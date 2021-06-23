NJPW Kizuna Road Results 6/23/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Yota Tsuji

Feeling out process. Khan with a single leg takedown. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan grapples around Tsuji. Khan tells Tsuji to bring it. Tsuji with a double leg takedown. Tsuji gets Khan in the guard. Tsuji applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Khan puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji kicks Khan in the chest. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Khan drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Khan with The Hip Toss. Khan bodyslams Tsuji for a two count. Khan stands on Tsuji’s face. Khan stomps on Tsuji’s face. Forearm Exchange. Khan is choking Tsuji with his knee. The referee admonishes Khan. Khan applies The Head & Arm Clutch. Tsuji puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan rolls Tsuji over for a two count. Khan stomps on Tsuji’s back. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Tsuji into the canvas.

Khan whips Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. Khan runs into Tsuji. Tsuji dropkicks Khan. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji. Tsuji Powerslams Khan for a two count. Tsuji with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Khan chops the left ear of Tsuji. Khan with The GutWrench Suplex. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Tsuji Spears Khan for a two count. Tsuji goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Khan ducks out of the way. Khan applies The Claw. Khan with the elbow drop. Khan applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji refuses to quit. Khan Powerslams Tsuji. Khan drills Tsuji with The BrainBuster. Tsuji rolls Khan over for a two count. Khan Powerslams Tsuji. Khan makes Tsuji tap out to The Boston Crab. After the match, Khan transitions into The Indian Death Lock. Khan repeatedly slaps Tsuji in the back of the head.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Submission

Second Match: Kota Ibushi vs. Yuya Uemura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura backs Ibushi into the ropes. Uemura slaps Ibushi in the chest. Uemura with clubbing blows to Ibushi’s back. Uemura applies a side headlock. Ibushi reverses the hold. Ibushi with a waist lock go-behind. Uemura transitions into a hammerlock. Ibushi with a drop toe hold. Standing Switch Exchange. Ibushi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Uemura goes back to the hammerlock. Ibushi floats over into a side headlock. Uemura rolls Ibushi over for a two count. Ibushi with a side headlock takeover. Ibushi kicks Uemura in the ribs. Uemura slaps Ibushi in the chest. Ibushi tells Uemura to bring it. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi goes into the cover for a one count. Ibushi repeatedly kicks Uemura in the back. Ibushi applies The Camel Clutch. Uemura grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Second Forearm Exchange. Uemura goes for a dropkick, but Ibushi holds onto the ropes. Ibushi stomps on Uemura’s chest. Ibushi with the irish whip. Ibushi with The Helluva Kick.

Uemura dropkicks Ibushi. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura is fired up. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ibushi talks smack to Uemura. Palm Strike Exchange. Ibushi denies The Boston Crab. Ibushi with a Double Foot Stomp. Ibushi toys around with Uemura. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Uemura slaps Ibushi in the face. Third Forearm Exchange. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Ibushi denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Ibushi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Uemura with a single leg takedown. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura hits The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Uemura with combo palm strikes. Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ibushi makes Uemura tap out to the high angle single leg crab.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Submission

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, Togi Makabe, and Tomoaki Honma In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata backs Ishii into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Ishii slaps Nagata in the face. Nagata with forearm shivers. Nagata with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Nagata whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Nagata and Ten Koji gangs up on Ishii. That leads us to a pier six brawl. The OG’s treats Ishii like a punching bag. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Nagata drops Ishii with The Big Boot. Stereo Knife Edge Chops. Meeting Of The Minds. Forearm/Shoulder Tackle Combination. Okada and Makabe are tagged in. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Okada denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe with forearm shivers. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Makabe. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Makabe in the gut. Okada drops Makabe with The DDT. Okada tags in Yano.

Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Makabe with clubbing blows to Yano’s back. Double Irish Whip. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Yano shoves Makabe into Honma. Yano kicks Makabe in the gut. Yano whips Makabe into the exposed steel. Yano stomps on Makabe’s back. Yano slams Makabe’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Yano tags in Hashi. Hashi with a forearm smash. Tenzan taunts Ishii. Hashi clears the ring. Ishii viciously attacks Kojima, Tenzan and Nagata on the outside. Makabe with forearm shivers. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto kicks Makabe in the gut. Goto repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s back. Goto continues to put the boots to Makabe. Goto with Two Mid-Kicks. Goto punches Makabe in the back. Makabe Powerslams Goto. Makabe tags in Kojima. Kojima with a forearm knockdown. Kojima scores the elbow knockdown. Kojima clears the ring. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Goto to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd.

