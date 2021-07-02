NJPW Kizuna Road Results 7/2/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Kota Ibushi vs. Yota Tsuji

Tsuji grabs the left leg of Ibushi. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a wrist lock. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Ibushi reverses the hold. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Ibushi whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji runs into Ibushi. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Tsuji drops Ibushi with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Tsuji applies a rear chin lock. Ibushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji stomps on Ibushi’s back. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Ibushi’s neck. Forearm Exchange. Ibushi drops Tsuji with another Mid-Kick for a one count. Ibushi applies a rear chin lock. Ibushi transitions into The Camel Clutch. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ibushi stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Ibushi toys around with Tsuji. Tsuji unloads a flurry of chops. Ibushi answers with a Mid-Kick.

Ibushi with The Helluva Kick. Tsuji dropkicks Ibushi. Tsuji with the irish whip. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji bodyslams Ibushi. Tsuji with The SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Ibushi denies The Boston Crab. Ibushi with a Roll Through Double Foot Stomp. Ibushi repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the back. Ibushi with clubbing mid-kicks. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Palm Strike Exchange. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji Spears Ibushi for a two count. Tsuji connects with The Giant Swing. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Ibushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tsuji punches Ibushi in the back. Tsuji whips Ibushi across the ring. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Tsuji rolls Ibushi over for a two count. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Ibushi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ibushi makes Tsuji tap out to the single leg crab.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Submission

Second Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Yuya Uemura

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura backs Takagi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Uemura slaps Takagi in the chest. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi with a waist lock takedown. Takagi applies a front face lock. Uemura transitions into a hammerlock. Takagi applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura drop steps into a side headlock. Takagi whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uemura shoves Takagi. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Uemura leapfrogs over Takagi. Uemura goes for the deep arm-drag, but Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Uemura ducks out of the way. Uemura with the deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura backs Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Takagi.

Uemura with the irish whip. Takagi clotheslines Uemura. Uemura blocks a boot from Takagi. Uemura with a forearm smash. Uemura runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Takagi dumps Uemura out of the ring. Takagi repeatedly drives Uemura back first into the ring apron. Takagi stands on Uemura’s back. Takagi rolls Uemura back into the ring. Takagi with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Takagi stomps on the midsection of Uemura. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi toys around with Uemura. Forearm Exchange. Takagi is putting the boots to Uemura. Takagi talks smack to Uemura. Takagi sends Uemura to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Uemura. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Uemura dropkicks Takagi. Uemura with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with The Corner Dropkick. Uemura follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura with three uppercuts. Takagi denies The Arm-Ringer. Takagi decks Uemura with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Uemura with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Takagi argues with the referee. Uemura denies The Noshigami Uemura rolls Takagi for a two count. Takagi clotheslines Uemura. Takagi hits The Noshigami for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi goes for The Sliding Lariat, but Uemura rolls him over for a two count. Uemura with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Uemura is fired up. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Takagi negates The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura with clubbing palm strikes. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Third Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Desperado with a flurry of toe kicks. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado slams Ishimori’s head on the right boot of Suzuki. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Suzuki slams Ishimori’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Suzuki with the irish whip. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki talks smack to Jado. Ishimori with heavy bodyshots. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Suzuki rocks Ishimori with a forearm smash. Suzuki tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun manipulates the referee’s five count in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Kanemaru dropkicks the back of Ishimori’s head for a two count. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Phantasmo trips Kanemaru from the outside. Ishimori nails Kanemaru with The Pump Kick. Ishimori clears the ring.

A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Phantasmo rams his forearm across Kanemaru’s face. Jado rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Bullet Club gangs up on Suzuki. Ishimori sends Desperado chest first into the steel ring post. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Ishimori slams Kanemaru’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags in Jado. Jado and Kanemaru are trading back and forth shots. Kanemaru kicks Jado in the gut. Kanemaru with a straight right hand. Jado drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Jado rams Kanemaru’s face across the top strand. Jado taunts Suzuki. The referee is trying to calm down Suzuki. Jado tags in Phantasmo. Back Rake Party. Ishimori with a forearm shot across the back of Kanemaru. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Ishimori whips Kanemaru into the blue turnbuckle pad. Suzuki goes after Jado. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo clips the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Phantasmo toys around with Kanemaru. Phantamso hammers down on the back of Kanemaru’s neck. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru kicks Phantasmo in the face. Phantasmo with a knee smash. Phantasmo lunges over Kanemaru. Kanemaru ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo.

