NJPW and Impact Wrestling star Juice Robinson will reportedly see his New Japan contract expire early next year.

Robinson’s current contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is set to expire at the end of January 2022, according to Fightful Select.

Robinson signed a multi-year deal in early 2019, and has also worked for ROH and Impact Wrestling since inking that NJPW contract. He has worked for NJPW in Japan, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and has also been a top talent on NJPW Strong.

There is no word on if Robinson is in contract talks with NJPW officials, but it’s believed that he will receive multiple offers from other promotions.

Robinson and his FinJuice partner David Finlay have spent most of their time with Impact and NJPW Strong this year. They held the Impact World Tag Team Titles earlier this year, and have been contenders since losing them. FinJuice have also held the IWGP Tag Team Titles on one occasion, and Robinson is a two-time former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

FinJuice will be back in action during tomorrow’s Impact episode as they face Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in a non-title match.

Stay tuned for more.

