NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/2/22

Hamamatsu Arena

Hamamatsu, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

First Match: Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Jeff Cobb and Jonah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah gives Cobb the middle finger. Henare and Tito are tagged in. Tito kicks Henare in the gut. Tito with forearm shivers. Tito with a knife edge chop. Tito sends Henare to the corner. Henare decks Tito with a back elbow smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Henare with a gut punch. Henare kicks Tito in the back. Henare kicks the left hamstring of Tito. Henare HeadButts Tito. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Jonah kicks Henare in the back. Henare punches Jonah. Tito with a running clothesline. Tito knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Tito with a chop/forearm combination. Tito drives his knee into the midsection of Henare. Tito backs Henare into the red turnbuckle pad. Jonah tags himself in. Jonah with a corner clothesline. Jonah with a straight right hand. Jonah hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. Jonah with an elbow smash. Henare attacks the midsection of Jonah. Jonah punches Henare in the back. Jonah sends Henare to the corner. Henare decks Tito with a back elbow smash. Henare repeatedly kicks Jonah in the face. Jonah levels Henare with The Body Avalanche. Tito tags himself in. Tito clotheslines Henare from the apron. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. Tito poses for the crowd. Tito toys around with Henare.

Tito with forearm shivers. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Henare. Henare dodges The Spinning Enzuigiri. Henare drops Tito with a Flying Mid-Kick. Henare tags in Cobb. Cobb with two shoulder tackles. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Tito. Cobb with a running shoulder tackle. Surf’s Up. Cobb mocks Jonah. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Cobb follows that with a Running Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cobb tags in Henare. Henare knocks Jonah off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Henare hits The Samoan Drop. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault. Henare hooks the outside leg for a two count. Cobb gets up in Jonah’s grill. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Tito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Tito with a Wheelbarrow Rollup for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Henare. Tito with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Henare responds with a gut punch. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Henare connects with The Streets Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Second Match: Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Archer begs Sho and Togo to hit him. Archer rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Togo signals for the test of strength. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Archer applies The Claw. Archer drops Togo with a shoulder tackle. Archer tags in Taichi. Taichi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Togo’s back. Togo rakes the eyes of Taichi. Togo is throwing haymakers at Taichi. Taichi starts choking Togo. House Of Torture gangs up on Taichi. EVIL wraps the cable cord around Sabre’s neck. Sho rolls Taichi back into the ring. Togo repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. Togo taunts Archer. Togo applies a front face lock. EVIL tags himself in. EVIL punches Taichi in the ribs. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Taichi’s neck. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Sho tags himself in. Sho with a double sledge. House Of Torture are mauling Taichi in the corner. Sho tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi is choking Taichi with his boot. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi follows that with The Helluva Kick. Taichi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Taichi. Takahashi sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Kamagiri. Sabre and EVIL are tagged in. Sabre ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Sabre kicks Sho off the ring apron. Sabre headbutts the midsection of EVIL. Sabre applies a side headlock. EVIL whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Cobra Twist Exchange. Sabre uses Togo for leverage. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on EVIL’s neck for a two count. Sabre with two uppercuts. EVIL with the greco roman eye poke. EVIL follows that with a double leg takedown.

EVIL goes for The Sharpshooter, but Sabre counters with The Triangle Choke. EVIL rams his boot across Sabre’s face. Sabre pump kicks the right shoulder of EVIL. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sho kicks Sabre in the back. Togo trips Sabre from the outside. EVIL stomps on the midsection of Sabre. EVIL tags in Sho. Wish Bone Attack. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sabre applies a toe and ankle hold. Sabre tags in Michinoku. Michinoku repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Sho starts bending Michinoku’s fingers. Michinoku with an eye poke. Michinoku with The La Magistral for a two count. Sho avoids The Running Knee Strike. Sho kicks Michinoku in the gut. Michinoku with a Misdirection Pump Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Togo breaks up the submission hold. Michinoku with Two SuperKicks for a two count. Michinoku goes back to The CrossFace. Michinoku takes a swipe at Takahashi. Sho nails Takahashi with the wrench to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Bushi vs. Bad Luck Fale, El Phantasmo and Chase Owens In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and El Phantasmo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Phantasmo applies the cravate. Phantasmo transitions into a side headlock. Takagi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi kicks Phantasmo. Takagi applies a side headlock. Phantasmo reverses the hold. Takagi sends Phantasmo into the ropes. Phantasmo with a shoulder block. Takagi drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Takagi. Phantasmo avoids The Sliding Lariat. Phantasmo dropkicks Takagi. Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Takagi. Takagi side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi with a Hip Toss. Takagi tags in Naito. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Naito hooks the inside leg for a one count.

