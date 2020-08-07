NJPW Issues Official Statement Regarding New Japan Cup USA 2020

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release:

NJPW STRONG will see NJPW’s best compete every single Friday night on NJPW World, starting August 7 at 10 p.m.ET/ 7 p.m. PST. NJPW STRONG was announced in a special online press conference hosted by Kevin Kelly and NJPW of America CEO, Takami Ohbari.

NJPW STRONG debuts with LEC presents New Japan Cup 2020 in the USA, bringing the prestigious New Japan Cup tournament outside of Japan for the first time. The series is an eight-man single elimination tournament contested over three weeks on NJPW STRONG, where the winner will be granted a future opportunity to challenge for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

NJPW STRONG will showcase the world’s best professional wrestling, and feature NJPW’s Strong Style every Friday to fans around the globe! Stay tuned for more information, and don’t forget to end your week STRONG.