NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 10/9/21

Night Thirteen: A BLOCK

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

A Block

– Zack Sabre Jr, (5-1) 10 Points

– Kota Ibushi, (5-2) 10 Points

– Shingo Takagi, (4-2) 8 Points

– KENTA, (4-2) 8 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (4-3) 8 Points

– The Great O-Khan, (4-3) 8 Points

– Toru Yano, (3-3) 6 Points

– Tanga Loa, (2-4) 4 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (2-4) 4 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points, Medically Disqualified From The G1

First Match: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Ryohei Oiwa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kanemaru kicks Oiwa in the gut. Kanemaru hyperextends the left shoulder of Oiwa. Kanemaru applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Oiwa applies a hammerlock. Oiwa repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Oiwa grabs a side headlock. Kanemaru whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa drops Kanemaru across the ring. Oiwa stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Oiwa applies a front face lock. Fujita tags himself in. Fujita with clubbing blows to Kanemaru’s back. Fujita applies a side headlock. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Following a snap mare takeover, Fujita applies a rear chin lock. Oiwa tags himself in. Oiwa knocks Desperado off the ring apron. Oiwa kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle.

Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa applies a side headlock. Kanemaru with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado bodyslams Oiwa. Desperado knocks Fujita off the apron. Desperado is putting the boots to Oiwa. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Desperado with a single leg takedown. Desperado stomps on the left hamstring of Oiwa. Desperado drags Oiwa to the corner. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Wish Bone Attack. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex. Kanemaru kicks Oiwa in the gut. Kanemaru whips Oiwa into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru with two bodyslams. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Oiwa goes for a bodyslam, but Desperado blocks it.

Oiwa with a GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa dropkicks Desperado. Oiwa tags in Fujita. Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Fujita knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Fujita with combination forearms. Fujita whips Desperado across the ring. Fujita dropkicks Desperado for a two count. Fujita stomps on Desperado’s back. Fujita repeatedly kicks Desperado in the back. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s back. Fujita with forearm shivers. Desperado with a Back Body Drop. Desperado bodyslams Fujita for a two count. Kanemaru blasts Oiwa off the apron. Desperado grapevines the legs of Fujita. Oiwa breaks up the submission hold. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Desperado’s back. Kanemaru dumps Oiwa out of the ring. Kanemaru slams Oiwa’s head on the ring apron. Fujita with an inside cradle for a two count. Fujita slaps Desperado in the face. Desperado with single leg takedown. Desperado makes Fujita tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi

Ishii avoids The Shotgun Dropkick. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii avoids The SuperKick. Takahashi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi goes for a basement dropkick, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Takahashi avoids The Sliding Lariat. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Takahashi runs into Ishii. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Takahashi with a running clothesline. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii runs after Takahashi. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Chop Exchange. Ishii kicks Takahashi in the back. Takahashi with an overhand chop. Ishii gets up in Takahashi’s grill. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii unloads three throat chops. Ishii talks smack to Takahashi. Ishii toys around with Takahashi. Second Chop Exchange. Ishii whips Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into Ishii’s face. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi sends Ishii into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. Takahashi follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count.

Ishii hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Ishii with a back chop. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi side steps Ishii into the ropes. Takahashi with a Release German Suplex. Ishii answers with a running shoulder tackle. Takahashi rises back on his feet. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi goes for The Sunset Bomb off the ring apron, but Ishii blocks it. Takahashi punches Ishii in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Takahashi hits The Death Valley Driver on the apron. Takahashi rolls Ishii back into the ring. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ishii ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Misfired Lariats. Takahashi fights out of the electric chair position. Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishii. Takahashi with The Time Bomb II for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Dynamite Plunger, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Takahashi with combination palm strikes. HeadButt Exchange. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii is fired up.

Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Takahashi counters with a high knee strike. Takahashi with a Cazadora Bulldog. Takahashi goes for The Running Death Valley Driver, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Takahashi rises back on his feet. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takahashi. Takahashi with Three SuperKicks. Takahashi with The Victory Royal. Takahashi follows that with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb for a two count. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishii. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Lariat Exchange. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with another Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Takahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishii. Ishii responds with The Inside Out Lariat. Ishii plants Takahashi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Third Match: (8) KENTA vs. (10) Zack Sabre Jr In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Kenta gets up in Sabre’s grill. Kenta shoves Sabre. Forearm Exchange. Sabre with three uppercuts. Kenta kicks the left hamstring of Sabre. Kenta goes for The Mid-Kick, but Sabre counters with The Knee Bar. Kenta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta regroups on the outside. Sabre kicks and stomps on the left knee of Kenta. Sabre applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabre stomps on the back of Kenta’s left knee. Sabre toys around with Kenta. Kenta slaps Sabre in the face. Sabre kicks the left hamstring of Kenta. Kenta gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Sabre tells Kenta to bring it. Kenta with a big palm strike. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left knee of Kenta. Sabre grapevines the legs of Kenta. Sabre applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sabre transitions into The Muta Lock. Kenta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks Kenta in the face. Kenta drops Sabre with The Kitchen Sink. Kenta repeatedly kicks Sabre in the back. Kenta unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Sabre heads to the outside. Kenta whips Sabre into the steel barricade. Kenta with Two Mid-Kicks. Kenta rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Kenta sends Sabre back first into the barricade. Kenta rolls Sabre back into the ring.

