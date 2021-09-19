NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 9/19/21

Night Two: B BLOCK

Edion Osaka Arena

Osaka Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

A Block

– Shingo Takagi, (1-0) 2 Points

– Zack Sabre Jr, (1-0) 2 Points

– Toru Yano, (1-0) 2 Points

– The Great O-Khan, (1-0) 2 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (1-0) 2 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (0-1) 0 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points

– KENTA, (0-1) 0 Points

– Tanga Loa, (0-1) 0 Points

– Kota Ibushi, (0-1) 0 Points

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: SHO vs. Kosei Fujita

Sho is playing mind games with Fujita.Sho with a shoulder block. Sho slams the left shoulder of Fujita on the top rope. Sho pulls Fujita out of the ring. Sho whips Fujita into the steel barricade. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Fujita around the bottom turnbuckle bar. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho shoves Fujita into the steel barricade. Sho unloads a series of overhand chops. Sho sends Fujita back first into the barricade. Fujita gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Sho attacks Fujita with a red pad. Sho is choking Fujita with his boot. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho bodyslams Fujita. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Fujita. Sho drives his knee into Fujita’s back. Sho applies a rear chin lock. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho stands on the back of Fujita’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Sho. Fujita transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sho denies The Bodyslam. Sho with clubbing blows to Fujita’s back. Fujita dropkicks Sho. Fujita bodyslams Sho. Sho denies The Boston Crab. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho connects with Three German Suplex’s. Sho makes Fujita tap out to The Snake Bite. Winner: SHO via Submission

Second Match: (0) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (0) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. EVIL applies a side headlock. Hashi reverses the hold. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. EVIL whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi runs into EVIL. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has EVIL draped across the top strand. Togo trips Hashi from the outside. Hashi runs after Togo. EVIL clotheslines Hashi. EVIL stomps on Hashi’s back. Togo removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL drives Hashi back first into the steel barricade. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of nine. EVIL is choking Hashi with his boot.Knife Edge Chop Exchange. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL dumps Hashi out of the ring. Togo whips Hashi into the barricade. Togo rolls Hashi back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL toys around with Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi blasts EVIL with three chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL lures Hashi to the outside. Hashi with a shoulder block. Togo pulls Hashi off the ring apron. EVIL continues to drive Hashi back first into the barricade. The referee ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL with a Side Walk Slam on the floor. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. Hashi denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Hashi with a Running Lariat. EVIL blocks a lariat from Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. EVIL with a short-arm lariat. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. EVIL denies The Kumagoroshi. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Hashi counters with The Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Hashi drops EVIL with The Backstabber. Hashi goes back to The Butterfly Lock. Togo knocks down the referee. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Togo. Hashi SuperKicks Togo. EVIL uses the referee as a human shield. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Misfired Signature Moves. Hashi with a short-arm lariat. Hashi with The PumpHandle BackBreaker. Hashi applies The Full Nelson. EVIL tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. The referee slaps EVIL in the face. Hashi with a Release German Suplex. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Hashi follows that with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. EVIL denies Karma. Hashi blocks the low blow. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL with Two Running Lariats for a two count. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Hashi rolls him over, but the referee was distracted by Togo. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory. Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Third Match: (0) Jeff Cobb vs. (0) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Cobb starts things off with a pair of shoulder tackles. Owens is trying to lure Cobb to the outside. Owens continues to play mind games with Cobb. Owens dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Owens with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Owens hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Owens continues to hammer down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Owens applies the cravate. Owens transitions into a side headlock. Cobb whips Owens across the ring. Cobb drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Owens drops down on the canvas. Owens leapfrogs over Cobb. Owens ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Owens dropkicks Cobb to the floor. Cobb avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex on the floor. Owens gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Cobb repeatedly stomps on Owens’ back. Cobb whips Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Owens. Cobb HeadButts Owens. Cobb is choking Owens with his boot. Toe Kick Exchange. Cobb with three corner clotheslines for a one count. Following a snap mare takeover, Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Owens back. Cobb uppercuts the back of Owens for a two count. Cobb mocks Owens. Cobb repeatedly drives Owens back first into the turnbuckle pads. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb kicks Owens in the face. Cobb and Owens are trading back and forth shots. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Owens. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Cobb holds onto the ropes. Owens ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Owens with two running forearm smashes. Owens slides under Cobb. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Owens rolls Cobb back into the ring. Owens delivers The Missile Dropkick. Owens pops back on his feet. Owens with a flying forearm smash. Owens drops Cobb with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Cobb fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Owens blocks a lariat from Cobb. Owens with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Cobb denies The Package PileDriver. Cobb kicks Owens in the gut. Cobb uppercuts Owens. Cobb dropkicks Owens. Owens responds with a Turnbuckle Flatliner. Owens nails Cobb with The V-Trigger. Owens goes for The Jewel Heist, but Cobb counters with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb hits The Pop Up Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb toys around with Owens. Forearm Exchange. Owens slaps Cobb in the face. Cobb with a double hand chop. Owens side steps Cobb into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb yanks Owens off the top turnbuckle. Owens fires off another V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Jewel Heist for a two count. Owens with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Cobb responds with a Release German Suplex. Cobb goes for the Tour Of The Islands, but Owens lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens with The Pump Kick. Cobb rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Cobb SuperKicks Owens. Cobb plants Owens with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory. Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall – There was cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (0) Sanada vs. (0) Tama Tonga In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Sanada shakes Tonga’s hand. Tonga applies a side headlock. Sanada reverses the hold. Tonga whips Sanada across the ring. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Misfired Clotheslines. Tonga goes for The Hip Toss, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with a deep arm-drag that sends Tonga to the floor. Jado runs interference. Tonga inadvertently knocks down Jado with The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tonga removes his t-shirt. Tonga wants Sanada to fall for the handshake trick again. Sanada ignores Tonga. Tonga rolls Sanada over for a two count. Tonga clotheslines Sanada over the top rope. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Tonga stomps on Sanada’s chest. Tonga dumps Sanada out of the ring. Tonga drives Sanada back first into the ring apron. Tonga with clubbing blows to Sanada’s chest. Tonga sends Sanada face first into the steel ring post. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Sanada avoids the referee’s twenty count. Tonga with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga hammers down on Sanada’s chest. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga hooks the inside leg for a two count. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Sanada with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada kicks Tonga in the face. Tonga blocks a boot from Sanada. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga with a forearm smash. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tonga. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada with Two Slingshot Pescado’s. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Tonga back into the ring. Sanada with a shoulder block. Sanada goes for a sunset flip, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Tonga denies The TKO. Tonga drops Sanada with The Tongan Twist. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Sanada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Tonga goes for a German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tonga Powerslams Sanada for a two count. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Tonga counters with The Dragon Sleeper. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Tonga kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Sanada denies The Tongan Twist. Sanada with a forearm smash. Tonga avoids The Rolling Elbow. Sanada drops Tonga with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada with three uppercuts. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Tonga with an inside cradle for a two count. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Tonga connects with The Double Underhook PileDriver for a two count. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Sanada counters with The Skull End. Tonga refuses to quit. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Tonga gets his knees up in the air. Tonga hooks both legs for a two count. Sanada negates The GunStun. Sanada plants Tonga with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory. Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (0) Hirooki Goto vs. (0) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Goto attacks Taichi before the bell rings. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with a corner clothesline. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Taichi heads to the outside. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Taichi sends Goto face first into the steel ring post. Goto wraps a cable chord around Taichi’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Goto. Goto rolls Taichi back into the ring. Goto repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back and chest. Goto applies a nerve hold. Goto whips Taichi across the ring. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto with an elbow smash. Goto kicks Taichi in the gut. Taichi repeatedly whips Goto into the steel barricades. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Goto’s neck. Taichi rolls Goto back into the ring.

