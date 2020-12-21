Tiger Mask returned at today’s New Japan Pro Wrestling Road to the Tokyo Dome event, where the legendary Japanese wrestling character teamed up with Togi Makabe and Satoshi Kojima to defeat Yota Tsuji, Yuya Uemura, and Garbiel Kidd in six-man tag action.
Tiger Mask has not appeared since February due to a battle with colonic diverticulitis, prior to the promotion temporarily shutting down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.