Naito with a forearm smash. Naito hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Naito sends Phantasmo to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Phantasmo avoids The Combination Cabron. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Naito. Phantasmo rakes the back of Naito. Naito kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Naito whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo kicks Naito in the face. Phantasmo with another back rake. Fale with a running shoulder tackle. Owens clears the ring. Fale repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Bullet Club gangs up on Naito. Double Back Rake. Phantasmo grabs the left ear of Naito. Purple Nurple Exchange. Phantasmo kicks Naito in the gut. Phantasmo tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Owens tags in Fale. Fale with a gut punch. Naito with forearm shivers. Fale nails Naito with a double throat thrust. Fale with a forearm smash. Fale tags in Owens.

Owens with a forearm shot across the back of Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Owens blocks a boot from Naito. Owens rakes the back of Naito. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Owens head. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi with forearm shivers. Bushi kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Fale drives his knee into Bushi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Fale in the face. Bushi with a Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo shoves Takagi. Takagi decks Phantasmo with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi goes for The Fake Out DDT, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo pump kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi responds with The Sliding Lariat. Owens denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi dodges The C-Trigger. Bushi goes for The Rewind Kick, but Owens counters with The C-Trigger. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bad Luck Fale, El Phantasmo and Chase Owens via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yoshi Hashi vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will start things off. White is playing mind games with Okada. Robinson attacks Okada from behind. Bullet Club gangs up on Okada. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks White in the chest. Okada with a forearm smash to Robinson. White grabs Okada from behind. Robinson inadvertently clocks White with a forearm. Okada kicks Robinson in the gut. Okada drops Robinson with The DDT. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi knocks Gedo off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. White reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks White with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Robinson trips Tanahashi from the outside.Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi kicks Robinson into the steel barricade. White drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. White dumps Tanahashi out of the ring.

Tanahashi whips Gedo into the barricade. Robinson drives Tanahashi back first into another barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Hamamatsu. Robinson rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. White stomps on both hamstrings on Tanahashi. White tags in Robinson. Robinson stomps on the left knee of Tanahashi. Robinson slams the left knee of Tanahashi on the canvas. Robinson tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. White repeatedly drives Tanahashi back first into the barricade. White rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Gedo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Gedo tags in White. White applies the bow and arrow stretch. White with a forearm shot across the back of Tanahashi. White tags in Robinson. Gedo clears the ring. Robinson sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi side steps Gedo into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of White.

Tanahashi with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi tags in Hashi. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Robinson. Robinson decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Robinson talks smack to Hashi. Robinson whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Robinson. Hashi hits The Head Hunter for a two count. Robinson denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Robinson with a running elbow smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Robinson with The SpineBuster. Robinson tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Hashi bocks The SuperKick. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi denies The Blade Runner. Okada dropkicks White. Okada avoids The Left Hand Of God. Hashi SuperKicks Robinson. Gedo rakes the eyes of Hashi. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Hashi makes Gedo tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yoshi Hashi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (0) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Khan brings Ishii down to the mat. Khan applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Hand fighting display. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Khan grapples around Ishii. Khan applies a top wrist lock. The grappling fest continues. Khan applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan backs Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii slaps Khan in the face. Khan with forearm shivers. Khan sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii runs into Khan. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Ishii toys around with Khan. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Ishii kicks Khan in the face.

Standing Switch Exchange. Heel Hook Exchange. Khan applies a waist lock. Ishii decks Khan with a back elbow smash. Khan with a running shoulder tackle. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Forearm Exchange. The referee checks on Ishii. Ishii avoids The Mongolian Chop. Khan with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii goes for a Back Drop Driver, but Khan lands back on his feet. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Misfired Lariats. Ishii with a forearm smash. Khan with a Judo Throw. Ishii responds with a diving shoulder tackle. Khan blasts Ishii with The Shotgun Dropkick. Khan clotheslines Ishii. Khan with a corner clothesline. Khan dumps Ishii face first on the turnbuckle pad. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii blocks The Pump Kick.

Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii drops Khan with a Lariat. Khan with a Pump Kick. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishii counters with The Dragon Sleeper. Ishii with The Dragon Suplex. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ishii blocks The Vertical Suplex. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Khan denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Khan with a forearm smash. HeadButt Exchange. Khan with a Ripcord BackBreaker. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan transitions into The Claw. Khan goes for The Eliminator, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Khan reapplies The Claw. Khan with a palm thrust. Ishii HeadButts Khan. Khan blocks a lariat from Ishii. Khan connects with The TTD. Khan plants Ishii with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/Royce Isaacs vs. (2) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Lawlor offers Yano free copies of the popular Sister Act Movies. Yano gives Lawlor a YTR DVD Case in return. Clap Battle in Hamamatsu. Yano removes Lawlor’s wig. Lawlor rolls Yan over for a two count. Yano ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Yano with a quick rollup for a two count. Lawlor with a double leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Yano ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Yano slaps Lawlor in the back of the head. Yano kicks Lawlor in the gut. Yano dumps Lawlor out of the ring. Yano mocks Lawlor. Lawlor attacks Yano from behind. Lawlor is choking Yano with his boot. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yano puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor poses for the crowd. Lawlor kicks Yano in the gut. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Yano with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade.

