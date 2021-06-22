NJPW Kizuna Road Results 6/22/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Taichi vs. Yuya Uemura

Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura whips Taichi across the ring. Uemura dropkicks Taichi. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Taichi regroups on the outside. Taichi kicks Uemura in the gut. Uemura repeatedly whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Uemura with a Flying Crossbody Block off the ring apron. Uemura is fired up. Uemura rolls Taichi back into the ring. Uemura hooks the outside leg for a two count. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back and chest. Uemura with forearm shivers in the corner. Uemura uppercuts Taichi. Uemura is choking Taichi with his boot. Uemura with the irish whip. Taichi side steps Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi toys around with Uemura. Taichi with clubbing mid-kicks. Taichi is choking Uemura with his boot. Taichi continues to kick Uemura in the chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Uemura in the back. Taichi applies The Cobra Twist.

Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi talks smack to Uemura. Taichi repeatedly kicks Uemura in the face. Uemura hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Uemura with forearm shivers. Taichi with The Big Boot. Uemura dropkicks Taichi. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick. Taichi hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Uemura denies The Back Drop Driver. Uemura blocks a boot from Taichi. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura stomps on Taichi’s chest. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Taichi refuses to quit. Taichi slings Uemura across the ring. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Uemura connects with The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Taichi avoids The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Taichi kicks Uemura in the face. Uemura with a forearm smash. Taichi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi plants Uemura with The Last Ride to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Second Match: Zack Sabre Jr vs. Yota Tsuji

Standing Switch Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sabre grapevines the legs of Tsuji. Tsuji switches positions. Tsuji applies the toe and ankle hold. Tsuji applies a wrist lock. Tsuji pulls Sabre down to the mat. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tsuji signals for the test of strength. Tsuji has the leverage advantage. Tsuji applies The Reverse Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sabre figure fours the legs of Tsuji. Tsuji repeatedly slaps Sabre in the chest. Sabre with a straight right hand. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre continues to counter out of Tsuji’s snap mare takeover attempts.

Tsuji applies a hammerlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Tsuji goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Sabre holds onto the ropes. Tsuji dropkicks Sabre to the floor. Sabre talks smack to Tsuji. Tsuji kicks Sabre in the face. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji is choking Sabre with his boot. Sabre uppercuts Tsuji. Tsuji slaps Sabre in the chest. Tsuji tells Sabre to bring it. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tsuji’s neck. Sabre applies the straight jacket choke. Sabre transitions into The Reverse Indian Death Lock. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre is putting the boots to Tsuji. Tsuji with two forearm smashes. Sabre applies the cravate. Tsuji with heavy bodyshots. Tsuji bodyslams Sabre.

Tsuji with forearm shivers. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji Powerslams Sabre for a two count. Tsuji gets Sabre in position for The Camel Clutch. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji. Tsuji applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sabre responds with The Heel Hook. Tsuji refuses to quit. Palm Strike Exchange. Tsuji rocks Sabre with a forearm smash. Sabre with five uppercuts. Sabre denies the backslide cover. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Tsuji with a double leg takedown. Tsuji rolls Sabre over for a two count. Sabre kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji side steps Sabre into the red turnbuckle pad. Tsuji Spears Sabre for a two count. Tsuji goes for The BrainBuster, but Sabre blocks it. Cobra Twist Exchange. Tsuji applies The Reverse Gory Special. Sabre makes Tsuji tap out to The Figure Four Neck Lock.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr via Submission

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Roppongi 3K, and Toru Yano vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, and Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ishimori breaks up the submission hold. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Okada. Double Irish Whip. Okada launches Ishimori over the top rope. Okada side steps Jado into the turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Phantasmo in the face. Jado ducks a clothesline from Okada. Jado applies The Full Nelson Lock. Gedo inadvertently pokes Jado in the eye. Okada kicks Gedo in the gut. Okada with The Double DDT. Okada tags in Yano. Yano removes the turnbuckle pad. Yano kicks Gedo in the back. Yano gets distracted by Jado who’s holding the kendo stick. Gedo rakes the back of Yano. Yano is pissed. Jado rakes Yano’s back. Phantasmo clears the ring. The Back Rake Party. Bullet Club Pose. Gedo rolls Yano back into the ring. Gedo whips Yano into the exposed steel. Gedo removes Yano’s t-shirt. Gedo tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with The Flying Back Rake. Yano tumbles to the floor. Ishimori rolls Yano back into the ring.

