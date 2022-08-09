NJPW G1 Climax 32 Results 8/9/22

Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Hiroshima, Japan

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 32

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Jeff Cobb, JONAH, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Lance Archer, Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano)

Block B (Jay White, Tomohiro Ishii, Sanada, Taichi, Tama Tonga, The Great O-Khan and Chase Owens)

Block C (Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, Zack Sabre Jr, KENTA, EVIL, Hirooki Goto and Aaron Henare)

Block D (Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, El Phantasmo, Juice Robinson, Yoshi Hashi, David Finlay and Yujiro Takahashi)

First Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kosei Fujita

Kosei Fujita starts things off with two dropkicks. Fujita transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fujita stomps on Bushi’s back. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi dropkicks Fujita. Bushi slams Fujita’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a double handed chop for a two count. Bushi kicks Fujita in the back. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi toys around with Fujita. Chop Exchange. Takagi whips Fujita across the ring. Takagi drops Fujita with a shoulder tackle. Takagi takes a swipe at Ishii. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Fujita applies a side headlock. Takagi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Fujita lands back on his feet. Fujita rolls under a clothesline from Takagi. Fajita tags in Ishii. Ishii runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi with a forearm smash. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii with two shoulder tackles. Ishii sends Takagi to the corner. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Takagi puts Ishii down with a shoulder tackle.

Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Ishii Powerslams Takagi. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Takagi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi answers with The Sliding Lariat. Bushi and Fujita are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Fujita dropkicks Bushi. Fujita with forearm shivers in the corner. Fujita sends Bushi to the corner. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Fujita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takagi. Ishii with a forearm smash. Takagi answers with a right jab. Takagi drops Ishii with The Ryukon Lariat. Fujita dropkicks Takagi to the floor. Third Forearm Exchange. Bushi dropkicks Fujita. Bushi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Bushi makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab. After the match, Ishii and Takagi continues to brawl on the outside.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Bushi via Submission

Second Match: Filthy Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs vs. Zack Sabre Jr & Taka Michinoku

Tom Lawlor and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre wraps his legs around Lawlor’s neck. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Sabre. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Lawlor answers with The Kimura Lock. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre gets annoyed by the Hiroshima crowd. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre with a waist lock takedown. Spin Drill. Lawlor backs Sabre into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Lawlor pats Sabre on the chest. Lawlor talks smack to Sabre. Sabre pie faces Lawlor. Sabre uppercuts Lawlor. Lawlor drops Sabre with The Rolling Elbow. Lawlor tags in Isaacs. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Isaacs knocks Michinoku off the ring apron. Isaacs with a corner clothesline. Lawlor with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Isaacs with a gut punch. Running Lariat/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination.

Team Filthy Pose. Lawlor walks over the midsection of Sabre. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Isaacs sends Sabre to the corner. Sabre pump kicks the right shoulder of Isaacs. Sabre with three uppercuts. Isaacs answers with a leaping forearm smash. Isaacs goes for a Pumphandle Slam, but Sabre counters with a Guillotine Choke. Isaacs goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre tags in Michinoku. Michinoku kicks Isaacs in the gut. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Michinoku with the greco roman eye poke. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Michinoku applies The CrossFace. Michinoku SuperKicks Lawlor. Isaacs denies The Michinoku Driver. Lawlor tags himself in. Isaacs hits The Falcon Arrow. Isaacs with a German Suplex. Isaacs delivers The Pounce. Lawlor connects with The NKOTB to pickup the victory.

