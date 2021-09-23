NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 9/23/21

Night Three: A BLOCK

Ota City General Gymnasium

Tokyo, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

A Block

– Shingo Takagi, (2-0) 4 Points

– Toru Yano, (2-0) 4 Points

– The Great O-Khan, (2-0) 4 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (2-0) 4 Points

– Zack Sabre Jr, (1-0) 2 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (1-1) 2 Points

– KENTA, (1-1) 2 Points

– Tanga Loa, (1-1) 2 Points

– Kota Ibushi, (1-1) 2 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points, Medically Disqualified From The G1

First Match: Tanga Loa w/Jado vs. Yuji Nagata

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies a Full Nelson Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata applies a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata applies a rear chin lock. Loa transitions into a hammerlock. Loa rolls Nagata over for a one count. Loa applies a front face lock. Nagata transitions into a hammerlock. Nagata grabs a side wrist lock. Nagata hyperextends the left shoulder of Loa. Loa with a single leg takedown. Nagata applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Loa hooks the outside leg for a one count. Loa goes back to the front face lock. Nagata backs Loa into the ropes which forces the break. Loa talks strategy with Jado. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa applies a side headlock. Nagata whips Loa across the ring. Loa drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Nagata kicks Loa in the face. Nagata with a drop toe hold. Nagata applies The Ankle Lock. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Loa’s chest. Nagata tells Loa to bring it.

Loa kicks Nagata in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Loa repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Loa with a flying axe handle strike off the ring apron. Loa drives Nagata back first into the ring apron. Loa bodyslams Nagata on the floor. Loa rolls Nagata back into the ring. Loa rakes the eyes of Nagata. Loa with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Loa with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Loa with forearm shivers in the corner. Loa whips Nagata into the red turnbuckle pad. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa applies The Grounding Cobra Clutch. Nagata with heavy bodyshots. Nagata with forearm shivers. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata delivers The Kitchen Sink. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Loa. Loa attacks the midsection of Nagata. Nagata with two toe kicks. Nagata with a forearm smash. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Loa. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Loa.

Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Loa denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata applies The Heel Hook. Loa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata is putting the boots to Loa. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa drops Nagata with The Flatliner. Loa applies The OJK. Nagata escapes the hold. Nagata applies The Ankle Lock. Nagata transitions into The Nagata Lock 1. Loa refuses to quit. Nagata repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Loa. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Loa denies The Vertical Suplex. Loa slams Nagata’s head on the top rope. Loa Spears Nagata. Loa Powerslams Nagata for a two count. Loa goes for Ape Shit, but Nagata lands back on his feet. Nagata with a Release German Suplex. Nagata blasts Loa with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Loa denies The Back Drop Driver. Nagata kicks the left knee of Loa. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa responds with a Lariat. Loa connects with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tanga Loa via Pinfall

Second Match: (4) The Great O-Khan vs. (4) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Khan attacks Yano before the bell rings. Khan repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Khan applies the nerve hold. Khan goes after the referee. Khan continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Khan tosses Yano around the ringside area. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Yano is trying to tie Khan’s braid to the barricade. Khan rolls Yano back into the ring. Khan starts choking Yano. Khan talks smack to Yano. Forearm Exchange. Khan transitions into a ground and pound attack. Khan applies the greco roman throat hold. The referee admonishes Khan. Khan drives Yano chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Yano in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Khan bodyslam Yano for a two count. Khan toys around with Yano. Khan wants Yano to kiss his boot. Yano with heavy bodyshots. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Khan punches Yano in the back. Khan whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano slaps Khan in the back of the head. Khan runs after Yano. Yano blinds Khan with the disinfecting spray. Khan with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Yano snatches the handcuffs away from Khan. Khan kicks Yano in the gut. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Khan.

Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Tug Of War. Khan blasts the referee with the turnbuckle pad. Yano drops Khan with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yano is trying to handcuff Khan. Khan shoves Yano into the barricade. Khan handcuffs Yano to the barricade. Khan walks away with the key. Khan repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Yano denies The Eliminator. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano rolls Khan over for a two count. Yano with the backslide cover for a two count. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory. After the match, Khan tries to make Yano to his boot. Yano delivers the low blow.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Third Match: (2) KENTA vs. (4) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Takahashi walks away from the too sweet hand gesture. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kenta backs Takahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Takahashi kicks Kenta in the gut. Takahashi punches Kenta in the back. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Kenta whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Kenta. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi sends Kenta to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a one legged dropkick for a two count. Takahashi stomps on Kenta’s back. Kenta pleads with Takahashi. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s chest. Takahashi whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta heads to the outside. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Liver Shot Exchange. Takahashi sends Kenta back first into the steel barricade. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Kenta shoves Takahashi towards Pieter. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kenta hits The DDT on the floor. Kenta rolls Takahashi back into the ring at the count of nineteen.

Kenta is putting the boots to Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Takahashi in the back. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta taunts Pieter. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the face. Kenta drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Takahashi with Three Overhand Chops. Kenta responds with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta blasts Takahashi with The Mid-Kick. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the gut. Kenta applies a front face lock. Takahashi with heavy bodyshots. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Kenta whips Takahashi across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kenta toys around with Takahashi. Kenta with a Mid-Kick. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta answers with a knee lift into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Kenta kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Takahashi sends Kenta face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

Kenta hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Kenta drops Takahashi with another DDT. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta applies The STF. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Kenta drills Takahashi with The Green Killer for a two count. Kenta with The Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta dives over Takahashi. Kenta with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Takahashi counters with The DDT. Running Boot Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Kenta negates Pimp Juice. Kenta with a jackknife cover for a two count. Kenta side steps Takahashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta rolls Takahashi over with a handful of tights for a two count. Takahashi kicks Kenta in the face. Kenta responds with The Busaiku Knee. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Kenta avoids The Low Blow. Kenta makes Takahashi tap out to Game Over.

Winner: KENTA via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Kota Ibushi vs. (2) Tomohiro Ishii In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Ibushi shoves Ishii. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi backs Ishii into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats Ishii on the chest. Ishii slaps Ibushi in the face. Strong lockup. Ishii applies a side headlock. Ibushi whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi pops back on his feet. Ibushi drops down on the canvas. Ibushi leapfrogs over Ishii. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ishii side steps The Running Boot. Ibushi ducks a forearm smash from Ishii. Ishii with another shoulder tackle. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Ishii backs Ibushi into the ropes. Ishii is lighting up Ibushi’s chest. Ibushi with two forearm smashes. Ishii answers with a blistering chop. Ishii kicks Ibushi in the back. Ishii is choking Ibushi with his boot. Ishii talks smack to Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ishii floors Ibushi with another chop. Ishii tells Ibushi to bring it. Ibushi with desperation forearms. Ishii slaps Ibushi in the face.

Palm Strike Exchange. Ibushi drops Ishii with The Mid-Kick. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Ishii. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana that sends Ishii to the floor. Ibushi with The Slingshot Pescado. Ibushi rolls Ishii back into the ring. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ibushi Powerslams Ishii. Ibushi lands The MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Ishii with two sharp elbow strikes. Ishii denies The Vertical Suplex. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ibushi dropkicks Ishii. Ishii delivers The Pounce. Ishii puts Ibushi on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi goes for a Standing MoonSault, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ibushi avoids The Sliding Lariat. Ibushi with a low enzuigiri. Head Kick Exchange.

