NJPW Kizuna Road Results 6/15/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Yuya Uemura

Test Of Strength. Uemura with a waist lock go-behind. Sabre goes into the lateral press for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre bends the left ankle of Uemura. Uemura with a double leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Sabre applies the grounding cobra twist. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Uemura kicks Sabre out of the ring. Sabre regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre applies a side headlock. Uemura whips Sabre across the ring. Uemura drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uppercut Exchange. Uemura hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Uemura applies the double wrist lock. Uemura hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Uemura with forearm shivers. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Uemura. Sabre applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar on the ring apron. Sabre talks smack to Uemura. Sabre toys around with Uemura. Sabre unloads Four Mid-Kicks for a two count. Uemura dropkicks Sabre. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Sabre. Sabre blocks a boot from Uemura. Uemura rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick.

Sabre hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Uemura. Sabre whips Uemura across the ring. Sabre dodges The Flying Forearm Smash. Sabre applies a deep hammerlock. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Uemura. Uemura slaps Sabre in the face. Uemura denies The Zack Driver. Uemura with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold for a two count. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura goes for The European Clutch, but Sabre counters with The Rear Naked Choke. Uemura refuses to quit. Sabre with clubbing palm strikes. Uemura with forearm shivers. Sabre uppercuts Uemura. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Sabre negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Sabre makes Uemura tap out to The Selected Technical Works 2004-2013.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Submission

Second Match: Taichi vs. Yota Tsuji

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Taichi tells Tsuji to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji denies the judo takedown. Tsuji bodyslams Taichi. Tsuji drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji toys around with Taichi. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji dumps Taichi out of the ring. Taichi punches Tsuji in the back. Taichi with forearm shivers. Taichi whips Tsuji into the steel barricade. Taichi shoves down the referee. Taichi delivers multiple chair shots. Taichi tosses Tsuji around the ringside area. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Tsuji in the back. Taichi rolls Tsuji back into the ring. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s back. Taichi stands on Tsuji’s face.

Choke Hold Party. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Taichi applies the single leg crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Tsuji blocks it. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Tsuji counters with The Back Body Drop. Tsuji bodyslams Taichi. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks Tsuji in the face. Taichi goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Tsuji counters with The Deep Arm-Drag. Tsuji dodges The Axe Bomber. Tsuji with a Running Hurricanrana. Taichi regroups on the outside. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. Tsuji sends Taichi back first into the barricade. Tsuji grabs the steel chair. The referee admonishes Tsuji.

Tsuji rolls Taichi back into the ring. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji Powerslams Taichi. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Taichi avoids The Spear. Taichi goes for The RoundHouse Kick, but Tsuji counters with The Boston Crab. Taichi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji Spears Taichi for a two count. Tsuji bodyslams Taichi. Tsuji goes for The Diving Splash, but Taichi gets his knees up in the air. Taichi drops Tsuji with The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Tsuji rolls him over for a two count. Tsuji rocks Taichi with a forearm smash. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Tsuji. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi SuperKicks Tsuji to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Third Match: Roppongi 3K & Toru Yano vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

SHO and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Quick feeling out process. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Sho. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Sho. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Sho. Sho leapfrogs over Ishimori. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho dropkicks Ishimori. Sho tags in Yoh. R3K tees off on Ishimori. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo pulls Sho out of the ring. Ishimori kicks Yoh in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori dumps Yoh out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Jado sends Yoh back first into the steel barricade. Phantasmo tees off on Sho. Phantasmo nails Sho with a throat thrust. Phantasmo rams Sho’s face across the ring apron. Ishimori rolls Yoh back into the ring. Ishimori tags in Jado. Jado delivers a gut punch. Jado slaps Yoh in the ribs. Jado rams Yoh’s face across the top strand. Jado with clubbing haymakers. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Jado transitions into a side headlock. Jado rakes the eyes of Yoh. Jado with a forearm/back rake combination. Jado tags in Phantasmo. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo kicks Yano out of the ring. Phantasmo with the irish whip. Phantasmo blocks a boot from Yoh. Yoh with a knee lift. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh uppercuts Phantasmo. Yoh whips Phantasmo across the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho knocks Jado off the apron.

Sho drops Phantasmo with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori kicks Sho in the gut. Ishimori whips Sho across the ring. Sho launches Ishimori over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Ishimori. Sho with a Sliding Dropkick. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho Spears Phantasmo for a two count. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Sho denies The Spinning NeckBreaker. Standing Switch Exchange. Phantasmo with a Release German Suplex. Sho responds with a Running Lariat. Yano and Jado are tagged in. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Jado grabs the kendo stick. The referee admonishes both men. Yano kicks Jado in the gut. Jado reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Jado avoids the exposed steel. Jado side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Phantasmo with a corner clothesline. Ishimori with The ShotGun Meteora. Jado follows that with a drop toe hold. Jado applies The CrossFace. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. R3K shoves Phantasmo and Ishimori into Jado. Yano rolls Jado over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Roppongi 3K & Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Yoshi Hashi and Yujiro Takahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi applies a side headlock. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi kick Hashi in the gut. Takahashi pie faces Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Takahashi unloads four knife edge chops. Takahashi slaps Hashi in the face. Hashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with a knee lift. Takahashi with the irish whip. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi punches Takahashi in the back. EVIL trips Hashi from behind. Takahashi grabs Hashi’s hair. Takahashi blocks a boot from Hashi. Takahashi sends Hashi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Hashi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi uses Goto for leverage. Goto rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Gedo in the gut. Okada rocks Gedo with a forearm smash. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. War Drums to Togo.

