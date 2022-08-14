NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/14/22

The White Ring

Nagano, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo vs. Hirooki Goto, Ryohei Oiwa, Kosei Fujita and Yuto Nakashima In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Dick Togo and Yuto Nakashima will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Togo with a single leg takedown. Togo applies a leg lock. Togo grapevines the legs of Nakashima. Togo transitions into a side headlock. Nakashima whips Togo across the ring. Togo drops Nakashima with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima drops down on the canvas. Nakashima with a deep arm-drag. Nakashima applies an arm-bar. Nakashima grabs a side wrist lock. Oiwa tags himself in. Oiwa applies a wrist lock. Togo tugs on Oiwa’s hair. Oiwa reverses out of the irish whip from Togo. Oiwa bodyslams Togo for a two count. Oiwa stomps on Togo’s chest. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Togo scores the elbow knockdown. Togo tags in Sho. Sho with a flying double axe handle strike. Sho stomps on Oiwa’s back. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Oiwa. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Takahashi with two back elbow smashes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL bodyslams Oiwa. Oiwa kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL stands on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Oiwa with forearm shivers. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Oiwa. Oiwa dropkicks EVIL. Oiwa tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto clears the ring. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat for a two count. EVIL blocks a boot from Goto. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Goto to the corner. Goto ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Goto with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sho and Fujita are tagged in.

Fujita ducks a clothesline from Sho. Fujita with forearm shivers. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Fujita. Fujita ducks under two clotheslines from Sho. Fujita scores the forearm knockdown. Sho blocks The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Sho rakes the eyes of Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Sho. Double Irish Whip. Fujita with a running back elbow smash. Nakashima with a running forearm smash. Oiwa follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Fujita hits The Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Stereo Boston Crabs. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Sho’s chest. Fujita with forearm shivers. Sho decks Fujita with a back elbow smash. Fujita answers with forearm smash. Fujita slaps Sho in the face. Sho ducks a clothesline from Fujita. Sho turns a German Suplex into The Cross-Arm-Breaker and Fujita immediately taps out.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Submission

Second Match: Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

United Empire SuperKicks Tito before the bell rings. Jonah shrugs off the double team attack. Henare runs into Jonah. Shoulder Block Exchange. Jonah launches Henare over the top rope. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Ospreay dropkicks the left knee of Jonah. Assisted Corner Dropkick. Jonah regroups on the outside. Jonah avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Jonah with a Leaping Body Block. Tito attacks Henare from behind. Tito with The Sky High for a two count. Tito with a forearm smash. Tito drives Henare back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah tags himself in.

Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Jonah with an elbow smash. Jonah punches Henare. Jonah levels Henare with The Body Avalanche. Tito tags himself in. Tito clotheslines Henare from the ring apron. Tito with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Tito stomps on Henare’s back and chest. Tito with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tito with a straight right hand. Tito with forearm shivers. Henare decks Tito with a back elbow smash. Henare drops Tito with a Mid-Kick. Henare tags in Ospreay. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Tito. Ospreay dropkicks Jonah off the ring apron. Ospreay with forearm shivers.

Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay dives over Tito. Tito hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Ospreay with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Jonah goes for a Running Splash, but Ospreay ducks out of the way. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Jonah starts choking Ospreay. Henare grabs Jonan from behind. Ospreay nails Jonah with The Hook Kick. Ospreay with a Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay SuperKicks Jonah. Henare drops Jonah with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare delivers a gut punch. Ospreay connects with The Hidden Blade to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club viciously attacks The United Empire. Juice Robinson plants Ospreay with The PileDriver on the rampway.

