NJPW issued the following press release announcing that on June 10th the company will be holding a showcase for the NJPW Academy Spring 2023 Class at the LA Dojo.

The purpose of the event is to showcase students of the academy and how they are progressing in the NJPW training program. Full details can be found below.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be holding a public showcase of the NJPW Academy Spring 2023 Class at the NJPW Dojo on Saturday, June 10th. Matches will feature the students of NJPW Academy displaying their skills against their fellow classmates, coaches and others. Don’t miss this opportunity to visit the NJPW Dojo and experience the present and future of pro-wrestling in a unique and intimate setting!

Additional details about the event can be found here. Tickets can be purchased here.