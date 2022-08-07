NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/7/22

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Yuto Nakashima vs. Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Toru Yano In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Nakashima attacks Yano before the bell rings. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima stomps on Yano’s back and chest. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Nakashima. Nakashima drops Yano with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Nakashima goes for a bodyslam, but Yano blocks it. Nakashima with another round of forearms. Yano pulls Nakashima down to the mat. Yano slams Nakashima’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Yano stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Yano tags in Hashi. Hashi hammers down on the back of Nakashima’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Nakashima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Hashi slams Nakashima’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto kicks Nakashima in the back for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Nakashima. Nakashima scores a forearm knockdown. Nakashima tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi kicks Goto in the face. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Goto. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Tanahashi with combo bodyshots. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Finlay and Hashi are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Finlay uppercuts Hashi. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Finlay. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Finlay with three sharp elbow strikes.

Finlay blocks The SuperKick. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Finlay tags in Nakashima. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Nakashima sends Hashi to the corner. Nakashima with a flying forearm smash. Nakashima with a Hip Toss. Nakashima knocks Yano off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Nakashima with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Finlay follows that with a running elbow smash. Nakashima bodyslams Hashi for a two count. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Hashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Nakashima with clubbing mid-kicks. Hashi hammers down on the right knee of Nakashima. Nakashima with a forearm smash. Hashi decks Nakashima with a back elbow smash. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Nakashima. Hashi drops Nakashima with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi makes Nakashima tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Toru Yano via Submission

Second Match: Tama Tonga & Jado vs. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

GOD attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Tonga with heavy bodyshots to Takahashi. Meeting Of The Minds. GOD launches Takahashi over the top rope. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Sho begs for mercy. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho kicks Jado out of the ring. Takahashi drives Jado back first into the steel barricade. Sho with a flying forearm smash to Tonga. Takahashi sends Jado face first into the steel ring post. Takahashi rolls Jado back into the ring. Sho repeatedly stomps on Jado’s back for a two count. Sho tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi applies the bow and arrow stretch. Sho tags himself in. Sho stomps on Jado’s chest. Sho rakes the eyes of Jado. Sho works on his joint manipulation game. Sho with combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Jado for a two count.

Sho toys around with Jado. Jado hulks up. Sho rakes the eyes of Jado. Jado drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Tonga and Takahashi are tagged in. Tonga clotheslines Takahashi. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga bodyslams Takahashi. Takahashi avoids The Stinger Splash. Tonga dropkicks Takahashi. Tonga is fired up. Tonga with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tonga tags in Jado. Tonga knocks Sho off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Tonga with a gut punch. Jado with a running knee lift. Jado follows that with a Lariat for a two count. Jado applies The OJK. Sho breaks up the submission hold. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Takahashi nails Tonga with the walking stick. Jado punches Takahashi in the ribs. Jado gives the walking stick to the referee. Takahashi delivers the low blow. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: SHO & Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Bushi vs. Lance Archer, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi and Taka Michinoku In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Sabre avoids Combination Cabron. Rollup Exchange. Naito dodges The PK. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Sabre answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Naito blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre grabs Naito’s hair. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada punches Sabre in the back. Sanada slams Sabre’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi tags himself in. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Sanada’s chest.

Taichi is choking Sanada with his boot. Sanada with forearm shivers. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Sanada in the back for a one count. Taichi with repeated greco roman throat holds. The referee admonishes Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Taichi tags in Archer. Archer stops Sanada in his tracks. Archer slams Sanada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada rolls under a clothesline from Archer. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Archer. Takagi knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Takagi runs into Archer. Shoulder Block Exchange. Archer sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi dodges the running elbow smash. Takagi kicks Archer in the gut. Archer goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takagi lands back on his feet.

Takagi avoids The Big Boot. Archer drops Takagi with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Archer rocks Takagi with a forearm smash. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi decks Archer with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Archer shrugs off The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi blocks a boot from Archer. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Archer. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Bushi and Michinoku are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Michinoku. Bushi with a forearm smash. Michinoku answers with a greco roman eye poke. Michinoku whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Michinoku counters with The CrossFace. Naito goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Sabre counters with The Ankle Lock. Sabre transitions into The STF. Sanada dumps Sabre out of the ring. Bushi denies The Michinoku Driver. Bushi dropkicks Michinoku. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker. Bushi connects with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: Testuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada and Bushi via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan vs. Jay White, KENTA and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Will Ospreay and Jay White will start things off. White talks smack to Ospreay. White tags out to Kenta. Kenta kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Ospreay with a Hurricanrana. White attacks Ospreay. White with clubbing blows to Ospreay’s back. White ducks under a chop from Ospreay. Ospreay grabs Gedo’s beard. Kenta with a toe kick. Kenta inadvertently chops Gedo’s beard. Ospreay with a knife edge chop for a two count. Ospreay applies a front face lock. Khan tags himself in. Khan punches Kenta in the back. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Kenta kicks Khan in the gut. Khan drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Kenta decks Khan with a JawBreaker. Kenta dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Kenta tags in White. Bullet Club gangs up on Khan.

