NJPW Music City Mayhem Results

The Nashville Fairgrounds

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Fred Yehi, Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura vs. Ren Narita, Kevin Knight and The DKC In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yuya Uemura and Ren Narita will start things off. Standing Switch Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies an arm-bar. Narita with a deep arm-drag. Narita applies a rear chin lock. Narita grabs a side headlock. Uemura whips Narita across the ring. Uemura drops down on the canvas. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Uemura with another arm-drag/arm-bar combination. Narita with a fireman’s carry takeover. Narita stomps on Uemura’s back and chest. Narita sends Uemura chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Narita repeatedly stomps on Uemura’s back. Narita tags in Knight. Knight clears the ring. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight slaps Uemura in the chest. Knight with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Knight bodyslams Uemura. Knight with a Standing Frog Splash for a one count. Knight uppercuts Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Knight drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Knight slams Uemura’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Knight tags in DKC.

Double Irish Whip. Uemura ducks a clothesline from DKC. DKC with a drop toe hold. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle. DKC hooks the inside leg for a two count. DKC stomps on Uemura’s back and chest. DKC goes into the lateral press for a two count. DKC with a forearm smash. DKC tags in Knight. Double Hip Toss for a two count. Knight applies a rear chin lock. Uemura with heavy bodyshots. Uemura with forearm shivers. Knight answers with The Kitchen Sink for a two count. Knight with a forearm smash. Knight uppercuts Uemura. Knight tags in DKC. Double Snap Mare. DKC kicks Uemura in the back for a two count. DKC applies the cravate. Uemura elbows into the midsection of DKC. Forearm Exchange. Uemura dropkicks DKC. Yehi and Knight are tagged in. Yehi with a shoulder tackle. Yehi scores a forearm knockdown. Yehi with clubbing arm-ringers. Yehi kicks DKC in the gut. Yehi with a forearm smash. Yehi scores the elbow knockdown. Yehi with a knife edge chop. Yehi repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Yehi with a Spinning Back Fist to DKC.

Yehi applies The Sleeper Hold. Yehi hammers down on the back of DKC’s neck. Yehi rocks DKC with a forearm smash. Yehi chops Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Yehi. Knight dropkicks Yehi. Umino and Narita are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Narita blocks a boot from Umino. Umino hammers down on the right knee of Narita. Narita with a Roundhouse Kick. Umino denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Forearm/Big Boot Exchange. Umino goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Narita lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Umino dodges The Big Boot. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita tags in DKC. DKC with a series of karate chops. Umino with three uppercuts. DKC answers with forearm shivers. DKC with a Spinning Back Fist. DKC delivers The DK Fire. DKC with a Falling Karate Chop for a two count.

Narita dumps Yehi out of the ring. DKC sends Umino to the corner. Knight with The Stinger Splash. Narita with a running elbow smash. DKC follows that with a single leg dropkick for a two count. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Umino denies The Crucifix Bomb. Umino scores the elbow knockdown. Umino with a basement dropkick. Double Irish Whip. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Umino with a running uppercut. Umino hits The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Knight with clubbing blows to Umino’s back. Umino and Narita clears the ring. Narita kicks Umino in the gut. Narita repeatedly stomps on Umino’s chest. Uemura continues to run back into the ring. Uemura with forearm shivers. Narita responds with Two Big Boots. Narita delivers his combination offense. Uemura with clubbing headbutts. Uemura with The Double Overhook Suplex. Umino goes for The Reverse DDT, but DKC counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Umino with a knee lift. Umino connects with The Bloody Sunday for a two count. Umino plants DKC with The Death Rider to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Yehi, Shota Umino and Yuya Uemura via Pinfall

Second Match: Davey Richards (c) vs. Rocky Romero For The MLW National Openweight Championship

Richards is playing mind games with Romero. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Richards backs Romero into the ropes. Romero ducks a clothesline from Richards. Romero slaps Richards in the face. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Richards kicks the left shoulder of Romero. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Richards kicks Romero in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Double Toe Kick. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Richards scores the ankle pick. Richards applies a leg lock. Romero with an inside cradle for a one count. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Richards transitions into The Stretch Muffler. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Romero kicks Richards in the gut. Romero with a knife edge chop. Richards reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero dumps Richards out of the ring. Romero with a flying knee strike off the ring apron. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero kicks Richards in the gut. Romero rolls Richards back into the ring.

