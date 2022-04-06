New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release commenting on the huge victory for top company superstar Minor Suzuki at ROH Supercard of Honor, where the King defeated Rhett Titus to become the new ROH Television champion, Suzuki’s first title for a U.S. promotion. Check out NJPW’s statement below.

April 1 in Dallas saw the revival of the Ring of Honor promotion with Supercard of Honor, and a surprise for fans in attendance and watching worldwide as Minoru Suzuki became ROH Television Champion for the first time.

Just hours after battling Killer Kross at lonestar Shootout, Suzuki appeared to take on TV Champion Rhett Titus. Quickly ignoring the Code of Honor to crack Titus across the face, Suzuki nonetheless found himself pressured by Titus before catching the champion in the ropes with an armbar and negotiating a Fujiwara inside the ring.

Titus battled back with elbows and a belly to belly, before getting two off a back suplex to his challenger, but a half crab attempt was quickly countered into a knee bar. Titus escaped one attempt at the Gotch Style Piledriver, but not a second, and Suzuki walked away with the W and the gold.

Minoru Suzuki wrestles Tomohiro Ishii at Windy City Riot on April 16.