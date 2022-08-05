NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/5/22

Item Ehime

Ehime, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

First Match: Tama Tonga & Jado vs. David Finlay & Kosei Fujita

Jado and Kosei Fujita will start things off. Fujita refuses to shake Jado’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jado backs Fujita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Jado pats Fujita on the chest. Strong lockup. Fujita turns Jado over. Fujita kicks Jado in the gut. Fujita runs into Jado. Fujita with forearm shivers. Jado drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Jado unloads two knife edge chops. Fujita answers with two forearm smashes. Jado drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Jado punches Fujita in the back. Jado tugs on Fujita’s hair. Forearm Exchange. Jado slams Fujita’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Jado tags in Tonga. Tonga with a gut punch. Tonga whips Fujita across the ring. Tonga with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Tonga sends Fujita to the corner. Fujita side steps Tong into the turnbuckle pad. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita goes for a Bodyslam, but Tonga blocks it. Double Irish Whip. Fujita with a double dropkick. Fujita tags in Finlay. Finlay with a series of running elbow smashes. Finlay drops Tonga with a Running Uppercut.

Finlay repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Finlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga denies The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. Finlay goes for The Uranage BackBreaker, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Tonga with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Finlay. Tonga hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Tonga applies The Sleeper Hold. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga lands back on his feet. Finlay avoids The Superman Forearm. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay tags in Fujita. Fujita knocks Jado off the ring apron. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Fujita dropkicks Tonga. Fujita bodyslams Tonga for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Jado breaks up the submission hold. Finlay kicks Jado in the gut. Finlay dumps Jado out of the ring. Tonga with two uppercuts. Fujita with the backslide cover for a two count. Fujita follows that with an inside cradle for a two count. Tonga decks Fujita with a back elbow smash. Tonga side steps a dropkick from Fujita. Tonga makes Fujita tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: Tama Tonga & Jado via Submission

Second Match: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs

Tom Lawlor and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Khan backs Lawlor into the turnbuckle pad. Khan pats Lawlor on the chest. Monkey Flip Exchange. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ospreay kicks Lawlor in the back. Ospreay knocks Isaacs off the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Ospreay with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Khan stomps on Lawlor’s back and chest. Khan punches Lawlor in the back. Khan applies a front face lock. Ospreay tags himself in. Ospreay kicks Lawlor in the back. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Lawlor is having a hard time getting back on his feet. The referee checks on Lawlor. Chop Exchange. Ospreay talks smack to Lawlor. Lawlor kicks Ospreay in the face. Lawlor with a double leg takedown. Lawlor tags in Isaacs.

Isaacs with two shoulder tackles. Isaacs with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Isaacs knocks Khan off the apron. Isaacs with a series of corner clotheslines. Isaacs goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Ospreay goes for The OsCutter, but Isaacs counters with a German Suplex for a two count. Isaacs applies The Full Nelson Lock. Isaacs decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Isaacs whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay tags in Khan. Khan with a corner clothesline. Khan repeatedly slams Isaac’s head on the neutral color turnbuckle pad. Khan dumps Isaacs head on the turnbuckle pad. Khan nails Isaacs with The Pump Kick for a two count. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio. Khan applies The Claw. Isaacs denies The Eliminator. Isaacs shoves Khan into Ospreay. Isaacs rolls Khan over for a two count. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Isaacs drops Khan with The Rolling Elbow. Isaacs goes for The Jack Hammer, but Khan lands back on his feet. Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan makes Isaacs tap out to The Sheep Killer.

Winner: Will Ospreay & The Great O-Khan via Submission

Third Match; Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Bushi vs. Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr and Taka Michinoku In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Michinoku is choking Bushi with his boot. Archer is brawling with Takagi on the outside. Michinoku whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Bushi with a Headscissors Takeover. Bushi hammers down on the back of Michinoku’s neck. Bushi sends Michinoku to the corner. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Archer applies The Claw. Archer launches Bushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Michinoku continues to choke Bushi with his boot. Sabre uppercuts Takagi. Sabre whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Suzuki Gun are mauling Bushi in the corner. Sabre with a toe and ankle hold. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer rakes the eyes of Bushi. Archer slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Archer tags in Sabre. Suzuki Gun abuses the referee’s five count. Sabre applies the cravate. Bushi with heavy bodyshots. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Bushi. Sabre sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Sabre in the face. Bushi goes for a Hurricanrana, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi knocks Michinoku off the ring apron. Takagi is throwing haymakers at Archer. Takagi with a short-arm lariat. Archer sends Takagi to the corner. Archer kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi ducks a running uppercut from Sabre. Archer kicks Takagi in the face. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Archer. Takagi applies a waist lock. Archer decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Archer. Takagi drops Archer with The Pumping Bomber. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre denies The Noshigami. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi goes for The Ryukon Lariat, but Sabre counters with an overhead wrist kick. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi goes for The Pop Up Death Valley Driver, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Takagi hits The Death Valley Driver. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies another Cobra Twist. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Sanada. Sabre cranks on Sanada’s neck. Sabre tags in Michinoku. Archer clears the ring. Michinoku with a Running Knee Strike. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer bodyslams Sanada. Archer goes for The Assisted Bodyslam, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Archer. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Archer. Michinoku with the greco roman eye poke. Michinoku kicks the left knee of Sanada. Sanada denies The Michinoku Driver. Sanada hammers down on the back of Michinoku’s neck. Michinoku nails Sanada with The Pump Kick. Michinoku goes for The Michinoku Driver, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Bushi connects with The CodeBreaker. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Michinoku rolls Sanada over for a two count. Sanada dodges The Pump Kick. Sanada makes Michinoku tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Bushi via Submission

