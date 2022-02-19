NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2/19/22

Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center

Hookaido, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Togi Makabe & Kosei Fujita vs. Taka Michinoku & Douki

Fujita drops Michinoku with a shoulder tackle before the bell rings. Douki kicks Fujita in the gut. Fujita dropkicks Douki. Fujita with forearm shivers. Michinoku reverses out of the irish whip from Fujita. Fujita with another shoulder tackle. Fujita peppers Douki with forearms. Michinoku nails Fujita with The Pump Kick. Michinoku knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Douki stomps on Fujita’s chest. Douki dumps Fujita out of the ring. Douki whips Fujita into the steel barricade. Michinoku sends Makabe back first into the steel ring post. Douki is choking Fujita with his boot. Douki rolls Fujita back into the ring. Douki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on Fujita’s back. Michinoku applies a side headlock. Michinoku with a side headlock takeover. Michinoku applies a headscissors neck lock. Fujita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Michinoku drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Michinoku tags in Douki. Douki knocks Makabe off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku dropkicks the left knee of Fujita. Douki with a sliding dropkick. Douki applies The Camel Clutch. Michinoku with a basement dropkick. Douki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Douki toys around with Fujita. Fujita with forearm shivers. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Fujita. Fujita goes for a dropkick, but Douki holds onto the ropes. Fujita reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Fujita dropkicks Douki. Fujita tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Michinoku off the apron. Douki kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe Powerslams Douki. Makabe with forearm shivers. Michinoku attacks Makabe from behind. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Michinoku. Makabe with four corner clotheslines.

Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Douki denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Douki rakes the eyes of Makabe. Makabe with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Michinoku is putting the boots to Makabe. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe tags in Fujita. Fujita with forearm shivers. Fujita sends Douki to the corner. Fujita with a leaping back elbow smash. Fujita with a running shoulder tackle. Fujita bodyslams Douki for a two count. Fujita repeatedly kicks Douki in the back. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Douki grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita stomps on Douki’s back. Fujita goes for a bodyslam, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki applies a waist lock. Fujita decs Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki dropkicks Fujita. Douki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Fujita counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Michinoku kicks Fujita in the gut. Fujita with forearm shivers. Suzuki Gun connects with their Pump Kick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. Douki makes Fujita tap out to The Italian Stretch No. 32.

Winner: Taka Michinoku & Douki via Submission

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki & Taichi vs. Toru Yano & Ryohei Oiwa

Suzuki attacks Yano before the bell rings. Suzuki starts ripping off Yano’s wrist tape. Suzuki pulls out multiple handcuff keys. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki whips Yano into the steel barricade. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Yano slams Suzuki’s head on the dog cage. Yano tried to use the cage door as a weapon. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Yano sends Suzuki face first into the steel. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Suzuki with two knee lifts. Yano cracks Suzuki with the turnbuckle pad. Yano stomps on Suzuki’s back. Suzuki side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Yano repeatedly slaps Suzuki in the face. Suzuki rocks Yano with a forearm smash. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Yano goes for The Inverted Atomic Drop, but Suzuki counters with a Guillotine Choke. Yano with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Taichi and Oiwa are tagged in.

Oiwa with forearm shivers. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Oiwa blocks The Mid-Kick. Oiwa hammers down on the left knee of Taichi. Oiwa dodges The Big Boot. Oiwa scores the forearm knockdown. Oiwa sends Taichi to the corner. Oiwa with The Corner Dropkick. Taichi denies The Hip Toss. Taichi shoves Oiwa into the canvas. Taichi kicks Oiwa in the face. Oiwa dropkicks Taichi for a two count. Taichi repeatedly kicks Oiwa in the face. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Taichi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa is putting the boots to Taichi. Taichi denies The Bodyslam. Taichi hammers down on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Taichi delivers The Kitchen Sink. Taichi kicks Oiwa in the back. Taichi repeatedly stomps on the back of Oiwa’s head. Taichi applies the single leg crab. Suzuki dumps Yano out of the ring. Suzuki with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Suzuki is trying to put Yano in the dog cage. Oiwa rolls Taichi over for a two count. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi connects with The Buzzsaw Kick for a two count. Taichi makes Oiwa tap out to The Cobra Twist. After the match, Suzuki handcuffs Yano and the referee to the dog cage.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Taichi via Submission