Winner: Will Ospreay & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Bushi vs. Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Robinson drives Naito face first into a turnbuckle pad. Robinson repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Phantasmo is strangling Takagi with a red towel. Robinson sends Naito to the corner. Naito kicks Robinson in the face. Robinson blocks a boot from Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Naito whips Robinson across the ring. Naito kicks Robinson in the gut. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Robinson. Combination Cabron. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada blocks a boot from Robinson. Sanada with a back heel trip. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Fale clotheslines Sanada. Bullet Club clears the ring. Owens tags himself in. Bullet Club frees Robinson from The Paradise Lock. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Owens slams Sanada’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Owens stomps on Sanada’s chest. Owens tags in Fale. Owens bodyslams Sanada. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale slams Sanada’s head on the right boot of Phantasmo. Fale tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo with a flying back rake. Phantasmo taunts Takagi. Sanada with forearm shivers. Purple Nurple Exchange. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Phantasmo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada rolls under a clothesline from Phantasmo. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi clears the ring. Takagi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Robinson attacks Takagi from behind. Robinson HeadButts Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi shoves Phantasmo into Robinson. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. Phantasmo kicks Takagi in the chest. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Phantasmo avoids The Sliding Lariat. Phantasmo with a Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo tags in Owens. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Takagi blocks The C-Trigger. Owens delivers his combination offense. Takagi decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Owens with The Fake Out DDT. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Hurricanrana. Robinson sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi side steps Robinson into a turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Naito kicks Owens in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination for a two count. Owens denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Fale with a running shoulder tackle. Sanada dropkicks Fale. Fale answers with two shoulder tackles. Fale clotheslines Takagi. Phantasmo knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Owens. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Owens connects with The C-Trigger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Juice Robinson, El Phantasmo, Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano vs. Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Lance Archer will start things off. Archer pats Okada on the chest. Archer tags in Michinoku. Michinoku kicks Okada in the gut. Okada with a forearm smash. Michinoku answers with a greco roman eye poke. Okada drops Michinoku with The Big Boot. Okada runs towards Archer. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada tags in Ishii. Michinoku fires off another eye poke. Michinoku ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Michinoku kicks the left knee of Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Michinoku with a Misdirection Pump Kick. Michinoku kicks Ishii in the gut. Michinoku sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii with two shoulder tackles. Ishii runs into Archer. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Archer. Archer with a shoulder tackle. Archer gets up in Okada’s grill.

Michinoku rakes the eyes of Ishii. Michinoku rams his boot across Ishii’s face. Michinoku with two uppercuts. Michinoku tags in Archer. Suzuki Gun are mauling Ishii in the corner. Archer repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. The referee is trying to calm down Okada. Archer tags in Sabre. Archer is choking Ishii with his knee. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Ishii for a one count. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Ishii. Ishii blocks a boot from Sabre. Ishii applies a waist lock. Swing and Miss Display. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano uses the turnbuckle pad as a shield. Sabre repeatedly stomps on the turnbuckle pad and Yano’s back.

Sabre whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano side steps Sabre into the ropes. Yano slaps Sabre in the back of the head. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre transitions into The Cobra Twist. Yano grabs the top rope which forces the break. Yano side steps Sabre into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre denies the backslide cover. Yano goes for a low blow, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Michinoku tags himself in. Michinoku stomps on Yano’s back. Yano with a forearm smash. Michinoku answers with another eye poke. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Michinoku SuperKicks Yano. Michinoku wants to bodyslam Archer on top of Yano. Archer goes for a Bodyslam, but Yano ducks out of the way. Yano rolls Michinoku over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Jay White & Gedo vs. Tama Tonga & Jado

Bullet Club attacks GOD before the bell rings. White tosses Tonga around the ringside area. Jado side steps Gedo into a turnbuckle pad. Gedo with a gut punch. Jado unloads four knife edge chops. White attacks Jado from behind. White repeatedly stomps on Jado’s back. White with clubbing blows to Tonga’s back. White sends Tonga chest first into the barricade. Gedo applies the greco roman throat hold. Gedo tags in White. White wraps a towel around Jado’s neck. White goes into the lateral press for a two count. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. White repeatedly stomps on both of Jado’s hamstrings. White tags in Gedo.

Gedo toys around with Jado. Jado with a gut punch. Gedo rakes the eyes of Jado. White stands on the back of Jado’s neck. Gedo drives Jado back first into a turnbuckle pad. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White tags in Gedo. Gedo fish hooks Jado. Gedo stands on Jado’s face. Gedo rams his boot across Jado’s face. Gedo with a Fist Drop for a two count. Jado hulks up. Jado drops Gedo with a shoulder tackle. White and Tonga are tagged in. Tonga ducks a clothesline from White. Tonga tees off on White. Tonga is raining down forearms in the corner. White reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga.