Richards with another ankle pick. Richards grapevines the legs of Romero. Richards cranks on Romero’s knees. Richards whips Romero across the ring. Richards scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Richards with a Belly to Back Suplex. Richards applies the single leg crab. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Richards kicks Romero in the back. Richards with Three Mid-Kicks. Romero is pissed. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Richards reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Forever Clotheslines. Richards with a flying forearm smash. Richards with clubbing mid-kicks in the corner. Romero responds with a Running Lariat. Romero with a Mid-Kick. Romero with a blistering chop. Richards denies The Shiranui. Richards sends Romero to the corner. Romero decks Richards with a back elbow smash. Romero hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Romero gets Richards tied up in the ropes.

Richards blocks a boot from Romero. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero with another chop. Misfired Suplex’s. Romero slams the left shoulder of Richards on the top rope. Romero has Richards draped across the middle rope. Romero delivers The Strong Zero for a two count. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Richards. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Richards backs Romero into the blue turnbuckle pad. Richards with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Romero avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Richards applies a waist lock. Romero with three sharp elbow strikes. Richards drops Romero with a Roundhouse Kick. Romero fights out of another waist lock from Richards. Romero with The Rewind Kick. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero connects with The Running Shiranui for a two count. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Richards responds with The Ankle Lock. Richards hits The PK. Richards drills Romero with The BrainBuster for a two count. Richards goes back to The Ankle Lock. Romero goes for The Victory Roll, but Richards rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Richards hugs Romero.

Winner: Still MLW National Openweight Champion, Davey Richards via Pinfall

Third Match: Fred Rosser (c) vs. Big Damo For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Tiger Hattori joins the commentary team for this match. Damo drops Rosser with a Body Block. Damo with heavy bodyshots. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Damo. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Rosser with a double handed chop. Damo kicks Rosser in the gut. Damo dumps Rosser out of the ring. Rosser with a running sledge. Rosser with forearm shivers. Damo drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Damo continues to throw Rosser out of the ring. Rosser with a running haymaker. Rosser unloads three knife edge chops. Damo with a toe kick. Damo punches Rosser in the back. Damo with a Running Knee Strike. Rosser with combo forearms. Damo blocks The Belly to Back Suplex. Rosser with forearm shivers across the back of Damo. Damo with a gut punch. Damo clotheslines Rosser back into the ring. Damo with The Slingshot Senton. Damo poses for the crowd. Damo bodyslams Rosser on the floor. Damo stands on Rosser’s chest. Damo thrust kicks the midsection of Rosser. Damo whips Rosser into the steel barricade.

Damo with a knife edge chop. Damo starts choking Rosser over the railing. Damo rolls Rosser back into the ring. Damo stomps on the left hand of Rosser. Rosser fights from underneath. Rosser goes for a Bodyslam, but Damo counters with a gut punch. Damo stands on Rosser’s back. Damo with a Big Splash for a two count. Damo fish hooks Rosser. Damo with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Damo whips Rosser across the ring. Damo with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Damo applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Damo stomps on the left shoulder of Rosser. Damo kicks Rosser in the chest. Damo with an elbow smash. Damo goes back to the abdominal stretch. Damo taunts the Nashville crowd. Damo whips Rosser into the red turnbuckle pad. Damo with a GutBuster. Damo puts his knee on Rosser’s back. Damo grapevines the legs of Rosser. Damo applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Rosser falls on top of Damo for a two count. Damo with a gut punch. Rosser regroups on the outside. Rosser wraps the cable cords around Damo’s neck. Damo toys around with Rosser.