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii & YOH vs. SHO & Dick Togo

Yoh attacks Sho before the bell rings. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh punches Sho in the back. Yoh stomps on Sho’s back. Togo whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Yoh sends Sho face first into the steel ring post. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh whips Sho into the barricade. Yoh rolls Sho back into the ring. Yoh continues to stomp on Sho’s back. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Yoh is choking Sho with his boot. Yoh with a forearm smash. Joint Lock Exchange. Sho with a back elbow smash. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh sends Sho into the ropes. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a low dropkick. Yoh peppers Sho with another forearm. Yoh sends Sho to the corner. Sho side steps Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Sho dumps Yoh out of the ring. Togo tugs on Yoh’s hair. Sho kicks Yoh in the face. Sho drives Ishii back first into the barricade. Togo tees off on Yoh. Togo rolls Yoh back into the ring. Sho hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sho tags in Togo.

Togo stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo stomps on Yoh’s chest. Togo punches Yoh. Togo with a drop toe hold. Sho with a low dropkick from the ring apron. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo with an elbow smash. Togo applies a wrist lock. Togo tags in Sho. Sho hammers down on the left shoulder of Yoh. Sho starts throwing forearms at Ishii. Sho rakes the eyes of Ishii. Togo goes after the left arm of Yoh. Sho with a hammer elbow. Sho wraps the turnbuckle sleeve around Yoh’s neck for a two count. Sho repeatedly kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh with forearm shivers. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh tags in Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Sho. Standing Switch Exchange. Meeting Of The Minds. Ishii whips Togo into Sho. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ishii talks smack to Sho. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. Ishii kicks Sho in the chest. Sho grabs Ishii’s fingers. Ishii denies The Spear. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sho applies a waist lock. Ishii decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho delivers The Kitchen Sink. Sho tags in Togo.

Togo repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Togo with three haymakers. Ishii goes for The HeadButt, but Togo counters with a greco roman eye poke. Togo whips Ishii across the ring. Togo denies The Back Drop Driver. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Togo. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Yoh. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Togo. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Togo ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Yoh with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Togo denies The Direct Drive. Togo punches Yoh in the jaw. Sho is putting the boots to Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Sho with a corner clothesline. Togo with a running elbow smash. Sho Spears Yoh. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo argues with the referee. House Of Torture gangs up on Yoh. House Of Torture goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Ishii gets in the way. Ishii rocks Sho with a forearm smash. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishii dumps Sho out of the ring. Yoh kicks Togo in the gut. Yoh whips Togo across the ring. Togo avoids The SuperKick. Ishii slams Togo’s head on the apron. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Ishii rolls Yoh back into the ring. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishii connects with The Sliding Lariat. Yoh makes Togo tap out to The Out Of Print.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & YOH via Submission

Fourth Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Tomoaki Honma

Quick feeling out process after the bell rings. Khan backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Khan kicks Honma in the gut. Khan hammers down on the back of Honma’s neck. Khan with a straight right hand. Honma applies a side headlock. Honma transitions into a front face lock. Honma punches Khan in the back. Honma hammers down on the back of Khan’s neck. Khan denies the bodyslam. Khan punches Honma in the back. Khan bodyslams Honma. Khan applies a nerve hold. Khan whips Honma across the ring. Khan drops Honma with The Big Boot for a two count. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan is choking Honma with his knee. Khan stomps on Honma’s face. Khan applies a wrist lock. Khan whips Honma into the red turnbuckle pad. Khan slams Honma’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. The Great Wall of Khan.