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Toru Yano vs. Jay White, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, El Phantasmo and Gedo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will start things off. Okada gets distracted by Gedo. White with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. White whips Okada across the ring. Okada knocks Gedo off the ring apron. White kicks Okada in the gut. White uppercuts Okada. Okada kicks White in the face. Okada clears the ring. Okada shoves White into Fale. Okada kicks White in the gut. Okada drops White with The DDT. Fale goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Okada ducks out of the way. Okada with a basement dropkick. Okada pops back on his feet. Okada applies a wrist lock. Ishii tags himself in. Ishii with a double axe handle strike. Ishii with two forearm smashes. White drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. White sends Ishii to the corner. White with a forearm smash. Ishii ducks a clothesline from White. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii with a knife edge chop. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Kenta trips Ishii from the outside. Yano returns the favor on the other side of the ring. That leads us to a hair pull exchange. Yano pulls Kenta down to the mat. Ishii ducks a clothesline from White. Yano with a forearm smash. Ishii drops White with a shoulder tackle.

Ishii blasts Gedo and Phantasmo off the apron. Forearm Exchange. White with a DDT for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. White applies the greco roman throat hold. White dumps Ishii out of the ring. Gedo attacks Ishii with the bell hammer. Kenta walks over the midsection of Ishii. White tags in Phantasmo. Gedo rolls Ishii back into the ring. White applies a front face lock. The referee is trying to calm down Okada. Phantasmo rakes the back of Ishii for a two count. Back Rake Party. The referee is losing control of this match. Fale tags in White. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. White rakes the eyes and chest of Ishii. Ishii is pissed. White with three knee lifts. Two Sweet Chops. White kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii blocks The DDT. Ishii ducks a clothesline from White. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Hashi and Phantasmo are tagged in. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Hashi. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi goes for a Bodyslam, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Hashi. Phantasmo with the irish whip. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Hashi hits The Head Hunter.

Kenta kicks Hashi in the gut. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Hashi. Double Shoulder Tackle to Kenta. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Gedo in the gut. Goto with a Snap Vertical Suplex into Kenta. Bishamon with a double drop toe hold into Kenta. War Drums. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Phantasmo denies The Kumagoroshi. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Hashi with a JawBreaker. Misfired SuperKicks. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano side steps Gedo into the exposed steel. Yano removes another turnbuckle pad. White beats down the other turnbuckle pad. Gedo repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Double Irish Whip to Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada hammers down on the right knee of Gedo. Okada uppercuts Gedo. Kenta with a Running Boot. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Fale delivers a gut punch. Fale whips Yano across the ring. Yano ducks a clothesline from Fale. Yano slaps Fale in the back of the head. Standing Switch Exchange. Yano with a double low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2) Juice Robinson vs. (2) Yujiro Takahashi w/SHO In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament

Match

Robinson attacks Sho before the bell rings. Robinson HeadButts Takahashi. Robinson dumps Sho out of the ring. Juice Jabs. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Robinson. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Robinson. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Robinson blocks The Helluva Kick. Robinson decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Robinson delivers The Snake Eyes. Robinson with The Big Boot. Robinson slams Takahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Robinson with a chop/jab combination. Robinson sends Takahashi to the corner. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Takahashi bails out to the floor. Takahashi avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Robinson with a back elbow smash. Sho ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Robinson with a double clothesline. Robinson repeatedly whips Takahashi and Sho into the steel barricades. Robinson dumps Takahashi throat first on the barricade.

Robinson starts removing the ringside padding. Robinson goes for The PileDriver, but Sho gets in the way. Takahashi with a Back Body Drop onto the concrete floor. Robinson gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Robinson. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi blocks a boot from Robinson. Takahashi sends Robinson face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buser for a two count. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Robinson denies The Miami Shine. Robinson goes for The Juice Box, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Robinson. Takahashi delivers a chop block. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Robinson counters with a Back Body Drop. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Robinson with The Running Cannonball Strike. Robinson follows that with The Juice Box for a two count. Robinson yells at the referee.

