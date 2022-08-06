NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/6/22

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Tama Tonga, David Finlay and Ryohei Oiwa w/Jado vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens w/Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi backs Finlay into the ropes. Hair Pull Exchange. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Takahashi whips Finlay across the ring. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Finlay punches Sho. Takahashi inadvertently knocks Sho off the ring apron. Finlay rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Finlay with two uppercuts. Finlay repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. for a two count. Finlay tags in Tonga. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Tonga’s fingers. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi whips Tonga into the exposed steel. House Of Torture clears the ring. Takahashi drives Tonga back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Tonga out of the ring. Sho is choking Tonga with his boot. Sho rolls Tonga back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Sho.

Sho kicks Tonga in the back. Sho rakes the eyes of Tonga for a one count. Forearm Exchange. Sho tags in Owens. Owens with a closed fist shot. Owens with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Owens kicks Finlay off the apron. Tonga hulks up. Owens with the irish whip. Tonga drops Owens with a Running Lariat. Tonga tags in Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Sho attacks Ishii from behind. Ishii shoves Sho into Owens. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii shoves EVIL into Sho. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Ishii decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. EVIL inadvertently knocks down Takahashi. Ishii uses the right leg of Owens as a weapon. Ishii shoves Owens into Togo. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Owens denies The Back Drop Driver. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens with a Spinning Back Kick. Owens sends Ishii to the corner. Owens kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Owens. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Owens counters with a high knee strike.

Owens with a Straight Boot. Owens with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the turnbuckle pad. Owens follows that with a running forearm smash. Ishii avoids The Shining Wizard. Second Forearm Exchange. Owens with The Pump Kick. Owens ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii applies a waist lock. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens tags in Sho. Sho clears the ring. Sho runs into Ishii. Ishii drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Oiwa. Sho swats away a dropkick from Oiwa. Sho with forearm shivers. Oiwa dropkicks Sho. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Oiwa hits The GutWrench Suplex. Oiwa with a double leg takedown. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Stereo Dropkicks from Finlay and Tonga. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa stomps on the left shoulder of Sho. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Sho answers with The Kitchen Sink. Oiwa denies The PK. Oiwa hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Sho connects with a German Suplex. Sho makes Oiwa tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Chase Owens via Submission

Second Match: Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare vs. Filthy Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs

Aaron Henare and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Isaacs avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Isaacs goes after the left leg of Henare. Standing Switch Exchange. China grappling exchange. Isaacs with a waist lock takedown. Henare backs Isaacs into the turnbuckle pad. Henare with two back elbow smashes. Henare blocks a boot from Isaacs. Isaacs with a knee lift. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from Isaacs. Isaacs ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare goes for a Hip Toss, but Isaacs counters with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Isaacs with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Isaacs drives Henare back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Lawlor tags himself in. Double Wrist Lock. Double Chop. Double Rolling Elbow. Cobb pulls Isaacs out of the ring. Cobb sends Isaacs back first into the steel barricade. Henare punches Lawlor in the back. Henare drops Lawlor with a shoulder tackle.