White with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. White grabs Khan’s braid. White uses the middle rope as a weapon. Kenta attacks Khan behind the referee’s back. White tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Khan out of the ring. The referee is trying to calm down Ospreay. White repeatedly drives Khan back first into the steel barricade. White rolls Khan back into the ring. Gedo goes into the cover for a two count. Gedo tags in White. White stands on the right knee of Khan. White stomps on the right knee of Khan. White mocks Khan. White with Three Mongolian Chops. White repeatedly kicks the right knee of Khan. Khan with a Snap Vertical Suplex. White tags in Gedo. Bullet Club clears the ring. Khan with forearm shivers. Bullet Club continues to work on the right knee of Khan.

Double Irish Whip. Khan side steps Gedo into the turnbuckle pad. Khan nails Kenta with The Pump Kick. Khan ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Khan with a throat thrust. White blocks The Pump Kick. White hammers down on the right knee of Khan. Ospreay dives over White. Ospreay denies The Blade Bunner. White dodges The Rolling Elbow. White goes for The Sleeper Suplex, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with The Slingshot Pescado. Gedo clips the right knee of Khan. Khan denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Khan applies The Claw. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Khan. Khan blocks The SuperKick. Khan and Cobb plays hot potato with Gedo. Khan sends Gedo back first into the canvas. Khan stomps on Gedo’s chest. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault. Cobb knocks Kenta off the apron. Khan makes Gedo tap out to The Sheep Killer.

Winner: Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (2) EVIL w/Dick Togo vs. (2) Aaron Henare In A G1 Climax 32 C BLOCK Tournament Match

EVIL attacks Henare before the bell rings. EVIL dumps Henare out of the ring. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Henare. EVIL punches Henare in the back. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL with the irish whip. Henare decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Henare dumps EVIL out of the ring. Henare kicks EVIL in the back. Henare punches EVIL in the back. Henare runs after Togo. EVIL clotheslines Henare. EVIL stomps on Henare’s back. EVIL kicks Henare in the face. Henare with a gut punch. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Henare’s neck. EVIL toys around with Henare. Togo removed the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Henare. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Henare with a forearm smash. EVIL whips Henare into the exposed steel. EVIL stands on Henare’s face. EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Henare blocks it.

EVIL blasts Henare off the ring apron. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Togo for leverage. Henare with a Double Hip Toss. Henare stomps on EVIL’s chest. Henare uppercuts EVIL. Henare launches EVIL over the steel barricade. Henare rolls EVIL back into the ring. Henare with a Rising Knee Strike. Henare whips EVIL across the ring. Henare hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. EVIL denies The Ultima Clutch. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the right foot of Henare. Henare punches EVIL in the back. Misfired Boots. Henare with an elbow smash. Henare drops EVIL with The Mid-Kick. Henare drags EVIL to the corner. Henare with a Diving Senton Bomb for a two count. Togo runs interference.

EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL follows that with Darkness Falls for a two count. Henare denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Henare. EVIL sends Henare back first into the exposed steel. Henare delivers The Rampage. Henare goes for The Streets Of Rage, but EVIL lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Henare shoves EVIL into Togo. Henare drops EVIL with The Spinning Heel Kick. Henare applies The Ultima Clutch. EVIL tugs on the referee’s shirt. The referee inadvertently slaps Henare in the face. Henare is pissed. EVIL shoves Henare into the referee. Togo brings a steel chair into the ring. Henare floors Togo with a gut punch. Henare gets Togo trapped in The Ultima Clutch. Henare blasts Togo off the apron. EVIL flings a chair into Henare’s face. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (2) “Filthy” Tom Lawlor w/Royce Isaacs vs. (4) Bad Luck Fale In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Fale clotheslines Lawlor before the bell rings. Fale sends Lawlor to the corner. Lawlor side steps Fale into the red turnbuckle pad. Fale denies The Tornado DDT. Fale sends Lawlor crashing to the outside. Fale with a double sledge. Fale with heavy bodyshots. Fale rocks Lawlor with a forearm smash. Fale whips Lawlor into the steel barricade. Fale punches Lawlor in the back. Fale buries Lawlor under two sets of barricades. Lawlor gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Lawlor attacks the midsection of Fale. Fale continues to punch Lawlor in the back. Fale stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Fale bodyslams Lawlor. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Lawlor grabs the left leg of Fale. Fale nails Lawlor with a throat thrust. Lawlor avoids the foot stomp. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left knee of Fale. Fale Spears Lawlor. Lawlor denies The Grenade. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Fale. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Fale grabs the top rope which forces the break. Lawlor kicks the back of Fale’s left knee. Lawlor goes under the ring.