Robinson goes for a Senton Splash, but Takahashi gets his knees up in the air. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi side steps Robinson into the exposed steel. Takahashi drops Robinson with a Leaping DDT. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice for a two count. Robinson denies The Big Juice. Takahashi denies Pulp Friction. Takahashi avoids The Left Hand Of God. Takahashi kicks Robinson in the gut. Takahashi goes for The Big Juice, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Robinson scores a right jab. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Sho gets in the way. Standing Switch Exchange. Robinson with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sho tries to hit Robinson with the wrench. Takahashi rolls Robinson over for a two count. Robinson gives the wrench to the referee. Robinson blocks the low blow. Takahashi blocks The PileDriver. Takahashi starts biting Robinson’s fingers. Takahashi shoves Robinson into the referee. Takahashi attacks Robinson with the walking stick. Takahashi plants Robinson with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Taichi w/Miho Abe vs. (2) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Owens is playing mind games with Taichi. Owens wants to have a sumo fight. Owens kicks Taichi in the gut. Owens with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Taichi. Owens dumps Taichi out of the ring. Owens whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Owens with two closed fist shots to the jaw of Taichi. Owens kicks Taichi in the face. Owens tees off on Taichi. Owens wraps the cable cord around Taichi’s neck. Owens rolls Taichi back into the ring. Owens with two knee drops for a two count. Owens applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left knee of Owens. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Owens. Owens scores the ankle pick. Owens hyperextends the left leg of Taichi. Owens hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi kicks Owens in the gut. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens rakes the eyes and back of Taichi. Owens with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Owens toys around with Taichi.

Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Owens whips Taichi across the ring. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens with a GutBuster. Owens stomps on Taichi’s chest. Owens flirts with Miho. Owens is raining down haymakers. Owens with clubbing knee strikes. Owens nails Taichi with The C-Trigger for a two count. Owens talks smack to Miho. Taichi dodges The C-Trigger. Taichi kicks Owens in the face. Taichi side steps Owens into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Kamagiri. Taichi with clubbing mid-kicks. Taichi is choking Owens with his boot. Owens with a double throat thrust. Owens hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Owens with The Hook Kick. Owens denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Owens delivers his combination offense. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Owens with a Rebound Lariat. Taichi rises back on his feet. Taichi drops Owens with The Axe Bomber.

Taichi ducks a clothesline from Owens. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Owens SuperKicks Taichi. Owens with a running forearm smash. Taichi dodges The Running Knee Strike. Rollup Exchange. Owens with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Owens bodyslams Taichi. Taichi avoids The Flying Knee Drop. Owens ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Owens goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Taichi holds onto the ropes. C-Trigger 2. Taichi responds with The Kamagiri. Taichi dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Owens blocks The Sumo Takedown. Owens with rapid fire sumo style chops. C-Trigger 3. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Owens denies The Black Mephisto. Taichi with a sumo style takedown. Owens blocks The SuperKick. Owens decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Taichi delivers The Yokozuna Elbow. Taichi connects with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (2) Tetsuya Naito vs. (2) Aaron Henare In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

Naito is playing mind games with Henare. Henare backs Naito into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Henare blocks a boot from Naito. Henare with repeated bodyshots. Henare applies a wrist lock. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Naito sends Henare to the corner. Henare avoids The Corner Dropkick. Henare decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito dodges The SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Naito with a Headscissors Takeover. Tranquillo Pose. Henare regroups on the outside. Naito exits the ring. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Naito whips Henare into the steel barricade. Naito with a toe kick. Henare with a reverse hammer throw into the barricade. Henare drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Henare stomps on Naito’s chest. Henare applies a chin lock against the barricade. Henare stomps on Naito’s chest. Henare with a forearm smash. Henare punches Naito in the back. Henare HeadButts Naito. Henare rolls Naito back into the ring.

Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Naito. Henare with a fake out haymaker. Henare transitions into a ground and pound attack. Henare applies The Heel Hook. Naito grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Naito attacks the midsection of Henare. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Naito with a running single leg dropkick. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Naito punches Henare in the back. Naito whips Henare across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Henare’s head. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. Naito with a low dropkick. Naito goes for a NeckBreaker, but Henare blocks it. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito drops Henare with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito applies the cravate. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Naito punches Henare in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Henare dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare with The Bow and Arrow Stomp. Henare with a forearm/gut punch combination. Henare sends Naito to the corner. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Naito in the back. Henare with The Mid-Kick for a two count.

