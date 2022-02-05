New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that changes have been made to the promotion’s show on February 6th from Korakuen Hall due to COVID-19 protocols. Full details, including an updated look at the lineup, can be found below.

As a result of high temperatures and close contacts, and in accordance with COVID protocols, some wrestlers will be absent from cards on February 6 and 7 in Chiba and Korakuen Hall respectively.

We apologise to fans for any concern and inconvenience caused, and appreciate your understanding.

Cards have been changed accordingly:

February 6, Chiba

3rd Match

Tiger Mask & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Jado & Taiji Ishimori ->

Tiger Mask & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Yujiro Takahashi & SHO

5th Match

Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & YOH vs EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo->

Tomohiro Ishii & YOH vs EVIL & Dick Togo

February 7, Korakuen Hall

3rd Match

Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma vs Gedo & Taiji Ishimori

Tiger Mask & Tomoaki Honma vs Gedo & Yujiro Takahashi

5th Match

Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & YOH vs EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi & Dick Togo->

Tomohiro Ishii & YOH vs EVIL & SHO