Forearm Exchange. Rosser HeadButts Damo. Rosser with a series of short-arm lariats. Rosser kicks Damo in the face. Rosser with a Running Lariat. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Rosser kicks Damo in the gut. Rosser is lighting up Damo’s chest. Rosser with clubbing knee strikes in the corner. Rosser with a Running Hip Attack for a one count. Rosser hammers down on Damo’s back. Damo denies The STF. Damo starts biting Rosser’s fingers. Damo slaps Rosser in the face. Rosser is throwing haymakers at Damo. Damo uppercuts Rosser. Rosser headbutts the midsection of Damo. Second Forearm Exchange. Damo uppercuts Rosser. Damo thrust kicks the midsection of Rosser. Rosser answers with The Kitchen Sink. Rosser tees off on Damo. Rosser drops Damo with The Rolling Elbow. Damo denies The Emerald Flowsion. Damo with The SpineBuster. Damo with a Leg Drop. Damo follows that with The Wasteland. Damo with a Running Senton Splash. Rosser denies The Damo Bomb. Damo fish hooks Rosser. Rosser continues to move forward. Rosser with a Rolling Elbow. Rosser lifts Damo off the top turnbuckle. Rosser connects with The Emerald Flowsion to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Fred Rosser via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Christian. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Christian whips Takahashi across the ring. Shoulder Tackle Exchange. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Takahashi with a running shoulder tackle. Christian pops back on his feet. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Christian blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Christian. Short-Arm Reversal by Christian. Christain with a knife edge chop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Takahashi leapfrogs over Christian. Christian front flips over Takahashi. Christian with a Headscissors Takeover that sends Takahashi to the outside. Christian with a Cazadora Frog Splash. Christian lands The SomerSault Plancha. Christian rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Christian hooks the outside leg for a two count. Christian with a forearm smash. Christian whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi kicks Christian in the face. Takahashi applies The Upside Down. Takahashi pulls Christian out of the ring. Takahashi sends Christian shoulder first into the steel ring post. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor.

Takahashi is lighting up Christian’s chest. Chop Exchange. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi applies a headscissors neck lock. Christian puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Christian lands back on his feet. Takahashi denies The Half & Half Suplex. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Christian with a Roundhouse Kick. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Christian. Christian with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Christian with a Half & Half Suplex. Christian hits The Fosbury Flop. Christian drops Takahashi with The Reverse DDT on the floor for a two count. Christian is busted open. Christian toys around with Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Christian with a double leg takedown. Christian with a Double Foot Stomp. Christian ascends to the top turnbuckle. Christian kicks Takahashi in the face. Christian dives over Takahashi. Christian denies The Running Death Valley Driver. Christian goes for a Roll Through Frog Splash, but Takahashi gets his knees up in the air.

Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Christian hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi decks Christian with a back elbow smash. Christian thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi with a running elbow smash. Christian with a SpringBoard MoonSault. Christian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Christian goes for The Airplane Spin, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Christian answers with The Pump Kick. Third Forearm Exchange. Christian with a Roundhouse Kick. Inside Out Lariat Exchange. Christian with The Airplane DVD. Christian lands The SpringBoard 450 Splash for a two count. Takahashi avoids another 450 Splash. Takahashi with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Dragon Sleeper Exchange. Christian denies The Time Bomb. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takahashi SuperKicks Christian. Christian ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Christian with a hammerlock cradle for a two count. Takahashi with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Takahashi hits The Victory Royal for a two count. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi connects with Time Bomb II to pickup the victory. After the match, Takahashi shakes hands with Christian.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: FTR & Alex Zayne vs. The United Empire In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tanga Loa joins the commentary team for this match. Alex Zayne and TJ Perkins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a side headlock. Perkins with a side headlock takeover. Zayne with two waist lock takedowns. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with a Headscissors Takeover. Zayne applies a headscissors neck lock. Perkins gets back to a vertical base. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Perkins taunts Zayne. Zayne wants Perkins to shake his hand. Perkins with the greco roman eye poke. Perkins kicks Zayne in the gut. Perkins whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne scores the ankle pick. Zayne with a Corkscrew Senton Splash. Perkins tags in Fletcher. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Zayne thrust kicks the midsection of Fletcher. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop. Zayne applies a front face lock. Harwood tags himself in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fletcher backs Harwood into the turnbuckle pad. Fletcher with a knife edge chop. Fletcher punches Harwood in the ribs. Fletcher kicks Harwood in the gut. Chop Exchange.

Following a snap mare takeover, Harwood with a back chop for a one count. Harwood applies a rear chin lock. Fletcher grabs a side headlock. Harwood whips Fletcher across the ring. Fletcher drops Harwood with a shoulder tackle. Harwood drops down on the canvas. Harwood dropkicks Fletcher. Harwood is favoring his left shoulder. Harwood with an inside cradle for a two count. Fletcher rocks Harwood with a forearm smash. Second Chop Exchange. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Harwood. Davis drives his knee into Harwood’s back. Fletcher with a Big Boot. Fletcher transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fletcher tags in Davis. Fletcher with a gut punch. Davis with forearm shivers. Harwood reverses out of the irish whip from Davis. Wheeler kicks Davis in the back. Harwood clotheslines Davis. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Double Irish Whip. Double Haymaker. Davis drives his knee into the midsection of Wheeler. Davis goes for a Bodyslam, but Wheeler lands back on his feet. Wheeler ducks a clothesline from Davis. Wheeler unloads a flurry of left jabs. Wheeler punches Davis in the ribs. Wheeler uppercuts Davis.

