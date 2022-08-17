Will Ospreay will meet Kazuchika Okada in the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament finals on August 18.

Okada won the A Block in round-robin action and then beat B Block winner Tama Tonga in the semifinals with a cobra flowsion followed by the rainmaker.

Ospreay won the D Block in round-robin action before he defeated C Block winner Tetsuya Naito in the semifinals with the hidden blade followed by the storm breaker.

Ospreay and Okada last wrestled a singles match against each other at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 when they battled for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Okada was victorious in the bout.

The G1 Climax 32 tournament winner will secure the right to challenge for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at Wrestle Kingdom 17.