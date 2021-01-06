NJPW New Year Dash 2021 Results

January 6, 2021

Tokyo Dome City Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Yuji Nagata vs. Gabriel Kidd

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Nagata kicks the right hamstring of Kidd. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kidd with a wrist lock takedown. Kidd applies a chin bar. Kidd maintains wrist control. Kidd applies an arm-bar. Kidd with a single leg takedown. Kid applies a leg lock. Nagata answers with a Heel Hook. Kidd grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Kidd applies a wrist lock. Kid hammers down on the left shoulder of Nagata. Forearm Exchange. Nagata drops Kidd with a running knee lift. Nagata kicks Kidd in the chest. Nagata with heavy bodyshots. Nagata sends Kidd to the corner. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Kidd in the back. Nagata applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Kidd puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata kicks the left shoulder of Kidd. Chop Exchange. Nagata unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Kidd dropkicks Nagata. Kidd is throwing haymakers at Nagata. Kidd with a Running European Uppercut. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nagata blocks it. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd drops Nagata with The Big Boot. Kidd with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kidd applies the single leg crab. Nagata refuses to quit. Kidd goes for The Butterfly Suplex, but Kidd counters with a Back Body Drop. Kidd stomps on Nagata’s back. Kidd denies The Exploder Suplex. Kidd with a forearm smash. Nagata answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata blasts Kidd with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata makes Kidd tap out to The Nagata Lock II.

Winner: Yuji Nagata via Submission

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki & Douki vs. Tiger Mask & Yuya Uemura

Douki and Yuya Uemura will start things off. Uemura wants a piece of Suzuki. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura applies a hammerlock. Douki rakes the eyes of Uemura. Douki applies a side headlock. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Douki with heavy bodyshots. Douki whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Douki. Uemura knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Suzuki is pissed. Uemura clotheslines Douki. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Suzuki kicks Uemura in the back. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Uemura out of the ring. Suzuki whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki slaps Uemura in the chest. Suzuki rocks Uemura with a forearm smash. Suzuki repeatedly slams Uemura’s head on the apron. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Suzuki. Suzuki HeadButts Uemura. Suzuki rolls Uemura back into the ring. Douki tags in Suzuki.

Douki knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on the back of Uemura’s neck. Uemura with a flurry of overhand chops. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Uemura around the middle rope. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki drives his elbow into Uemura’s forehead. Suzuki tags in Douki. Douki tugs on Uemura’s hair. Douki with a Side Slam. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki stops Uemura in his tracks. Suzuki talks smack to Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Suzuki with combination palm strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki kicks Uemura in the back. Suzuki kicks Uemura in the face. Suzuki tags in Douki. Uemura goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki blocks it. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Uemura applies a waist lock. Douki decks Uemura with a back elbow smash. Uemura dropkicks Douki. Uemura tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask knocks Suzuki off the apron. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Tiger Mask applies a wrist lock. Tiger Mask sends Douki to the corner. Tiger Mask with The RoundHouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Tiger Mask applies The Knee Bar. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Douki. Douki rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Tiger Mask. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask drops Suzuki with The Tiger Bomb. Tiger Mask tags in Uemura. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki slaps Uemura in the face. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown for a two count. Suzuki denies The Boston Crab. Suzuki with the back heel trip. Suzuki applies The Boston Crab. Tiger Mask kicks Suzuki in the back. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger Mask. Suzuki dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. Uemura dropkicks Suzuki. Uemura with an inside cradle for a twoc ount. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Uemura rolls Suzuki over for a two count. Uemura with another forearm smash. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Douki via Pinfall

Third Match: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley vs. Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Yota Tsuji In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Will Ospreay attacks Satoshi Kojima before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues. Ospreay is throwing haymakers at Kojima. Ospreay punches Kojima in the back. Khan backs Tenzan into the ropes. Khan unloads two knife edge chops. Khan punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Khan. Toe Kick Exchange. Tenzan denies The Mongolian Chop. Tenzan kicks Khan in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Tenzan with two knife edge chops. Tenzan with another headbutt. Tenzan punches Khan in the back. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan follows that with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan fish hooks Khan. Tenzan stomps on Khan’s back. Mongolain Chop Exchange. Tenzan starts choking Khan. The referee admonishes Tenzan. Tenzan stomps on Khan’s back. Khan brings Tenzan down to the mat. Khan applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Tenzan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan stomps on Tenzan’s back. Khan applies a wrist lock. Khan wraps the left shoulder of Tenzan around the top rope. Khan with a Mongolian Chop. Khan slams Tenzan’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall of Khan. Khan punches Tenzan in the back. Khan tags in Cobb.

