It was announced last night on IMPACT No Surrender that former IWGP tag team champions FinJuice (Juice Robinson and David Finlay) would be appearing on this Tuesday’s edition of IMPACT on AXS, a further extension of the two companies working relationship.

Fightful Select reports that Finlay and Robinson were present at the most recent tapings for IMPACT and were rumored to be coming in as of two weeks ago.

NJPW has since issued a statement on the appearance, which you can check out below.