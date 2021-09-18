NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 9/18/21

Night One: A BLOCK

Edion Osaka Arena

Osaka Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

First Match: SHO vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa runs into Sho. Shoulder Block Exchange. Oiwa fires off another round of forearms. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Forearm Exchange. Sho kicks Oiwa in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Sho kicks Oiwa in the back. Sho applies a hammerlock. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho pulls Oiwa out of the ring. Sho repeatedly whips Oiwa back first into the steel barricade. Sho rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Sho drives Oiwa back first into the barricade.

Sho unloads ten overhand chops. Oiwa gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Sho is choking Oiwa with his boot. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Sho answers with a toe kick. Sho repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Sho is choking Oiwa with his boot. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa dropkicks Sho. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa bodyslams Sho for a two count. Sho denies The Boston Crab. Sho rakes the eyes of Oiwa. Oiwa blocks a boot from Sho. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Sho clotheslines Oiwa. Sho makes Oiwa tap out to The Snake Bite.

Winner: SHO via Submission

Second Match: (0) Kota Ibushi vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi backs Takahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Takahashi tugs on Ibushi’s hair. Takahashi slaps Ibushi in the face. Takahashi side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Takahashi pie faces Ibushi. Takahashi kicks Ibushi in the gut. Takahashi with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi backs Ibushi into the ropes. Ibushi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi with a toe kick. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi dropkicks Takahashi. Ibushi stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ibushi applies a wrist lock. Ibushi sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi launches Ibushi over the top rope. Ibushi with a leaping forearm smash. Takahashi sends Ibushi crashing to the outside. Takahashi drives Ibushi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Takahashi nails Ibushi with the pimp stick. Takahashi starts choking Ibushi with the pimp stick.

Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi bodyslams Ibushi. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a one count. Takahashi slams Ibushi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ibushi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi hammer throws Ibushi to the corner. Takahashi drops Ibushi with The Helluva Kick for a one count. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s back. Takahashi toys around with Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with three knee lifts. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Ibushi with The Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana that sends Takahashi to the floor.

Takahashi denies The Golden Triangle MoonSault. Takahashi sends Ibushi chest first into the steel barricade. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT on the floor. Takahashi rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Takahashi backs Ibushi into the ropes. Takahashi fires off another Helluva Kick. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Ibushi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Takahashi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi with The Roundhouse Kick. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Takahashi stomps on the left foot of Ibushi. Ibushi denies The Pimp Juice. Ibushi drops Takahashi with The V-Trigger. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Takahashi delivers the low blow. Takahashi connects with The Pimp Juice for a two count. Takahashi plants Ibushi with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Third Match: (0) The Great O-Khan vs. (0) Tanga Loa w/Jado In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa backs Khan into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Khan ducks a clothesline from Loa. Khan applies a waist lock. Loa with clubbing elbow smashes. Khan runs into Loa. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khan ducks a clothesline from Loa. Khan drops Loa with three shoulder tackles. Khan is fired up. Loa regroups on the outside. Khan gets distracted by Jado. Khan kicks Loa in the gut. Khan with forearm shivers. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Loa Spears Khan. Loa repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Loa transitions into a ground and pound attack. Loa starts choking Khan with his boot. Loa with a double axe handle strike into the back of Khan. Loa repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Loa bodyslams Khan. Loa with The Leg Drop for a two count. Loa uses Khan’s ponytail as a weapon. The referee admonishes Loa.

Khan denies The Vertical Suplex. Loa dumps Khan out of the ring. Jado attack Khan with the kendo stick. Loa drives Khan back first into the ring apron. Loa with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Khan gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Loa drops Khan with The Big Boot. Loa repeatedly stomps on the right shoulder of Khan. Loa punches Khan in the back. Loa wraps the right arm of Khan around the bottom rope. Khan with heavy bodyshots. Khan with a forearm smash. Khan rakes the eyes of Loa. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Loa hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Loa talks smack to Khan. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Khan counters with The GourdBuster. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Machine Gun Chops. Khan whips Loa into the turnbuckle pad.