Khan backs Honma into the ropes. Khan slaps Honma in the ribs. Khan applies a modified claw. Honma is displaying his fighting spirit. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honam drops Khan with The DDT. Honma runs into Khan. Honma ducks a clothesline from Khan. Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Khan to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Khan avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Chop Exchange. Honma avoids The Mongolian Chop. Honma applies a waist lock. Khan decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Khan with a judo throw. Khan ducks a clothesline from Honma. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with The Elbow Drop for a two count.

Khan with Three Mongolian Chops. Khan uppercuts Honma. Honma answers with a Rocket Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma plays to the crowd. Honma bodyslams Khan. Khan has Honma perched on the top turnbuckle. Honma denies The SuperPlex. Honma slaps Khan in the back. Khan denies The Sunset Bomb. Khan with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Honma with a clubbing sledge. Honma follows that with another Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma knocks Khan off the top turnbuckle. Honma connects with The Flying Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma tugs on Khan’s ponytail. Khan negates The PileDriver. Khan grabs the left ear of Honma. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma with two headbutts. Honma clotheslines Khan for a one count. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Khan counters with The Claw. Khan plants Honma with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito backs Okada into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Naito slaps Okada in the chest. Naito smiles at Okada. Strong lockup. Okada backs Naito into the ropes. Okada pats Naito on the chest. Okada kicks Naito in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Naito rakes the eyes of Okada. Naito grabs a side headlock. Okada with a side headlock takeover. Naito answers with the headscissors escape. Tranquilo Pose. Okada applies a wrist lock. Naito breaks the grip. Takagi and Nagata are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies The Full Nelson Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Takagi backs Nagata into the ropes. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Nagata shoves Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Takagi applies a side headlock. Nagata whips Takagi across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Nagata kicks Takagi in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Takagi in the back. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Takagi bodyslams Nagata. Takagi tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi punches Nagata in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. LIJ gangs up on Nagata. Takahashi kicks Nagata in the face. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Nagata with a forearm smash. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Nagata. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Nagata with The Kitchen Sink. Nagata tags in Kojima. Kojima with two haymakers. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back and chest. Kojima applies a front face lock. Kojima with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Takahashi kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Kojima hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Kojima continues to put the boots to Takahashi. Kojima slams Takahashi’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Kojima tags in Okada. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada bridges Takahashi’s back over his right knee. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Kojima. Kojima with more boots and hammer elbows. Takahashi with a flurry of chops. Kojima answers with a forearm smash. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Kojima is choking Takahashi with his boot. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Takahashi to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd.

Kojima gets distracted by Takagi. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of Kojima. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Takahashi with a Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Kojima in the gut. Naito punches Kojima in the back. Naito whips Kojima across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Kojima’s head. Naito knocks Nagata off the ring apron. Naito is playing mind games with Okada. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Kojima. Combination Cabron for a two count. Kojima blocks the neckbreaker. Naito ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Naito applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Naito with The DDT. Kojima tags in Okada. Second Forearm Exchange. Naito whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Naito. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Takagi off the apron. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada delivers Heavy Rain for a two count. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Naito blocks a boot from Okada. Naito with a Draping NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Naito toys around with Okada. Okada denies Gloria. Okada ducks a clothesline from Naito. Okada applies The Money Clip.