Winner: Filthy Tom Lawlor & Royce Isaacs via Pinfall

Third Match: Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare vs. EVIL, El Phantasmo, SHO and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Aaron Henare attacks The House Of Torture before the bell rings. Henare slams EVIL’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Henare with heavy bodyshots. Henare HeadButts EVIL. EVIL kicks Henare in the gut. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Henare with a Mid-Kick. Henare with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Henare follows that with heavy bodyshots in the corner as The Great O-Khan for whatever reason is still making his entrance. Togo attacks Henare from behind. Khan uppercuts Togo. Henare tags in Khan. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Khan stomps on EVIL’s chest. Khan plays games with EVIL. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Khan. Sho removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Khan into the exposed steel. Togo knocks Ospreay off the ring apron. EVIL wraps a t-shirt around Khan’s neck. EVIL grabs Khan’s braid. EVIL tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo repeatedly rakes the back of Khan. Khan fires back with Two Mongolian Chops. Phantasmo applies the purple nurple. Khan starts biting Phantasmo’s nipples. Phantasmo tags in Sho.

Sho repeatedly kicks the right knee of Khan. Khan with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Khan tags in Ospreay. Ospreay ducks a clothesline from Sho. Ospreay dropkicks Bullet Club off the ring apron. Ospreay with forearm shivers. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ospreay. Ospreay denies The Spear. Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho starts bending Ospreay’s fingers. Sho with an arm-ringer. Sho repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Ospreay. Sho with another arm-ringer. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare and Togo are tagged in. Togo begs for mercy. Henare lifts Togo up in the air. EVIL attacks Henare from behind. Double Irish Whip. Henare holds onto the ropes. Cobb with a double clothesline. Togo punches Cobb in the back. Togo crawls under Cobb’s legs. Togo wants Cobb to shake his hand. Cobb tells Togo to put his hands up in the air. Henare makes Togo tap out to The Ultima Clutch.

Winner: Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, The Great O-Khan and Aaron Henare via Submission

Fourth Match: Kazuchika, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto vs. Juice Robinson, Bad Luck Fale and Gedo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Robinson with a forearm smash. Robinson whips Goto across the ring. Goto ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto drops Robinson with a shoulder tackle. Goto stomps on Robinson’s chest. Goto tags in Okada. Okada kicks Robinson in the chest. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada dumps Robinson back first on the canvas. Okada with The Slingshot Senton. Okada applies a front face lock. Tanahashi tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Robinson with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Gedo kicks Tanahashi in the back. Robinson with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Bullet Club clears the ring. Robinson stands on Tanahashi’s back. Robinson tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Fale wipes out Okada. Fale with forearm shivers across the back of Tanahashi. Fale tags in Gedo.

Gedo tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Gedo dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Robinson drives Tanahashi back first into the steel barricade. Robinson rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Gedo goes into the cover for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Gedo tags in Robinson. Robinson applies a waist lock. Tanahashi with two sharp elbow strikes. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson tags in Fale. Fale punches Tanahashi in the back. Fale with a gut punch. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Fale nails Tanahashi with a throat thrust. Fale sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi kicks Fale in the chest. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Fale. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Robinson off the ring apron. Okada side steps Fale into the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Fale in the gut. Okada drops Fale with The DDT.

Misfired Bodyslams. Okada runs Fale chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Okada bodyslams Fale. Okada pops back on his feet. Okada applies The Money Clip. Fale escapes the hold. Robinson grabs Okada from behind. Fale inadvertently clotheslines Robinson. Fale with a shoulder tackle to Okada. Fale tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Okada with a JawBreaker. Okada blocks The SuperKick. Okada hammers down on the right knee of Gedo. Okada uppercuts Gedo. Okada tags in Goto. Goto sends Gedo to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Robinson gets in the way. Robinson clears the ring. Robinson sends Goto to the corner. Robinson with a corner clothesline. Fale levels Goto with The Body Avalanche. Gedo SuperKicks Goto for a two count. Gedo unloads a flurry of right jabs. Goto hits The Reverse GTR. Tanahashi drops Gedo with The SlingBlade. Goto connects with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: (4) Yoshi Hashi vs. (4) Yujiro Takahashi In A G1 Climax 32 D BLOCK Tournament Match

Takahashi attacks Hashi before the bell rings. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Takahashi is raining down haymakers. Takahashi hammers down on the back of Hashi’s neck. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi kicks Takahashi in the gut. Hashi with a NeckBreaker. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Takahashi attacks Hashi with a steel chair right in front of the referee. Takahashi removed the red turnbuckle pad. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Takahashi whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Takahashi drives Hashi back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi bodyslams Hashi for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Hashi with heavy bodyshots. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Hashi denies The Fisherman’s Buster.