Yano kicks Isaacs in the gut. Yano tapes the left shoulder of Isaacs to the barricade. Lawlor punches Yano in the back. Lawlor rolls Yano back into the ring. Lawlor repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Yano tugs on Lawlor’s hair. Lawlor drives his elbow into the midsection of Yano. Lawlor with a toe kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Lawlor down to the mat. Yano removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Yano and Lawlor plays hot potato with the blue turnbuckle pad. Yano kicks Lawlor in the gut. Isaacs prevents Lawlor from hitting the exposed steel. Isaacs side steps Yano into the exposed steel for a two count. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes.

Yano ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Yano with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Yano removes the red turnbuckle pad. Yano whips Lawlor into the exposed steel. Yano shoves Lawlor into Isaacs. Yano with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Lawlor with a gut punch. Lawlor unloads a flurry of right jabs. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Lawlor into the exposed steel. Yano connects with another schoolboy rollup for a two count. Yano goes for The Demon Bomb, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor with combo hamstring kicks. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Lawlor. Yano with the fireman’s carry rollup for a two count. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano with the backslide cover for a two count. Yano goes for two low blows, but Lawlor is wearing a cup. Lawlor hits The Kamigoye. Lawlor connects with The NKOTB to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4) Sanada vs. (2) Tama Tonga w/Jado In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Tonga answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sanada wants Tonga to shake his hand. Tonga obliges. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Tonga avoids The Paradise Lock. Tonga side steps the low dropkick. Tonga doesn’t have the keys to The Paradise Lock. Tonga with two arm-drags. Tonga dropkicks Sanada to the floor. Tonga leapfrogs over Sanada. Tonga goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sanada counters with The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Sanada hammers down on the back of Tonga’s neck. Sanada applies the cravate. Sanada with a knee lift. Sanada sends Tonga to the corner. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sanada with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga tells Sanada to bring it.

Sanada is throwing haymakers at Tonga. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. Sanada with the irish whip. Tonga with two clotheslines. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with hammer elbows. Tonga leapfrogs over Sanada. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Tonga dropkicks Sanada. Tonga with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tonga stomps on Sanada’s back. Tonga hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Tonga with Two HeadButts. Tonga applies The Sleeper Hold. Sanada denies The Tongan Twist. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Tonga uppercuts Sanada. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Tonga to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Tonga back into the ring. Sanada goes into the lateral press for a two count. Tonga denies The TKO. Tonga sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Tonga.

Sanada goes for The TKO, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist. Sanada avoids The Stinger Splash. Sanada goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga hits The SRC. Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Sanada denies The GunStun. Sanada applies Skull End. Tonga with a snap mare escape. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada connects with The TKO for a two count. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Tonga gets his knees up in the air. Tonga goes for The GunStun, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Tonga puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Tonga uppercuts Sanada. Second Forearm Exchange. Tonga drops Sanada with The Valeno for a two count. Sanada denies The GunStun. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Sanada blocks The Tongan Twist. Sanada with a forearm smash. Tonga with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada blocks another GunStun. Sanada with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Tonga plants Sanada with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Eight Match: (0) KENTA vs. (4) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Kenta into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Goto pats Kenta on the chest. Kenta rakes the eyes of Goto. Kenta slams Goto’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kenta with forearms into the ribs of Goto. Kenta punches Goto. Kenta sends Goto to the corner. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto applies a side headlock. Goto with a side headlock takeover. Kenta with heavy bodyshots. Wrist Lock Exchange. Goto applies a hammerlock. Kenta grabs the top rope which forces the break. Goto with clubbing blows to Kenta’s back. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta walks towards Goto’s bo-staff. Goto hammers down on the back of Kenta’s neck. Goto whips Kenta into the steel barricade. Goto punches Kenta in the back. Goto slams Kenta’s head on the time keeper’s table. Kenta attacks Goto with the ring bell. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta drops Goto with The DDT on the rampway. Kenta rolls Goto back into the ring.

