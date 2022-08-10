NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/10/22

Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Hiroshima, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare vs. Yoshi Hashi, Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jeff Cobb and Ryohei Oiwa will start things off. Oiwa dropkicks Cobb. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb blocks it. Cobb with a gut punch. Cobb whips Oiwa across the ring. Oiwa runs into Cobb. Shoulder Block Exchange. Oiwa with another dropkick. Cobb bodyslams Oiwa. Cobb with a short-arm clothesline. Surf’s Up. Cobb HeadButts Oiwa. Cobb tags in Henare. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare slams Oiwa’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Henare with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Henare rocks Oiwa with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Oiwa in the back for a two count. Henare applies a front face lock. Ospreay tags himself in. Ospreay kicks Oiwa in the gut. Ospreay whips Oiwa across the ring. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown for a two ount. Ospreay applies a rear chin lock. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Ospreay answers with a blistering chop. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Oiwa with a Back Body Drop.

Oiwa tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi dropkicks Cobb off the ring apron. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Henare. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Henare. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi kicks Ospreay in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Ospreay. Hashi hits The Head Hunter for a two count. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay drops Hashi with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Henare and Nakashima are tagged in. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima ducks a clothesline from Henare. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima stomps on Henare’s back. Nakashima goes for a Bodyslam, but Henare blocks it. Nakashima with clubbing hamstring kicks. Henare scores a right jab. Henare delivers the gut punch. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Henare makes Nakashima tap out to The Ultima Clutch.

Winner: Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and Aaron Henare via Submission

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Toru Yano and Jonah will start things off. Jonah drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Jonah with a double sledge. Jonah with a straight right hand. Jonah HeadButts Yano. Jonah with the irish whip. Yano side steps Jonah into a turnbuckle pad. Yano starts removing another turnbuckle pad. Tito with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Yano tugs on Tito’s hair. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Tito. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Double Toe Kick to Jonah. Double Irish Whip. Jonah with a double shoulder tackle. Jonah with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah tags in Tito. Tito repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Tito is choking Yano with his boot. Tito puts his knee on the back of Yano’s neck. Tito with a forearm smash. Tito tags in Jonah. Jonah whips Yano into a turnbuckle pad. Jonah applies a rear chin lock. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Jonah HeadButts Yano. Jonah tags in Tito. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. Tito taunts Ishii. Tito transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tito stands on Yano’s face. Tito drives Yano back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tito tags in Jonah.

Jonah bodyslams Yano. Jonah goes for a Big Splash, but Yano ducks out of the way. Yano tags in Ishii. Ishii runs into Jonah. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Jonah sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii with a running shoulder block. Second Forearm Exchange. Jonah goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii applies a waist lock. Jonah decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii rocks Jonah with a forearm smash. Jonah drops Ishii with a Leaping Body Block. Ishii ducks under multiple clotheslines from Jonah. Ishii headbutts the midsection of Jonah. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Yano and Tito are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Tito. Yano rakes the eyes of Tito. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Tito with a Running Lariat. Tito whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Tito. Yano slaps Tito in the back of the head. Jonah HeadButts Yano. Tito with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Tito with a running elbow smash. Jonah levels Yano with The Body Avalanche. Tito hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Jonah clotheslines Ishii. Yano fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tito punches Yano. Yano connects with The Hair Pull Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: KENTA, Juice Robinson and Gedo vs. Lance Archer, Taichi and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Juice Robinson and Lance Archer will start things off. Archer whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson holds onto the ropes. Robinson applies a side headlock. Robinson runs into Archer. Robinson stomps on the left foot of Archer. Robinson punches Archer in the back. Archer catches Robinson in mid-air. Archer bodyslams Robinson. Archer transitions into a corner mount. Archer tags in Michinoku. Archer goes for another Bodyslam, but Robinson ducks out of the way. Robinson tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Michinoku out of the ring. Kenta is raining down haymakers. All hell is breaking loose in Hiroshima. Kenta drives Michinoku face first into the steel ring post. Kenta rolls Michinoku back into the ring. Gedo goes into the cover for a two count. Gedo rakes the back of Michinoku. Robinson uses the middle rope as a weapon. Gedo tags in Kenta. Kenta with repeated back rakes. Kenta slams Michinoku’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kenta tags in Robinson.

