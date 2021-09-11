New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced details for the G1 Climax Eve Festival, which is set to take place on September 17th (one night before the start of the G1 Climax tournament) and air for free on the promotion’s streaming service, New Japan World.

The festival will include appearances from the top NJPW stars that will be competing in the grueling tournament including Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Tomohiro Ishii, and IWGP World Champion Shingo Takagi. Check out the announcement below.