Phantasmo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori rakes the back of Yano. Phantasmo snaps Yano’s fingers. Ishimori continues to rake the back of Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Ishimori kicks Yano in the gut. Yano pulls Ishimori down to the mat. Yano tags in Sho. Sho with a shoulder block. Sho clears the ring. Ishimori kicks Sho in the gut. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Sho answers with a running shoulder tackle. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with Combination Kicks for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori with a running elbow smash. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo goes for The Spinning NeckBreaker, but Sho counters with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sho tags in Yoh.

Forearm Exchange. Yoh uppercuts Phantasmo. Phantasmo rolls Yoh over for a two count. Yoh avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Yoh with another quick rollup for a two count. Yoh ducks aa clothesline from Phantasmo. Yoh with a knee lift. Yoh hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Okada knocks Gedo off the apron. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo with The Release German Suplex. Phantasmo tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Yoh with a JawBreaker. Gedo goes for The SuperKick, but Yoh counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Jado clotheslines Yoh. Jado with the irish whip. Yano side steps Jado into the exposed steel. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Senton. Ishimori kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Okada goes for The Dropkick, but Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo nails Okada with The V-Trigger. Sho Spears Phantasmo. Ishimori punches Sho. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. BackStabber/Flying Boot Combination. R3K connects with The 3K to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Roppongi 3K, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Kota Ibushi will start things off. Shadow boxing display. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ibushi backs Takagi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ibushi pats Takagi on the chest. Strong lockup. Takagi backs Ibushi into the ropes. Takagi does the same thing. Ibushi ducks a chop from Takagi. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the gut. Ibushi applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Ibushi across the ring. Ibushi runs into Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi dives over Takagi. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Takagi drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a side headlock takeover. Ibushi answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Naito and Tenzan are tagged in.

Naito is playing mind games with Tenzan. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan backs Naito into the ropes. Naito turns Tenzan over. Bushi attacks Tenzan from the ring apron. Naito hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Naito with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Mongolian Chop Party. Tenzan HeadButts Naito. Tenzan kicks Naito in the gut. Tenzan sends Naito to the corner. Tenzan levels Naito with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Naito with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Naito’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Naito. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Tenzan in the gut. Bushi kicks Tenzan in the back. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tenzan. Bushi clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Naito repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Tenzan. Naito drops his elbow on the right knee of Tenzan. Naito applies a leg lock. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada works on the left leg of Tenzan. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi stomps on the left knee of Tenzan. Bushi slams Tenzan’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi wraps the left leg of Tenzan around the middle rope. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Tenzan. Bushi stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito repeatedly kicks the left knee of Tenzan. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with The Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Tenzan. Combination Cabron. Stereo Figure Four Leg Locks. Takagi and Ibushi are brawling on the outside. Tenzan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada with a toe kick/closed fist combination. Overhand Chop Exchange. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Tezan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Nagata. Nagata with The Big Boot. Nagata kicks Takagi off the apron. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Sanada denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Naito tees off on Nagata. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Nagata with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Sanada responds with The Atomic Drop. Nagata denies The Paradise Lock. Nagata kicks Sanada in the chest. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi kicks Nagata in the gut. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Ibushi. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Ibushi with Three Mid-Kicks. Ibushi plays to the crowd. Takagi launches Ibushi over the top rope. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi goes for The Last Ride, but Takagi counters with The Back Body Drop. Takagi blocks a boot from Ibushi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Takagi fires back with a chop/jab combination. Ibushi kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Takagi hammers down on the left knee of Ibushi. Takagi denies Two RoundHouse Kicks. Ibushi kicks Takagi in the back. Takagi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi tags in Bushi. Double Irish Whip. Ibushi with The Double Pele Kick. Ibushi tags in Kojima.