Kenta toys around with Sabre. Sabre with two uppercuts. Kenta rakes the eyes of Sabre. Kenta whips Sabre across the ring. Kenta with a running knee lift. Kenta removes a turnbuckle pad. Kenta repeatedly whips Sabre into the exposed steel. Kenta stomps on Sabre’s back. Sabre with three uppercuts. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Sabre in the back. Sabre is pissed. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre with The Half Hatch Suplex. Sabre dropkicks the back of Kenta’s head. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts. Sabre applies the cravate. Kenta with heavy bodyshots. Short-Arm Reversal by Sabre. Sabre trips Kenta. Sabre repeatedly cranks on Kenta’s neck. Sabre stomps on Kenta’s face. Second Forearm Exchange. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Kenta kicks Sabre in the face. Kenta Powerslams Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Kenta. Kenta kicks Sabre in the jaw. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Sabre denies Game Over. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the back of Sabre’s neck. Kenta goes for The Green Killer, but Sabre counters with The Octopus Stretch in the ropes. Sabre stomps on the left shoulder of Kenta. Sabre hyperextends the left shoulder of Kenta. Kenta with forearm shivers. Sabre with the arm-ringer. Sabre uppercuts Kenta. Kenta kicks Sabre in the face. Sabre denies The Discus Lariat. Kenta with a Spinning Back Fist. Sabre responds with The Overhead Wrist Kick. Kenta hits The Green Killer. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Sabre denies The GTS. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Kenta transitions into Game Over. Sabre answers with The Triangle Choke. Kenta goes back to Game Over. Sabre applies The Omoplata. Kenta puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta denies The Zack Driver. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with a double leg takedown. Sabre with The Bridging Back Clutch for a two count. Sabre stomps on the back of Kenta’s knees. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Kenta. Sabre goes for The PK, but Kenta counters with Two Busaiku Knee Strikes. Sabre applies The Indian Death Lock. Kenta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre wraps the left leg of Kenta around the middle rope. Sabre dropkicks the left knee of Kenta. Kenta denies The PK. Palm Strike Exchange. Kenta with The Discus Lariat. Sabre avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Sabre applies The Orienteering With Napalm Death. Kenta refuses to quit. Sabre repeatedly kicks and stomps on the left knee and hamstring of Kenta. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre connects with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre uppercuts Kenta. Sabre dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Kenta sends Sabre face first into the exposed steel. Kenta plants Sabre with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (6) Toru Yano vs. (4) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Takahashi attacks Yano before the bell rings. Takahashi lands The Suicide Dive. Takahashi removes the line stamp. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Takahashi tapes Yano’s arms together. Takahashi has Yano sitting on the red chair. Takahashi drops Yano with a Running Boot. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Takahashi stomps on Yano’s chest. Takahashi removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi starts biting Yano’s fingers. Takahashi whips Yano into the exposed steel. Takahashi removes the red and blue turnbuckle pads. Takahashi repeatedly whips Yano back first into the exposed steel for a two count. Takahashi dumps Yano out of the ring. Takahashi nails Yano with the pimp stick. Takahashi rolls Yano back into the ring. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi stomps on Yano’s chest. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Takahashi backs Yano into the ropes.

Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Takahashi into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Takahashi denies the low blow. Takahashi goes for The Olympic Slam, but Yano lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Takahashi sends Yano chest first into the exposed steel. The prevents the low blow from Takahashi. Yano punches Takahashi in the back. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Takahashi responds with a Lariat. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Yano denies The Pimp Juice. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano goes for The School Boy Rollup, but the referee was knocked down during the process. Takahashi returns the favor. Takahashi dumps Yano out of the ring. Takahashi is trying to handcuff Yano to the steel barricade. Yano with two sharp elbow strikes. Yano crawls under the ring. Yano and Takahashi are brawling under the ring. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Takahashi got handcuffed which lead to him getting counted out.

