NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/13/22

The Machida Gymnasium

Machida, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tama Tonga, David Finlay and Jado vs. Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Hontai before the rings. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Finlay. Phantasmo kicks Finlay in the gut. Phantasmo punches Finlay in the back. Double Irish Whip. Finlay holds onto the ropes. Finlay launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Robinson inadvertently knocks Phantasmo off the ring apron. Finlay rolls Robinson over for a two count. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Robinson. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay dives over Robinson. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Finlay with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Robinson goes for a Bodyslam, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Finlay tags in Tanahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Phantasmo kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi blasts Phantasmo off the apron. Tanahashi skins the cat. Fale with a gut punch. Bullet Club gangs up on Tonga. Phantasmo rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Robinson applies a front face lock. Owens tags himself in. Owens kicks Tanahashi in the ribs. Back Rake Party.

Owens rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Owens mocks Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Owens sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi kicks Owens in the face. Tanahashi rakes the back of Owens. Tanahashi drops Owens with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Tonga. Tonga clotheslines Owens. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga bodyslams Owens. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Tonga with a Belly to Back Suplex. Tonga dropkicks Fale off the apron. Tonga with The Stinger Splash for a two count. Tonga tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a running knee lift. Jado clotheslines Owens for a two count. Jado goes for The Green Kill, but Phantasmo gets in the way. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Tonga drops Phantasmo with The Tongan Twist. Double Dropkick to Fale. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Tanahashi with a Twist and Shout. Owens responds with The C-Trigger. Jado rolls Owens over for a two count. Owens denies The OJK. Owens with a knee lift. Owens connects with C-Trigger 2 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens via Pinfall

Second Match: Filthy Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Royce Isaacs and Jonah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Jonah whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs runs into Jonah. Jonah kicks Isaacs in the gut. Isaacs ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Isaacs with a Jumping Knee Strike. Jonah hammers down on the back of Isaacs neck. Isaacs denies The Black Forest Bomb. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Lawlor and Tito are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawlor applies a headscissors neck lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lawlor kicks out the legs of Tito. Lawlor with an arm-ringer. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Issacs with a running shot to Jonah. Lawlor with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Isaacs delivers a gut punch. Lawlor drops Tito with a Spinning Heel Kick. Isaacs with a GutWrench Suplex. Team Filthy poses for the crowd.

Tito with heavy bodyshots. Isaacs rocks Tito with two forearms. Isaacs tags in Lawlor. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Lawlor with two arm-ringers. Lawlor with a Tornado Divorce Court. Lawlor goes for The St. Andrews Cross, but Jonah pulls Tito out of the ring. Lawlor kicks Tito in the face. Jonah blocks a boot from Lawlor. Tito catches Lawlor in mid-air. Lawlor shoves Tito into Jonah. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Tito. Jonah with a Running Body Block. Jonah rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Tito stomps on Lawlor’s back. Tito with a forearm smash. Tito with a knife edge chop. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah tags himself in. Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah with a knife edge chop. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. Jonah rocks Lawlor with a forearm smash. Jonah levels Lawlor with The Body Avalanche. Jonah tags in Tito. Tito clotheslines Lawlor from the ring apron.

Tito with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Tito with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tito goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lawlor counters with a Guillotine Choke. Lawlor dropkicks Jonah off the apron. Tito with a Vertical Suplex. Tito goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor runs Tito into Jonah. Lawlor avoids the diving chop block. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs sends Tito to the corner. Isaacs with a series of corner clotheslines. Isaacs with a Bridging Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Isaacs applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tito with forearm shivers. Tito with a Wheelbarrow Rollup for a two count. Isaacs drops Tito with a Pop Up Knee Strike. Isaacs hits The Falcon Arrow. Lawlor blasts Tito with The PK. Isaacs hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jonah dumps Lawlor out of the ring. Jonah fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Isaacs. Tito with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Tito tags in Jonah. Tito lands The Suicide Dive. Jonah connects with The Black Forest Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH & Bad Dude Tito via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito with a waist lock go-behind. Full Nelson Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies a hammerlock. Naito with a single leg takedown. Naito applies a leg lock. Sabre fish hooks Naito. Naito rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre talks smack to Naito. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre ducks under a back elbow from Naito. Naito blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre avoids The Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito dodges The PK. Both guys are knocked down after a double arm-drag. Sabre blocks a boot from Naito. Naito rakes the eyes of Sabre. Naito sends Sabre to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Sabre avoids The Combination Cabron. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito drops Sabre with a NeckBreaker. Naito applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi slams Sabre’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Sabre in the gut. Bushi with the irish whip.