Hashi attacks Kojima from behind. Hashi hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi with a running chop. Goto follows that with a corner clothesline. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kojima. Hashi goes for a NeckBreaker, but Tenzan gets in the way. Mongolian Chop Party. Tenzan punches Goto in the back. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima denies The Ushigoroshi. Kojima blocks a lariat from Goto. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Nagata. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Goto. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Goto with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Ishii. Okada and Ishii clears the ring. Forearm Exchange. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Ishii denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Ishii denies The Mid-Kick. Nagata decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii Powerslams Nagata. Nagata kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii with a forearm smash. Nagata responds with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Honma.

Honma clears the ring. Honma with six knife edge chops. Honma sends Ishii to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Ishii avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Honma rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma clotheslines Ishii. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Okada gets in the way. Okada uppercuts Makabe. Makabe denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Makabe with a gut punch. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Makabe holds onto the ropes. Makabe with The Western Lariat. Yano whips Makabe into the exposed steel. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with the double clothesline. GBH with a Double Lariat/Diving Kokeshi HeadButt Combination. Honma decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Honma drills Ishii with The BrainBuster. Honma connects with The Diving Kokesi HeadButt for a two count. Honma bodyslams Ishii. Goto runs interference. Hashi SuperKicks Honma. Goto clotheslines Honma. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ishii with a forearm smash. Honma responds with Two Kokeshi HeadButts. Ishii plants Honma with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Taichi kicks Hiromu Takahashi off the ring apron before the bell rings. Taichi presents Naito with a gift box. Naito cracks Taichi with the box. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Sanada repeatedly punches Sabre in the jaw. Naito starts choking Taichi on the outside. Sanada with a forearm smash. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sanada leapfrogs over Sabre. Sabre holds onto the ropes. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sanada reverses the hold. Standing Switch Exchange. Sabre with an arm-drag takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi hammers down on the left wrist of Sabre. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags himself in. Takagi with a flying double axe handle strike. Takagi applies an arm-bar. Naito tags himself in. Naito hammers down on the left wrist of Sabre. Sabre rakes the eyes of Naito. Naito maintains wrist control. Kanemaru kicks Naito in the back. Naito takes a swipe at Kanemaru. Taichi hits Naito with the box, I guess that’s legal still. Sabre headbutts the midsection of Naito. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Taichi dumps Naito out of the ring. Taichi whip Naito into the steel barricade.

All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Naito’s neck. Taichi rolls Naito back into the ring. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Naito. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Naito. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Kanemaru applies a wrist lock. Desperado works on the left shoulder of Naito. Desperado uses the top rope as a weapon. Desperado sends Naito face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Illegal Choke Party in the corner. Desperado tags in Taichi. Taichi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Taichi continues to choke Naito. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Naito with three overhand chops. Taichi applies the greco roman choke hold in the corner. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi avoids The Corner Dropkick. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Taichi denies The TKO. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with another back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Taichi. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sabre responds with The PK. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito dodges The Axe Bomber. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Takagi and Kanmaru are tagged in.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Takagi in the face. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Takagi decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Kanemaru drops Takagi with The Spinning DDT. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado stomps on Takagi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Bushi hits The DDT for a two count. Desperado rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi with forearm shivers. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado connects with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Taichi gets Naito trapped in The Stretch Plum. Bushi denies Pinche Loco. Bushi with The Bridging Backslide Cover for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Bushi dropkicks Desperado. Desperado negates The CodeBreaker and The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Desperado shoves Bushi towards the referee. Desperado nails Bushi with The Loco Mono. Desperado plants Bushi with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Roppongi 3K (c) vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