Hashi with a Vertical Suplex. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Hash has Takahashi draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Takahashi. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi blocks it. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the face. Takahashi scores The Hot Shot. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Hashi denies The Olympic Slam. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Hashi brings Takahashi down to the mat. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi gets distracted by Sho. Hashi blocks the low blow. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Takahashi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi sweeps Sho off the ring apron. Hashi sends Sho back first into the steel barricade. Hashi with a shoulder block. Hashi slams Takahashi’s head on the top rope.

Hashi with The BlockBuster for a two count. Hashi goes for Karma, but Takahashi tugs on the referee’s shirt. Takahashi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi and Hashi plays hot potato with the referee. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi with a running forearm smash. Takahashi whips Hashi into a chair shot from Sho. Takahashi connects with Pimp Juice for a two count. Hashi denies The Big Juice. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi drops Takahashi with The Backstabber. Hashi with a Running Knee Strike across the back of Takahashi’s neck. Hashi goes for Karma, but Sho continues to run interference. Hashi blasts Sho off the apron. Hashi rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Hashi with a Western Lariat. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Takahashi negates Karma. Takahashi sends Hashi face first into the exposed steel. Takahashi grabs the walking stick. The referee admonishes Takahashi. Sho brings a wrench into the ring. Sho delivers a low blow. Sho nails Hashi with the wrench. Takahashi plants Hashi with The Big Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (4) Sanada vs. (4) Chase Owens In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Sanada refuses to join Bullet Club. Hand fighting display. Standing Switch Exchange. Owens applies a wrist lock. Owens with an arm-bar takeover. Owens has control of the left arm of Sanada. Owens applies a top wrist lock. Owens goes into the lateral press for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Sanada grapevines the legs of Owens. Sanada goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Owens falls on top of him for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Owens wants Sanada to shake his hand. Sanada obliges. Sanada blocks a boot from Owens. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Owens denies The Paradise Lock. Owens sweeps out the legs of Sanada. Owens doesn’t have the keys to The Paradise Lock. Owens drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada drops down on the canvas. Owens goes for The Sunset Flip, but Sanada counters with The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Owens regroups on the outside. Owens avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Owens kicks Sanada in the chest. Owens with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope.

Owens punches Sanada in the jaw. Owens rolls Sanada back into the ring. Owens with two knee drops. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Owens stomps on Sanada’s face for a two count. Owens applies a rear chin lock. Sanada with heavy bodyshots. Owens bodyslams Sanada. Owens blocks a boot from Sanada. Owens goes for an elbow drop, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Owens. Owens ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Standing Switch Exchange. Owens decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Double Leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Owens to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Owens back into the ring. Sanada goes into the cover for a two count. Owens denies The TKO. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Owens delivers his combination offense. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Owens uses the ropes to bring Sanada down to the mat. Owens applies The Rings Of Saturn.

Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada kicks Owens in the face. Owens with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Owens with an Avalanche SnapMare Takeover. Owens follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Sanada denies The Package PileDriver. Owens escapes Skull End. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Owens catches Sanada in mid-air. Owens with The Snake Eyes. Owens applies The Sleeper Hold. Sanada rolls Owens over for a two count. Sanada dodges The C-Trigger. Sanada goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Owens counters with The Dragon Sleeper. Owens drags Sanada to the corner. Owens goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Owens gets his knees up in the air. Owens with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada with two forearm smashes. Owens answers with a knee lift. Owens nails Sanada with The C-Trigger. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Sanada counters with The Hurricanrana. Sanada hits The Pop Up TKO. Sanada connects with The Muto MoonSault for a two count. Sanada makes Owens pass out to Skull End.

