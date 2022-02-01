New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that they will be bringing their NJPW STRONG program to Chicago for the very first time on April 16th from the Odeum Expo Center. Full details, including information on tickets, can be found below.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to US touring in August of 2021. As well as bringing NJPW STRONG to a passionate and fast growing fanbase across the United States, Resurgence at the Torch at LA Coliseum and Battle in the Valley in the San Jose Civic wowed audiences with phenomenal matchups and big surprises among the biggest names from Japan and the US.

Hot on the heels of these events, and amid immense popular demand, NJPW are excited to announce Windy City Riot, a major event emanating from the Odeum Expo Center in Chicago on April 16 2022.

Former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, FinJuice, Tom Lawlor, JONAH, Fred Rosser and Brody King are just the first names in a star studded lineup.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4 at noon CT, with prices starting at $25. Tickets will be available at the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/windy-city-riot-in-chicago-tickets-256486737737

NJPW WINDY CITY RIOT

Odeum Expo Center, Chicago

Saturday April 16 Doors 6PM, Bell 7PM