Winner: Toru Yano via Count-Out

Fifth Match: (8) Shingo Takagi vs. (4) Tanga Loa w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Loa runs into Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Loa. Takagi applies a side headlock. Loa whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Loa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Loa drops down on the canvas. Loa goes for a leapfrog, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi drops Loa with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a one count. Takagi applies a waist lock. Takagi transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Loa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi stomps on the left knee of Loa. Takagi backs Loa into the ropes. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi with a running knee lift. Loa dropkicks Takagi. Takagi launches Loa over the top rope. Takagi with a forearm smash. Loa sends Takagi to the ring apron. Loa punches Takagi in the back. Loa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Second Forearm Exchange. Loa with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Loa pulls Takagi off the apron. Loa with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Loa rolls Takagi back into the ring. Loa with The Slingshot Senton. Loa with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Loa starts choking Takagi.

Loa applies a rear chin lock. Takagi with elbows into the midsection of Loa. Takagi with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa rises back on his feet. Loa drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Loa talks smack to Takagi. Loa drives Takagi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loa with forearm shivers. HeadButt Exchange. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa with The Running Powerslam for a two count. Loa applies The OJK. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi denies The Uranage Slam. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Loa kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi decks Loa with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Loa shrugs off The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi drops Loa with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi sends Loa to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Loa. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Loa hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi applies a waist lock. Loa kicks Takagi in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Loa hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count.

Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Loa. Takagi with a Back Drop Driver. Loa rises back on his feet. Loa with The Exploder Suplex. Double Lariat. Loa clotheslines Takagi. Loa with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Takagi denies The Running Powerslam. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa has Takagi perched on the top turnbuckle. Loa with an Avalanche Powerslam for a two count. Loa goes for The Spear, but Takagi counters with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Loa kicks Takagi in the gut. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi puts Loa on the top turnbuckle. Loa with forearm shivers. Takagi answers with clubbing headbutts. Takagi with an Avalanche BrainBuster. Takagi with two short-arm lariats. Loa kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with the short pumping bomber. Loa Spears Takagi. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi counters with The Hurricanrana. Takagi clotheslines Loa. Loa denies Made In Japan. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Loa HeadButts Takagi. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Takagi counters with The Draping GTR. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (10) Kota Ibushi vs. (8) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Khan backs Ibushi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ibushi with the left jabs. Ibushi with The Roundhouse Kick. Long Kickboxing Display. Khan with a double leg takedown. Khan applies a top wrist lock. Khan with clubbing elbow smashes. Ibushi grapples around Khan. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. The kickboxing routine continues. Khan brings Ibushi down to the mat. Chain grappling exchange. Khan grabs a side headlock. Ibushi with a waist lock go-behind. Khan rolls out of the guard from Ibushi. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Khan with two sumo strikes to the chest of Ibushi. Ibushi avoids The Spinning Back Fist. Tight Body Lock. Ibushi with a judo takedown. Ibushi keeps Khan grounded. Khan applies The Headscissors Neck Lock. Khan hammers down on the back of Ibushi. Ibushi goes back to the guard. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ibushi dodges The Big Boot. Ibushi and Khan are trading back and forth shots. Ibushi backs Khan into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ibushi dodges three kicks from Khan. Khan blocks a boot from Ibushi. Khan with a single leg takedown. Khan applies The Heel Hook. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan tells Ibushi to bring it. Palm Strike Exchange. Khan with a back heel trip. Khan applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Khan refuses to let go of the hold. Khan is choking Ibushi with his knee. Khan drags Ibushi away from the ropes. Khan hammers down on the left hamstring of Ibushi. Khan applies a top wrist lock. Khan toys around with Ibushi. Khan repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ibushi. Ibushi is pissed. Ibushi with clubbing hamstring kicks. Ibushi applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Khan kicks Ibushi into the red turnbuckle pad. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan with a straight right hand. Khan nails Ibushi with The Pump Kick for a two count. Khan with a single leg takedown. Khan applies The Fuller Leg Lock. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Khan with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Khan with clubbing palm strikes across the back of Ibushi. Khan follows that with a clubbing knee strikes. Khan slaps Ibushi in the face. Ibushi fires back with combination palm strikes. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi hits The Bomaye for a two count. Khan is busted open. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Ibushi goes for The Dragon Suplex, but Khan counters with The Knee Bar. Khan transitions into The Ankle Lock. Ibushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi slaps Khan in the face. Ibushi drops Khan with a vicious knee lift. Khan dodges The Kamigoye. Ibushi with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Khan counters with The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Ibushi counters with The V-Trigger. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