Winner: Sanada via Referee Stoppage

Seventh Match: (4) Tama Tonga w/Jado vs. (4) Taichi w/Miho Abe In A G1 Climax 32 B BLOCK Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tonga backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tonga pats Taichi on the chest. Strong lockup. Taichi is willing to give Tonga a free shot. Taichi is playing mind games with Tonga. Taichi gives Tonga the iron glove pouch. Tonga is visibly distraught. Taichi offers Tonga the iron fingers. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Taichi is choking Tonga with his boot. The referee admonishes Taichi. Taichi continues to stomp on Tonga’s chest. Taichi abuses the referee’s five count. Taichi kicks Tonga out of the ring. Taichi whips Tonga into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the cable cord around Tonga’s neck. Taichi tries to provoke Jado. Taichi punches Tonga in the back. Taichi rolls Tonga back into the ring. Taichi repeatedly kicks Tonga in the face. Taichi throws Tonga into the canvas.

Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Tonga in the back for a one count. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Tonga with forearm shivers. Taichi nails Tonga with The Hook Kick for a two count. Taichi with clubbing mid-kicks. Tonga is pissed. Tonga is throwing haymakers at Taichi. Taichi goes back to the greco roman throat hold. Taichi sends Tonga to the corner. Taichi kicks Tonga in the face. Tonga drops Taichi with a Running Lariat. Tonga clotheslines Taichi. Tonga scores the elbow knockdown. Tonga bodyslams Taichi. Tonga with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Taichi denies The Tongan Twist. Taichi applies the nerve hold. Tonga with two uppercuts. Tonga sends Taichi to the corner. Taichi avoids The Stinger Splash. Taichi with a Kamagiri. Tonga avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Taichi dodges The Superman Forearm. Taichi with another Kamagiri. Taichi rips off his pants. Taichi puts on the iron fingers. Tonga hits The SRC.

Tonga lands The Supreme Flow for a two count. Tonga is fired up. Tonga prepares for The GunStun. Tonga grabs the iron fingers. Jado tells Tonga to put down the iron fingers. Tonga can’t decide what he wants to do. Taichi denies The GunStun. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi blocks another GunStun. Taichi connects with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Tonga denies The Black Mephisto. Tonga dodges The Axe Bomber. Tonga applies a waist lock. Kamagiri Exchange. Taichi delivers The Buzzsaw Kick. Tonga avoids The Axe Bomber. Tonga drops Taichi with The Tongan Twist. Lariat Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tonga dropkicks Taichi. Taichi responds with The Axe Bomber. Tonga denies The Black Mephisto. Tonga with a Superman Forearm. Taichi blocks The GunStun. Taichi with a sumo takedown. Taichi goes for The Yokozuna Elbow, but Tonga counters with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

Eight Match: (6) JONAH w/Bad Dude Tito vs. (4) Lance Archer In A G1 Climax 32 A BLOCK Tournament Match

Jonah gets up in Archer’s grill after the bell rings. Archer tells Jonah to hit him. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Jonah headbutts the midsection of Archer. Jonah drops Archer with The DDT. Jonah with an elbow smash. Jonah with forearm shivers. Jonah HeadButts Archer. Jonah delivers The Steamroller. Jonah punches Archer in the ribs. Jonah with a straight right hand. Jonah with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah rakes the eyes of Archer. Second Chop Exchange. Jonah rocks Archer with a forearm smash. Jonah kicks Archer in the gut. Jonah sends Archer to the corner. Jonah with two corner clotheslines. Jonah decks Archer with a back elbow smash. Jonah levels Archer with The Body Avalanche. Archer clotheslines the back of Jonah’s neck. Archer with three running elbow smashes. Archer drags Jonah to the corner. Archer with a Twisting Splash for a two count. Jonah bodyslams Archer. Misfired Senton Splashes. Third Forearm Exchange. Jonah ducks under two clotheslines from Archer. Jonah with a short-arm lariat. Archer kicks Jonah in the face. Archer hits The Ripcord Black Hole Slam for a two count.