Khan knocks Kojima and Tsuji off the ring apron. Cobb stomps on Tenzan’s chest. Cobb HeadButts Tenzan. Cobb kicks Tenzan in the gut. Cobb punches Tenzan in the back. Cobb blasts Tsuji off the apron. Tenzan with heavy bodyshots. Cobb with a double sledge. Cobb drives Tenzan back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay tags himself in. Ospreay kicks Tenzan in the gut. Ospreay is throwing haymakers at Tenzan. Ospreay with a chop/forearm combination. Ospreay drops Tenzan with The Big Boot. Ospreay is choking Tenzan with his boot. Ospreay applies an arm-bar. Ospreay punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan creates distance with The Spin Kick. Tenzan tags in Kojima. Kojima knocks The Empire off the apron. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Ospreay to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Ospreay with a running elbow smash. Kojima avoids Pip Pip Cheerio. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Kojima with The DDT. Kojima with forearm shivers. Ospreay denies The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay targets the midsection of Kojima. Ospreay applies a waist lock. Kojima with clubbing elbow smashes. Ospreay denies The Koji Cutter. Ospreay with The Rolling Elbow. Ospreay with a Vertical Suplex. Ospreay tags in Cobb.

Kojima with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb goes for a Running PowerSlam, but Kojima lands back on his feet. Kojima blocks a lariat from Cobb. Kojima kicks Cobb in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tsuji. Tsuji knocks The Empire off the apron. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji with The Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji drops Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with a Flying Splash for a two count. Kojima and Tenzan clears the ring. Cobb negates The BrainBuster. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb catches Tsuji in mid-air. Cobb with The Running Stampede for a two count. Kojima and Tenzan are double teaming Cobb. Double Irish Whip. Cobb avoids The Ten Koji Cutter. Ospreay kicks Kojima out of the ring. Khan nails Tenzan with The Pump Kick. The Empire connects with The Assisted OsCutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo w/Jado vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru w/Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Taichi starts choking Loa. Ishimori attacks Taichi from behind. Ishimori with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Double Irish Whip. Taichi holds onto the ropes. Taichi with a double choke hold. Taichi starts choking everything that moves. Sabre fish hooks Tonga for added pressure. Suzuki Gun are breaking basically every tag team rule known to man in the corner. Taichi tags in Sabre. Taichi kicks Tonga in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Tonga’s neck. Sabre brings Tonga to the corner. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a single leg takedown. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru stomps on Tonga’s chest. Kanemaru punches Tonga in the back. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado has Tonga isolated in the corner. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga blocks it. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Tonga. Desperado talks smack to Tonga. Jado nails Desperado with the kendo stick. Bullet Club clears the ring. Jao delivers multiple kendo stick shots. Tonga starts choking Desperado in the corner. Phantasmo and Ishimori attacks Desperado behind he referee’s back. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa HeadButts Desperado Loa uses the bottom rope which forces the break. Jado is choking Desperado with the kendo stick. Tonga taunts Taichi. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa dumps Taichi out of the ring. Ishimori applies a front face lock on the bottom rope. Loa stands on the back of Desperado’s neck. Jado cracks Douki with the kendo stick. Loa tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo rakes the back of Desperado. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags himself in. Ishimori does the same exact thing. Ishimori applies a rear chin lock. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Desperado with desperation bodyshots. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Desperado’s neck. Sabre is pissed. The referee is trying to calm down Taichi. Bullet Club are mauling Desperado in the corner. Loa stops Desperado in his tracks. Loa denies The Loco Mono. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado with an open ppalm strike. Desperado tags in Sabre. Sabre with three running european uppercuts. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Loa. Sabre applies The Flying Guillotine Choke. Loa drives Sabre back first into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre refuses to let go of the hold. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Kanemaru follows that with a single leg crab. Loa goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an Overhead Kick. Sabre with Two Pump Kicks. Loa Spears Sabre. Phantasmo and Kanemaru are tagged in.

Misfired Clotheslines. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru shoves the referee towards Phantasmo. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Desperado knocks Ishimori off the apron. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Kanemaru connects with The British Fall for a two count. Phantasmo avoids The Deep Impact. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Tonga ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Tonga with The Tongan Twist. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre responds with The PK. Phantasmo denies The Ankle Lock. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Kanemaru. Phantasmo and Kanemaru plays hop potato with the referee. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru goes for The Touch Out, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Ishimori kicks Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru knocks Ishimori off the apron. Phantasmo SuperKicks Kanemaru to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. Jay White, EVIL, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Gedo & Dick Togo In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Toru Yano and Chase Owens will start things off. Owens attacks Yano from behind. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens is trying to destroy Yano’s KOPW 2021 Trophy. Yano kicks Owens in the gut. Fale punches Yano in the back. Fale rolls Yano back into the ring. Goto and Takahashi are tagged in. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Takahashi whips Goto across the ring. Goto runs into Takahashi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Goto applies a side headlock. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. Hashi attacks Takahashi from behind. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi dumps Hashi out of the ring.

Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Hashi kicks Owens in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Ishii rocks Fale with a forearm smash. Goto and Hashi with another double shoulder tackle. Triple boot into the midsection of EVIL. Chaos gangs up on EVIL and Togo. Okada punches Takahashi in the back. Okada with a forearm smash. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. EVIL trips Okada from the outside. Takahashi tags in EVIL. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks Takahashi in the chest. Okada ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Okada shoves EVIL into Takahashi. Okada kicks EVIL in the gut. Okada drops EVIL with The DDT for a two count. Togo runs interference. EVIL clotheslines Okada over the top rope. White and Owens clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Tokyo. EVIL sends Okada back first into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps a chair around Okada’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring.