Lawlor applies another ankle lock. Lawlor drags Fale out of the ring. Lawlor rips off his pants. Lawlor wraps his pants around Fale’s neck. The referee admonishes Lawlor. Fale gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. Lawlor stomps on the back of Fale’s left knee. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor plays to the crowd. Lawlor drops Fale with a Spinning Wheel Kick for a two count. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor transitions into a straight jacket hold. Fale hits The Samoan Drop. Lawlor rises back on his feet. Fale goes for The ChokeBomb, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Fale responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Fale with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Fale delivers The Grenade for a two count. Fale goes for The Bad Luck Fall, but Lawlor counters with The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor drops Fale with an Avalanche DDT for a two count. Lawlor goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Lawlor kicks out the legs of Fale. Lawlor with a Regal Knee for a two count. Lawlor connects with The NKOTB to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (2) Juice Robinson vs. (2) El Phantasmo In A G1 Climax 32 D Block Tournament Match

Robinson and Phantasmo accuses Kenta Sato of farting in the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Phantasmo whips Robinson across the ring. Robinson drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Robinson trips over Phantasmo. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Phantasmo rolls Robinson over for a two count. The referee caught Phantasmo using the top rope for leverage. Robinson rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. The referee caught Robinson tugging on Phantasmo’s tights. Robinson and Phantasmo starts pushing around the referee. Meeting Of The Minds. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Robinson grabs a steel chair. Phantasmo sets up a table on the floor. Robinson challenges Phantasmo to an arm-wrestling match.

Phantasmo uses two hands to win this contest. Robinson flings a chair into Phantasmo’s face. Robinson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Robinson snaps at ringside. Robinson slams Phantasmo’s head on the ring apron. Robinson with clubbing headbutts. Robinson with clubbing blows to Phantasmo’s back. Robinson follows that with The PileDriver on the rampway. Robinson dumps Phantasmo off the stage. Phantasmo gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Robinson goes for a PowerBomb, but Phantasmo blocks it. Robinson applies The Boston Crab. Phantasmo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Phantasmo denies Pulp Friction. Phantasmo clotheslines Robinson over the top rope. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo is raining down haymakers. Phantasmo repeatedly slams Robinson’s head on the table. Robinson is busted open.

Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Robinson. Phantasmo starts biting Robinson’s forehead. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard SomerSault Plancha. Phantasmo rolls Robinson back into the ring. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Robinson denies The CR II. Phantasmo hits The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo with The V-Trigger. Phantasmo goes for The One Winged Angel, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Phantasmo denies Pulp Friction. Robinson avoids Sudden Death. Robinson delivers The Right Hand Of God. Phantasmo responds with Sudden Death for a two count. Phantasmo goes for The CR II, but Robinson counters with a low blow. Robinson nails Phantasmo with The Left Hand Of God. Robinson connects with Pulp Friction for a two count. Robinson brings a chair into the ring. Phantasmo denies The PileDriver. Phantasmo with a low blow of his own. Phantasmo throws the chair into Robinson’s face which forces the disqualification.

Winner: Juice Robinson via Disqualification

Eight Match: (2) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (2) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens backs Ishii into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Owens walks Ishii into the ropes. Ishii with a forearm smash. Owens kicks Ishii in the gut. Owens with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. Owens applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Owens across the ring. Owens runs into Ishii. Ishii drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Ishii shoves Owens into the canvas. Owens shoves the referee. Ishii rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Owens regroups on the outside. Ishii kicks Owens in the gut. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii repeatedly kicks Owens in the face. Owens with forearm shivers. Ishii answers with a blistering chop. Owens hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii with a single leg takedown. Owens hyperextends the left knee of Ishii. Owens kicks the back of Ishii’s left knee. Owens repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Ishii. Owens toys around with Ishii.

Owens stomps on the left hamstring of Ishii. Owens slams the left leg of Ishii on the ring apron. Owens wraps the left leg of Ishii around the steel ring post. Owens punches Ishii. Owens continues to drop his weight on the left leg of Ishii. Owens applies a leg lock. Owens with a Knee Crusher. Owens with clubbing hamstring kicks. Owens kicks the left knee of Ishii. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination in the corner. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Owens kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Owens. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Owens. Owens with a knee smash. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Owens with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Ishii dodges The C-Trigger. Owens dumps Ishii out of the ring. Owens with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Owens with a knife edge chop. Owens inadvertently chops the ring post. Owens blocks The SuperKick. Owens with a Spinning Back Kick. Owens with a Sunset Bomb into the steel barricade. Owens rolls Ishii back into the ring.