Third Chop Exchange. Davis with a forearm smash. Davis sends Wheeler to the corner. Davis with a running forearm smash. Wheeler buries his shoulder into the midsection of Davis. Wheeler with a short-arm clothesline. Wheeler HeadButts Davis. Davis launches Wheeler over the top rope. Wheeler with a straight right hand. Wheeler clears the ring. Davis clotheslines Wheeler off the ring apron. Fletcher with a Belly to Belly Suplex on the apron. All hell is breaking loose in Nashville. Davis whips Harwood into the steel barricade. Davis hooks the outside leg for a two count. Davis stomps on Wheeler’s chest. Wheeler with a knife edge chop. Aussie Open are mauling Wheeler in the corner. Davis tags in Fletcher. Harwood flings a steel chair into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Senton Splash. Fletcher hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fletcher applies The Cobra Twist. Fletcher sends Wheeler face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Fletcher bodyslams Wheeler for a one count. Fletcher tags in Perkins. Fletcher with another bodyslam. Perkins with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Perkins applies The Cobra Twist. Wheeler with a deep arm-drag. Haymaker Exchange. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Perkins rams his knee across Wheeler’s face. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins goes for The Face Wash, but Wheeler counters with a Running Lariat. Perkins tags in Davis.

Davis goes for a Senton Splash, but Wheeler gets his knee up in the air. Fletcher runs interference. Wheeler with a Back Body Drop. Wheeler tags in Harwood. Harwood tees off on Aussie Open. Harwood with a chop/uppercut combination to Fletcher. Davis drives his knee into the midsection of Harwood. Short-Arm Reversal by Harwood. Harwood with two short-arm lariats. Harwood with a Rebound Lariat. Harwood ducks a clothesline from Perkins. German Suplex Party. Harwood drills Fletcher with The BrainBuster for a two count. Simultaneous tag to Zayne. Assisted GourdBuster. Zayne lands The Sky Twister Press for a two count. United Empire clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Davis with a running forearm smash. Fletcher with a Running Enzuigiri. Perkins follows that with a Corner Meteora. Assisted SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis with a forearm smash. Davis tags in Fletcher. Aussie Open puts Zayne on the top turnbuckle. Davis with a knife edge chop. Zayne is displaying his fighting spirit. Zayne with a Double FrankenSteiner. FTR clotheslines Davis and Perkins over the top rope. Zayne PowerBombs Fletcher for a two count. Fletcher denies The Taco Driver. Fletcher SuperKicks Harwood. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: The United Empire via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kushida vs. Alex Shelley

Shelley avoids the corner dropkick. Shelley applies a side headlock. Kushida whips Shelley across the ring. Kushida drops down on the canvas. Shelley denies The Hoverboard Lock. Shelley regroups on the outside. Shelley with a single leg takedown. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Shelley. Shelley with a deep arm-drag. Shelley sends Kushida into the ropes. Shelley denies the sunset flip. Shelley applies a double wrist lock. Kushida puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kushida regains his composure. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kushida backs Shelley into the red turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Shelley grabs a side headlock. Kushida whips Shelley across the ring. Shelley drops Kushida with a shoulder tackle. Kushida shoves Shelley. Quick shoving contest. Overhand Chop Exchange. Shelley with a forearm/gut punch combination. Shelley uppercuts Kushida. Shelley whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida with a Handspring Back Elbow. Shelley side steps Kushida into the turnbuckle pad. Kushida clotheslines Shelley off the ring apron. Kushida rolls Shelley back into the ring.

Kushida hammers down on the left shoulder of Shelley. Kushida applies a double reverse arm-bar. Kushida with a pinning combination for a one count. Kushida ties Shelley up in a pretzel. Kushida shoots the half for a one count. Kushida applies a rear chin lock. Kushida transitions into a side headlock. Shelley with two knee lifts. Shelley uppercuts Kushida. Kushida applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Shelley puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kushida applies a hammerlock/arm-bar combination. Kushida drops his weight on the right shoulder of Shelley. Kushida unloads two knife edge chops. Kushida with an arm-ringer. Shelley decks Kushida with a back elbow smash. Shelley with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Shelley dropkicks the left knee of Kushida. Shelley wraps the right leg of Kushida around the middle rope. Shelley with a knife edge chop. Shelley with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Shelley grapevines the legs of Kushida. Shelley toys around with Kushida.