Kojima kicks Bushi in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Sanada throws Kojima off the top turnbuckle. Bushi slaps Kojima in the chest. Bushi with the irish whip. Kojima side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Kojima in the face. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi toys around with Kojima. Kojima denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Nagata kicks Bushi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tenzan follows that with Two Mongolian Chops. Double Irish Whip. Bushi negates The TenKoji Cutter. Niato dropkicks the left knee of Tenzan. Kojima with two toe kicks. Kojima takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi with The BackStabber for a two count. Takagi clotheslines Ibushi over the top rope. Kojima denies Terrible. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kojima connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Yuji Nagata via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Togo whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Togo pie faces Ishii. Togo with three haymakers. Togo ducks under a forearm smash from Ishii. Togo with a thumb to the eye. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo stomps on Ishii’s face. Togo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL dumps Ishii out of the ring. EVIL drives Ishii back first into the barricade. Bullet Club is picking Chaos apart. EVIL toys around with Ishii. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of EVIL. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Chop/Palm Strike Exchange. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. EVIL throws Ishii out of the ring. EVIL sends Ishii back first into the barricade. EVIL wraps a chair around Ishii’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL rams his boot across Ishii’s face. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s hamstrings. EVIL rolls Ishii back into the ring. Red Shoes admonishes EVIL.

EVIL continues to toy around with Ishii. Ishii is displaying his fighting spirit. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo is throwing haymakers at Ishii. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with the fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in Takahashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with Two Sliding Boots. Ishii is pissed. Takahashi with three knee lifts. Ishii denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi drops Ishii with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the face. Takahashi sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii with The Release German Suplex. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Goto with a Hip Toss. Goto clears the ring. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto with a leaping elbow drop for a two count.

Takahash denies The Ushigoroshi. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. Takahashi sends Goto face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi toys around with Goto. Goto with three overhand chops. Takahashi answers with two knee lifts. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Goto applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Running Lariat Exchange. Hashi and EVIL are tagged in. Hashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Hashi with a forearm/chop combination. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi knocks Togo off the apron. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi drops EVIL with a NeckBreaker. EVIL grabs Hashi’s hair. EVIL throws the right leg of Hashi into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Hashi. EVIL dumps Hashi out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose again Korakuen Hall. EVIL tosses Hashi around the ringside area. EVIL rolls Hashi back into the ring.

EVIL with a Pendulum BackBreaker. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Ishii with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Takahashi side steps Ishii into the exposed steel. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi sends Takahashi back first into the exposed steel. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi transitions into The Sleeper Hold. EVIL tugs on Red Shoes shirt. Togo blasts Hashi with a steel chair. Togo grabs the spoiler choker. Ishii pulls Togo off the apron. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Hashi denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL denies Karma. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Hashi counters with The Backstabber. Hashi tags in Ishii. EVIL shoves Red Shoes towards Ishii. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii denies The Magic Killer. Takahashi trips Ishii from the outside. EVIL tags in Togo.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Takahashi with a Leg Drop. Togo with The Senton Splash for a two count. Togo with the eye poke. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Togo clotheslines Ishii for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Ishii reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Togo goes for The Pedigree, but Ishii counters with a Back Body Drop. Goto knocks Takahashi off the apron. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Ishii puts Togo on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Togo lands back on his feet. Full Nelson Lock Exchange. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Togo. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Togo counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Togo applies The CrossFace. Hashi with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Takahashi shoves Red Shoes into Hashi. Takahashi with a low blow. EVIL delivers multiple chair shots. Takahashi nails Goto and Hashi with the pimp stick.

EVIL repeatedly whips Ishii with the chair. Togo connects with The Pedigree on the chair for a two count. Magic Killer for a two count. EVIL argues with Red Shoes. Togo follows that with another Pedigree. Goto throws Togo off the top turnbuckle. Goto drops Takahashi with The Reverse GTR. EVIL clotheslines Goto. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. EVIL whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishii and Togo are trading back and forth shots. Ishii clotheslines Togo. Ishii PowerBombs Togo for a two count. Goto rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Chaos delivers The GYR. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Togo shoves Ishii towards Red Shoes. Ishii denies the low blow. Togo punches Ishii. Ishii negates Everything Is EVIL. Hashi inadvertently superkicks Ishii. Togo rolls Ishii over for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Pimp Juice, but Goto counters with The Sleeper Hold. Stereo Sleeper Holds. Stereo Low Blows. Red Shoes has absolutely no control of this match. Togo wraps the choker around Ishii’s neck. Ishii HeadButts Togo. Ishii with Three Lariats. Ishii plants Togo with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