Jonah denies The EBD Claw. Jonah with forearm shivers. Jonah HeadButts Archer. Jonah shrugs off The Pounce. Jonah drops Archer with a Running Body Block. Jonah gets perched on the top turnbuckle. Archer is raining down haymakers. Jonah denies The Avalanche German Suplex. Jonah with three sharp elbow strikes. Archer rocks Jonah with a forearm smash. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Jonah lands back on his feet. Jonah ducks a clothesline from Archer. Jonah with a Running Lariat. Jonah connects with The Black Forest Bomb. Archer responds with a Rising Knee Strike. Jonah kicks Archer in the face. Jonah with a flying shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Archer with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Archer goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Bad Dude Tito makes the save for Jonah. Archer slams Jonah’s head on the apron. Jonah HeadButts Archer. Jonah Spears Archer on the floor. Archer with a forearm smash. Jonah clotheslines Archer back into the ring. Archer blasts Jonah off the apron. Jonah was unable to break the referee’s twenty count

Winner: Lance Archer via Count-Out

Ninth Match: (4) Tetsuya Naito vs. (2) KENTA In A G1 Climax 32 C Block Tournament Match

Kenta is playing mind games with Naito. Kenta backs Naito into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kenta tugs on Naito’s hair. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito kicks Kenta in the gut. Naito dumps Kenta out of the ring. Tranquillo Pose. Kenta blocks a boot from Naito. Kenta rakes the eyes of Naito. Kenta tosses Naito out of the ring. Kenta taunts Naito. Naito dodges The Running Boot. Natio pulls Kenta out of the ring. Naito tosses Kenta around the ringside area. Kenta clocks Naito with the bell hammer. Kenta launches Naito over the barricade. Kenta sends Naito chest first into the steel ring post. Kenta stomps on Naito’s chest. Kenta rolls Naito back into the ring. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kenta kicks Naito in the back. Red Shoes ignores Kenta’s cover. Naito with a forearm smash. Kenta launches Naito over the top rope. Naito with another forearm. Kenta kicks Naito in the chest. Kenta has Naito draped across the middle rope. Kenta with The Guillotine Knee Drop for a two count.

Kenta removes a turnbuckle pad. Kenta whips Naito into the exposed steel. Kenta stomps on Naito’s chest. Kenta drops Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta applies The Figure Four Headlock. Naito puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta kicks Naito in the chest. Kenta whips Naito across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Kenta pulls Naito down to the mat. Kenta repeatedly kicks Naito in the face. Naito with forearm shivers. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Naito with a NeckBreaker. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Kenta in the gut. Naito punches Kenta in the back. Naito whips Kenta across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Kenta’s head. Naito sends Kenta to the corner. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Kenta. Combination Cabron. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies a full nelson lock with his legs. Kenta puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Naito ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito with a back elbow smash. Kenta Powerslams Naito. Kenta kicks Naito in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Lariat for a two count. Kenta applies The STF. Naito grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Naito. Kenta drops Naito with The DDT for a two count. Naito denies The Tiger Suplex. Naito with another back elbow. Kenta clips the back of Naito’s neck with a forearm. Naito blocks a boot from Kenta. Naito whips Kenta across the ring. Naito kicks Kenta in the face. Naito with The Swinging DDT. Kenta attacks the midsection of Naito. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito slams Kenta’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Naito hits Gloria for a two count. Kenta denies The Destino. Naito with a Pop Up SpineBuster.

Kenta puts Naito on the top rope. Kenta nails Naito with The Green Killer. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Naito denies The GTS. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito has Kenta sitting on the middle rope. Naito with a Draping NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito with Esperana. Kenta kicks Naito in the face. Kenta drops Naito with The Busaiku Knee. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Naito counters with The Reverse Destino. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Kenta with an inside cradle for a two count. Kenta drives Naito face first into the exposed steel. Kenta rolls Naito over for a two count. Kenta connects with The Busaiku Knee for a two count. Natio is busted open. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito hits The Valentia. Naito plants Kenta with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