Naito with an arm-drag takeover. Uppercut Exchange. Okada whips Naito across the ring. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Takagi and Nagata are tagged in. Nagata with a Running Boot. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Takagi sends Nagata to the corner. Takagi blocks a boot from Nagata. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nagata denies The Back Drop Driver. Nagata with a forearm smash. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Nagata answers with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Takagi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata with a Rising Knee Strike. Nagata drills Takagi with The BrainBuster for a two count. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps Nagata into the turnbuckle pad. Nagata takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Okada rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from Okada. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito connects with The Destino. Nagata with a knee lift. Third Forearm Exchange. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi responds with The Sliding Lariat. Nagata avoids The Pumping Bomber. Nagata kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Nagata with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (c) vs. El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato In A Fatal Four Way Match For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a one count. Bullet Club with stereo back rakes. Ishimori gets Tiger tied up in the tree of woe. Bullet Club with two sliding dropkicks. Nether Regions Attack. Eagles makes the save for Tiger. Phantasmo dumps Eagles out of the ring. Eagles avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Taguchi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Taguchi with clubbing blows to Ishimori’s back. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Ishimori. Wato with a back fist. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Taguchi stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Wato returns the stolen mask to Tiger. Taguchi rolls Tiger over for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Eagles kicks Taguchi out of the ring. Wato kicks Eagles in the gut. Wato applies a wrist lock. Eagles denies The Recientemente. Eagles blocks a boot from Wato. Wato denies The Turbo Backpack. Wato goes for a German Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles drops Wato with The Standing Shiranui for a two count.

Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Eagles back. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Eagles blocks The Spinning DDT. Kanemaru kicks Eagles in the face. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Ishimori pulls Eagles out of the ring. Ishimori dumps Eagles throat first on the steel barricade. Desperado pulls Ishimori out of the ring. Desperado drives Ishimori back first into the barricade. Desperado with a straight right hand. Phantasmo stops Desperado in his tracks. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Phantasmo slaps Desperado in the face. Taguchi and Tiger pulls Phantasmo and Desperado out of the ring. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Tiger repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Taguchi. Taguchi blocks a boot from Tiger. Taguchi hammers down on the left knee of Tiger. Tiger leapfrogs over Taguchi. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Tiger. Double Irish Whip. Tiger lands The Suicide Dive. Back and Eye Rake Party. Meeting Of The Minds.

Desperado uppercuts Phantasmo. Desperado whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Ishimori sends Desperado tumbling to the floor. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Ishimori. Kaneamaru sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori with The Orihara MoonSault. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato with a Headscissors Takeover. Wato with The SomerSault Plancha. Wato has Phantasmo perched on the top turnbuckle. Wato and Phantasmo are trading back and forth shots. Phantasmo HeadButts Wato. Eagles hits The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner to the outside. Apron Enzuigiri/Roundhouse Kick Combination to Taguchi. Tiger puts Taguchi on the top turnbuckle. Tiger with an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Eagles lands The 450 Splash. Tiger goes into the cover for a two count. Eagles gets Desperado trapped in The Ron Miller Special. Tiger applies The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Bullet Club breaks up the submission holds. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Eagles with a Mid-Kick. Ishimori kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. UFO/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Ishimori rakes Tiger’s eyes. Phantasmo is hesitant to dish out The Sudden Death.

Double Irish Whip. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Assisted CodeBreaker. Phantasmo goes for The Double Jump MoonSault, but Tiger ducks out of the way. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru bodyslams Eagles. Kanemaru with The MoonSault for a two count. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru. Eagles avoids The SuperKick. Wato avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Wato with The Windmill Kik. Tiger kicks Wato in the chest. Tiger dumps Wato out of the ring. Taguchi drops Tiger with The Hip Attack. Taguchi hits The Bomaye for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Suzuki Gun runs interference. Double Irish Whip. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi goes for Dodon, but Tiger rolls him over for a two count. Eagles with the jackknife hold for a two count. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato follows that with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Taguchi denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato with The Roundhouse Kick. Taguchi connects with The Dodon for a two count. Wato and Taguchi clears the ring. Team 6 or 9 plants Tiger with The Number Nine to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi (c) w/CHAOS vs. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi w/The House Of Torture For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