YOH and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yoh with a single leg takedown. Ishimori applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ishimori transitions into a side headlock. Ishimori grabs a side wrist lock. Yoh dropkicks Ishimori. Yoh tags in Sho. Yoh kicks Ishimori in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Yoh launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Bullet Club regroups on the outside. Sho stomps on Ishimori’s back. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Ishimori exits the ring. Ishimori is playing mind games with Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori with an arm-drag takedown. Ishimori with a Dragon Screw Arm Whip. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo hammers down on the left shoulder of Sho. Phantasmo with three uppercuts. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Ishimori tags himself in. Ishimori with a flying double axe handle strike. Bullet Club works on the left wrist of Sho. Phantasmo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Ishimori kicks Sho out of the ring. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a drop toe hold into the steel barricade. Ishimori rolls Sho back into the ring. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo repeatedly kicks Sho in the chest. Phantasmo hammers down on the left shoulder of Sho. Phantasmo applies an arm-bar. Sho with heavy bodyshots. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Sho. Phantasmo goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Sho blocks it. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Sho drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh with a forearm knockdown. Yoh scores the elbow knockdown. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Phantasmo launches Yoh over the top rope. Yoh rocks Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Ishimori pulls Yoh off the ring apron. Ishimori drives Yoh back first into the steel barricade. Phantasmo goes after Sho. Ishimori rolls Yoh back into the ring. Phantasmo stands on the left shoulder of Yoh. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo whips Yoh into the turnbuckle pad for a two count.

Phantasmo with a chop/forearm combination. Phantasmo whips Yoh back first into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo with a rolling axe handle strike for a two count. Yoh gives Phantasmo the turnbuckle treatment. Phantasmo knocks Sho off the apron. Phantasmo whips Yoh into the exposed steel. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori blasts Sho off the apron. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Bullet Club gets Yoh tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Nether Regions Attack. Ishimori punches Yoh in the back. Double Irish Whip. Yoh holds onto the ropes. Yoh launches Ishimori over the top rope. Phantasmo inadvertently knocks Ishimori off the apron. Sho with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Ishimori wisely pulls Sho off the apron. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo stops Yoh in his tracks. Yoh kicks Phantasmo into Ishimori. Yoh tags in Sho.

Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho with two running forearm smashes. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho kicks Phantasmo in the face. Sho shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Sho with The Double Spear. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with Combination Kicks for a two count. Ishimori denies The Mid-Kick. Ishimori hammers down on the right knee of Sho. Forearm Exchange. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for The HandSpring Back Elbow, but Sho counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yoh gets Phantasmo trapped in The Figure Four Leg Lock. Yoh dumps Phantasmo out of the ring. Sho with combination forearms. Sho dodges The Jumping Knee Strike. Sho clotheslines Ishimori for a two count. Ishimori kicks the right shoulder of Sho. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Phantasmo gets Yoh trapped in The Cobra Twist. Ishimori transitions into The Bone Lock. Yoh breaks up the submission with a Hip Toss. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sho denies The Bloody Cross. Sho goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori denies The Cross-Arm PileDriver. Counter Fest Continues. Sho hits The PowerBreaker. Yoh and Phantasmo are tagged in.

Second Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Overhand Chop Exchange. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Yoh uppercuts Phantasmo. Phantasmo rolls Yoh over for a two count. Yoh avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Yoh rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Standing Switch Exchange. Phantasmo with a Release German Suplex. Yoh with Two SuperKicks. Yoh follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Butterfly Suplex. Phantasmo with an inside cradle for a two count. Phantasmo delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Yoh denies The Styles Clash. Yoh with the jackknife cover for a two count. Phantasmo drops Yoh with a Pump Knee Strike. Yoh avoids The V-Trigger. Yoh with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri from the outside. Phantasmo rolls Yoh over for a two count. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori wipes out Sho with The Slingshot Pescado. SpringBoard Knee Strike/UFO Combination for a two count. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki. Phantasmo connects with The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Assisted CodeBreaker. Phantasmo goes for The MoonSault, but Yoh ducks out of the way. Sho with The BackStabber. Yoh with The Running Knee for a two count. R3K delivers The 3K. Double Jumping Knee Strike. Double SuperKick. R3K connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination for a two count. Sho with a Release German Suplex to Ishimori. Sho blasts Ishimori with The PK. Phantasmo denies The Butterfly Suplex. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Yoh. Phantasmo plants Yoh with The Sudden Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 262 of The Hoots Podcast