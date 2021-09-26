NJPW G1 Climax 31 Results 9/26/21

Night Five: A BLOCK

Kobe World Hall

Kobe, Japan

Block A (Shingo Takagi, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Tomohiro Ishii, KENTA, Zack Sabre Jr, Tanga Loa, The Great O-Khan, Toru Yano, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, EVIL, Jeff Cobb, Hirooki Goto, Sanada, Tama Tonga, Taichi, Yoshi Hashi, and Chase Owens)

Official Scoreboard

– The Great O-Khan, (3-0) 6 Points

– Zack Sabre Jr, (2-0) 4 Points

– Shingo Takagi, (2-1) 4 Points

– Kota Ibushi, (2-1) 4 Points

– KENTA, (2-1) 4 Points

– Yujiro Takahashi, (2-1) 4 Points

– Toru Yano, (2-1) 4 Points

– Tomohiro Ishii, (1-2) 2 Points

– Tanga Loa, (1-1) 2 Points

– Tetsuya Naito, (0-1) 0 Points, Medically Disqualified From The G1

First Match: Master Wato vs. Kosei Fujita

Wato kicks Fujita in the ribs. Wato applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Wato drop steps into a side headlock. Fujita with heavy bodyshots. Fujita whips Wato across the ring. Wato drops Fujita with two shoulder tackles for a two count. Wato hooks both legs for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Wato kicks Fujita in the back. Wato with Two Bodyslams. Wato applies The Camel Clutch. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato stomps on Fujita’s back.

Fujita with forearm shivers. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Wato hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Fujita dropkicks Wato. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita sends Wato to the corner. Fujita with a running elbow smash. Fujita bodyslams Wato. Fujita stomps on Wato’s chest. Fujita repeatedly kicks Wato in the back. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Fujita with forearm shivers. Wato responds with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Wato whips Fujita across the ring. Wato dropkicks Fujita for a two count. Wato makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Master Wato via Submission

Second Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Yuji Nagata

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nataga with a drop toe hold. Nagata applies a rear chin lock. Takagi transitions into a hammerlock. Nagata grabs a side headlock. Nagata with a side headlock takeover. Takagi answers with the headscissors escape. Nagata tells Takagi to bring it. Nagata slaps Takagi in the face. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Forearm Exchange. Nagata kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Takagi brings Nagata to the corner. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi unloads three knife edge chops. Takagi is choking Nagata with his boot. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi plays to the crowd. Nagata fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nagata with a forearm smash. Takagi denies The Exploder Suplex. Takagi goes for a Flying Axe Handle, but Nagata counters with The Exploder Suplex on the floor. Nagata rolls Takagi back into the ring. Nagata repeatedly kicks Takagi in the back. Nagata with a Mid-Kick. Nagata stomps on Takagi’s chest. Nagata with an arm-ringer. Nagata applies a standing arm-bar. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nagata kicks Takagi in the face. Nagata toys around with Takagi. Nagata with two arm-ringers. Takagi regroups on the outside. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Nagata with combination kicks. Nagata hyperextends the left shoulder of Takagi. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Takagi decks Nagata with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi blocks a boot from Nagata. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nagata with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takagi hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Takagi repeatedly kicks Nagata in the face. Nagata hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi clotheslines the back of Nagata’s neck. Nagata kicks Takagi in the face. Nagata with The Release German Suplex. Takagi blocks a boot from Nagata. Nagata drops Takagi with a knee lift. Nagata drills Takagi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Nagata transitions into The Omoplata. Nagata rolls Takagi over for a two count.