Khan clotheslines the back of Loa’s neck. Khan puts Loa on the top turnbuckle. Khan with another Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Loa tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Loa with his boot. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick. Khan blasts Jado with The Mongolian Chop. Khan drops Loa with a FaceBuster for a two count. Khan pie faces Loa. Loa headbutts the midsection of Loa. Loa is displaying his fighting spirit. Forearm Exchange. Khan nails Loa with The Pump Kick. Jado nails Khan with the kendo stick. Loa with a Running Lariat for a two count. Loa applies The OJK. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa with a Modified Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa mocks Khan. Loa with Three Mongolian Chops. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Khan counters with a Back Body Drop. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan uses Loa’s legs as a weapon towards Jado. Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan applies The Claw. Loa denies The Eliminator. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa PowerBombs Khan for a two count. Khan negates Ape Shit. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (0) KENTA vs. (0) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

The referee pulls out rolls of tape out of Kenta and Yano’s pants before the bell rings. Kenta is playing mind games with Yano. Yano runs after Kenta. Yano has had enough of Kenta’s games. Yano starts walking up the ramp way. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Kenta punches Yano. Kenta rakes the eyes of Yano. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Yano rakes the eyes of Kenta. Yano whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta mocks Yano. Kenta exits the ring.

Kenta blinds Yano with the disinfecting spray. Kenta tees off on Yano. Kenta and Yano are brawling on the ramp way. Kenta kicks Yano in the gut. Kenta pulls out another roll of tape. Kenta kicks Yano in the gut. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Yano. Kenta tapes the left hand of Yano to the stage. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Kenta face first into the exposed steel.

Yano rolls Kenta over for a two count. Kenta whips Yano back first into the exposed steel. Kenta drops Yano with The Helluva Kick. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Yano lands back on his feet. Hair Pull Exchange. Kenta dumps Yano out of the ring. Yano whips Kenta into the steel barricade. Yano grabs a roll of tape. Kenta shoves Yano into the referee. Kenta ties Yano’s hands together with tape. Kenta puts Yano under the ring. Kenta is trying to get a count-out victory. Yano somehow avoids the referee’s twenty count. Yano delivers two low blows. Yano connects with The Inside Cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) Tetsuya Naito vs. (0) Zack Sabre Jr In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Naito is playing mind games with Sabre. Sabre mocks Naito. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito grabs the left leg of Sabre. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Full Nelson Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Naito goes back to The Full Nelson Lock. Naito avoids The Mule Kick. Naito with a single leg takedown. Naito applies a leg lock. Naito transitions into a toe and ankle hold. Sabre with a side headlock takeover. Naito answers with the headscissors escape. Sabre grapevines the legs of Naito. Sabre goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Naito falls on top of him for a one count. Tranquilo Pose. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre with a deep arm-drag. Sabre applies a side headlock. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Naito rolls out of The Cobra Twist. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Hurricanrana that sends Sabre to the floor.

Naito rolls Sabre back into the ring. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Naito applies the cravate. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Naito goes for Combination Cabron, but Sabre counters with The Cravate. Sabre with a Half Hatch Suplex. Sabre dropkicks the back of Naito’s head. Naito regroups on the outside. Sabre rolls Naito back into the ring. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre wraps his legs around Naito’s neck. Sabre applies a headscissors neck lock. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre talks smack to Naito. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Naito with an arm-drag takeover. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre kicks Naito in the chest. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito drops Sabre with a NeckBreaker. Naito with two toe kicks. Naito punches Sabre in the back. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Naito with The Hip Toss. Naito with a low dropkick. Naito follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Combination Cabron.

Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito hammers down on Sabre’s neck. Sabre denies Gloria. Naito catches the boots of Sabre. Sabre applies a Rope Assisted Guillotine Choke. Sabre scores the ankle pick. Sabre blasts Naito with The PK. Sabre with four uppercuts. Naito kicks Sabre in the face. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre whips Naito across the ring. Naito goes for The Flying Forearm Smash, but Sabre counters with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Sabre kicks Naito in the gut. Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Naito hammers down on the right knee of Sabre. Sabre denies The NeckBreaker. Naito avoids The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Naito. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito drops Sabre with Esperanza.