Bodyshot Exchange. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Henare kicks Lawlor in the back for a two count. Henare applies The Chicken Wing. Cobb tags himself in. Cobb headbutts the midsection of Lawlor. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Cobb stands on Lawlor’s chest for a two count. Lawlor with an overhand chop. Cobb stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Surf’s Up. Cobb whips Lawlor into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb knocks Isaacs off the ring apron. Cobb HeadButts Lawlor. Cobb drags Lawlor to the corner. Cobb tags in Henare. Henare repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Lawlor. Henare and Lawlor are trading back and forth shots. Leg Kick Exchange. Double Elbow Smash. Henare with a Spinning Heel Kick. Lawlor denies The PK. Lawlor kicks the left knee of Henare. Lawlor kicks Henare in the face. Lawlor applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Cobb breaks up the submission hold. Isaacs with a leaping shoulder block. Isaacs pulls Lawlor to their corner. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Isaacs clotheslines Henare. Isaacs scores the elbow knockdown. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Isaacs sends Henare to the corner. Isaacs with a series of corner clotheslines. Isaacs hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Henare denies The Wheelbarrow Suplex. Henare decks Isaacs with a back elbow smash. Cobb SuperKicks Isaacs. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Henare with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Isaacs escapes The Ultima Clutch. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare with a straight right hand. Isaacs with an inside cradle for a two count. Cobb clotheslines Lawlor. Cobb stomps on Isaacs chest. Lawlor drops Cobb with The Tornado DDT on the floor. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Counter Fest. Henare delivers a gut punch. Henare connects with The Streets Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Bushi vs. KENTA, Juice Robinson and Bad Luck Fale In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kenta gives Naito a copy of his autobiography. Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Bullet Club with two corner clotheslines. Fale levels Naito with The Body Avalanche. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kenta stomps on Naito’s back and chest. Kenta tags in Robinson. Robinson kicks Naito in the gut. Robinson with a Vertical Suplex. Robinson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Robinson dumps Naito back first on the canvas. Robinson tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Naito with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Fale with a throat thrust for a two count. Fale tags in Kenta. Kenta stomps on Naito’s back. Kenta repeatedly kicks Naito in the face. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Naito. Kenta drops Naito with The DDT for a two count. Kenta kicks Naito in the chest. Naito with forearm shivers. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Naito hammers down on the left knee of Kenta. Naito applies a waist lock. Kenta decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with three dropkicks. Fale stands still. Sanada dropkicks Fale off the ring apron. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock.

Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Kenta denies The TKO. Kenta applies a waist lock. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Kenta Powerslams Sanada. Kenta tags in Robinson. Sanada with forearm shivers. Robinson with a back elbow smash. Robinson HeadButts Sanada. Sanada with an inverted low blow on his way down. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi is putting the boots to Robinson. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Bushi with The DDT for a two count. Robinson denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Robinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi counters with a high knee strike. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Robinson hits The SpineBuster. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Naito counters with a toe kick. Naito ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Kenta delivers his combination offense. Naito with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Naito. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Kenta’s head. Fale with a shoulder tackle. Sanada dropkicks Fale. Fale answers with another shoulder tackle. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Robinson denies The CodeBreaker. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson connects with Pulp Friction to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA, Juice Robinson and Bad Luck Fale via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Kazuchika Okada and Jonah will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah backs Okada into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Jonah outpowers Okada. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada punches Jonah in the back. Okada hammers down on the back of Jonah’s neck. Okada goes for a bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Jonah punches Okada in the back. Jonah repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Jonah. Jonah shrugs off the elbow knockdown. Jonah drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Jonah whips Okada into the steel barricade. Jonah mocks Okada. Jonah rolls Okada back into the ring. Jonah HeadButts Okada. Jonah tags in Tito. Tito with clubbing shoulder blocks. Tito puts his knee on the back of Okada’s neck. Tito stomps on Okada’s back and chest. Tito with a knife edge chop. Tito tags in Jonah.

Jonah with a corner clothesline. Okada kicks Jonah in the face. Okada decks Tito with a back elbow smash. Jonah with The Big Boot. Jonah levels Okada with The Body Avalanche. Tito tags himself in. Tito clotheslines Okada from the ring apron. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. Tito poses for the crowd. Tito stomps on Okada’s back. Tito with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tito is throwing haymakers at Okada. Forearm Exchange. Tito drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Tito tags in Jonah. Jonah stomps on Okada’s chest. Jonah is choking Okada with his knee. Okada goes for a bodyslam, but Jonah blocks it. Jonah punches Okada in the back. Jonah applies a waist lock. Jonah with a waist lock takedown. Jonah gets distracted by Tanahashi. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Second Forearm Exchange. Jonah bodyslams Okada. Jonah goes for a Big Splash, but Okada ducks out of the way. Okada with a low dropkick. Tanahahi and Tito are tagged in.

Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Tito. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tito reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with combo bodyshots. Tanahashi bodyslams Tito. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Okada knocks Jonah off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Vertical Suplex. Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Tanahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tanahashi prepares for The SlingBlade. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Tanahashi. Tito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tito hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Tito puts Tanahashi on his shoulders. Okada with The Big Boot. Jonah kicks Okada in the gut. Jonah with a forearm smash. Jonah HeadButts Okada. Okada dropkicks Jonah to the floor. Tito kicks Okada in the gut. Tanahashi responds with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (4) El Phantasmo vs. (2) Yoshi Hashi In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi backs Phantasmo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hashi pats Phantasmo on the chest. Phantasmo ducks under a chop from Hashi. Phantasmo struts around the ring. Strong lockup. Ospreay walks Hashi into the ropes. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Hashi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Hashi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Hashi tells Phantasmo to bring it. Phantasmo obliges with the greco roman eye poke. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Hashi. Phantasmo drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo flexes his muscles. Hashi drops down on the canvas. Hashi leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo with a Running Hurricanrana. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Phantasmo rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi clings onto Phantasmo’s ankle. Phantasmo with three back chops. Phantasmo kicks Hashi in the chest. Phantasmo with The Asai MoonSault.

Phantasmo rolls Hashi back into the ring. Phantasmo goes for a SpringBoard Swanton Bomb, but Hashi gets his knees up in the air. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi slaps Phantasmo in the face. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Hashi answers with a blistering chop. Hashi whips Phantasmo into the red turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a Back Body Drop. Hashi applies a wrist lock. Hashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Phantasmo. Chop Exchange. Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo with elbows into the midsection of Hashi. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Misfired Clotheslines. Phantasmo dropkicks Hashi. Phantasmo with a chop/forearm combination. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Hashi. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo with The MoonSault for a two count. Hashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi denies The UFO. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Hashi with two chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. Hashi with a NeckBreaker. Hashi chops Phantasmo over the top rope.

Hashi lands The SomerSault Plancha. Hashi is fired up. Hashi rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Kuamgoroshi. Phantasmo with combo palm strikes. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi answers with a Falling Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a double handed chop. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Phantasmo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Phantasmo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Phantasmo bodyslams Hashi. Phantasmo with a Flying Double Axe Handle Strike. Hashi avoids The Sudden Death. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Phantasmo kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo delivers Sudden Death. Phantasmo hits The UFO. Phantasmo connects with Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Phantasmo is shocked. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Hashi counters with a jackknife hold for a two count. Phantasmo with The Helluva Kick. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi SuperKicks Phantasmo. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Hashi with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but Phantasmo rolls him over for a two count. Hashi drills Phantasmo with The Canadian Destroyer. Hashi plants Phantasmo with Karma to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) Lance Archer vs. (2) Toru Yano In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Yano is visibly distraught before the bell rings. Yano employs the stick and move strategy. Yano uses the ropes as a shield. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Archer with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Archer sends Yano to the corner. Yano avoids the running elbow smash. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Archer with a Running Crossbody Block. Archer flings the turnbuckle pad out of the ring. Archer stomps on Yano’s chest. Archer removes another turnbuckle pad. Yano slaps Archer in the back of the head. Yano kicks Archer in the gut. Archer reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Archer drops Yano with The Big Boot. Archer whips Yano into the steel barricade. Archer tapes Yano’s left hand to the barricade. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Archer repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Archer attacks Yano with the YTR DVD Cover. Yano repeatedly whips Archer with the blue turnbuckle pad. Archer clotheslines Yano.

Archer goes for a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron, but Yano ducks out of the way. All four corner pads have been removed. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano starts attacking The Young Lions at ringside. Yano ties Archer’s left arm to Yuto Nakashima. Archer gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Yano with clubbing blows to Archer’s chest. Double Clothesline. Archer frees himself from Nakashima. Archer bodyslams Nakashima on top of Yano. Archer yells at the referee. Archer Chokeslams Nakashima. Archer kicks Nakashima out of the ring. Archer takes four trips to the exposed steel. Yano scores a chop block. Yano rolls Archer over for a two count. Archer applies The Claw. Yano ducks a clothesline from Archer. Yano scores another low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup for a two count. Archer delivers The Pounce. Archer kicks Yano in the face. Archer blocks a boot from Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Archer. Yano ascends to the top turnbuckle. Archer with a Rising Knee Strike. Archer plants Yano with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lance Archer via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (4) Zack Sabre Jr. vs. (4) Hirooki Goto In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

Hand fighting display after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Goto backs Sabre into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Goto pats Sabre on the chest. Sabre pie faces Goto. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Goto. Sabre applies a side headlock. Goto whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre runs into Goto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Sabre with a running shoulder block. Goto drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto rolls Sabre back into the ring. Goto hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sabre kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Goto stomps on Sabre’s chest. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto with an elbow smash. Goto stomps on Sabre’s chest. Goto brings Sabre to the corner. Goto kicks Sabre in the gut. Goto repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Goto is choking Sabre with his boot. Goto hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Goto with the irish whip. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes.

