NJPW Kizuna Road Results 7/1/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Taiji Ishimori and El Desperado will start things off. Ishimori with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Desperado applies a side headlock. Ishimori with a drop toe hold. Desperado applies a side wrist lock. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the back. Desperado drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Douki stomps on the midsection of Ishimori. Douki slams Ishimori’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the gut. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Kanemaru with a low dropkick for a two count. Ishimori denies the irish whip. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Kanemaru gets distracted by Jado. Phantasmo kicks Kanemaru in the face. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Desperado. Jado is choking Kanemaru with his boot. Jado sends Kanemaru chest first into the steel barricade. Jado rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Ishimori hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Ishimori slams Kanemaru’s head on the right boot of Jado. Ishimori tags in Jado. Jado rams Kanemaru’s face across the top strand. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Jado grabs a side headlock. Kanemaru with heavy bodyshots. Kanemaru decks Jado with a back elbow smash. Jado drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Jado taunts Desperado. The referee is trying to get Desperado out of the ring. Jado tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with The Flying Back Rake for a two count. Back Rake Party. Kanemaru is displaying his fighting spirit. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Ishimori kicks the back of Kanemaru’s left knee. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo whips Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo puts on an aerial display. Phantasmo with a basement dropkick. Phantasmo is choking Kanemaru with his boot. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Kanemaru. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Desperado and Ishimori are tagged in.

Desperado dodges The Pump Kick. Desperado knocks Jado off the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Ishimori nails Desperado with The Pump Kick. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ishimori denies Pinche Lock. Ishimori goes for The YES! Lock, but Desperado blocks it. Desperado whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Desperado with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Desperado denies The Bloody Cross. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Ishimori denies The Gory Bomb. Jado drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Jado whips Douki across the ring. Douki kicks Jado in the chest. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki wipes out Jado with The Slingshot Pescado. Douki with a shoulder block. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Ishimori puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori negates Suplex De Luna. Douki uppercuts Ishimori. Jado nails Douki with the kendo stick. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Ishimori with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Phantasmo dumps Desperado out of the ring. Ishimori plants Douki with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado via Pinfall

Second Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Sanada and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada with a snap mare takeover. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Straight Jacket Hold Exchange. Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sanada goes for The Hip Toss, but Sabre counters with The Cobra Twist. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Sabre kicks Sanada across the ring. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada applies an arm-bar. Sabre answers with the headscissors escape. Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the left wrist of Sabre. Bushi wraps the left shoulder of Sabre around the top rope. Bushi hyperextends the left shoulder of Sabre. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito hammers down on the left shoulder of Sabre. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito applies The Kimura Lock. Naito backs Sabre into the ropes. The referee calls for the clean break. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Naito.

All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Suzuki whips Bush into the steel barricade. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Naito. Suzuki rocks Bushi with a forearm smash. Taichi drives Naito shoulder first into the steel ring post. Taichi kicks Naito in the gut. Taichi rolls Naito back into the ring. Sabre stands on the left shoulder. Sabre tags in Suzuki. Suzuki Gun is tearing Naito apart with multiple combination submission holds behind the referee’s back. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Naito attacks Taichi. Suzuki rakes the eyes of Naito. Suzuki slaps Naito in the chest. Suzuki tags in Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Taichi tags in Sabre. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Naito. Naito with clubbing blows to Sabre’s back. Sabre with an Overhead Kick. Naito dodges The Helluva Kick. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Taichi knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Taichi kicks Naito in the chest. Naito denies The Back Drop Driver. Naito sends Taichi into the ropes. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Sabre cranks on Sanada’s neck. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Suzuki and Bushi are tagged in.

Suzuki with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Suzuki in the face. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Suzuki back into the ring. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Suzuki side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Suzuki ducks a clothelsine from Bushi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Bushi denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Sanada dropkicks Suzuki. Suzuki tags in Taichi. Sanada dodges The Axe Bomber. Sanada decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Sanada skins the cat. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Naito with the irish whip. Taichi side steps Naito into the red turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre with The PK. Bushi denies The Zack Driver. Bushi shoves Sabre into Taichi. Bushi with a Double Hurricanrana. Taichi responds with The Axe Bomber for a two count. Bushi avoids The SuperKick. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Taichi connects with The Back Drop Driver. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre gets Sanada trapped in The Octopus Stretch. Taichi makes Bushi tap out to The Stretch Plum.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Yoshi Hashi vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan backs Hashi into the ropes. Hashi turns Tenzan over. The referee calls for a clean break. Hashi pats Tenzan on the chest. Hashi slaps Tenzan in the face. Hashi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Hashi applies a side headlock. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Tenzan whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi runs into Tenzan. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Tenzan drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan kicks Hashi in the face. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan repeatedly kicks Hashi in the face. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Hashi sweeps out the legs of Tenzan. Hashi pulls Tenzan out of the ring. Hashi sends Tenzan back first into the steel barricade. Hashi whips Tenzan into the barricade. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Hashi stomps on the midsection of Tenzan. Hashi slams Tenzan’s head on the turnbuckle pad.