Sabre side steps Bushi into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi goes for The Missile Dropkick, but Archer counters with The EBD Claw. Archer is choking Bushi with his boot. Archer slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Suzuki Gun are mauling Bushi in the corner. Bushi with forearm shivers. Michinoku answers with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku applies a side headlock. Michinoku tags in Archer. Archer punches Bushi in the ribs. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer slaps Bushi in the chest. Archer slams Bushi’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Archer tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Bushi’s neck. Sabre tags in Archer. Archer with a running elbow smash. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Archer stops Bushi in his tracks. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Archer. Bushi with another dropkick to Archer’s left knee. Bushi tags in Sanada.

Sanada with two dropkicks. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Archer catches Sanada in mid-air. Archer goes for a Chokeslam, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Archer. Archer avoids the low dropkick. Sanada with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Sanada knocks Michinoku off the ring apron. Archer denies The TKO. Sanada side steps Archer into a turnbuckle pad. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block. Archer tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on Sanada’s chest. Sanada with forearm shivers. Michinoku answers with another eye poke. Sanada dodges The Pump Kick. Sanada goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Michinoku counters with The CrossFace. Naito breaks up the submission hold. Naito with forearm shivers. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito goes for The Satellite DDT, but Sabre counters with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Archer goes for a Bodyslam, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Archer goes for a Chokeslam, but Sanada counters with a Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Sanada makes Michinoku tap ou to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi via Submission

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL, SHO and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Okada drops Togo with a DDT. Okada with a forearm smash to EVIL. Okada ducks a clothesline from Sho. Okada kicks Sho in the gut. Okada fires off another DDT. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Okada. Okada with another Toe Kick/DDT Combination. Okada pops back on his feet. Okada tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Goto with a Hip Toss. Goto repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s back. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. Sho clears the ring. EVIL applies a double wrist lock. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo applies an arm-bar. Togo transitions into a wrist lock. Togo tags in Sho. Sho with a flying double axe handle strike. House Of Torture works on the left wrist of Goto. Togo hammers down on the left shoulder of Goto. EVIL tags himself in.

EVIL with a gut punch. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL wraps the left shoulder of Goto around the top rope. EVIL kicks Okada in the gut. EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. Togo attacks Goto from the apron. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL yells at the referee. EVIL toys around with Goto. Goto with three overhand chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Goto drops EVIL with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Ishii and Sho are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Sho applies a waist lock. Ishii decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Ishii shoves Togo into Sho. Ishii rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Ishii continues to whip Togo into Sho. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex. Sho starts bending Ishii’s fingers. Sho kicks out the legs of Ishii. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada blocks a boot from Sho. Okada kicks Sho in the face.

Sho denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Sho starts bending Okada’s fingers. Ishii with a double sledge. Okada inadvertently clocks Ishii with a forearm. Okada kicks Sho in the gut. Okada with a forearm smash. Togo trips Okada from the outside. Sho with a low dropkick. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishii denies The German Suplex. Sho continues to bend Ishii’s fingers. Ishii rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Sho shoves the referee towards Ishii. Sho Spears Ishii. Sho tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Ishii’s back. Togo punches Ishii in the back. Togo with two toe kicks. Ishii brings Togo by his throat. EVIL attacks Ishii from behind. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a running elbow smash. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo wraps the garrote around Ishii’s neck. Goto drops EVIL with The Ushigoroshi. Goto ducks a clothesline from Sho. Okada with The Big Boot. Goto rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Okada with The Flapjack. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat. Ishii connects with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2) KENTA vs. (2) Aaron Henare In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

Hamstring Kick Exchange. A kickboxing match breaks out. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta rakes the eyes of Henare. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Henare. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Henare decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Kenta dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Henare with clubbing blows to Kenta’s back. Henare HeadButts Kenta. Henare with Two Mid-Kicks. Henare inadvertently kicks the steel ring post. Kenta sends Henare shoulder first into the ring post. Kenta with two arm-ringers. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Henare. Kenta applies a hammerlock. Kenta drives Henare shoulder first into the steel barricade. Kenta stomps on the left hamstring of Henare. Kenta wraps the left leg of Henare around the barricade. Kenta is putting the boots to Henare. Kenta rolls Henare back into the ring. Kenta goes into the cover for a two count.

Kenta applies a toe and ankle hold. Kenta stomps on the left knee of Henare. Henare attacks the midsection of Kenta. Kenta kicks Henare in the gut. Kenta stomps on Henare’s back. Kenta with an arm-ringer. Kenta continues to put the boots to Henare. Kenta with a Mid-Kick/Haymaker Combination. Kenta kicks the left knee of Henare. Henare blasts Kenta with a Mid-Kick. Henare with clubbing hamstring kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Kenta in the back. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Henare with a Running Samoan Drop. Henare HeadButts Kenta. Henare with a Diving Senton Bomb for a two count. Kenta denies The Ultima Clutch. Kenta with three sharp elbow strikes. Kenta drops Henare with The DDT. Kenta repeatedly kicks Henare in the back. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. Kenta hits The Green Killer.

Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Henare denies The GTS. Henare with clubbing blows to Kenta’s back. Kenta kicks Henare in the face. Kenta with a short-arm lariat. Henare ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Henare with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Henare applies The Ultima Clutch. Kenta uses the referee to escape the hold. Kenta rolls Henare over for a two count. Kenta Powerslams Henare. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Henare lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare goes for The Streets Of Rage, but Kenta counters with an eye rake. Henare avoids Game Over. Kenta applies The Triangle Choke. Henare PowerBombs Kenta. Henare goes for a Rampage, but Kenta counters with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kenta makes Henare tap out to Game Over.

Winner: KENTA via Submission

Sixth Match: (4) Jeff Cobb vs. (4) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Yano refuses to make his entrance. Cobb tells the referee to start the match. Cobb wants a count-out victory. Yano rolls Cobb over for a two count. Yano begs for mercy. Yano side steps Cobb into the red turnbuckle pad. Yano attacks Cobb with the disinfecting spray. Yano with a Schoolboy Rollupf or a two count. Yano dumps Cobb out of the ring. Cobb with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano wraps the ring skirt around Cobb’s body.

Ryohei Oiwa frees Cobb from the ring skirt. Cobb gets back into the ring at the count of eighteen. Surf’s Up. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Cobb with two turnbuckle pads. Yano tugs on Cobb’s hair. Cobb dropkicks Yano. Cobb with a straight right hand. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Cobb side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Yano kicks Cobb in the gut. Yano tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Cobb puts the t-shirt over Yano’s head. Cobb SuperKicks Yano. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4) Shingo Takagi vs. (6) Yujiro Takahashi w/SHO In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Takahashi attacks Takagi before the bell rings. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Takagi drives Takahashi back first into the ring apron. Takagi sends Takahashi chest first into the barricade. Takahashi uses Pieter as a shield. Takagi rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi sends Takahashi face first into the steel ring post. Takagi repeatedly slams Takahashi’s head on the ring apron. Takahashi exits the other side of the ring. Takahashi drives a chair into the midsection of Takagi. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a drop toe hold into the barricade. Takahashi drops Takagi with The Reverse DDT on the floor.

Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s chest. Takahashi is choking Takagi with his knee. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a one count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Takagi with a double handed chop. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Takahashi goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Takahashi. Takagi with a Senton Splash.

Takahashi denies The Noshigami. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takagi with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Sho gets in the way. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Takagi with two sharp elbow strikes. Takagi whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Sho trips Takagi from the outside. Takahashi nails Takagi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi hits The Miami Shine for a two count. Takagi denies The Pimp Juice. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Sho continues to run interference. Takagi with boxing elbows. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Sho cracks Takagi with a steel chair behind the referee’s back. Takahashi connects with The Pimp Juice for a two count.

Takagi denies The Big Juice. Takagi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with a Fake Out DDT. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm. Takagi clotheslines Takahashi. Takagi hits Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takahashi sends Takagi tumbling to the floor. Takahashi tosses Takagi around the ringside area. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takahashi with a reverse hammer throw into a barricade. Takahashi nails Pimp Juice. Takahashi SuperKicks Takagi. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster on the floor. Takagi responds with a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Sho rolls Takahashi back into the ring at the count of nineteen. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi continues to bite Takagi’s fingers. Takahashi shoves Takagi into the referee. Takahashi drops Takagi with The Reverse DDT. Sho gives Takahashi a steel chair. Takahashi with multiple chairs shot. Takagi clotheslines the chair into Takahashi’s face. Takagi flings the chair into Sho’s face. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Takahashi with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Eight Match: (4) Will Ospreay vs. (4) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay backs Hashi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Side Headlock Exchange. Ospreay whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Ospreay pops back on his feet. Ospreay slaps Hashi in the face. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ospreay. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Hashi hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Hashi kicks Ospreay in the gut. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay sends Hashi into the ropes. Ospreay dumps Hashi face first on the top rope. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Ospreay slams Hashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay whips Hashi into a blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a Knee Drop on the right shoulder of Hashi. Ospreay wraps the right shoulder of Hashi around the steel ring post. Hashi attacks the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay with an arm-ringer. Ospreay applies a hammerlock. Ospreay bridges his back on the right shoulder of Hashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay applies a top wrist lock. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck.

