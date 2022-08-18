Kazuchika Okada won the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament on Thursday by defeating Will Ospreay in the finals.

Okada countered the hidden blade with a tombstone and hit the rainmaker for the win.

This marks Okada’s fourth time winning the G1 Climax tournament, which ties him with Masahiro Chono for the most G1 tournament victories of all time. Okada won the tournament in 2012, 2014, and 2021.

Okada holds the G1 briefcase, which earns him a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 17.