White with a knife edge chop. Tonga dropkicks White. White avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga denies The Blade Runner. Tonga drops White with a Running Lariat. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga with a Belly to Back Suplex. White denies The GunStun. Tonga blocks The Sleeper Suplex. White ducks a clothesline from Tonga. White drops Tonga with The DDT. White tags in Gedo. Gedo with a running eye poke to Jado. Gedo decks Tonga with a JawBreaker. Tonga blocks The SuperKick. Jado with a knife edge chop. Tonga connects with The GunStun to pickup the victory. After the match, White cracks Tonga with a steel chair. White delivers multiple chair shots. White too sweets Tonga’s forehead. White plants Tonga with The Blade Runner.

Winner: Tama Tonga & Jado via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: (6) David Finlay vs. (4) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax D Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay backs Hashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hashi kicks Finlay in the gut. Hashi applies a side headlock. Finlay whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Finlay with a shoulder tackle. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over Hashi. Hashi applies a waist lock. Finlay with two sharp elbow strikes. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Finlay kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Finlay. Chop Exchange. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Finlay blocks it. Finlay drops Hashi with The Divorce Court. Finlay drives his knee into the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi wraps his legs around the ropes to create separation. Finlay talks smack to Hashi. Finlay dumps Hashi out of the ring. Finlay with a Slingshot Pescado.

Finlay slams the right shoulder of Hashi on the canvas. Finlay uppercuts Hashi. Finlay with a forearm smash. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Finlay continues to run his mouth. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay applies a kneeling cobra clutch. Hashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Finlay stomps on the right shoulder of Hashi. Finlay applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Finlay whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Finlay. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Finlay. Finlay blocks The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi drops Finlay with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count.

Finlay denies The Kumagoroshi. Forearm Exchange. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Finlay uppercuts Hashi. Hashi with the backslide cover for a two count. Finlay with Three Uranage BackBreakers for a two count. Hashi denies The Trash Panda. Hashi with a Rewind Kick. Finlay slams the right shoulder of Hashi on the top rope. Hashi SuperKicks Finlay in mid-air. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Finlay counters with The Stunner for a two count. Hashi denies The Acid Drop. Finlay blocks The SuperKick. Finlay rolls Hashi over for a two count. Finlay with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Finlay goes for Trash Panda, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Finlay denies Karma. Hashi SuperKicks Finlay. Finlay with a Rebound Lariat. Finlay goes for The Acid Drop, but Hashi rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Finlay gives Hashi a fist bump.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe vs. (2) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Khan wants to have an amateur wrestling match. Taichi challenges Khan to a sumo fight. The referee admonishes both competitors for stalling. Tight body clinch. Khan applies a Bear Hug. Taichi with a sumo style takedown. Taici runs into Khan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Taichi kicks Khan in the face. Khan answers with a Pump Kick. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Taichi drops Khan with The Axe Bomber. Taichi goes for The Yokozuna Elbow, but Khan counters with a Judo Throw.

Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Khan lands back on his feet. Khan applies The Claw. Taichi answers with a greco roman throat hold. Khan has the leverage advantage. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Taichi with a double leg takedown. Taichi hits The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi applies a front face lock. Khan connects with The Bridging Snap Vertical Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6) Jeff Cobb vs. (4) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/Royce Isaacs In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Chain grappling exchange. Cobb backs Lawlor into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Cobb pats Lawlor on the chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor pats the left shoulder of Cobb. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Cobb catches Lawlor in mid-air. Cobb with a Fallaway Slam. Cobb goes for a leaping uppercut, but Lawlor counters with The Rear Naked Choke. Cobb sends Lawlor tumbling to the floor. Forearm Exchange. Cobb nails Lawlor with a throat thrust. Cobb rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Lawlor applies The Triangle Choke. Cobb PowerBombs Lawlor on the ring apron. Cobb with forearm shivers across the back of Lawlor. Cobb punches Lawlor in the back. Cobb applies a waist lock. Cobb drives Lawlor chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad.