Shelley works on his joint manipulation game. Shelley with The La Magistral for a two count. Shelley repeatedly kicks Kushida in the back. Shelley grabs the left wrist of Kushida. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Shelley. Shelley applies a straight jacket hold. Shelley drives his knee into Kushida’s back. Kushida avoids The Running Boot. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Kushida drops Shelley with a NeckBreaker. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Shelley. Shelley reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Shelley. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kushida cranks on the left shoulder of Shelley. Kushida with The Bridging Back Press for a two count. Kushida with a running shotei. Shelley denies The Hoverboard Lock. Shelley applies a double wrist lock. Kushida with a forearm smash. Shelley fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Shelley with The Rolling Elbow. Kushida with a forearm smash. Kushida delivers The Fastball. Kushida hits The Cradle Shock for a two count.

Kushida with The Bridging Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Kushida continues to kick the left shoulder of Shelley. Shelley hammers down on the right knee of Kushida. Shelley with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Kushida slaps Shelley in the face. Shelley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kushida answers with a shoulder kick. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Shelley responds with a Flatliner into a turnbuckle pad. Shelley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kushida with a Handspring Kick. Shelley denies The Hoverboard Lock. Shelley with an Avalanche Inverted Atomic Drop. Shelley SuperKicks Kushida. Shelley drops Kushida with The Air Raid Crash for a two count. Shelley applies The Border City Stretch. Kushida puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kushida with forearm shivers. Chop Exchange. Shelley with an arm-ringer. Kushida escapes The Border City Stretch. Rollup Exchange. Shelley avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Border City Stretch Exchange. Kushida rolls Shelley over for a two count. Lariat Exchange. Shelley connects with The Shell Shock for a two count. Kushida applies The Hoverboard Lock as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Seventh Match: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado In A No Disqualification Match

There’s two barbed wire boards placed in the opposite corners of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Moxley applies a waist lock. Desperado with three sharp elbow strikes. Test Of Strength. Moxley applies The Full Nelson Lock. Desperado is trying to jam Moxley’s face into the barbed wire. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Desperado with the greco rom an eye poke. Desperado runs into Moxley. Moxley drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Moxley is trying to rip off Desperado’s mask. Moxley with a chop/forearm combination. Moxley with the irish whip. Desperado side steps Moxley into the red turnbuckle pad. Desperado blocks a boot from Moxley. Desperado kicks the left knee of Moxley. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado drops his weight on the left leg of Moxley. Desperado is choking Moxley with his boot. Desperado pulls out skewers out of a bouquet of red flowers. Moxley with a gut punch. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Moxley. Desperado stabs Moxley with the skewers. Moxley is busted open.

Desperado slowly pulls out the skewers out of Moxley’s forehead. Desperado stomps on Moxley’s back. Desperado goes after Moxley’s open wound. Moxley with a forearm smash. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Moxley. Desperado jams Moxley’s face against the barbed wire board. Desperado taunts Moxley. Moxley with a knife edge chop. Desperado applies The Indian Death Lock. Moxley with forearm shivers. Moxley tears away at Desperado’s mask. Moxley unloads three knife edge chops. Moxley whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado sends Moxley tumbling to the floor. Moxley delivers a vicious guitar shot. Moxley rolls Desperado back into the ring. Moxley stabs Desperado with a broken guitar piece. Desperado is busted open. Moxley goes for a Running Powerslam, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Desperado Spears Moxley through the barbed wire board. Moxley reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Moxley dropkicks Desperado through the other barbed wire board. Moxley hits The PileDriver for a two count.

Moxley pulls out a table from under the ring. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Moxley. Desperado with a massive chair shot. Desperado rakes the eyes of Moxley. Desperado lays Moxley flat on the table. Desperado ascends to the top turnbuckle. Moxley sends Desperado crashing through the table on the floor. Moxley rolls Desperado back into the ring. Moxley with The X-Plex into a cut can board for a two count. Moxley with a Running Knee Strike. Desperado wants more punishment. Moxley obliges with The PK. Desperado blocks a boot from Moxley. Desperado dropkicks the back of Moxley’s left knee. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies a Numero Dos. Moxley transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Moxley’s face. Desperado lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Moxley. Desperado connects with The Pinche Loco. Moxley delivers The King Kong Lariat. Moxley hits The Death Rider. Moxley makes Desperado pass out to The Bulldog Choke.

Winner: Jon Moxley via Referee Stoppage

