NJPW Lion’s Break Collision Episode Two

July 10, 2020

Los Angeles, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, and Chris Charlton)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Kevin Kelly Interviews Jeff Cobb

Kevin Kelly: You’re seeing highlights from last weeks debut episode of Lion’s Break Collision, tag team main event with Karl Fredericks getting the victory over Rocky Romero. And it was telling, I thought, at the end of the match, the way Karl reacted towards Jeff Cobb that caught my eye and everyone’s eye. And that’s why I wanted to have Jeff on right now, to speak to him personally about what happened last week. Jeff, it’s great to see you. Before I ask you about last week with Karl Fredericks, we’re deep in the heart of the New Japan Cup right now, it’s going on, and you were originally supposed to compete in this years tournament, but unfortunately not able to do it. How disappointing is that to you as you’ve been following on with the action?

Jeff Cobb: Kevin, it’s very heartbreaking that I am not there competing for the New Japan Cup. You know, not just myself, but also the other guys that aren’t in Japan that can’t be there to witness it, but you know, thank goodness for New Japan World. I get to watch it. I don’t get up that early, but I do watch it later on in the day, you know, it still brings a smile to my face, so i’m happy that it’s still going on, but there’s always 2021, 2022, and down the line.

Kevin Kelly: You know, one thing I’m sure that probably didn’t bring a smile to your face was the way Karl Fredericks acted during last weeks tag team main event. Great match and a surprising result, but during the match, coming over and striking you on the apron, and shoving you away, I don’t know, just so much anger from this young man, and a lot of it was directed towards you. Why did you think that is?

Jeff Cobb: I really don’t know why he was targeting me. You know, throughout the whole match he was disrespectful, not just to me, but to Rocky Romero, too. Rocky’s New Japan career speaks for itself, you know, myself included being a former NEVER OpenWeight Champion. I just assumed that Karl, just getting out of his young lion phase and trying to find himself, trying to make a name for himself, and myself and Rocky were on the end of that stick as you saw.

Kevin Kelly: Where we go from here now with you and Karl? Are you going to speak to Shibata about this? Are you going to speak to Karl personally about this? How are you going to handle this situation?

Jeff Cobb: You know, Kevin, I’m a man of very few words And, for me, my motto is actions speaks louder than words. There’s definitely gonna be some retribution.

Kevin Kelly: Well, we look forward to seeing what happens in the weeks to come here on Lion’s Break Collision. Jeff, I want to thank you so much for your time, and I want to wish you the best of luck, not just here on Lion’s Break Collision, but also when we get back to Japan and competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling. I can’t wait to see what the future holds, my friend.

Jeff Cobb: Thank you very much for having me, Kevin.

First Match: Rust Taylor vs. The DKC

Feeling out process after the bell rings. DKC backs Taylor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Taylor applies a front face lock. Taylor backs DKC into the ropes. Taylor delivers a cheap shot. Taylor applies a wrist lock. Taylor transitions into a hammerlock. Taylor with a side headlock takeover. DKC with a double leg takedown. DKC applies a knee bar. Taylor with a wrist lock takedown. Taylor works on his joint manipulation game. DKC rolls Taylor over for a one count. Taylor grapples around the left shoulder of DKC. Taylor bends DKC’s fingers. DKC with the headscissors escape. Taylor applies a wrist lock. DKC reverses the hold. DKC with a fist drop.

Taylor delivers a gut punch. Taylor lifts DKC up in the air. Taylor slams DKC on the mat. Taylor with the lateral press for a two count. More chain grappling in the center of the ring. Taylor transitions into a ground and pound attack. Taylor applies a straight jacket hold. DKC rolls Taylor over for a one count. Taylor with a knee drop across the left shoulder of DKC. Taylor has complete control of the match. Taylor kicks the left shoulder of DKC. DKC with an inside cradle for a two count. Taylor uppercuts DKC in mid-air. Taylor with a Crescent Kick. DKC dodges The RoundHouse Kick. DKC with a Half Nelson Driver for a two count. DKC punches Taylor in the back. DKC with forearm shivers. Taylor connects with The Big Boot. Taylor makes DKC verbally submit to The Gaia Lock.

Winner: Rust Taylor via Submission

– Next week, Filthy Tom Lawlor will make his New Japan Pro Wrestling Debut.

Second Match: TJ Perkins vs. Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins backs Limelight into the red turnbuckle pad. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Perkins applies a wrist lock. Limelight reverses the hold. Perkins dropkicks Limelight. Perkins pops back on his feet. Test Of Strength. Perkins with a full mount cover for a one count. Perkins grapples around Limelight. Limelight finally gets back to a vertical base. Limelight applies a waist lock. Perkins with a Hip Toss for a one count. Perkins keeps Limelight grounded in the early stages of the match. Limelight dives over Perkins. Perkins drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight leapfrogs over Perkins. Limelight backflips over Perkins. Limelight with a singe leg takedown. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver for a one count. Perkins with multiple full mount pinning combinations. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight follows that with a Springboard Tornado FlatLiner. Limelight pops back on his feet. Limelight hits The Fosbury Flop.

Limelight with a straight right hand. Limelight rolls Perkins back into the ring. Perkins launches Limelight to the top turnbuckle. Limelight kicks Perkins in the face. Perkins gets Limelight tied in the tree of woe. Perkins with a Corner Dropkick. Perkins whips Limelight across the ring. Perkins scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Limelight with heavy bodyshots. Perkins uppercuts Limelight. Following a snap mare takeover, Perkins rams his boot across Limelight’s face. Perkins with the lateral press for a two count. Perkins with a Vertical Suplex. Perkins goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight dropkicks Perkins for a two count. Limelight with forearm shivers. Perkins dives over Limelight. Perkins with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Perkins is tying Limelight up in a knot. Perkins rolls Limelight over for a two count.

Perkins applies The Anaconda Vice. Limelight rolls Perkins over for a two count. Perkins kicks Limelight in the back. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins grapevines the legs of Limelight. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice for a two count. Limelight with heavy bodyshots. Perkins kicks Limelight in the face. Limelight side steps Perkins into the red turnbuckle pad. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Limelight with a running clothesline. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Limelight with The Half and Half Suplex. Limelight with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Limelight negates The Detonation Kick. Limelight sends Perkins chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Limelight connects with The SpringBoard Tornado DDT for a two count. Perkins responds with The SuperPlex. Perkins drills Limelight with The BrainBuster. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

