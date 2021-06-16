NJPW Kizuna Road Results 6/16/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura backs Tanahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Uemura with a single leg takedown. Uemura applies a leg lock. Tanahashi transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Uemura grapevines the legs of Tanahashi. Tanahashi reverses the hold. Knee Bar Exchange. Tanahashi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Tanahashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Uemura applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Uemura rolls Tanahashi over for a two count. Uemura reverses the hold. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Uemura with forearm shivers. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Uemura fires off another round of forearms. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Uemura. Tanahashi with two elbow drops across the left knee of Uemura. Tanahashi applies a leg lock. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Uemura.

Uemura with three overhand chops. Tanahashi bridges his back for added pressure. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura grabs the bototm rope which forces the break. Uemura with forearm shivers. Tanahashi kicks the left knee of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Tanahashi. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura with forearm shivers. Tanahashi slaps Uemura in the face. Tanahashi drops Uemura with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Uemura refuses to quit. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Uemura with The Double Arm Suplex. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Uemura plays to the crowd. Uemura with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Tanahashi denies The Dragon Suplex. Palm Strike Exchange. Tanahashi with a Twist and Shout. Uemura responds with The Vertical Suplex. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi makes Uemura tap out to The Texas Cloverleaf.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Submission

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Yota Tsuji

Tsuji dropkicks Okada. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji runs into Okada. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji dodges The Big Boot. Tsuji drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji transitions into a ground and pound attack. Okada with The Big Boot. Okada with Two Bodyslams. Forearm Exchange. Okada bodyslams Tsuji for a two count. Okada hooks the outside leg for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Okada with the irish whip. Tsuji side steps Okada into the red turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji dropkicks Okada. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji sends Okada to the corner. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji with a running shoulder tackle.

Tsuji bodyslams Okada. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Okada avoids The Spear. Okada applies The Octopus Stretch. Tsuji grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Okada drives his knee into Tsuji’s back. Tsuji tumbles to the floor. Okada bodyslams Tsuji on the floor. Tsuji gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Okada toys around with Tsuji. Tsuji denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Third Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Tsuji. Okada goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Tsuji blocks it. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Tsuji slaps Okada in the face. Okada dropkicks Tsuji. Okada connects with The Toque Espaldas to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Pinfall

Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome is set! We return to the Tokyo Dome on Sunday, July 25! Kota Ibushi will challenge IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi in the main event!https://t.co/Mka1hyDkkb#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/p7opszoB1X — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 16, 2021

Third Match: Kota Ibushi, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satsohi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kota Ibushi and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Hand fighting display. Nagata backs Ibushi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ibushi with a single leg takedown. Ibushi applies a leg lock. Nagata transitions into a side head lock. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Nagata brings Ibushi down to the mat. Nagata applies a standing arm-bar. Honma tags himself in. Honma with two toe kicks. Nagata with forearm shivers. Ibushi and Honma gangs up on Nagata. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma is putting the boots to Nagata. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Honma. Nagata kicks Honma in the back. Nagata tags in Kojima. Nagata clears the ring. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Honma with three overhand chops. Kojima answers with forearm shivers. Kojima with the elbow drop for a one count. Kojima tags in Tenzan.

Mongolian Chop Party. Kojima bodyslams Honma. Slingshot Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Tenzan kicks Honma in the back. Tenzan rakes the eyes of Honma. Tenzan stomps on Honma’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Honma. Tenzan is lighting up Honma’s chest. Tenzan tags in Nagata. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Nagata with forearm shivers. Nagata unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata kicks Honma in the face. Nagata with a forearm smash. Honma with a Vertical Suplex. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe clears the ring. Makabe with the irish whip. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Nagata denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Nagata with forearm shivers. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Makabe clotheslines Nagata for a two count. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Tenzan. Tenzan drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan stomps on Makabe’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Makabe. Tenzan whips Makabe across the ring. Makabe with a Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Ibushi.

Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Tenzan with three sharp elbow strikes. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Honma and Kojima are tagged in. Double Shoulder Block. Forearm Exchange. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kojima stomps on Honma’s back. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Nagata kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. GBH with a Double Lariat. Ibushi dropkicks Kojima. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Tenzan blocks it. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Honma. Mongolian Chop/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Kojima kicks Honma in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter for a two count. Honma denies The Lariat. Honma HeadButts Kojima. Kojima with a short-arm lariat. Honma responds with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Kojima plants Honma with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will start things off. Takagi signals for the test of strength. Desperado attacks Takagi from behind. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Takagi. Kanemaru is choking Takagi with his boot. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Kanemaru. Takagi shoves Kanemaru into Desperado. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Takagi hyperextends the left wrist of Kanemaru. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada hammers down on the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Naito tags himself in. Naito with a flying double axe handle strike. Naito plays around with Kanemaru. Takagi with a flying double axe handle strike. Naito applies a wrist lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi knocks Desperado off the ring apron. Bushi with a double sledge. Bushi hammers down on the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Bushi drops Kanemaru with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Bushi stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Bushi continues to work on the left shoulder of Kanemaru. Bushi applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Kanemaru puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi buries his shoulder into the midsection of Kanemaru. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi slams Kanemaru’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru with two back elbow smashes. Takagi wraps the left shoulder of Kanemaru around the top rope. Takagi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi gets distracted by Taichi. Takagi applies a wrist lock. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Kanemaru shoves the referee into Takagi. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi stops Kanemaru in his tracks. Takagi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kanemaru blocks it. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash/right jab combination. Kanemaru avoids The Ryukon Lariat. Kanemaru creates distance with The Spinning DDT. Sanada and Taichi are tagged in.

Taichi kicks Sanada in the face. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sanada denies The Back Drop Driver. Sanada with a closed fist shot. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Taichi. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Naito breaks up the submission hold. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Misfired Kicks from Naito and Sabre. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Sabre dodges The Flying Forearm Smash. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sanada dives over Sabre. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sabre goes for a snap mare takedown, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada dodges The Axe Bomber. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Taichi responds with The Axe Bomber. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a low dropkick.

Bushi and Desperado are tagged in. Bushi kicks Desperado in the gut. Bushi with a forearm smash. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with a Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi drops Desperado with The DDT for a two count. Desperado denies The CodeBreaker. Bushi kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado is trying to remove Bushi’s mask. Desperado shoves down the referee. Bushi kicks Desperado in the face. Bushi with forearm shivers. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Kanemaru kicks Takagi off the apron. El Desperado connects with The Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Bushi denies The Pinche Lock. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi with The CodeBreaker for a two count. Desperado negates Terrible. Desperado shoves Bushi into the referee. Desperado plants Bushi with The El Es Culero to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Roppongi 3K vs. EVIL, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

SHO and El Phantasmo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sho backs Phantasmo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Phantasmo knocks Yoh off the ring apron. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Sho reverses the hold. Phantasmo backs Sho into the ropes. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Phantasmo with a side headlock takeover. Phantasmo tugs on Sho’s hair. Sho whips Phantasmo across the ring. Phantasmo runs into Sho. Shoulder Block Exchange. Phantasmo with a back heel trip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Yoh made the blind tag. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Ishimori. Chaos clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Phantasmo takes a ride on The Chaos Train. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Phantasmo. War Drums to Phantasmo. Yoh with a forearm smash. Phantasmo drives Yoh back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo with clubbing shoulder blocks. Phantasmo punches Yoh. The referee is trying to get Ishii out of the ring. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Back Rake Party.

A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Bullet Club gangs up on Yoh. Togo rolls Yoh back into the ring. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi kicks Yoh in the ribs. Togo tugs on Yoh’s hair. Takahashi with a double hand chop. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi slams Yoh’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL blasts Yoh with a knife edge chop. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL. Yoh with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yoh. Togo tags himself in. Togo rakes the eyes of Yoh. Togo punches Yoh in the jaw. Togo with a fist drop for a two count. Togo drags Yoh to the corner. Togo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi rams his boot across Yoh’s face. EVIL attacks Yoh from the outside. Ishii starts illegally brawling with Takahashi. Takahashi shoves Ishii out of the ring. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. EVIL drives Ishii back first into the steel barricade. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Takahashi tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Ishimori with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo slaps Yoh in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Yoh avoids The Stinger Splash. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Sho. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Sho kicks Phantasmo in the face. Sho shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Sho with The Double Spear. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Sho holds onto the ropes. Goto and Ishii with stereo shoulder tackles to EVIL and Togo. Double Toe Kick to Takahashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Sho drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks for a two count. Ishimori denies The Mid-Kick. Ishimori hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Hashi and Takahashi are tagged in.

Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi goes for a Bodyslam, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi blocks a boot from Hashi. Takahashi sends Hashi face first into the canvas. Hashi avoids The Sliding Boot. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Hashi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Hashi avoids The Reverse DDT. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi clears the ring. Takahashi is trying to throw Hashi over the top rope. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Hashi with a low dropkick. Togo trips Hashi from the outside. Takahashi nails Hashi with the pimp stick. Takahashi launches Hashi over the top rope. Yoshi Hashi has been eliminated. Ishii argues with Red Shoes. Palm Strike Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii talks smack to Takahashi. Takahashi with a flurry of palm strikes. Takahashi is biting Ishii’s fingers. Ishii gets distracted by EVIL. Takahashi drops Ishii with The Reverse DDT.

Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Takahashi throws Sho out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Togo kicks Ishii in the back. Bullet Club gangs up on Ishii. Goto clotheslines EVIL and Togo off the apron. Sho with The Backstabber. Ishii dumps Takahashi over the top rope. Yujiro Takahashi has been eliminated. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Togo lands back on his feet. Ishii with a forearm smash. Togo responds with a Running Lariat. Ishii goes for The BrainBuster, but Togo blocks it. Ishii HeadButts Togo. Togo dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. EVIL with a low bridge. Ishii clings onto the middle rope. Ishii with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Togo inadvertently kicks EVIL off the apron. Togo kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Ishii. Togo wraps the choker around Ishii’s neck. Dick Togo has been eliminated via disqualification. EVIL dumps Ishii over the top rope. Tomohiro Ishii has been eliminated. Goto with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto is displaying his fighting spirit. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Yoh breaks up the submission hold. Goto denies Everything Is EVIL. Double Lariat.

EVIL toys around with Goto. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. EVIL shoves Goto into Red Shoes. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. EVIL knocks R3K off the apron. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Goto. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Goto clotheslines EVIL to the floor. Hirooki Goto and EVIL has been eliminated. We’re down to R3K, Phantasmo and Ishimori. Second Forearm Exchange. Yoh uppercuts Phantasmo. Phantasmo rolls Yoh over for a two count. Phantasmo with The RoundHouse Kick. Yoh with a double leg takedown. Yoh with the jackknife hold for a two count. Yoh follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike. Yoh SuperKicks Phantasmo. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yoh applies The Butterfly Lock. Yoh denies The UFO. Sho knocks Ishimori off the apron. Sho with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Running Cutter/Dominator Combination. Ishimori with forearm shivers. R3K answers with Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. Phantasmo denies The 3K. Phantasmo with The BrainBuster on top of Yoh.

Phantasmo skins the cat. Phantasmo drags Yoh to the apron. Third Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Yoh. Yoh denies The Cross Armed PileDriver. Yoh SuperKicks Phantasmo. Ishimori with a Handspring Kick, but Yoh holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo kicks Yoh off the apron. Yoh has been eliminated. Sho with forearm shivers. Bullet Club gangs up on Sho. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Assisted CodeBreaker. Phantasmo lands The Thunder Kiss 86. Sho launches Phantasmo over the top rope. El Phantasmo has been eliminated. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Sho. Sho with the arm-ringer on the top rope. Sho kicks out the legs of Ishimori. Ishimori SuperKicks Sho. Sho ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Sho with Two German Suplex’s. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho with a Running Lariat. Ishimori denies Shock Arrow. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishimori negates The Cross Armed PileDriver. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Ishimori delivers his combination offense. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori plants Sho with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL, El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo via Pinfall

