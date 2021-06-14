NJPW Kizuna Road Results 6/14/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuya Uemura

Quick shoving contest before the bell rings. Uemura applies a waist lock. Suzuki transitions into a hammerlock. Uemura with a waist lock go-behind. Uemura applies a side headlock. Uemura with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Uemura transitions into a front face lock. Suzuki with a double leg takedown. Suzuki figure fours the legs of Uemura. Suzuki applies a deep hammerlock. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki backs Uemura into the ropes. Uemura turns Suzuki over. The referee calls for a clean break. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Uemura with a flying forearm smash for a one count. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock on the floor.

Uemura with forearm shivers. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki transitions into an arm-bar/single leg crab combination. Suzuki with a double wrist lock takeover. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Uemura answers with a corner dropkick. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura blocks a boot from Suzuki. Uemura with a Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Suzuki goes for The Cross-Arm-Breaker, but Uemura counters with The Boston Crab. Suzuki kicks Uemura in the face. Suzuki with two forearm smashes. Suzuki toys around with Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura dodges The Big Boot. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Uemura rolls Suzuki over for a two count. Uemura with an inside cradle for a two count. Uemura with a forearm smash. Suzuki dropkicks Uemura. Suzuki makes Uemura tap out to the single leg crab.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Submission

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yota Tsuji

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Tsuji into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tsuji slaps Tanahashi in the face. Strong lockup. Tsuji with a double leg takedown. Tsuji applies a leg lock. Tanahashi wraps his legs around the left shoulder of Tsuji. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Tsuji answers with the headscissors neck lock. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Tsuji. Tanahashi applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Tsuji falls on top of Tanahashi for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi applies The Muta Lock. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Tanahashi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tsuji. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tsuji fires back with more forearms. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Tanahashi uppercuts Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Tanahashi. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji bodyslams Tanahashi. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji with Mount Tsuji into Tanahashi’s knees. Tanahashi desperately kicks Tsuji in the chest. Tsuji slams both of Tanahashi’s knees on the canvas. Tsuji applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji goes for a Running Powerslam, but Tanahashi lands back on his feet. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Tsuji.

Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tsuji refuses to quit. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Tsuji counters with The Gory Stretch. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi goes for Twist and Shout, but Tsuji counters with The Vertical Suplex. Tsuji delivers The Giant Swing. Tsuji connects with The Spear for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji Powerslams Tanahashi. Tsuji goes for The Diving Splash, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tsuji with a running forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Tanahashi. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi makes Tsuji tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Submission

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Jado, and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Dick Togo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Togo applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Togo across the ring. Togo runs into Ishii. Togo ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Togo sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Togo kicks Ishii in the face. Misfired Clotheslines. Standing Switch Exchange. Togo runs into Ishii. Togo drops down on the canvas. Ishii holds onto the ropes. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo avoids The Sliding Lariat. Ishii dodges The SuperKick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Togo kicks Ishii in the gut. Togo with three haymakers. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Ishii tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Togo holds onto the ropes. Togo tags in Takahashi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takahashi grabs Hashi’s hair. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick to EVIL. War Drum Party. Hashi knocks Jado off the ring apron.

Hashi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Hashi unloads four knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Hashi kicks Takahashi in the gut. EVIL kicks Hashi in the back. Hashi blasts EVIL off the apron. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. Takahashi dumps Hashi face first on the top rope. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi with a sliding boot for a two count. Takahashi tags in Jado. Jado rams Hashi’s face across the top strand. Jado with clubbing haymakers. Jado shoves the referee. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Jado toys around with Hashi. Jado is choking Hashi with his knee. Jado slams Hashi’s head on the exposed steel. Jado tags in EVIL.

The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Bullet Club gangs up on Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with a knife edge chop. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Takahahsi illegally punches Yano from the apron. EVIL shoves Yano into the exposed steel. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto clears the ring. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a running clothesline. Takahashi with a toe kick. Takahashi sends Goto to the corner. Goto ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Goto with two clotheslines. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. EVIL throws the left leg of Goto into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. EVIL with a corner clothesline. Goto denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Stereo Trips from Ishii and Togo. Double Shoulder Block. Ishii with a forearm smash. Togo ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Togo SuperKicks Ishii. EVIL clotheslines Goto.

Bullet Club goes for The Magic Killer, but Goto blocks it. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Goto tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Yano rakes the eyes of EVIL. Yano gets distracted by Jado and that damn kendo stick. Hair Pull Exchange. Jado nails Yano with the kendo stick. EVIL tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. Jado with a knee lift. Double Belly to Back Suplex. Togo with The Senton Splash. Jado hooks the inside leg for a two count. Hashi negates The Green Killer. Hashi applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi with a Running Lariat. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. EVIL with a low blow to Goto. Ishii kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Togo wraps the choker around Ishii’s neck. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Yano uses the turnbuckle pad as a human shield. Yano and Jado plays hop potato with the referee. Yano with a low blow. Yano connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Bullet Club lays out Ishii, Goto and Hashi.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Roppongi 3K vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Gedo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

YOH and El Phantasmo will start things off. Phantasmo mocks Okada. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo with a single leg takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Phantasmo grabs the top rope which forces the break. Phantasmo is trying to fire himself up, not the crowd. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Phantasmo backs Yoh into the ropes. Sho tags himself in. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Ishimori. Gedo runs away from Okada. Chaos tees off on Gedo. Sho rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo blocks it. Phantasmo slams Sho’s head on the top rope. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo clears the ring.