Sabre abuses the referee’s five count. Sabre whips Goto into the steel barricade. Sabre repeatedly kicks the right shoulder of Goto. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Goto. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. Sabre wraps the right shoulder of Goto around the bottom rope. Sabre rolls Goto back into the ring. Sabre with clubbing mid-kicks. Sabre stands on Goto’s chest for a two count. Sabre kicks Goto in the face. Uppercut/Toe Kick Exchange. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Sabre talks smack to Goto. Sabre repeatedly kicks Goto in the back. Sabre peppers Goto with repeatedly mid-kicks. Goto with three overhand chops. Sabre answers with two pump kicks. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Goto drops Sabre with a Lariat. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto sends Sabre to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Sabre denies The Ushigoroshi. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Goto. Sabre tugs on Goto’s hair. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre uppercuts the right shoulder of Goto. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Goto grabs the top rope which forces the break.

Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre with a Release German Suplex. Goto rises back on his feet. Sabre kicks Goto in the face. Goto ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Goto with The Reverse GTR. Goto with clubbing mid-kicks. Sabre crumbles into the canvas. Sabre blocks another Mid-Kick. Sabre with The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Goto denies The PK. Sabre with combo palm strikes. Goto HeadButts Sabre. Goto blasts Sabre with The Mid-Kick. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto goes for The GTR, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch for a two count. Sabre drops Goto with The PK for a one count. Goto clotheslines Sabre for a one count. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Goto puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre kicks Goto in the chest. Sabre with a Running Uppercut. Goto has Sabre sitting on the middle turnbuckle. Goto nails Sabre with Shoto. Goto with another Mid-Kick. Goto connects with The GTW for a two count. Sabre denies The GTR. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Goto repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s face. Sabre makes Goto tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Submission

Eight Match: (6) Jay White w/Gedo vs. (2) The Great O-Khan In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

White avoids a sprawling takedown after the bell rings. White is playing mind games with Khan. Khan calls White a chicken. Khan with a double leg takedown. Khan applies a head & arm choke. Khan transitions into a waist lock. White grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White attacks Khan from behind. White with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. White applies a side headlock. Khan whips White across the ring. Khan drops White with a shoulder tackle. Khan sits on top of White for a two count. Khan nails White with The Pump Kick for a two count. Khan slams White’s head on the turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan drives Whtie back first into the steel barricade. Khan whips White into another barricade. Khan gets distracted by Gedo. Khan rolls White back into the ring. Gedo trips Khan from the outside. Khan push kicks Gedo into the barricade. White repeatedly slams the right leg of Khan on the ring apron. White hammers down on the right knee of Khan. Khan push kicks White into Gedo. White applies a single leg crab on the bottom rope. White repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. White repeatedly wraps the right leg of Khan around the steel ring post. Khan sends White flying over the barricade. White drops Khan with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

White mocks Khan. White denies The Heel Hook. White rakes the eyes of Khan. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Khan hammers down on the back of White’s neck. White kicks the right knee of Khan. Two Sweet Chops. Khan sends White to the corner. White kicks Khan in the face. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan with a corner clothesline. Khan repeatedly slams White’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Khan dumps White face first on the turnbuckle pad. Khan with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. White grabs the top rope which forces the break. Khan is trying to drive White’s face into turnbuckle bar. White with clubbing elbow smashes. White punches Khan in the back. White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. White with a Running Uppercut. White kicks the right knee of Khan. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Khan denies The Uranage Slam. White scores a chop block. Khan backs White into the turnbuckle pad. White continues to kick the right knee of Khan. White with a blistering chop. White drops Khan with a Flatliner. White with a Deadlift German Suplex. White grabs Khan’s braid. White with The Uranage Slam for a two count.