Desperado and Ishimori are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but Desperado counters with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado knocks Jado off the ring apron. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori applies The Full Nelson Lock. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Desperado responds with Numero Dos. Ishimori rolls Desperado over for a two count. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori denies The SpineBuster. Toe Kick Exchange. Desperado whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Jado. Phantasmo clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Phantasmo with a gut punch. Jado with a knee lift. Phantasmo rakes the back of Desperado. Jado clotheslines Desperado for a two count. Jado hits The Green Killer for a two count. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Phantasmo counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Step Up Enzuigiri Party. Desperado negates The Bloody Cross. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Jado applies The CrossFace. Desperado makes Jado tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

LIJ attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada with the irish whip. Sabre crawls under Sanada. Rollup Exchange. Sanada goes for The Paradise Lock, but Sabre counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre starts bending Sanada’s fingers. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Taichi wraps the left shoulder of Sanada around the top rope. Taichi SuperKicks Sanada. Taichi hammers down on the left shoulder of Sanada. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki slips on the top turnbuckle. Douki with a flying shoulder tackle for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre goes for another wrist lock takedown, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks Sabre. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito talks smack to Sabre. Naito repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Sabre. Naito with an elbow drop across the right knee of Sabre. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi kicks the right knee of Sabre. Bushi wraps the right leg of Sabre around the middle rope. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Sabre. Bushi drags Sabre to the corner. Bushi continues to work on the right leg of Sabre. Bushi tags in Naito.

Naito slams Sabre’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sabre pie faces Naito. Naito repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Sabre. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Combination Cabron. Naito toys around with Sabre. Naito stomps on the right knee of Sabre. Naito tags in Sanada. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Sabre decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sabre avoids the low dropkick. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sanada blocks a boot from Sabre. Sanada dodges The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre avoids The Standing MoonSault. Sabre cranks on Sanada’s neck. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi throws Sanada into the canvas. Taichi with Kawada Kicks to Naito. Sanada punches Taichi in the back. Choke Hold Party. LIJ shoves down the referee. Double Irish Whip. Taichi side steps Naito into the turnbuckles. Taichi delivers The Double Axe Bomber. Taichi goes back to choking Sanada in the corner. Taichi with the irish whip. Sanada decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Taichi. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado.

Sanada rolls Taichi back into the ring. Taichi avoids The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Taichi denies The TKO. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Taichi responds with The Kamagiri. Bushi and Douki are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Bushi kicks Douki in the gut. Bushi with a forearm smash. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi kicks Douki in the face. Bushi with a Flying Hurricanrana. Bushi drops Douki with The DDT for a two count. Bushi dropkicks Sabre off the ring apron. Douki denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Douki. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki lands The Asai MoonSault. Douki rolls Bushi back into the ring. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Bushi negates Suplex De Luna. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito with a low dropkick. Taichi with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Naito ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Sanada kicks Sabre in the face. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada applies Skull End. Naito decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Naito denies The SuperKick. Naito hits The Destino. Bushi with The CodeBreaker. Bushi plants Douki with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, and Hiroyoshi Tenzan For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Tomohiro Ishii and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii applies a side headlock. Nagata whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii runs into Nagata. Nagata shoves Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Nagata kicks Ishii in the face. Nagata with The Big Boot. Ishii avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Nagata dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata backs Ishii into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kojima tags himself in. Ishii avoids a double team attack. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto kicks Kojima in the gut. Goto with clubbing blows to Kojima’s back. Goto applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Kojima drops down on the canvas. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kojima stomps on Goto’s back. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Machine Gun Chop Exchange. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Double Vertical Suplex. Ten Cozy with a forearm/Mongolian chop combination. Kojima punches Goto in the back. Kojima bodyslams Goto. Falling HeadButt/Slingshot Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Tenzan knocks Ishii out of the ring. Tenzan inadvertently clotheslines Kojima. Goto dumps Kojima out of the ring.