Red Shoes admonishes EVIL. White yells at Red Shoes. EVIL stomps on Okada’s back. EVIL tags in White. White with a NeckBreaker for a two count. White tags in Owens. Owens kicks White in the back. Owens sends Okada to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Okada for a two count. Owens tags in Fale. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business for a two count. Fale tags in White. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White toys around with Okada. White rakes the eyes of Okada. White uppercuts Okada. Okada kicks White in the gut. White repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. White is choking Okada with his boot. Ishii joins the fray. White and Owens drives Okada back first into the barricade. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. EVIL rakes the eyes of Okada. EVIL rolls Okada back into the ring. White hooks the outside leg for a two count. White tags in EVIL. Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Owens with a running forearm smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL follows that with a corner clothesline. Fale levels Okada with The Body Avalanche. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Okada denies Darkness Falls. Okada applies The Money Clip. EVIL runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks EVIL in the face. Okada creates distance with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Ishii and White are tagged in.

Misfired Clotheslines. White applies a wrist lock. White goes for The Uranage Slam, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. White with a forearm smash. Ishii Powerslams White. Chaos clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Hashi with a running chop. Goto with a corner clothesline. Yano follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ishii with The Release German Suplex for a two count. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but White gets in the way. Ishii rocks White with a forearm smash. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White kicks Ishii in the gut. White drops Ishii with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White connects with The Blade Buster for a two count. Ishii denies The Uranage Slam. White with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yano pulls White down to the mat. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Yano sends Fale tumbling to the floor. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. White drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Okada dumps EVIL out of the ring. White blocks a lariat from Ishii. Ishii negates The Blade Runner. White with The Sleeper Suplex. Ishii plants White with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, SHO, and Master Wato vs. Sanada, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Sho and Hiromu Takahashi will start things off. Sho shoves Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Sho runs into Takahashi. Sho ducks under two clotheslines from Takahashi. Sho drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Sho is choking Takahashi with his boot. Romero tags himself in. Romero is trying to calm down Sho. Second Forearm Exchange. Romero with a knife edge chop. Forever Clotheslines. Takahashi with a knee lift. Takahashi decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Takahashi launches Wato over the top rope. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Romero ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Wato with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Romero with the lateral press for a two count. Romero talks smack to Takahashi.

Chop Exchange. Romero kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Naito trips Romero from the outside. Takahashi with a basement dropkick. LIJ clears the ring. Takahashi sends Romero chest first into the steel barricade. All hell is breaking loose in Tokyo. Takahashi is choking Romero with his boot. Takahashi tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Romero in the gut. Bushi slaps Romero in the chest. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Bushi punches Romero in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi applies a front face lock. Takagi hammers down on the back of Romero’s neck. Takagi knocks Sho and Wato off the apron. Takagi applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi blasts Tanahashi off the apron. Takagi walks over Romero. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Leaping Senton Splash. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takagi tags in Naito.

Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Romero. Combination Cabron. Naito toys around with Romero. Romero with forearm shivers. Naito rakes the eyes of Romero. Romero denies The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito blocks a boot from Romero. Bushi attacks Romero from behind. Naito punches Romero in the back. Double Irish Whip. Romero rolls under the double clothesline. Romero with a Double Hurricanrana. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada knocks Ibushi off the apron. Sanada whips Romero across the ring. Romero creates distance with The Hurricanrana. Romero tags in Ibushi. Ibushi knocks Takahashi and Takagi off the apron. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ibushi. Ibushi with a Flying Mid-Kick. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Sanada avoids The Mid-Kick. Ibushi with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Sanada backs Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada blocks a boot from Ibushi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a basement dropkick for a two count. Ibushi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Ibushi. Ibushi denies The TKO.

Skull End Exchange. Sanada avoids The Buzzsaw Kick. Sanada kicks Ibushi in the gut. Ibushi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Tanahashi and Takagi are tagged in. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Third Forearm Exchange. Takagi whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi knocks Naito and Takahashi off the apron. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Twist and Shout Exchange. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Takagi decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Tanahashi answers with an open palm strike. Takagi clotheslines Tanahashi. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi with The Missile Dropkick. Bushi goes for The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Wato.

Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato follows that with combination kicks. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Naito kicks Wato in the gut. Bushi flips Wato into a low dropkick from Naito. LIJ clears the ring. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Wato avoids The MX. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Romero. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho goes for a PowerBomb, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi SuperKicks Sho. Wato with a Spin Kick to Takahashi. Wato ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Wato drops Bushi with The Dream Cast Kick. Bushi negates The Recientemente. Wato with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Bushi side steps Wato into the turnbuckle pad. Wato takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi with The BackStabber for a two count. Bushi with a Modified Recientemente for a two count. Bushi plants Wato with The MX to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi via Pinfall