Sabre dropkicks the left knee of Naito. Sabre with a bodyscissors takeover. Sabre applies The Knee Bar. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly slams Naito’s knees on the canvas. Sabre cranks on the left knee of Naito. Naito with two forearm smashes. Sabre hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Naito denies The Knee Crusher. Sabre hammers down on the right knee of Naito. Sabre goes for The DDT. Crusher, but Naito counters with The DDT. Naito puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre hits The Sunset Bomb for a two count. Sabre applies The Heel Hook. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Naito. Naito unloads three overhand chops.

Sabre dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre stomps on the back of Naito’s knees. Naito avoids The PK. Naito with a Desperation Destino. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito toys around with Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Sabre with a Release Dragon Suplex. Sabre follows that with The Tornado DDT. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Naito counters with The Valentia. Naito goes for The Destino, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre kicks the left knee of Naito. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre dropkicks the left knee of Naito. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Naito. Sabre with a Double Foot Stomp on the right knee of Naito. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Naito counters with The Reverse DDT. Sabre grapevines the legs of Naito. Sabre makes Naito tap out to Yes, I Am A Long Way From Home.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Submission

Sixth Match: (0) Shingo Takagi vs. (0) Tomohiro Ishii In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Takagi dumps Ishii out of the ring. Takagi drives Ishii back first into the ring apron. Takagi whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Takagi is choking Ishii with his boot. Takagi slaps Ishii in the face. Takagi repeatedly slams Ishii’s head on the apron. Ishii with a knife edge chop. Ishii whips Takagi into the barricade. Ishii Powerslams Takagi on the floor. Ishii rolls Takagi back into the ring. Ishii with forearm shivers across the back of Takagi. Takagi with forearm shivers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ishii talks smack to Takagi. Ishii stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. Ishii is lighting up Takagi’s chest. Takagi with a forearm smash. Ishii drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Ishii with two knife edge chops. Takagi repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii answers with a throat chop.

Ishii tells Takagi to bring it. Ishii leans into forearms from Takagi. Takagi HeadButts Ishii. Ishii with clubbing throat chops in the corner. Ishii kicks Takagi in the face. Ishii continues to chop Takagi. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi blocks a boot from Ishii. Ishii rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Ishii with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ishii. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi with a knee drop. Takagi toys around with Ishii. Takagi kicks Ishii in the back. Ishii grabs Takagi by his throat. Third Forearm Exchange. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii is putting the boots to Takagi in the corner. Ishii kicks Takagi in the back. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a chop/forearm combination of his own. Takagi lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Ishii avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Misfired Clotheslines. Back Drop Driver Exchange. Takagi delivers The Sliding Lariat. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Takagi with The SuperPlex for a two count. Takagi follows that with a short-arm lariat. Takagi kicks Ishii in the chest. Ishii hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Ishii shrugs off the short-arm lariat. Ishii floors Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishii puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Ishii’s body gives out on The SuperPlex attempt. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii follows that with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Takagi counters with a knee lift. Takagi drops Ishii with The Western Lariat. HeadButt Exchange. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count.

Takagi clotheslines the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takagi. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Takagi rises back on his feet. Takagi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Ishii counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Double Lariat. Takagi with a forearm smash. Ishii responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Red Shoes goes down in the process. Ishii PowerBombs Takagi for a two count. Ishii connects with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii with a high knee strike. Takagi with a Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Ishii refuses to stay down. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Ishii counters with The Dragon Suplex. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi applies a waist lock. Ishii with two sharp elbow strikes. Ishii HeadButts Takagi. Takagi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Takagi with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Ishii with three throat chops. Takagi scores a right jab. Second HeadButt Exchange. Takagi plants Ishii with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