All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Goto sends Kojima back first into the steel barricade. Second Forearm Exchange. Hashi whips Tenzan into the barricade. Goto rakes the eyes of Kojima. Goto rolls Kojima back into the ring. Goto repeatedly stomps on Kojima’s back. Goto and Kojima are trading back and forth shots. Goto tags in Hashi. Goto kicks Kojima in the gut. Hashi with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Hashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hashi knocks Tenzan off the apron. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii unloads seven knife edge chops. Kojima is throwing haymakers at Ishii. Ishii is lighting up Kojima’s chest. Red Shoes admonishes Ishii. Ishii tags in Goto. Chaos gangs up on Kojima. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto kicks Kojima in the back for a two count. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hashi SuperKicks Kojima for a two count. Hashi has Kojima draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Kojima for a two count. Hashi blasts Tenzan off the apron. Kojima denies The SuperKick. Kojima kicks Hashi in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan.

Tenzan with a shoulder block. Tenzan clears the ring. Tenzan stomps on Hashi’s back. Tenzan is lighting up Hashi’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Hashi. Tenzan sends Hashi to the corner. Tenzan levels Hashi with The Body Avalanche. Tenzan drills Hashi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Hashi denies The Anaconda Vice. Third Forearm Exchange. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Hashi answers with a blistering chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tenzan. Hashi drops Tenzan with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi with a chop/forearm combination. Tenzan wants more punishment. Hashi obliges with five knife edge chops. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Nagata. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Hashi to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Hashi denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a knee lift. Hashi dodges The Big Boot. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Double Irish Whip. Hashi with a running chop. Double Forearm Smash. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Hashi goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but Kojima gets in the way. Kojima with clubbing blows to Hashi’s back. Goto kicks Kojima in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Kojima shoves Goto into Hashi. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Goto denies The DDT. Hashi SuperKicks Kojima. Double Irish Whip. Nagata side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Nagata with The Big Boot to Goto. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Nagata. Hashi tags in Ishii.

Nagata repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii Powerslams Nagata. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Tenzan gets in the way. Ishii with forearm shivers. HeadButt Exchange. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Mongolian Chop/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Tenzan gets Hashi trapped in The Anaconda Vice. Following a snap mare takeover, Kojima gets Goto in a Key Lock. Goto breaks up the submission hold. Nagata applies The Omoplata. Nagata rolls Ishii over for a two count. Nagata goes back to The Nagata Lock II. Hashi makes the save for Chaos. Nagata kicks Hashi out of the ring. Nagata sends Ishii to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex. Ishii avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Ishii with a German Suplex. Nagata kicks Ishii in the face. Nagata with a forearm smash. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Nagata denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with a running haymaker to Kojima. Ishii follows that with forearm shivers to Kojima and Tenzan. Tenzan HeadButts Ishii. Lariat/Anaconda Buster Combination. Nagata with The Mid-Kick. Ishii denies The Back Drop Driver. Ishii HeadButts Nagata. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Nagata connects with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Ishii HeadButts Nagata.

Goto and Kojima are tagged in. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Goto responds with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto kicks Kojima in the gut. Kojima side steps Goto into the turnbuckles. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Goto to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto mocks Kojima. Goto lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Hashi knocks Tenzan off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Kojima. Tenzan runs interference. Tenzan with The Mongolian Chop. Double Irish Whip. Goto denies Ten Koji Cutter. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike to Ishii. Ten Koji Cutter. Double Irish Whip. Goto clotheslines Tenzan. Hashi SuperKicks Nagata. Kojima denies The GYW. Hashi SuperKicks Kojima. Hashi with The Runing Meteora. Goto blasts Kojima with The PK for a two count. Kojima kicks Hashi in the gut. Kojima drills Goto with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima goes for The Lariat, but Goto counters with The Ushigoroshi. Goto with The Mid-Kick. Goto avoids The Lariat. Goto plants Kojima with The GTR to pickup the victory. After the match, the lights go out in the building. EVIL and Dick Togo has laid out Goto and Hashi. Togo wraps the choker around Ishii’s neck. EVIL plants Ishii with Everything Is EVIL to close the show.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