Hashi is lighting up Tenzan’s chest. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi drops Tenzan with a blistering chop. Hashi is choking Tenzan with his boot. Hashi hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Chop Exchange. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tenzan. Hashi with another knife edge chop. Tenzan responds with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Tenzan with Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan is choking Hashi with his boot. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan levels Hashi with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Hashi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Tenzan with an Avalanche Rolling Neck Snap. Tenzan continues to attack the uppercut chest of Hashi for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Hashi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Tenzan with a knife edge chop. Tenzan stomps on Hashi’s back. Tenzan another headbutt. Toe Kick Exchange. Hashi with a forearm smash. Tenzan whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tenzan. Hashi drops Tenzan with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Hashi kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan punches Hashi in the back. HeadButt Exchange. Tenzan with The Falling HeadButt for a two count. Tenzan goes back to The Anaconda Vice. Tenzan connects with The Anaconda Buster for a two count. Tenzan goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Tenzan shrugs off a Running Lariat from Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Hashi clotheslines Tenzan for a two count. Hashi SuperKicks Tenzan. Hashi with The Running Meteora for a two count. Hashi makes Tenzan tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Submission

Fourth Match: Hirooki Goto vs. Satoshi Kojima

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kojima backs Goto into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Kojima pats Goto on the chest. Strong lockup. Goto applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima drops down on the canvas. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto with a waist lock go-behind. Kojima drop steps into a side headlock. Goto backs Kojima into the ropes. Goto kicks Kojima in the gut. Goto with clubbing blows to Kojima’s back. Goto slaps the back of Kojima’s head. Kojima with a running shoulder tackle. Kojima with a straight right hand. Kojima hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Kojima with a forearm smash. Kojima whips Goto into the steel barricade. Kojima tees off on Goto. Kojima is choking Goto with his knee. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima kicks Goto in the face. Kojima inadvertently clotheslines the steel ring post. Goto hammers down on the left shoulder of Kojima. Goto sends Kojima chest first into the barricade. Goto wraps the left shoulder of Kojima around the barricade. Goto kicks the left shoulder of Kojima. Goto rolls Kojima back into the ring.

Goto is putting the boots to Kojima. Goto punches Kojima in the back. Goto wraps the right shoulder of Kojima around the top rope. Goto with clubbing back elbow smashes in the corner. The referee admonishes Goto. Goto applies an arm-bar. Kojima puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Goto hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Goto whips Kojima across the ring. Goto scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Goto applies The Kimura Lock. Goto transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kojima reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Goto stomps on Kojima’s back. Goto continues to hammer down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Kojima with forearm shivers. Goto uppercuts the right shoulder of Kojima. Goto punches Kojima in the back. Back Drop Driver Exchange. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Kojima with a knife edge chop. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chop/Machine Gun Forearm Exchange.

Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Goto drops Kojima with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Kojima to the corner. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Kojima denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto with two sharp elbow strikes. Goto with a corner clothesline. Kojima has Goto perched on the top turnbuckle. Kojima slaps Goto in the chest. Goto HeadButts Kojima. Kojima with a Running Lariat that sends Goto crashing to the outside. Kojima rolls Goto back into the ring. Kojima hooks the outside leg for a two count. Goto denies The Koji Cutter. Forearm Exchange. Misfired Clotheslines. Double Lariat. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter for a two count. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Goto counters with The Ushigoroshi. Kojima drops Goto with The Western Lariat for a two count. Goto kicks the right shoulder of Kojima. Goto with The Reverse GTR. Goto connects with The Draping Reverse GTR for a two count. Kojima denies The Mid-Kick. Kojima hammers down on the left knee of Goto. Kojima plants Goto with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Yuji Nagata

Forearm Exchange. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii avoids the low dropkick. Nagata dodges The Sliding Lariat. Ishii avoids The RoundHouse Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii backs Nagata into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Ishii slaps Nagata in the face. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Nagata with a waist lock takedown. Nagata applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back. Nagata with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Ishii Powerslams Nagata. Ishii toys around with Nagata. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops Nagata is pissed. Ishii continues to slap Nagata in the face. Nagata with forearm shivers. Ishii drops Nagata with a blistering chop. Ishii repeatedly kicks Nagata in the back. Ishii talks smack to Nagata. Ishii is lighting up Nagata’s chest. Ishii tells Nagata to bring it.

Ishii with a series of knife edge chops in the corner. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Nagata with a running knee lift. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Ishii to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Ishii denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Ishii with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Second Forearm Exchange. Nagata kicks Ishii in the back. Ishii with a vicious palm strike. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii sends Nagata to the corner. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii puts Nagata on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Nagata kicks the right shoulder of Ishii. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Ishii. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Third Forearm Exchange.

Red Shoes checks on Ishii. Nagata kicks Ishii in the gut. Nagata puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Nagata with an Avalanche Exploder Suplex for a two count. Ishii denies The Back Drop Driver. Ishii hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Nagata drops Ishii with a knee lift. Ishii blocks The RoundHouse Kick. Ishii HeadButts Nagata. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Nagata denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Nagata with a Spinning Mule Kick. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike for a two count. Ishii denies The BrainBuster. Ishii HeadButts Nagata. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata with The Release German Suplex. Nagata connects with The BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii negates The Back Drop Driver. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Ishii plants Nagata with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

