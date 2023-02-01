As noted, top industry superstar Kota Ibushi is no longer under contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling and is currently a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. You can read that full report here.

NJPW has since issued a press release confirming that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is done with the company, and wish him the best on his future endeavors.

With the conclusion of his contract period on January 31 2023, Kota Ibushi has departed New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Ibushi had been recovering from injury since October 2021. We apologise to Ibushi’s fans for the abrupt announcement, and join them in wishing Ibushi the very best in all his future endeavours.

Ibushi will be competing at the GCW Collective events this spring in Los Angeles. He is also reportedly planning to explore his free agency and not sign with anyone immediately.