NJPW has revealed the finals for the 2021 New Japan Cup USA.

On Friday’s episode of NJPW Strong, the episode saw Brody King and Tom Lawlor advance as King defeated Lio Rush with a Gonzo Bomb while Lawlor pinned Hikuleo with an inside cradle

Now, the two stars will face off on next week’s episode to crown the 2021 New Japan Cup USA winner as well as the first NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

KENTA became the number one contender to Jon Moxley’s IWGP United States Championship by winning last year’s New Japan Cup. He fell short when challenging for the strap.