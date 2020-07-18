NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Episode Three

July 17, 2020

Los Angeles, California

First Match: Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors vs. The DKC & Misterioso

Fredericks and DKC will start things off. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Fredericks backs DKC into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. DKC slaps Fredericks in the chest. Fredericks shoves DKC. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fredericks drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Following a snap mare takeover, Fredericks repeatedly kicks DKC in the back. Fredericks tags in Connors. Connors with Two Bodyslams. DKC responds with a RoundHouse Kick. DKC tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Connors drops down on the canvas. Misterioso showcases his athleticism. Misterioso with a deep arm-drag. Misterioso scores the elbow knockdown. Misterioso follows that with a basement dropkick. Misterioso SuperKicks Connors. Misterioso lands The Quebrada. Misterioso stomps on Connor’s chest. Misterioso slams Connor’s head on the ring apron. Misterioso with an Apron Enzuigiri. Misterioso dives over Connors. Connors PowerSlams Misterioso for a two count. Connors repeatedly stomps on Misterioso’s chest. Chop Exchange.

Following a snap mare takeover, Connors delivers a vicious back chop for a two count. Connors backs Misterioso into the blue turnbuckle pad. Fredericks tags himself in. Fredericks kicks Misterioso in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Connors knocks DKC off the ring apron. Fredericks with the lateral press for a one count. Fredericks toys around with Misterioso. Misterioso with a forearm smash. Fredericks kicks Misterioso in the gut. Fredericks uppercuts Misterioso. Fredericks slams Misterioso’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Fredericks is lighting up Misterioso’s chest. Fredericks tags in Connors. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors applies a rear chin lock. Connors punches Misterioso in the back. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors follows that with The Stinger Splash. Connors slaps Misterioso in the chest. Fredericks blasts DKC off the apron.

The Super Combo gets a two count. Connors stomps on Misterioso’s chest. Connors continues to bury his shoulder into the midsection of Misterioso. Misterioso creates distance with The Roll Through Dropkick. Fredericks and DKC are tagged in. DKC runs into Fredericks. Chop/Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Fredericks unloads a flurry of uppercuts. DKC applies The Sleeper Hold. DKC with an arm-drag takedown. DKC with two running clotheslines. DKC applies The CrossFace. DKC connects with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Misterioso kicks Connors out of the ring. Misterioso lands The SomerSault Plancha. Fredericks with a forearm smash. DKC thrust kicks the midsection of Fredericks. Fredericks applies The Sleeper Hold. Fredericks plants DKC with The MD to pickup the victory. After the match, Jeff Cobb drops Fredericks with a Release German Suplex.

Winner: Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfection intermission during the broadcast.

Second Match: Filthy Tom Lawlor vs. Rocky Romero

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Lawlor backs Romero into the red turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Romero applies a front face lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Romero goes for a drop toe hold, but Lawlor blocks it. Romero applies a knee bar. Lawlor responds with a double wrist lock. Romero fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero goes for The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Lawlor with an inside cradle for a two count. Romero kicks Lawlor in the gut. Romero with forearm shivers. Lawlor unloads two knife edge chops. Romero answers with three open hand chops. Lawlor tells Romero to bring it. Romero obliges with a forearm smash. Lawlor with a side headlock takeover. Romero with the headscissors escape. Romero with a HeadScissors TakeDown.

Romero stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero delivers his combination offense. Lawlor kicks out the legs of Romero. Lawlor drags Romero to the center of the ring. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Romero. Lawlor with a leaping foot stomp. Lawlor uppercuts Romero. Lawlor with two hamstring kicks. Romero drives Lawlor back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Romero with clubbing shoulder blocks. Romero wraps the left leg of Lawlor around the middle rope. Romero dropkicks the left knee of Lawlor. Romero tees off on Lawlor. Lawlor denies the snap mare takeover.

Lawlor goes for a Bodyslam, but Romero counters with The Octopus Stretch. Romero kicks the left hamstring of Lawlor. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop across the left shoulder of Lawlor. Romero kicks the left shoulder of Lawlor. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with a blistering chop. Lawlor with the irish whip. Romero uppercuts Lawlor. Romero connects with The Tornado DDT. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lawlor rolls Romero over for a two count. Romero with a Hurricanrana. Romero goes back to the cross-arm-breaker. Romero with three sharp elbow strikes. Forever Clotheslines. Romero escapes The Rear Naked Choke. Romero rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Romero with a Rewind Kick. Romero with a Flying Knee Strike for a two count. Lawlor negates The Slice Bread #2. Lawlor makes Romero tap out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: Filthy Tom Lawlor via Submission