Nagata goes for a toe kick, but Takagi counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi applies a toe and ankle hold. Nagata denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Nagata counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Takagi rolls Nagata over for a two count. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Nagata kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Nagata with a Spinning Heel Kick. Nagata follows that with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata puts Takagi on the top turnbuckle. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Nagata with an Avalanche Exploder Suplex for a two count. Takagi denies The Back Drop Driver. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Takagi hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver. Nagata kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a running clothesline. Nagata responds with The Back Drop Driver. Palm Strike Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Takagi with combination forearms. Nagata fires back with clubbing palm strikes. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Nagata with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) The Great O-Khan vs. (4) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Khan is playing mind games with Takahashi. Takahashi kicks the left hamstring of Khan. Khan with a single leg takedown. Khan applies The Heel Hook. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Hand fighting display. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan with a waist lock takedown. Khan with another single leg takedown for a one count. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan with a front chancery takedown. Takahashi starts biting Khan’s fingers. Khan chops the left ear of Takahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Khan. Takahashi sends Khan face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi dumps Khan out of the ring. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Khan. Takahashi punches Khan in the back. The referee gets distracted by Pieter. Takahashi brings Khan up the ramp way. Takahashi drills Khan with the pimp stick. Khan gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi follows that with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count.

Takahashi toys around with Khan. Khan with forearm shivers. Takahashi slaps Khan in the face. Takahashi bodyslams Khan. Takahashi with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Takahashi stomps on the back and midsection of Khan. Khan with two overhand chops. Khan with a forearm smash. Takahashi answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Takahashi sends Khan to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Khan. Takahashi sends Khan face first into the canvas. Khan avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Khan blocks a boot from Takahashi. Khan sends Takahashi face first into the canvas. Khan with The GutWrench Suplex. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Khan drives Takahashi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan clotheslines the back of Takahashi’s neck. Khan puts Takahashi on the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan gets Takahashi tied up in the tree of woe. Khan is choking Takahashi with his boot. Khan with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count.

Khan rams his boot across Takahashi’s face. Takahashi is pissed. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Khan. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Takahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan goes for The Lifting Reverse DDT, but Takahashi counters with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi dodges The Big Boot. Takahashi hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi backs Khan into the ropes. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Khan denies The Pimp Juice. Khan applies The Claw. Takahashi denies The Eliminator. Takahashi drops Khan with The Lariat for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Big Juice, but Khan lands back on his feet. Double Lariat. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan plants Takahashi with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (2) Tanga Loa w/Jado vs. (4) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match

Yano brought a bag filled with tape and handcuffs to the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa backs Yano into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Loa obliges. Forearm Exchange. Yano rakes the eyes of Loa. Loa drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Loa with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Yano whips Loa into the steel barricade. Loa pulls Yano’s t-shirt over his head. Loa shoves Kosei Fujita into Yano. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Loa repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Loa drives Yano back first into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loa takes a bow. Following a snap mare takeover, Loa with a Sliding Knee Strike for a two count. Loa starts choking Yano. The referee admonishes Loa. Loa with two corner clotheslines. Loa with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Loa applies the greco roman throat hold. Loa transitions into a rear chin lock. Yano with elbows into the midsection of Loa. Loa HeadButts Yano. Loa whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Loa. Yano slaps Loa in the back of the head.

Yano ducks another clothesline from Loa. Yano with a Rebound Belly to Belly Suplex. Yano attacks Loa with a turnbuckle pad. Loa is pissed. Loa kicks Yano in the gut. Yano side steps Loa into the exposed steel. Yano with a fireman’s carry takeover. Loa denies The BrainBuster. Loa kicks Yano in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa follows that with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Loa applies The OJK. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Loa talks smack to Yano. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Yano rolls him over for a two count. Loa connects with The Spear for a two count. Yano denies Ape Shit. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Loa into the exposed steel. Yano goes for the low blow, but the referee gets in the way. Loa shoves Yano into the referee. Loa drops Yano with a Running Lariat. Jado walks into the ring. Yano shoves Loa chest first into the exposed steel. Yano tosses the kendo stick to Jado as the referee gets back on his feet. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano plants Loa with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (2) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (4) KENTA In A G1 Climax 31 A Block Tournament Match