Robinson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bullet Club are mauling Michinoku in the corner. Robinson tags in Gedo. Gedo is choking Michinoku with his boot. Gedo with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku is swinging at the air. Eye Poke Exchange. Michinoku drops Gedo with The Pump Kick. Michinoku tags in Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Gedo punches Taichi in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Gedo with The Hook Kick. Gedo dodges The Axe Bomber. Gedo with a straight right hand. Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Corner Clothesline Party. Gedo SuperKicks Taichi for a two count. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Taichi. Archer applies The EBD Claw. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Archer. Robinson with a leaping shoulder block. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Michinoku SuperKicks Robinson. Kenta dumps Michinoku out of the ring. Taichi responds with Two Sumo Style Takedowns. Taichi connects with The Yokozuna Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lance Archer, Taichi and Taka Michinoku via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Testuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Bushi vs. Bad Luck Fale, SHO, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Owens into a turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sho rakes the eyes of Sanada. Sho frees Owens from The Paradise Lock. Double Irish Whip. Owens with a drop toe hold. Sho with a Sliding Dropkick for a one count. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sanada rakes the eyes of Sho. Naito tags himself in. Naito repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Naito hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Naito sends Sho to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sho. Combination Cabron. Sho blocks The NeckBreaker. Sho applies a waist lock. Bushi punches Sho in the back. Naito whips Sho across the ring. Naito kicks Sho in the gut. Takahashi pulls Naito out of the ring. Takahashi drives Naito back first into the steel barricade. Sho repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Sho kicks Bushi out of the ring. Owens is throwing haymakers at Sanada. Sho goes into the lateral press for a two count. Sho tags in Fale. Fale stomps on Naito’s chest. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale tags in Owens.

Owens with a closed fist shot to Naito’s jaw. Owens taunts Takagi. Owens slams Naito’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens with forearm shivers across the back of Naito. Owens tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Naito in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Naito with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Takahashi punches Naito in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito dropkicks the back of Takahashi’s head. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Sho. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Fale runs interference. Takagi avoids The Body Avalanche. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takagi drops Takahashi with The DDT for a two count. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sho trips Takagi from the outside. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi tags in Owens.

Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Takagi dodges The C-Trigger. Takagi applies a waist lock. Owens with two sharp elbow strikes. Takagi with forearm shivers. Owens delivers his combination offense. Takagi answers with another forearm. Takagi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Sho kicks Bushi in the gut. Sho whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi with a Headscissors Takeover. Bushi dropkicks Fale off the ring apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Owens back into the ring. Owens denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Fale kicks Bushi in the back. Owens nails Bushi with The Pump Kick. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Naito gets in the way. Naito decks Fale with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fale with a running shoulder tackle. Sanda dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Sanada dropkicks Fale to the floor. Sho with a German Suplex. Sho kicks Takagi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Owens responds with The Shining Wizard. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Owens. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens denies The CodeBreaker. Owens connects with The C-Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale, SHO, Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2) El Phantasmo vs. (6) David Finlay In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Phantasmo with a single leg takedown. Phantasmo grapevines the legs of Finlay. Phantasmo applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Finlay falls on top of Phantasmo for a one count. Hammerlock Exchange. Finlay wraps the left shoulder of Phantasmo around the middle rope. Finlay kicks the left elbow of Phantasmo. Finlay with a deep arm-drag. Finlay with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Finlay whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Phantasmo sends Finlay into the ropes. Phantasmo with a Headscissors Takeover. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Kick Out Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Finlay refuses to shake Phantasmo’s hand. Finlay shoves Phantasmo. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Phantasmo with a knife edge chop. Finlay dropkicks Phantasmo. Phantasmo avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Phantasmo slams Finlay’s head on the top rope. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo with a Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo slams Finlay’s head on the ring apron. Finlay clings onto the right boot of Phantasmo. Phantasmo HeadButts Finlay. Phantasmo kicks Finlay in the face. Phantasmo with The Apron MoonSault. Phantasmo rolls Finlay back into the ring. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo sends Finlay to the corner. Phantasmo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Phantasmo bodyslams Finlay. Phantasmo with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Phantasmo kicks Finlay in the chest. Phantasmo is choking Finlay with his boot. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Finlay. Phantasmo stomps on Finlay’s chest. Phantasmo goes for a PowerBomb, but Finlay counters with a Hurricanrana. Finlay clotheslines Phantasmo over the top rope. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado.