Bullet Club regroups on the outside. Hashi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Hashi stomps on Takahashi’s back. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii stomps on Takahashi’s back. Ishii toys around with Takahashi. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Togo made the blind tag. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Togo scores the elbow knockdown. Togo repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s face. Ishii is pissed. Ishii with forearm shivers. Slap Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Full Nelson Lock Exchange. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Togo blocks it. Togo with a thumb to the eye. Togo whips Ishii into the exposed steel for a two count. Togo tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Ishii out of the ring. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Gedo rakes the eyes of Ishii. Gedo is putting the boots to Ishii. Gedo starts choking Ishii. Gedo tags in EVIL. Ishii with forearm shivers across the midsection of EVIL. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi toys around with Ishii. Ishii with Two HeadButts. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Takahashi tags in Togo. Bullet Club clears the ring. Togo stands on Ishii’s face. Double Irish Whip. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi with The Big Boot. EVIL and Togo with Two Senton Splashes for a two count. Chaos dumps Bullet Club out of the ring. Togo with the lateral press for a two count. Togo is throwing haymakers at Ishii. Togo with the irish whip. Togo with a corner clothesline. Ishii creates distance with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada sores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Takahashi off the apron. Gedo with a thumb to the eye. Gedo punches Okada in the back. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks Gedo in the chest. Okada shoves Togo into Gedo. Okada kicks Togo in the gut. Okada drops Togo with The DDT for a two count. Okada bodyslams Togo. Okada decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. EVIL kicks Okada in the back. Togo with a diving clothesline. Togo tags in EVIL.

EVIL dumps Okada out of the ring. EVIL tosses Okada around the ringside area. EVIL stands on the back of Okada’s head. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Okada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Okada with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Goto. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. Takahashi kicks Goto in the face. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Takahashi pulls Hashi out of the ring. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL with Two Lariats. EVIL tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Goto for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Gedo grabs the brass knuckles. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Togo wraps the choker around Hashi’s neck. Ishii delivers The SuperKick. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Okada drops EVIL with The Big Boot. Okada applies The Money Clip. Goto and Hashi connects with The GYW to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Kota Ibushi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Ibushi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Ibushi dodges the knife edge chop. Test Of Strength. Ibushi unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Takagi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Takagi backs Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi unloads a flurry of right jabs. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi sends Ibushi to the corner. Ibushi dives over Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi dropkicks Takagi. Takagi drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi avoids The Senton Splash. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Takagi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Naito and Wato are tagged in.

Naito is playing mind games with Wato. Bushi attacks Wato from behind. LIJ gangs up on Wato. Naito with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato kicks Bushi in the face. Wato ducks a clothesline from Naito. Wato kicks Naito in the gut. Wato whips Naito across the ring. Wato with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Sanada kicks Wato in the gut. Wato with a Flying Leg Lariat. Wato repeatedly stomps on Naito’s back. Wato applies a front face lock. Tanahashi tags himself in. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Tanahashi with Three Bodyslams. Tanahashi follows that with a leaping elbow drop. Tanahashi applies The Cobra Twist. Tanahashi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan kicks Naito in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Naito. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Tenzan with the elbow drop for a two count. Tenzan HeadButts Naito. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan continues to headbutt Naito. Naito whips Tenzan across the ring. Sanada kicks Tenzan in the back. Sanada slams Tenzan’s head on the top rope. Naito kicks Ibushi in the gut. Takagi with a shoulder tackle.

LIJ clears the ring. Naito tugs on Tenzan’s hair. Takagi hammers down on the right knee of Ibushi. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Tenzan’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Bushi. Bushi fish hooks Tenzan. Bushi stomps on Tenzan’s back. Bushi slams Tenzan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Sanada with two closed fist shots. Sanada is choking Tenzan with his knee. Sanada is putting the boots to Tenzan. Tenza hulks up. Tenzan HeadButts Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tenzan. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Tenzan. Combination Cabron. Tenzan unloads a flurry of overhand chops. Naito kicks Tenzan in the gut. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Naito denies The BrainBuster. Sanada with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Sanada repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Naito tags in Takagi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi knocks Ibushi off the ring apron. Takagi goes for The BrainBuster, but Tenzan blocks it. Tenzan drills Takagi with The BrainBuster. Tenzan tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a double sledge. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi decks Takagi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope to Naito. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Takagi. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with The Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Takagi denies The Half & Half Suplex. Takagi with a deep arm-drag. Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ibushi denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat. Takagi plays to the crowd. Takagi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with his lighting quick offense. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Ibushi avoids The Ryukon Lariat. Ibushi with The Snap Dragon Suplex. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber. Bushi and Wato are tagged in.

Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi with the irish whip. Wato side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with The Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi kicks Wato in the face. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Tenzan levels Bushi with The Body Avalanche. Wato connects with The Dreamcast Kick for a two count. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker.

Bushi tags in Sanada. Sanada knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Wato kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Wato avoids The Muto MoonSault. Tenzan clotheslines Sanada. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Ibushi with The SpringBoard Dropkick. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Ibushi’s head. Bushi with a running forearm smash. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick to Naito. Sanada goes for Skull End, but Wato rolls him over for a two count. Sanada dodges The Big Boot. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato with another quick rollup for a two count. Sanada with a forearm smash. Wato kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Sanada dodges The Dreamcast Kick. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks Wato. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada makes Wato tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

Checkout Episode 261 of The Hoots Podcast