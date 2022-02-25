Two days ago NJPW star Gabriel Kidd issued a statement on his personal Twitter account announcing that he would be taking some time away from professional wrestling in order to focus on his mental health. You can check that out here.
Today NJPW released their own statement commenting on Kidd’s absence, where the promotion confirmed that he will be returning to the U.K. and taking a leave from absence before wishing him well. Check it out below.
Gabriel Kidd will be returning to the UK and taking a leave of absence from competition for health reasons.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling fully supports Gabe in his recovery, and joins fans in wishing Kidd the very best in his continued health.