s head. Takagi drops Yano with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Yano regroups on the outside. Takagi kicks Yano in the gut. Takagi with a straight right hand. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Yano blinds Takagi with the hand sanitizer. Yano puts the blindfold over Takagi’s head. Yano throws Takagi underneath the ring. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Takagi is pissed. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Takagi punches Yano in the back. Takagi with the irish whip. Yano removes the other neutral color turnbuckle pad. The referee has lost complete of the match. Takagi and Yano are swinging turnbuckle pads at each other. Takagi clotheslines Yano. Takagi stomps on Yano’s face. Takagi slams Yano’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Takagi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Takagi unloads two knife edge chops. Takagi scores a right jab.

Takagi with a Front Slam. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi stands on the back of Yano’s head. Takagi toys around with Yano. Forearm Exchange. Yano runs into Takagi. Yano ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Takagi decks Yano with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a right jab. Hair Pull Exchange. Yano kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Yano shoves the referee towards Takagi. Yano with a drop toe hold into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Takagi over for a two count. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Yano. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano with another quick rollup for a two count. Takagi and Yano plays hot potato with the referee. Takagi with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi puts Yano’s shirt over his head. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (8) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan backs Ishii into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Khan pats Ishii on the forehead. Strong lockup. Ishii applies a side headlock. Khan whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii runs into Khan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii with a forearm smash. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan drops Ishii with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Khan stomps on the midsection of Ishii. Khan repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Khan kicks Ishii in the back. Ishii grabs Khan by his throat. Forearm Exchange. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii talks smack to Khan. Ishii grabs Khan’s ponytail. Khan goes after Ishii’s ears. Khan pushes Red Shoes. Khan kicks Ishii out of the ring. Khan with a double sledge. Khan applies a wrist lock. Khan whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Khan is choking Ishii with his boot. Ishii gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Khan repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Khan starts choking Ishii with his knee. Red Shoes admonishes Khan. Khan slams Ishii’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii avoids The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan with The Flying Mongolian Chop for a two count.

Khan applies a top wrist lock. Khan works on the right shoulder of Ishii. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on the right shoulder of Ishii. Khan with Three Mid-Kicks. Ishii tells Khan to bring it. Khan with three toe kicks. Ishii answers with a knife edge chop. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Khan sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii runs into Khan. Third Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii puts Khan down with the running shoulder tackle. Ishii repeatedly kicks Khan in the face. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ishii goes for The Running Lariat, but Khan counters with a Judo Throw. Khan with forearm shivers. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan clotheslines the back of Ishii’s neck. Khan puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Ishii gets tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Ishii with his boot. Khan with a Sliding Dropkick for a one count. Khan whips Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan poses for the crowd. Chop Exchange. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Second Forearm Exchange. Khan puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Khan with a straight right hand. Ishii denies The SuperPlex. Ishii with Two HeadButts. Ishii PowerBombs Khan for a two count.

Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Khan counters with The Head & Arm Choke. Ishii with The Divorce Court. Ishii applies The Kimura Lock. Ishii transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishii with a running short-arm clothesline. Khan blocks a lariat from Ishii. Ishii denies The Eliminator. HeadButt Exchange. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Khan lands back on his feet. Ishii blocks The Pump Kick. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat. Khan responds with The GourdBuster. Khan with a Running NeckBreaker. Khan with a Delayed Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ishii fires back with combination forearms. Khan with a diving shoulder tackle. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan hits The TTD for a two count. Ishii denies The Eliminator. Khan with a throat thrust. Ishii dodges The Pump Kick. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Khan responds with The Pump Kick. Khan applies The Claw. Khan dumps Ishii face first on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a one count. Khan ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Khan with an Inside Out Lariat. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Khan denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Khan applies The Claw. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii connects with The Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Khan with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 278 of The Hoots Podcast