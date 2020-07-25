NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Episode Four

July 24, 2020

Los Angeles, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, and Chris Charlton)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Filthy Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Coughlin

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Double Wrist Lock Exchange. Lawlor with a drop toe hold. Lawlor applies a hammerlock. Lawlor slaps Coughlin in the back. Coughlin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Coughlin. Test Of Strength. Coughlin applies a waist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawlor applies a double wrist lock. Coughlin with a back heel trip. Lawlor regroups in the corner. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Lawlor continues to out grapple Coughlin. Lawlor rolls Coughlin over for a one count. Coughlin avoids the single leg takedown. Coughlin with a gator roll. Coughlin applies the cross-arm-breaker. Lawlor reverses the hold. Lawlor brings Coughlin down to the mat. Lawlor with a forearm smash.

Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor kick Couglin in the back. Lawlor toys around with Coughlin. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with a side headlock takeover. Lawlor with an Exploder Suplex. Lawlor hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lawlor goes for a Bodyslam, but Coughlin blocks it. Coughlin with clubbing elbow smashes. Coughlin blasts Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Lawlor fires back with a chop/forearm combination. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Lawlor. Coughlin uppercuts Lawlor. Lawlor clotheslines Coughlin. Coughlin goes for a Bodyslam, but Lawlor counters with a double wrist lock. Coughlin bodyslams Lawlor for a one count. Coughlin with a kneel lift. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. Lawlor uppercuts Coughlin. Coughlin Spears Lawlor. Lawlor negates The Boston Crab. Lawlor applies a Triangle Choke. Couglin connects with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Coughlin with knife edge chop. Coughlin with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Lawlor plants Coughlin with The Grounding Octopus to pickup the victory.

Winner: Filthy Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

Second Match: Danny Limelight vs. Misterioso

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Misterioso backs Limelight into the red turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Limelight applies a waist lock. Misterioso drop steps into a side headlock. Limelight with heavy bodyshots. Limelight sends Misterioso across the ring. Misterioso drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Misterioso cartwheels over Limelight. Limelight drops Misterioso with a shoulder tackle. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Misterioso kicks Limelight in the gut. Misterioso with clubbing blows to Limelight’s back. Misterioso slaps Limelight in the chest. Misterioso with the irish whip. Limelight kicks Misterioso in the face.

Limelight with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Limelight follows that with a Corkscrew Plancha. Limelight rolls Misterioso back into the ring. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Misterioso PowerBombs Limelight in mid-air for a two count. Misterioso stomps on Limelight’s back. Misterioso continues to work on Limelight’s back. Misteroso with a Rolling Senton. Limelight avoids The MoonSault. Misterioso rolls under a clothesline from Limelight. Misterioso thrust kicks the midsection of Limelight. Misterioso SuperKicks Limelight for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Limelight kicks out the legs of Misterioso. Limelight with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Limelight connects with The SpringBoard Tornado DDT for a two count. Limelight with forearm shivers. Misterioso with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Misterioso SuperKicks Limelight. Misterioso plants Limelight with The MSO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Misterioso via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during the broadcast.

Third Match: TJ Perkins & Clark Connors vs. Rocky Romero & Rust Taylor

Perkins and Taylor will start things off. Hand fighting. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Taylor applies a side headlock. Perkins sends Taylor across the ring. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins goes for a Hip Toss, but Taylor counters with a cradle cover for a one count. Rollup Exchange. Taylor applies the abdominal stretch. Perkins reverses the hold. Taylor goes for The Stretch Muffler, but Perkins counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Perkins pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Romero and Connors are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors with a misdirection shoulder tackles. Connors unloads a series of knife edge chops. Connors repeatedly stomps on Romero’s chest. The referee admonishes Connors. Connors with a Hip Toss. Connors with an elbow drop for a two count. Connors whips Romero across the ring. Connors goes for a dropkick, but Romero holds onto the ropes. Romero kicks Connors in the back. Connors denies the mid-kick. Connors with a double leg takedown. Connors applies The Boston Crab.

Taylor wipes out Perkins. Connors refuses to let go of the hold. Taylor with rapid fire mid-kicks. Taylor drops Connors with a RoundHouse Kick. Taylor brings Romero to their corner. Taylor tags himself in. Taylor with the lateral press for a two count. Taylor with multiple pinning combinations. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Taylor works on his joint manipulation game. Taylor drops his knees on the right elbow of Connors. Taylor kicks the left shoulder of Connors. Taylor stomps on Connors chest. Taylor uppercuts Connors. Taylor tags in Romero. Taylor applies The Reverse Boston Crab. Romero with a running knee drop. Romero is putting the boots to Connors. Connors fires back with three knife edge chops. Romero drops Connors with a blistering chop. Romero with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Connors PowerSlams Romero. Perkins and Taylor are tagged in.

Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins dropkicks Romero out of the ring. Perkins dives over Taylor. Perkins with The Swinging DDT. Taylor negates The Detonation Kick. Perkins dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Perkins connects with The Double ChickenWing GutBuster for a two count. Taylor fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Connors tags himself in. BlockBuster/SpineBuster Combination. Connors with a jackknife cover for a two count. Connors tags in Perkins. Connors with a knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Taylor side steps Connors into Perkins. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Forever Clotheslines. Perkins with a Pop Up Kick. Connors Spears Romero. Taylor applies The Gaia Lock. Perkins rolls Taylor over for a two count. Connors dumps Romero out of the ring. Taylor with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins responds with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Perkins plants Taylor with The Detonation Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & Clark Connors via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Karl Fredericks

Forearm Exchange. Fredericks repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Cobb. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. Fredericks with Two Boots. Cobb clotheslines Fredericks. Cobb stomps on Fredericks face. Cobb with a shoulder block. Cobb uppercuts Fredericks. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Cobb hammers down on the back of Fredericks neck. Cobb HeadButts Fredericks. Fredericks with elbows into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb punches Fredericks in the back. Cobb with forearm shivers. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Cobb drops Fredericks with a shoulder tackle. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Cobb hooks both legs for a two count. Cobb applies a waist lock. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Fredericks back. Cobb applies a waist lock. Fredericks grabs the middle rope which forces the break.

Fredericks drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks uppercuts Cobb. Cobb answers with a knife edge chop. Cobb applies a rear chin lock. Second Forearm Exchange. Fredericks is lighting up Cobb’s chest. Cobb is picking Fredericks apart. Cobb with combination forearm strikes. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Fredericks uppercuts Cobb. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks kicks Cobb in the back. Fredericks is putting the boots to Cobb. Fredericks toys around with Cobb. Cobb is displaying his fighting spirit. Fredericks with Muay Thai Knee Strikes for a two count. Fredericks uppercuts Cobb. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Cobb HeadButts Fredericks in the chest.

Cobb with a corner clothesline. Frederick responds with a Stinger Splash. Fredericks with machine gun forearms. Fredericks with The Soaring Dropkick for a two count. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Fredericks with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Cobb is bleeding from the nose. Fredericks repeatedly kicks Cobb in the back. Cobb applies a wait lock. Frederick with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb with a Leaping European Uppercut. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Frederick applies the single leg crab. Cobb grabs the bottom rope which creates separation. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Fredericks with two uppercuts. Cobb slaps Fredericks in the chest. Fredericks dropkicks Cobb for a two count. Cobb negates The Manifest Destiny. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Cobb connects with The Release German Suplex. Cobb plants Fredericks with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