Ospreay with the irish whip. Hashi side steps Ospreay into the red turnbuckle pad. Ospreay kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashi counters with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi with a running shoulder tackle. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Ospreay. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Ospreay draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Ospreay. Hashi with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Ospreay blocks it. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi kicks Ospreay in the gut. Hashi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay with The Slingshot Pescado. Ospreay rolls Hashi back into the ring. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay kicks Hashi in the face. Ospreay with a thunderous chop. Hashi kicks Ospreay in the face. Ospreay decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi with a blistering chop. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay bodyslams Hashi. Ospreay ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hashi with a gut punch. Hashi continues to chop Ospreay. Ospreay denies The SuperPlex.

Ospreay and Hashi are trading back and forth shots. Ospreay with clubbing headbutts. Ospreay sends Hashi chest first into the canvas. Ospreay with a Flying Forearm across the back of Hashi’s neck. Ospreay hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Hashi denies The OsCutter. Hashi with a Dragon Suplex. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi SuperKicks Ospreay. Ospreay denies Karma. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Hashi HeadButts Ospreay. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hashi connects with Karma for a two count. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Hashi goes for Karma, but Ospreay counters with a Stunner. Ospreay nails Hashi with The OsCutter for a two count. Hashi avoids The Hidden Blade. Hashi SuperKicks Ospreay. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Hashi counters with The SuperKick. Hashi drills Ospreay with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Ospreay denies Karma. Ospreay with a Hook Kick/Rolling Elbow Combination. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Hashi counters with a FaceBuster. Hashi drops Ospreay with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Ospreay with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay with The Chelsea’s Grin. Ospreay plants Hashi with The Hidden Blade to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (8) Jay White w/Gedo vs. (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taichi backs White into a turnbuckle pad. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Taichi pats White on the chest. Taichi challenges White to a sumo fight. White grabs Taichi’s hair. White brings Taichi to the corner. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. White with a forearm smash. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White dodges The Big Boot. White regroups on the outside. Gedo trips Taichi from the outside. White clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from White. White lures Taichi to the outside. White applies a front face lock. Taichi drives White back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. White ducks a clothesline from Taichi. White with a knife edge chop. Greco Roman Eye Poke Party. White rakes the eyes of Taichi. White snaps Taichi throat first on the top rope. White uses the barricade as a weapon. White wraps the cable cord around Taichi’s neck. White rolls Taichi back into the ring. White hammers down on Taichi’s chest. White smothers Taichi with the ring skirt.

Red Shoes ignores White’s pin cover. White wraps the towel around Taichi’s neck. Red Shoes snatches the towel away from White. White talks smack to Taichi. White pie faces Taichi. Taichi with three toe kicks. Short-Arm Reversal by White. White kicks Taichi in the gut. White pulls Taichi down to the mat. Choke Hold Exchange. White repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. White applies a rear chin lock. Taichi with elbows into the midsection of White. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of White. White drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Two Sweet Chops. White sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi ducks under a chop from White. Double Choke Hold. Taichi sends White to the corner. Taichi with a Kamagiri. Taichi with clubbing mid-kicks. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks White in the back. Taichi grabs White’s hair. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails White with The Hook Kick. White denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver.

White with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of White. White ducks a clothesline from Taichi. White with a Death Valley Bomb. White with a Running Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Taichi denies The Uranage Slam. White avoids The Roundhouse Kick. White drops Taichi with a Flatliner. White with a Deadlift German Suplex. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count. White applies The Sleeper Hold. White drives Taichi back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Taichi kicks White in the face. White dodges The Axe Bomber. White with a knife edge chop. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. White uppercuts Taichi. Taichi answers with another Kamagiri. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi prepares for The SuperKick. Taichi gets distracted by Gedo who’s dragging Miho Abe around the ringside area. White with a Saito Suplex. White is choking Taichi with his boot. White unloads a series of knife edge chops. Taichi is pissed. Taichi rocks White with a forearm smash.

Gedo lets go of Miho. Gedo backs away from Taichi. Gedo is trying to escape through the ring. Taichi denies The Sleeper Suplex. Taichi with a Double Axe Bomber. Taichi delivers The Last Ride for a two count. White collapsed into the canvas. Taichi kicks White in the face. White chops Taichi. White with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Taichi rises back on his feet. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Taichi counters with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi drills White with The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Gedo. Taichi denies The Blade Runner. Taichi connects with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but White lands back on his feet. White blocks The SuperKick. Taichi decks White with a back elbow smash. Taichi with a Sumo Toss. Taichi denies The Blade Runner. Taichi drops White with The Yokozuna Elbow for a two count. White denies The Black Mephisto. Taichi with The Bridging Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but White counters with The Blade Runner. White uses the ropes for leverage. White plants Taichi with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