Taichi is choking Goto with his boot. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Taichi continues to choke Goto with his boot. Taichi abuses Red Shoes five count. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Goto unloads tee over hand chops. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Choke Hold Exchange. Goto blocks a boot from Taichi. Goto sends Taichi face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto drops Taichi with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Taichi denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Goto with The Hook Kick. Taichi with two corner clotheslines. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Goto in the back. Goto escapes The Stretch Plum. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Taichi goes for The Axe Bomber, but Goto counters with The Ushigoroshi. Forearm/Running Boot Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Goto blocks a boot from Taichi. Goto hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Taichi with The Spinning Back Kick. Lariat Exchange. Goto gets the better of the exchange. Goto goes for a Running Lariat, but Taichi blocks it. Taichi shoves Goto to the corner. Taichi with The Roundhouse Kick. Taichi Chokeslams Goto for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Goto denies The SuperKick. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Goto drops Taichi with The Shoten Kai for a two count. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Taichi drills Goto with The Buzzsaw Kick. Goto denies The Black Mephisto. Taichi denies The GTR. Goto HeadButts Taichi. Goto blasts Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Taichi negates The GTR. Goto hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi with The Belly to Back Slam for a two count. Goto blocks The SuperKick. Goto slaps Taichi in the face. Taichi with a running forearm smash. Taichi connects with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0) Kazuchika Okada vs. (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Quick feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Okada with a drop toe hold. Standing Switch Exchange. Okada applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Side Headlock Exchange. Okada backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Tanahashi on the chest. Okada kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Tanahashi whips Okada across the ring. Okada drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi drops down on the canvas. Tanahashi leapfrogs over Okada. Tanahashi avoids The Rain Maker. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Okada decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Okada with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi grabs a side headlock. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Tanahashi keeps grasp of the side headlock. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Okada reverses the hold. Okada with a side headlock takeover. Okada transitions into a cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada drops Tanahashi with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada goes back to the rear chin lock. Tanahashi gets back to a vertical base. Tanahashi ducks an elbow from Okada. Okada kicks Tanahashi in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada stands on Tanahashi’s chest. Okada applies another rear chin lock. Tanahashi attacks the midsection of Okada. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Okada. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Okada. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Okada. Tanahashi with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi is putting the boots to Okada. Tanahashi rolls Okada back into the ring. Tanahashi continues to dropkick the left knee of Okada. Okada regroups on the outside. Tanahashi punches Okada in the back. Okada slams Tanahashi’s head on the ring apron. Okada drops Tanahashi with The DDT on the floor. Okada rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Tanahashi side steps Okada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Tanahashi to the floor. Okada sends Tanahashi back first into the barricade. Okada goes for The Running Boot, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the floor. Okada with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Okada goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Tanahashi follows that with Ace’s High. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen.

Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but Tanahashi counters with Three Twist and Shouts. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Okada counters with The Money Clip. Okada with a Snap NeckBreaker. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. Tanahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Okada hammers down on Tanahashi’s back. Okada with a forearm smash. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi goes for The GutWrench Suplex, but Okada counters with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Tanahashi avoids The Rain Maker. Tanahashi goes for the sunset flip, but Okada rolls him over for a two count. Okada blasts Tanahashi with The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada bodyslams Tanahashi. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Misfired Rain Makers. Tanahashi with Two SlingBlades. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Okada gets his knees up in the air. Okada with two short-arm clotheslines.Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Tanahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi with a Release German Suplex. Tanahashi connects with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi slaps Okada in the face. Okada dropkicks Tanahashi. Okada with The Landslide. Okada plants Tanahashi with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 275 of The Hoots Podcast