Ibushi toys around with Ishii. Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Ibushi with Two Running Boots. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ibushi with a Release German Suplex. Ishii denies The Last Ride. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat. Ibushi hits The Last Ride for a two count. Ibushi with The Roundhouse Kick. Ishii HeadButts Ibushi. Ibushi kicks the right shoulder of Ishii. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ishii clotheslines Ibushi. Ibushi ducks a forearm from Ishii. Ishii avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ishii goes for The German Suplex, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ishii with Two Inside Out Lariats for a two count. Ibushi denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ibushi drops Ishii with The Roundhouse Kick. Ibushi goes for The Kamigoye, but Ishii counters with The Western Lariat. Ishii dodges The V-Trigger. Ibushi with a knee lift across the chin of Ishii. Ishii headbutts the midsection of Ibushi. Ibushi answers with another knee lift. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4) Shingo Takagi vs. (4) Zack Sabre Jr In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Takagi backs Sabre into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Sabre avoids the knife edge chop. Test Of Strength. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sabre grapevines the legs of Takagi. Front Face Lock Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Takagi with a waist lock go-behind. Sabre applies a hammerlock. Takagi grabs a side headlock. Sabre with a drop toe hold. Sabre goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Takagi falls on top of him for a one count. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre transitions into a side headlock. Takagi whips Sabre across the ring. Takagi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Takagi goes for The Ryukon Lariat, but Sabre blocks it. Takagi dodges The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi dodges The PK. Takagi with a deep arm-drag. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Takagi answers with the headscissors escape. Takagi drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Sabre regroups on the outside.

Takagi pays homage to Tetsuya Naito. Sabre calls Takagi a dick head. Takagi with an arm-drag takeover. Takagi with a side headlock takeover. Sabre whips Takagi across the ring. Sabre goes for a Deep Arm-Drag, but Takagi counters with The Full Nelson Slam. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Sabre gets his knees up in the air. Sabre cranks on Takagi’s neck. Sabre dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Sabre rolls Takagi back into the ring. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre unloads Two Pump Kicks. Sabre is choking Takagi with his boot. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre goes back to the cravate. Takagi backs Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi buries his shoulder into the midsection of Sabre. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Takagi. Sabre grabs a side headlock. Takagi whips Sabre across the ring. Takagi goes for The Hip Toss, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Takagi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Sabre with The Fake Out DDT.

Takagi delivers The Pounce into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi unloads two knife edge chops. Takagi HeadButts Sabre. Takagi sends Sabre to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex. Takagi with The Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi toys around with Sabre. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Takagi slaps Sabre in the face. Sabre with three uppercuts. Takagi answers with a straight right hand. Red Shoes admonishes Takagi. Takagi unloads two knife edge chops. Takagi rolls out of the side wrist lock. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch in the ropes. Sabre with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre applies The Clarky Cat. Takagi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks Takagi in the chest. Takagi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takagi drops Sabre with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabre avoids The Figure Four Leg Lock. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Sabre counters with the shoulder crank. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Takagi.

Sabre continues to kick Takagi in the chest. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Takagi hits The Noshigami. Takagi goes for The Wheelbarrow Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Takagi applies a waist lock. Sabre with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi wraps the left leg of Sabre around the middle rope. Takagi delivers the chop block. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Takagi PowerBombs Sabre for a two count. Takagi applies The STF. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi with The Wheelbarrow Suplex. Sabre denies Made In Japan. Sabre with The Half & Half Suplex. Takagi responds with a Back Drop Driver. Takagi blocks a boot from Sabre. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Sabre. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Takagi drops Sabre with The Discus Lariat. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Sabre rolls him over for a two count. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Takagi. Sabre with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre blasts Takagi with The PK.

Takagi responds with The Lariat. Takagi puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Sabre kicks Takagi in the face. Sabre with The Tornado DDT. Sabre with The La Mistica. Sabre applies The Clarky Cat. Takagi puts his foot under the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre with two arm-ringers. Takagi goes for The Pop Up Death Valley Driver, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Takagi drives Sabre back first into the canvas. Takagi with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Sabre denies The Pumping Bomber. Sabre connects with The Zack Driver for a two count. Sabre with clubbing elbow smashes. Sabre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sabre goes for The Octopus Stretch, but Takagi counters with The Death Valley Driver. Takagi with combination forearms. Takagi applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi denies The PK. Sabre repeatedly slaps Takagi in the face. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Sabre negates Last Of The Dragon. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi HeadButts Sabre. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre makes Takagi tap out to The Triangle Choke.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr. via Submission