Khan denies The Sleeper Suplex. White with clubbing blows to Khan’s back. White ducks a clothesline from Khan. Khan with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan walks into a chop from White. White denies The Pump Knee. White hyperextends the right knee of Khan. White with another Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White applies The TTO. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White is choking Khan with his boot. White talks smack to Khan. White helps Khan get back on his feet. Chop Exchange. Khan applies The Claw. White kicks the right knee of Khan. Khan avoids the chop block. Khan drops White with a throat thrust. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan ducks a clothesline from White. Khan nails White with The Pump Kick. Khan goes for a Bodyslam, but White lands back on his feet. White with The Sleeper Suplex. Khan denies The Blade Runner. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan goes back to The Sheep Killer. White denies The Eliminator. Khan applies The Claw. White repeatedly kicks the right knee of Khan. Khan floors White with a straight right hand. Khan prepares for The Eliminator. White kicks the back of Khan’s right knee. White connects with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (4) Will Ospreay vs. (2) Shingo Takagi In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Takagi applies a hammerlock. Ospreay grabs a side headlock. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay runs into Takagi. Takagi with two shoulder tackles. Takagi fires off a right jab. Takagi sends Ospreay to the corner. Ospreay dives over Takagi. Ospreay with a deep arm-drag. Takagi swats away a dropkick from Ospreay. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the gut. Ospreay with the irish whip. Takagi side steps Ospreay into a turnbuckle pad. Takagi with a Hip Toss. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Takagi drives his knee into Ospreay’s back. Takagi pulls back the arms of Ospreay. Takagi with a shoulder block. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ospreay. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi applies a bodyscissors hold. Ospreay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Takagi applies the cravate. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay sends Takagi to the corner. Ospreay with a running elbow smash. Takagi decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi goes for The Fake Out DDT, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Ospreay with The Slingshot Pescado. Ospreay rolls Takagi back into the ring. Ospreay punches Takagi. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Ospreay follows that with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Ospreay stands on Takagi’s face. Takagi with heavy bodyshots. Forearm Exchange. Ospreay goes into the cover for a one count. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takagi blocks it. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay drives Takagi face first into the turnbuckle pad. Ospreay dives over Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Ospreay. Takagi whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay with a knee lift. Takagi with a Back Body Drop. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay over the top rope. Takagi rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Takagi blocks a boot from Ospreay. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi follows that with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ospreay denies The Noshigami. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Takagi. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ospreay counters with The Stundog Millionaire. Takagi launches Ospreay over the top rope. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay applies a wrist lock. Ospreay with two knife edge chops. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Takagi denies The OsCutter. Takagi goes for The Blood Fall, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Takagi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Takagi gets his knees up in the air.

Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Ospreay avoids The Sliding Lariat. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Takagi goes for a German Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay dropkicks Takagi. Ospreay flips over a clothesline from Takagi. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Ospreay ducks another clothesline from Takagi. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay dodges The Sliding Lariat. Ospreay with a Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Ospreay punches Takagi in the back. Takagi denies The Avalanche Storm Breaker. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Osprey answers with a forearm smash. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi kicks Ospreay in the face. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay follows that with The 450 Splash for a two count. Takagi stops Ospreay in his tracks. Ospreay with combo forearms. Takagi denies The Storm Breaker. Takagi goes for a Back Body Drop, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay nails Takagi with The Hook Kick. Ospreay goes for The Hidden Blade, but Takagi counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takagi hyperextends the right shoulder of Ospreay. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi hammers down on the right shoulder of Ospreay. Takagi with an arm-ringer. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Ospreay lands back on his feet.

Takagi with a Counter Cutter. Takagi with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi goes for The Storm Breaker, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Takagi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay drops Takagi with Made In England for a two count. Ospreay drops Takagi with The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay toys around with Takagi. Ospreay scores a left jab. Ospreay with a Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay with The Hook Kick. Takagi drills Ospreay with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Ospreay responds with The Hidden Blade for a two count. Takagi denies The Storm Breaker. Takagi with a forearm smash. Ospreay kicks Takagi in the face. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Ospreay scores another Hook Kick. Ospreay with a Spinning Heel Kick. Ospreay goes for The Super OsCutter, but Takagi counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Ospreay with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Takagi avoids The Hidden Blade. Takagi clotheslines Ospreay for a one count. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi blocks a lariat from Ospreay. Takagi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi with a Sliding Forearm. Takagi plants Ospreay with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 321 of The Hoots Podcast