Naito avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Naito kicks Henare in the gut. Naito with The Swinging DDT. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Henare on the top turnbuckle. Naito with clubbing blows to Henare’s back. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Naito goes for The Destino, but Henare counters with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Naito repeatedly kicks Henare in the face. Naito ducks a clothesline from Henare. Naito slaps Henare in the face. Henare responds with The Spinning Heel Kick. Henare drags Naito to the corner. Henare with The Diving Senton Bomb for a two count. Naito denies The Ultima Clutch. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito decks Henare with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with a Rolling Capo Kick. Henare dodges The Flying Forearm. Henare applies The Ultima Clutch. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Henare punches Naito in the back. Henare ducks a clothesline from Naito. Henare goes for The Streets Of Rage, but Naito lands back on his feet. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare goes for The Streets Of Rage, but Naito counters with The Reverse Destino for a two count. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Eight Match: (4) Jeff Cobb vs. (2) JONAH w/Bad Dude Tito In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Test Of Strength. Jonah kicks Cobb in the gut. Jonah applies a side headlock. Jonah applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Jonah across the ring. Jonah runs into Cobb. Shoulder Block Exchange. Cobb gets up in Jonah’s grill. Both guys are knocked down after a double shoulder block. Cobb with forearm shivers. Jonah kicks Cobb in the face. Jonah with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Jonah attacks Cobb with the barricade door. Jonah kicks Cobb off the apron. Jonah drives Cobb ribs first into the apron. Jonah rolls Cobb back into the ring. Jonah stands on Cobb’s chest. Jonah tugs on Cobb’s hair. Jonah kicks Cobb in the ribs. Jonah applies a waist lock. Cobb decks Jonah with a back elbow smash. Jonah answers with The Kitchen Sink. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Jonah drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Leaping Body Block Exchange. Cobb ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Cobb drops Jonah with a Running Lariat. Misfired Clotheslines. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block.

Chop/Forearm Exchange. Cobb has the advantage. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination in the corner. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Cobb with three shoulder tackles. Cobb with a Gotch Lift Suplex for a two count. Jonah avoids The Tour Of The Islands. Jonah kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb dropkicks Jonah. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Jonah counters with The Spear for a two count. Cobb blocks The PowerBomb. Jonah unloads two knife edge chops. Cobb side steps Jonah into the turnbuckle pad. Jonah decks Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb catches Jonah in mid-air. Cobb goes for a Running Powerslam, but Jonah rolls him over for a two count. Jonah SuperKicks Cobb. Jonah with a Running Lariat for a two count. Jonah puts Cobb on the top turnbuckle. Jonah with a forearm smash. Cobb denies The SuperPlex. Jonah headbutts the midsection of Cobb. Jonah delivers The SuperPlex. Jonah connects with The Torpedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (4) Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. (2) EVIL w/Dick Togo In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

EVIL kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Side Headlock Exchange. Hair Pull Exchange. Tanahashi with a gut punch. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. EVIL regroups on the outside. EVIL drives Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL wraps the microphone cord around Tanahashi’s neck. EVIL mocks Tanahashi. EVIL toys around with Tanahashi. EVIL stands on Tanahashi’s face. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Tanahashi into the exposed steel. Red Shoes ignores EVIL’s pin attempt. EVIL dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Togo punches Tanahashi. Togo rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Tanahashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL toys around with Tanahashi. Tanahashi with three forearm smashes. Eye Rake Exchange. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi dropkicks Togo into the barricade.

Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with two forearm smashes. Tanahashi bodyslams EVIL. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. EVIL avoids The SlingBlade. EVIL blocks a boot from Tanahashi. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. EVIL drives Tanahashi crotch first into the steel ring post. EVIL repeatedly wraps the left leg of Tanahashi around the ring post. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL. Togo attacks the left knee of Tanahashi with a steel chair. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Tanahashi. EVIL drops his elbow on the left knee of Tanahashi. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi drops EVIL with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi blocks a boot from EVIL. Tanahashi with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf.

Togo rang the ring bell which forced Tanahashi to let go of the hold. Red Shoes has ejected Togo from the outside. EVIL flings a chair into Tanahashi’s face. EVIL with two short-arm lariats. Tanahashi refuses to go down. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL drops Tanahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Tanahashi denies Everything Is EVIL. Tanahashi plays Twist and Shout. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Short-Arm Reversal by EVIL. Tanahashi with Three SlingBlades for a two count. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow for a two count. Sho pulls Red Shoes out of the ring. Sho repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Sho drives Tanahashi face first into the exposed steel. Sho with a Release German Suplex. Togo rolls a second referee into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kenta Sato and Marty Asami enters the ring. Tanahashi with The Magic Killer. Sho brings the wrench into the ring. Togo wraps the garrote around Tanahashi’s neck. Low Blow Party. Red Shoes is still laid out on the floor. EVIL rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Tanahashi denies Everything Is EVIL. Tanahashi plants EVIL with The Grounding Cobra Twist to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