Bullet Club gangs up on Sho. Phantasmo with a rolling back rake. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Phantasmo is choking Sho with his boot. Ishimori whips Sho into the exposed steel. The referee is trying to calm down Okada. Ishimori with The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Gedo rakes the eyes of Okada. Sho with forearm shivers. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Sho. Ishimori with the irish whip. Sho side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Sho applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Sho Spears Ishimori. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh with a running forearm smash. Yoh scores the elbow knockdown. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh dropkicks Gedo. Phantasmo rakes the back of Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Yoh shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Yoh with a double dropkick. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh follows that with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori denies The SuperKick. Yoh denies The Pump Kick. Yoh uppercuts Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Yoh with a JawBreaker. Gedo goes for The SuperKick, but Yoh counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Gedo to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Gedo in the gut. Okada drops Gedo with The DDT for a two count. Gedo denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Okada applies The Money Clip. Phantasmo rakes the back of Okada. Phantasmo bites Okada’s forehead. Phantasmo with a leaping back elbow smash. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Gedo SuperKicks Okada for a two count. Assisted CodeBreaker/MoonSault Combination for a two count. R3K dumps Bullet Club out of the ring. Yoh SuperKicks Ishimori. Okada negates The Gedo Clutch. Okada makes Gedo tap out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Roppongi 3K via Submission

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and El Desperado will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Desperado into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Takagi obliges. Desperado backs Takagi into the ropes. Desperado pats Takagi on the chest. Desperado kicks Takagi in the gut. Desperado applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi shoves Desperado. Desperado grabs Takagi’s hair. Desperado applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado drops down on the canvas. Desperado with a deep arm-drag. Takagi denies The Hip Toss. Takagi pulls Desperado down to the mat. Desperado avoids The Sliding Lariat. Naito and Kanemaru are tagged in. Naito tags out to Bushi. Kanemaru kicks Bushi in the gut. Kanemaru hammers down on Bushi’s neck. Kanemaru with another toe kick. Kanemaru whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Desperado runs interference. Kanemaru uppercuts Bushi. Kanemaru throws Bushi off the top turnbuckle.

All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kanemaru slams Bushi’s head on the ring apron. Kanemaru with a running dropkick. Naito and Taichi are choking each other. Desperado rolls Bushi back into the ring. Kanemaru with a knee drop. Kanemaru tags in Sabre. Sabre brings Bushi down to the mat. Sabre applies a headscissors neck lock. Bushi puts his leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre tags in Taichi. Bushi with forearm shivers. Choke Hold Party. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s back. Taichi slams Bushi’s head on Desperado’s boots. Taichi tags in Desperado. Forearm Exchange. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Bushi. Kanemaru kicks Bushi in the gut. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Desperado kicks Bushi in the face. Bushi denies The Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Bushi shoves Desperado into Kanemaru. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Desperado stomps on Bushi’s back. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada and Sabre are tagged in.

Sabre ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sanada with a side headlock. Sabre answers with the headscissors escape. Sanada with two dropkicks. Sabre avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Cobra Twist Exchange on the floor. Sabre rolls Sanada back into the ring. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Sanada kicks Sabre in the gut. Sanada punches Sabre in the jaw. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Sabre. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Rollup Exchange. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Sanada. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sabre avoids the low dropkick. Sanada denies The PK. Sanada with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada tags in Naito. LIJ slams Sabre’s knees on the canvas. Naito applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Taichi repeatedly kicks Naito in the back. Sanada dumps Taichi out of the ring. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sabre. Sabre fish hooks Naito. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Sabre tags in Taichi.

Forearm/Kawada Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Corner Axe Bomber. Naito denies The Back Drop Driver. Naito with clubbing back elbow smashes. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Naito responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from Taichi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Axe Bomber Exchange. Taichi with a Kamagiri Kick. Taichi tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Takagi in the face. Kanemaru drops Takagi with The Tilt-A-Whirl DDT. Desperado clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Desperado kicks Takagi in the face. Suzuki Gun connects with their Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Takagi catches Kanemaru in mid-air. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takagi.

Takagi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi goes for Made In Japan, but Sabre gets in the way. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Sanada responds with Skull End. Taichi transitions into The Stretch Plum. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of Taichi’s head. Naito kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with a double clothesline. Bushi with The Slingshot Hurricanrana on the floor. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru uses Red Shoes as a human shield. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru rolls Takagi over for a two count. Kanemaru with the backslide cover for a two count. Kanemaru kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi with The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Kanemaru with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