Finlay rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Finlay with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Chop Exchange. Phantasmo with three palm thrusts. Finlay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rolls Finlay over for a two count. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo starts bending Finlay’s fingers. Phantasmo goes for The UFO, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Finlay delivers The Acid Drop for a two count. Finlay gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Phantasmo punches Finlay. Finlay denies The SuperPlex. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Phantasmo with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Phantasmo follows that with Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Finlay denies The CR II. Finlay goes for The Roll Through Trash Panda, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Finlay with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Second Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Tama Tonga w/Jado vs. (2) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Hand fighting display. Khan applies a waist lock. Khan with a double leg takedown. Khan grapples around Tonga. Tonga with two arm-drags. Tonga applies an arm-bar. Tonga grabs a side wrist lock. Khan grabs the left ear of Tonga. Khan backs Tonga into the turnbuckle pad. Khan with a Biel Throw. Khan dumps Tonga out of the ring. Khan whips Tonga into the steel barricade. Khan is choking Tonga with his boot. Tonga gets back in the ring at the count of ten. Khan bodyslams Tonga for a two count. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Khan punches Tonga. Khan applies a wrist lock. Khan punches Tonga in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan toys around with Tonga. Khan wants Tonga to kiss his boot. Khan with an elbow smash. Tonga hulks up. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Khan. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Khan decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Tonga with two clotheslines. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Khan. Tonga dropkicks Khan. Tonga with The Stinger Splash for a two count. Tonga punches Khan in the back.

Tonga goes for The Atomic Drop, but Khan counters with The Claw. Khan denies The Tongan Twist. Khan with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Khan with forearm shivers. Khan drives Tonga chest first into a turnbuckle pad. Khan clotheslines the back of Tonga’s neck. Khan repeatedly slms Tonga’s head on the same turnbuckle pad. Tonga decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Tonga HeadButts Khan. Tonga gives Khan the turnbuckle receipt. Khan drives his elbow into the midsection of Tonga. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan dumps Tonga face first on the turnbuckle pad. Tonga uppercuts Khan. Khan with The Pump Kick. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Khan uppercuts Tonga. Tonga goes for a Superman Forearm, but Khan counters with a Judo Throw. Forearm Exchange. Khan unloads Four Mongolian Chops. Tonga hits The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Khan denies The GunStun. Khan applies The Claw. Khan with a Reverse Airplane Spin. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan slaps Tonga in the chest. Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan reapplies The Sheep Killer. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Tonga counters with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (6) Zack Sabre Jr In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

Zack Sabre Jr laid a trap for EVIL and Dick Togo as Kosei Fujita performed his entrance. House Of Torture gangs up on Fujita. Sabre attacks House Of Torture from behind. EVIL slams Sabre’s head on the ring apron. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre drives EVIL back first into the steel barricade. Sabre grabs the left ear of EVIL. Sabre rolls EVIL back into the ring. Sabre applies a wrist lock. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sabre.

Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Sabre side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Sabre rolls EVIL over for a two count. Sabre uppercuts EVIL. Togo trips Sabre from the outside. Sabre cranks on Togo’s fingers. EVIL shoves the referee towards Sabre. Sabre ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sabre denies the low blow. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but EVIL lands back on his feet. Sabre denies Everything Is EVIL. Sabre connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6) Kazuchika Okada vs. (4) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/Royce Isaacs In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Hand fighting display. Lawlor immediately brings Okada down to the mat. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Lawlor applies a leg lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Okada with an arm-bar takedown. Lawlor answers with a headscissors neck lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Okada ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Okada goes for The Rain Maker, but Lawlor counters with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Okada regroups on the outside. Lawlor rips off his pants. Lawlor slams the left hand of Okada on the ring apron. Lawlor drives Okada shoulder first into the steel ring post. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Lawlor rolls Okada back into the ring. Lawlor stomps on the left hand of Okada. Lawlor unloads three knife edge chops. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Lawlor whips Okada across the ring. Lawlor avoids the elbow knockdown. Lawlor kicks the left shoulder of Okada. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada with forearm shivers. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Lawlor to the corner.

Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Lawlor in the gut. Okada drops Lawlor with The DDT for a two count. Lawlor denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Lawlor with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Lawlor uppercuts Okada. Okada side steps Lawlor into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada puts Lawlor on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Lawlor to the floor. Okada whips Lawlor into the steel barricade. Okada with a Running Boot. Lawlor denies The Draping DDT. Lawlor applies a double wrist lock. Lawlor wraps the left shoulder of Okada around the barricade. Lawlor kicks the left shoulder of Okada. Lawlor rolls Okada back into the ring. Lawlor applies a Triangle Choke/Kimura Lock Combination. Okada puts his leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Lawlor transitions into a cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Okada goes for a Dropkick, but Lawlor holds onto the ropes. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Okada. Lawlor with a Spinning Heel Kick. Okada dropkicks Lawlor. Okada applies The Money Clip. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes.

Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada blasts Lawlor with The Shotgun Dropkick. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada goes for The Flying Elbow Drop, but Lawlor counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Lawlor. Lawlor uppercuts the left shoulder of Okada. Lawlor with two arm-ringers. Lawlor applies a hammerlock. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor drops Okada with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Lawlor with a Tornado Divorce Court. Lawlor applies a double reverse arm-bar. Okada refuses to quit. Lawlor goes for The Kamigoye, but Okada counters with The Landslide. Okada starts favoring his left shoulder as he prepares for The Rain Maker. Lawlor with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Lawlor with Two Kamigoye’s. Okada denies The NKOTB. Lawlor with a Belly to Back Suplex. Lawlor mocks Okada. Lawlor goes for The NKOTB, but Okada rolls him over for a two count. Okada avoids The PK. Okada with a Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Lawlor kicks the left shoulder of Okada. Lawlor goes back to a double wrist lock. Okada connects with The Back Drop Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (4) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Tanahashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Goto pats Tanahashi on the chest. Strong lockup. Tanahashi backs Goto into the ropes. Tanahashi pats Goto on the chest. Tanahashi delivers a gut punch. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi scores the ankle pick. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Goto. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Goto with elbows into the midsection of Tanahashi. Goto reverses the hold. Tanahashi whips Goto across the ring. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Goto stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Goto punches Tanahashi in the back. Goto sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi is playing the air guitar. Tanahashi skins the cat. Goto with a gut punch of his own. Goto rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Goto stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Goto hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Goto sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi rolls Goto back into the ring.

Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Goto. Tanahashi drops his elbow on the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi transitions into The Indian Death Lock. Goto with three overhand chops. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Goto. Goto is lighting up Tanahashi’s chest. Tanahashi continues to kick the left knee of Goto. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto drops Tanahashi with The Discus Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Tanahashi denies The Ushigoroshi. Tanahashi with The Reverse SlingBlade. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi stomps on the left knee of Goto. Goto regroups on the ring apron. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Tanahashi face first into a turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines Tanahashi. Goto ascends to the top turnbuckle. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Goto denies The SuperPlex. Forearm Exchange.

Goto HeadButts Tanahashi. Tanahashi attacks the midsection of Goto. Tanahashi with The SuperPlex. Goto applies a hammerlock with his legs. Goto works on his joint manipulation game. Goto adds a headlock. Tanahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Goto drops Tanahashi with The Ushigoroshi. Tanahashi denies The GTR. Second Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Goto HeadButts Tanahashi. Tanahashi slaps Goto in the face. Tanahashi with inadverted low blow to Goto. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi delivers The Ace’s High. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Goto ducks out of the way. Goto is bleeding from the mouth. Goto side steps Tanahashi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Goto with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Goto rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Goto avoids The SlingBlade. Goto nails Tanahashi with The Draping GTR. Goto with The Mid-Kick. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Tanahashi counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Tanahashi with Two Twist and Shouts. Goto responds with The Shoten Kai for a two count. Goto connects with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 321 of The Hoots Podcast