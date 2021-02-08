New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following storyline update on top company star Hirooki Goto, who attacked Bullet Club’s Jay White at last night’s show from Korakuen Hall. Goto, along with YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii, will be defending the IWGP NEVER Six Man tag titles against White and. G.O.D. at Thursday’s New Beginning in Hiroshima event. Check out the details below.

On February 3 at Korakuen Hall while ringside on Samurai TV’s announce desk for the Road To The New Beginning event, Hirooki Goto came over the guardrail and attacked Jay White after his match with Yujiro Takahashi and EVIL against Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano. Complaints were lodged by White backstage.

After reviewing footage and first hand accounts, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has decided to uphold Jay White’s complaint, and has reprimanded Hirooki Goto. New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue to act in the interests of safety for fans, staff and athletes going forward.

Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii will defend the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championships against Jay White, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa Thursday at New Beginning in Hiroshima.