Kenta repeatedly stomps on Goto’s back. Kenta with two knee drops for a one count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta kicks Goto in the back. Kenta whips Goto across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kenta continues to kick Goto in the back. Kenta steps on Goto’s chest. Kenta kicks Goto in the face. Kenta talks smack to Goto. Kenta with a drop toe hold. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta goes back to the rear chin lock. Goto with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta pulls Goto down to the mat. Kenta toys around with Goto. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Goto with three overhand chops. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Kenta with The Helluva Kick. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto drops Kenta with The Discus Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Kenta to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Kenta denies The Ushigoroshi. Kenta kicks Goto in the face. Goto launches Kenta over the top rope. Goto with two forearm smashes. Kenta with a shoulder block. Kenta goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto blocks it. Goto brings Kenta back into the ring.

Kenta applies a waist lock. Goto decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Goto ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Kenta Powerslams Goto. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta applies The STF. Goto grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Goto attacks the midsection of Kenta. Kenta kicks Goto in the chest. Kenta nails Goto with The Green Killer. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Goto avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kenta kicks Goto in the face. Kenta with a short-arm lariat. Goto drops Kenta with The Reverse GTR. Goto with an Inside Out Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Goto HeadButts Kenta. Goto blasts Kenta with The Mid-Kick. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Kenta denies The GTR. Kenta runs Goto into Red Shoes. Kenta with another DDT. Kenta grabs the bo-staff. Goto kicks Kenta in the gut. Goto retrieves the bo-staff. Kenta is trying to channel his inner Eddie Guerrero, but Red Shoes ain’t buying it. Kenta delivers the low blow. Kenta shoves Goto into Red Shoes. Goto has Kenta sitting on the middle rope. Kenta viciously attacks Goto with the bo-staff. Kenta rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. Kenta with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Goto denies The GTS. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Kenta counters with a high knee strike. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Kenta plants Goto with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (4) Will Ospreay vs. (4) David Finlay In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Forearm Exchange. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Finlay clotheslines Ospreay to the floor. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Finlay with a throat thrust. Finlay with an arm-ringer. Ospreay answers with a knife edge chop. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Finlay kicks Ospreay in the gut. Finlay slams Ospreay’s head on the ring apron. Finlay drives Ospreay back first into the steel barricade. Finlay uppercuts Ospreay. Finlay rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Finlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Finlay applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Finlay with a corkscrew uppercut for a one count. Finlay is putting the boots to Ospreay. Finlay uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay side steps Finlay into the turnbuckle pad. Finlay decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay chops Finlay to the floor. Ospreay whips Finlay into the barricade. Ospreay with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Finlay attacks the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay HeadButts Finlay. Ospreay bodyslams Finlay. Ospreay with a knee drop. Ospreay argues with Red Shoes.

Ospreay slams Finlay’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Ospreay applies a hammerlock with his legs. Ospreay hyperextends the right shoulder of Finlay. Ospreay rolls Finlay over for a one count. Ospreay toys around with Finlay. Finlay spits at Ospreay. Ospreay is raining down haymakers. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s chest. Ospreay is choking Finlay with his boot. Finlay with a gut punch. Finlay with a forearm smash. Uppercut Exchange. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay applies The Cobra Twist. Finlay with a Hip Toss. Finlay with forearm shivers. Ospreay drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Finlay with a Back Body Drop. Finlay scores two forearm knockdowns. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a running forearm. Finlay with a BackBreaker. Finlay follows that with a Running Uppercut. Finlay drops Ospreay with a Flying Uppercut for a two count.

Finlay with clubbing headbutts. Ospreay denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Finlay with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Finlay goes for The Uranage BackBreaker, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Finlay decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay with The Slingshot Pescado. Ospreay rolls Finlay back into the ring. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Chelsea’s Grin, but Finlay counters with The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Ospreay’s chest. Finlay is mauling Ospreay in the corner. Red Shoes admonishes Finlay. Finlay puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. Finlay HeadButts Ospreay. Second Forearm Exchange. Ospreay denies The SuperPlex.

Ospreay sends Finlay chest first into the canvas. Ospreay gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Finlay delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Ospreay denies The Acid Drop. Finlay with forearm shivers. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay hits The OsCutter on the apron. Finlay gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Ospreay with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Finlay denies The OsCutter. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay connects with another OsCutter for a two count. Finlay avoids The Hidden Blade. Ospreay denies The Stunner. Ospreay nails Finlay with The Hook Kick. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Finlay counters with The Stunner for a two count. Finlay delivers The Acid Drop for a two count. Finlay goes for Trash Panda, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with another Hook Kick. Finlay responds with a Lariat. Ospreay with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Ospreay with a Pump Knee Strike. Ospreay goes for The Hidden Blade, but Finlay ducks out of the way. Finlay plants Ospreay with Trash Panda to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