Owens drops Ishii with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Ishii blocks The C-Trigger. Owens delivers his combination offense. Ishii avoids The Jewel Heist. Owens ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii puts Owens on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii with a back chop. Owens blocks The PowerBomb. Forearm Exchange. Owens with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Ishii clotheslines Owens against the ropes. Owens with The C-Trigger. Owens hits The Jewel Heist for a two count. Ishii denies The Half & Half Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. Owens with combo forearms. Ishii with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Owens rises back on his feet. Owens SuperKicks Ishii for a two count.

Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Ishii counters with a Back Body Drop. Owens with The Pump Kick. Ishii blocks a boot from Owens. Ishii with a forearm smash. Owens with a Rebound Lariat. Ishii HeadButts Owens. C-Trigger 2. Owens ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Owens with The Half & Half Suplex. Owens shrugs off The Discus Lariat. Ishii clotheslines Owens for a one count. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Owens denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii goes for a Sliding Lariat, but Owens counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii responds with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Owens lands back on his feet. Owens with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens with the backslide cover for a two count. C-Trigger 3. Ishii denies The Package PileDriver. Owens with a forearm smash. Ishii HeadButts Owens. Owens with a knee lift. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. C-Trigger 4. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase Owens via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (6) Kazuchika Okada vs. (4) JONAH w/Bad Dude Tito In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jonah backs Okada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Jonah pats the forehead of Okada. Strong lockup. Jonah shoves Okada into the canvas. Okada with forearm shivers. Jonah drives his knee into the midsection of Okada. Jonah applies a side headlock. Okada repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Jonah. Okada grabs a side headlock. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Jonah drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada regroups on the outside. Okada sends Jonah chest first into the steel barricade. Okada wraps the left leg of Jonah around the barricade. Okada kicks the barricade for added pressure. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada brings Jonah up the rampway. Okada hammers down on the back of Jonah’s neck. Jonah goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada uppercuts Jonah. Jonah with a Leaping Body Block. Jonah HeadButts Okada. Jonah with a forearm smash. Jonah resets the referee’s twenty count.

Jonah repeatedly whips Okada into the barricade. Jonah drives Okada back first into the steel ring post. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Jonah repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Jonah stands on the midsection of Okada. Jonah with a gut punch. Jonah buries his shoulder into the midsection of Okada. Jonah slaps Okada in the chest. Jonah applies a waist lock. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Jonah scores the elbow knockdown. Jonah stomps on the midsection of Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Jonah answers with a blistering chop. Okada side steps Jonah into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada rolls Jonah over for a two count. Okada with a Running Uppercut. Okada with forearm shivers. Jonah reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Jonah. Okada with three running back elbow smashes. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada drops Jonah with The DDT for a two count.

Jonah blocks the bodyslam. Jonah whips Okada across the ring. Okada with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Okada dropkicks Jonah to the floor. Okada gets distracted by Tito. Okada gives Tito the middle finger salute. Jonah inadvertently runs through Tito. Okada kicks Jonah in the gut. Okada nails Jonah with The DDT on the floor. Okada lands The SomerSault Plancha. Okada rolls Jonah back into the ring. Okada targets the ribs of Jonah. Okada with a forearm smash. Jonah Spears Okada. Jonah with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Jonah goes for a PowerBomb, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Okada applies The Money Clip. Okada sends Jonah to the corner. Jonah kicks Okada in the face. Okada delivers a Shotgun Dropkick. Okada puts Jonah on the top turnbuckle.

Okada with forearm shivers. Okada uppercuts Jonah. Jonah kicks Okada in the face. Jonah with a Flying Seated Senton. Jonah with a short-arm lariat for a two count. Jonah goes for a PowerBomb, but Okada counters with a Hurricanrana. Okada ducks a clothesline from Jonah. Okada dropkicks Jonah. Okada bodyslams Jonah. Okada lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Rain Maker Pose. Jonah avoids The Rain Maker. Jonah SuperKicks Okada. Okada dropkicks Jonah. Jonah with three sharp elbow strikes. Okada with a German Suplex. Jonah dodges The Rain Maker. Jonah with clubbing headbutts. Jonah with a Running Lariat for a two count. Jonah puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Jonah with a knife edge chop. Okada denies The SuperPlex. Jonah PowerBombs Okada in mid-air. Jonah connects with The Black Forrest Bomb. Jonah plants Okada with The Torpedo to pickup the victory.

Winner: JONAH via Pinfall