Cobb whips Lawlor into the red turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a leaping uppercut for a two count. Surf’s Up. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. Cobb HeadButts Lawlor. Cobb with a short-arm clothesline. Lawlor grabs the right leg of Cobb. Cobb is raining down haymakers. Lawlor kicks the left knee of Cobb. Lawlor with repeated hamstring kicks. Lawlor kicks Cobb in the chest. Lawlor flips Cobb over into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lawlor transitions into a Knee Bar. Cobb with hammer fists. Cobb starts choking Lawlor. Cobb with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb goes for a Pumphandle Suplex, but Lawlor counters with The Divorce Court. Lawlor wraps his leg around the left shoulder of Cobb. Lawlor adds the single leg crab. Lawlor drops Cobb with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Lawlor with two running forearm smashes. Lawlor with a flying forearm smash.

Cobb denies The Tornado DDT. Lawlor kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb catches Lawlor in mid-air. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Cobb with a Running Vertical Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with two hamstring kicks. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor with a Spinning Wheel Kick for a two count. Lawlor with an arm-ringer. Lawlor applies a hammerlock. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Cobb SuperKicks Lawlor. Lawlor slaps Cobb in the face. Cobb avoids The PK. Cobb with Two German Suplex’s. Lawlor applies The Kimura Lock. Lawlor with a sharp knee strike. Lawlor delivers The Kamigoye for a two count. Cobb denies The NKOTB. Cobb goes for a Powerslam, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor with a Modified Regal Plex. Lawlor connects with The NKOTB to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (6) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (4) KENTA In A G1 Climax C Block Tournament Match

Kenta is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Kenta brings a steel chair into the ring. Red Shoes admonishes Kenta. Tanahashi plays air guitar with the chair. Kenta with a flying forearm smash. Kenta with clubbing blows to Tanahashi’s back. Kenta with a gut punch. Kenta with two uppercuts. Kenta slams Tanahashi’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Kenta sends Tanahashi to the corner. Kenta with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the back for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi tugs on Kenta’s hair. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Kenta slams Tanahashi’s head on the top rope. Tanahashi kicks Kenta into the steel barricade. Tanahashi rolls Kenta back into the ring.

Tanahashi with a gut punch. Kenta refuses to stay in the ring. Kenta kicks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Kenta whips Tanahashi into the barricade. Kenta drops Tanahashi with a DDT on the exposed floor. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Kenta sends Tanahashi back first into the barricade. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Kenta drives Tanahashi face first into the steel ring post. Kenta rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Kenta goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kenta with two elbow drops. Kenta with a Double Foot Stomp. Kenta applies a bodyscissors hold. Tanahashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta answers with The Kitchen Sink. Kenta with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Kenta goes back to the bodyscissors hold. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Kenta. Kenta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kenta with Two Mid-Kicks. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi hammers down on the left knee of Kenta. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Kenta sends Tanahashi to the corner. Kenta goes for a Running Boot, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi with a forearm/gut punch combination. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi continues to dish out his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Tanahashi with a running forearm smash. Kenta with a Running Boot. Kenta Powerslams Tanahashi. Kenta applies a waist lock. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a flying clothesline for a two count. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta toys around with Tanahashi.

Forearm Exchange. Double Hair Pull. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Tanahashi inadvertently slaps Red Shoes in the face. Kenta with a Spike DDT. Kenta attacks Tanahashi with a crutch. Kenta dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Kenta with another DDT on the floor. Kenta grabs the timekeeper’s table. Kenta stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Kenta slams Tanahashi’s head on the table. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta ascends to the top turnbuckle. Tanahashi catches up to Kenta. Kenta denies The SuperPlex. Kenta with clubbing headbutts. Kenta hits The Green Killer. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Kenta flings the table into Tanahashi’s face. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi with Two SlingBlades for a two count. Tanahashi with The Ace’s High. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Kenta gets his knees up in the air. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with an inside crad;e for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Kenta with a sharp knee strike. Kenta plants Tanahashi with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

