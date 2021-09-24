NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 9/24/21

Night Four: B BLOCK

Ota City Gymnasium

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 31

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

B Block

– Kazuchika Okada, (1-0) 2 Points

– Taichi, (1-0) 2 Points

– Sanada, (1-0) 2 Points

– Jeff Cobb, (1-0) 2 Points

– EVIL, (1-0) 2 Points

– Hiroshi Tanahashi, (0-1) 0 Points

– Hirooki Goto, (0-1) 0 Points

– Tama Tonga, (0-1) 0 Points

– Chase Owens, (0-1) 0 Points

– Yoshi Hashi, (0-1) 0 Points

First Match: (0) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (0) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Goto. Goto transitions into a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Goto answers with the headscissors escape. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Tanahashi drop steps into a side headlock. Goto with elbows into the midsection of Tanahashi. Goto whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi runs into Goto. Goto drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi rolls Goto over for a two count. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Goto. Tanahashi with an elbow drop across the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi slams the left knee of Goto on the canvas. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi with a single leg takedown. Tanahashi applies The Muta Lock. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Goto with three overhand chops. Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Goto. Goto with The Discus Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Tanahashi to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Tanahashi denies The Ushigoroshi. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Goto decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi kicks Goto in the face. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi bodyslams Goto. Tanahashi with a Somersault Senton for a two count. Misfired Clotheslines. Goto lunges over Tanahashi. Tanahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi.

Goto clotheslines the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Goto puts Tanahashi on the top turnbuckle. Goto with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Goto drops Tanahashi with The Draping NeckBreaker. Goto lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Goto brings Tanahashi back to the top turnbuckle. Goto with two overhand chops. Goto and Tanahashi are trading back and forth shots. Goto with Three HeadButts. Tanahashi denies The Avalanche Ushigoroshi. Tanahashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto goes for The Shoten Kai, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Goto ducks out of the way. Goto clotheslines the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Goto blasts Tanahashi with The Mid-Kick. Tanahashi with a palm strike. Goto HeadButts Tanahashi. Goto connects with The Reverse GTR for a two count. Goto goes for The GTR, but Tanahashi counters with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Second Match: (0) Tama Tonga w/Jado vs. (0) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga backs Owens into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Owens backs Tonga into the ropes. Two Sweet hand gestures. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tonga drop steps into a side headlock. Owens grabs a side wrist lock. Tonga with a waist lock go-behind. Chain grappling exchange. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Tonga applies an arm-bar. Tonga tugs on Owens hair. Tonga whips Owens across the ring. Tonga drops Owens with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Owens with a leg sweep for a one count. Owens applies a side headlock. Tonga whips Owens across the ring. Owens with a shoulder tackle of his own. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Tonga leapfrogs over Owens. Owens avoids The GunStun. Tonga denies The Package PileDriver. Tonga removes his t-shirt. Owens applies a waist lock. Tonga decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Owens fires back with forearm shivers. Tonga shoves Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Owens with a Spinning Back Kick. Tonga Powerslams Owens.

Tonga with a leaping elbow drop. Tonga stomps on the right shoulder of Owens. Tonga slams the right shoulder of Owens on the canvas. Owens kicks Tonga in the gut. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga follows that with clubbing blows to Owens chest. Tonga continues to stomp on the right shoulder of Owens. Tonga applies a top wrist lock. Owens with heavy bodyshots. Tonga hammers down on the back of Owens neck. Owens decks Tonga with a JawBreaker. Owens scores two forearm knockdowns. Owens slides under Tonga. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tonga launches Owens over the top rope. Owens slams Tonga’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Owens dives over Tonga. Owens turns a Hip Toss into a NeckBreaker. Owens with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Tonga fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Owens with an arm-drag takeover. Owens delivers his combination offense. Tonga hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count.

Owens denies The Double Underhook Piledriver. Owens with a double leg takedown. Owens goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Tonga counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Owens side steps Tonga into the ropes. Owens with a Snap German Suplex. Owens with The Half Nelson BackBreaker. Owens follows that with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Owens applies The STF. Tonga grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Owens dropkicks the left knee of Tonga. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Tonga counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Owens denies The GunStun. Tonga with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Owens kicks Tonga in the face. Owens continues to block The GunStun. Owens nails Tonga with The V-Trigger. Owens connects with The Jewel Heist for a two count. V-Trigger 2. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Tonga counters with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Third Match: (2) Jeff Cobb vs. (0) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb outpowers Hashi. Strong lockup. Cobb backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hashi ducks under a chop from Cobb. Hashi with forearm shivers. Cobb denies the irish whip. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Cobb goes for a bodyslam, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Cobb decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi sends Cobb tumbling to the floor. Hashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hashi hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Hashi drives Cobb back first into the steel barricade. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi rolls Cobb back into the ring. Hashi stomps on Cobb’s back. Hashi with a chop/elbow smash combination. Hashi with the irish whip. Cobb delivers The Pounce. Cobb repeatedly stomps on the right shoulder of Hashi. Cobb is choking Hashi with his boot. Cobb with a forearm shot across the back of Hashi. Cobb with an elbow smash. Cobb walks over Hashi’s body for a two count. Cobb stomps on the midsection of Hashi. Cobb with The Delayed Vertical Toss for a two count. Cobb hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Cobb punches Hashi in the back. Cobb kicks Hashi in the gut. Cobb uppercuts Hashi. Cobb dropkicks Hashi. Cobb stands on the midsection of Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Cobb HeadButts Hashi. Cobb whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Hashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi follows that with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Hashi drops Cobb with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi with the sunset flip for a two cout. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Cobb counters with a Back Body Drop. Cobb with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count.

Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb whips Hashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Hashi counters with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with a Discus Lariat. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Cobb denies The PowerBomb. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Hashi SuperKicks Cobb. Hashi drills Cobb with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Hashi SuperKicks Cobb. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Cobb negates Karma. Hashi fires off another SuperKick. Cobb decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Cobb with a Snap German Suplex. Cobb whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi holds onto the ropes. Hashi kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb SuperKicks Hashi. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi rolls Cobb over for a two count. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Cobb Spears Hashi. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Mach: (2) Sanada vs. (2) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Sanada applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Popping Pec Festival. Taichi signals for the test of strength. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Sanada in the back. Taichi applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Taichi pulls back the shoulders of Sanada. Sanada walks into the ropes which forces the break. Taichi with a back chop. Taichi whips Sanada across the ring. Taichi with a running knee lift. Taichi applies The Abdominal Stretch. Sanada grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Taichi toys around with Sanada. Sanada with three overhand chops. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada holds onto the ropes. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Sanada pops back on his feet. Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a Deep Arm-Drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado.

Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Taichi back into the ring. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Taichi denies The Paradise Lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Sanada with The Hook Kick. Taichi with two corner clotheslines. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Taichi side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi denies The TKO. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Taichi goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada hits The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Taichi responds with The Stretch Plum. Sanada with a waist lock go-behind. Taichi drops Sanada with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Taichi answers with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada with The Tiger Driver. Taichi rises back on his feet. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Taichi with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Sanada with The Tiger Suplex. Taichi’s momentum sends him to the outside.

Both guys avoided the referee’s twenty count. Forearm/Running Boot Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada with a forearm smash. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Sanada. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi drops Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi removes his pants. Sanada denies The SuperKick. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Taichi goes for The Chokeslam, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Taichi denies The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Taichi gets his knees up in the air. Sanada kicks Taichi in the face. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Taichi punches Sanada in the back. Sanada applies a side headlock. Sanada hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Sanada applies Skull End. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada blocks The Kamagiri. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada dodges The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a Jumping Knee Strike. Taichi drops Sanada with The Kamagiri. Taichi connects with The Bridging Back Drop Driver for a two count. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Sanada with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Taichi avoids The MoonSault. Taichi with a running forearm smash. Taichi plants Sanada with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) Kazuchika Okada vs. (2) EVIL w/Dick Togo In A G1 Climax 31 B Block Tournament Match

EVIL is playing mind games with Okada. Okada gets distracted by Togo. EVIL kicks the left hamstring of Okada. EVIL hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. EVIL with a knife edge chop. EVIL whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. Okada dumps EVIL back first on the canvas. Okada with The Slingshot Senton. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada slams EVIL’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Okada with two back elbow smashes. Okada kicks the left hamstring of EVIL. Okada whips EVIL across the ring. Okada drops EVIL with The Big Boot for a two count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. EVIL puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL unloads three knife edge chops. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo trips Okada from the outside. EVIL throws Okada out of the ring. EVIL whips Okada into the steel barricade. EVIL drives Okada back first into the barricade. The ring announcer Abe goes down in the process.

Okada gets back in the ring at the count of seven. EVIL is choking Okada with his boot. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL drops Okada with a shoulder tackle for a two count. EVIL bodyslams Okada for a two count. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL is making Okada spend more energy kicking out of multiple pin attempts. EVIL repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. Okada with a gut punch. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL whips Okada into the exposed steel. EVIL applies the single leg crab. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada continues to dish out forearms. Okada side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada with forearm shivers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends EVIL to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. Okada whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL bails out to the floor.

EVIL drives Okada back first into the barricade. EVIL drives a steel chair into the midsection of Okada. EVIL with a knife edge chop. EVIL mocks Okada. Okada with a drop toe hold into the chair. Okada rolls EVIL back into the ring. EVIL denies The Tombstone PileDriver. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada goes for The Reverse NeckBreaker, but EVIL lands back on his feet. EVIL tugs on Okada’s hair. EVIL with a thumb to the eye. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada dropkicks EVIL. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada bodyslams EVIL. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. EVIL denies The Rain Maker. Okada with a forearm smash. Togo with a chair shot behind Red Shoes’ back. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. EVIL puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with The Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. EVIL argues with Red Shoes. Okada avoids Everything Is EVIL. Okada back drops EVIL into a pinning combination for a two count.

Okada with a roll-through short-arm clothesline. Okada maintains wrist control. EVIL repeatedly kicks Okada in the face. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Okada. Okada dropkicks EVIL. Okada with The Spinning Tombstone PileDriver. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but EVIL ducks out of the way. EVIL shoves Red Shoes into Okada. EVIL delivers the low blow. Okada goes back to The Money Clip. EVIL brings Red Shoes down to the mat. Togo repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Togo is raining down haymakers. Okada negates The Magic Killer. Okada drives EVIL back first into the exposed steel. Okada wipes out Togo with The Shotgun Dropkick. Misfired Signature Moves. EVIL connects with The Darkness Falls for a two count. Okada hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL with a short-arm lariat. EVIL goes for a Running Lariat, but Okada counters with Everything Is Okada. Okada with The SitOut Landslide. Okada plants EVIL with The Rain Maker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 276 of The Hoots Podcast