SHO and Dick Togo jumps Goto and Hashi from behind during their entrance. All hell is breaking loose in Hokkaido. EVIL rolls Hashi back into the ring. House Of Torture repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Hashi side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick. War Drums to EVIL. Chaos repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s back. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. House Of Torture pulls Hashi out of the ring. House Of Torture drives Hashi back first into the steel barricade. Double Hot Shot into the ring apron. House Of Torture is choking Hashi with two chairs. The referee is losing control of the match. EVIL rolls Hashi back into the ring. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi is raining down haymakers. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a sliding dropkick for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL backs Hashi into the ropes. EVIL unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL punches Hashi in the back. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Hashi. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Hashi drives his elbow into the midsection of Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL knocks Goto off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Goto. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses House Of Torture for leverage. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi with forearm shivers. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi throws the right leg of EVIL into the referee’s hands. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto clotheslines House Of Torture off the apron. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Goto repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. EVIL denies The Ushigoroshi. EVIL applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto gets distracted by Togo. Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto gets distracted by Sho. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL sends Hashi back first into the exposed steel. House Of Torture throws Goto into the barricade. Ishii yells at the referee. EVIL drives Goto back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL rolls Goto back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi bodyslams Goto. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s forehead. Takahashi with The Leg Drop for a two count. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL wraps the t-shirt around Goto’s neck. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. Goto kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. EVIL bickers with the referee. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi stomps on the midsection of Goto. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Goto with three overhand chops. Takahashi blocks a boot from Goto. Takahashi sends Goto face first into the canvas. Goto avoids The Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto drops Takahashi with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Hashi with three knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. EVIL trips Hashi from the outside. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Hashi denies The Pimp Juice. Goto clotheslines Takahash. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. Goto with a Running Lariat. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hashi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Takahashi denies Karma. The referee gets distracted by Togo. Takahashi delivers the low blow. Takahashi shoves Hashi into the referee. Sho shoves Ishii into the barricade.

EVIL with a corner clothesline. Togo with a running elbow smash. Sho follows that with a flying forearm smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Goto attacks House Of Torture with the staff. Ishii and Yoh goes after SHO and Togo. Yoh lands The SomerSault Plancha. Goto rolls the referee back into the ring. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi negates Karma. Chaos connects with The GYR for a two count. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends EVIL to the corner. Goto with a corner clothesline. Hashi with a running chop. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Takahashi denies The Shoto. Takahashi with The Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi blocks a lariat from Hashi. Hashi with a blistering chop. EVIL cracks Hashi with the steel chair. Takahashi delivers The Pimp Juice for a two count. Hashi denies Everything Is EVIL. Double Lariat. Goto with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Goto drops EVIL with The GTW. Takahashi kicks Goto in the face. Takahashi escapes The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Chaos delivers The Violent Flash. Chaos plants Takahashi with The Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Eight Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Sanada For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Sanada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Tanahashi walks Sanada into the ropes. Sanada turns Tanahashi over. Sanada pats Tanahashi on the chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi applies the fujiwara arm-bar. Tanahashi grabs a side wrist lock. Tanahashi with an arm-drag takeover. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi push kicks Sanada. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi drop steps into a side headlock. Sanada with heavy bodyshots. Sanada whips Tanahashi across the ring. Cobra Twist Exchange. Test Of Strength. Tanahashi applies a hammerlock. Tanahashi backs Sanada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi with a gut punch. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block.

Tanahashi starts playing the air guitar. Sanada denies The Paradise Lock. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Sanada rolls Tanahashi into the bottom rope. Tanahashi pulls Sanada out of the ring. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Tanahashi wraps the left shoulder of Sanada around the steel ring post. Sanada pulls Tanahashi face first into the ring post. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Sanada with a basement dropkick. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Sanada hammers down on the back of Tanahashi’s neck. Sanada applies the cavate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Sanada. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Sanada uppercuts Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Sanada rocks Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Sanada whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Sanada. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count.

Tanahashi poses for the crowd. Tanahashi dropkicks the left kee of Sanada. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada goes for The Sunset Flip, but Tanahashi counters with The Paradise Lock. Tanahashi is fired up. Tanahashi dropkicks Sanada to the floor. Tanahashi delivers Ace’s High to the outside. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Tanahashi with a dropkick/dragon screw leg whip combination on the middle rope. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada avoids The SlingBlade. Sanada rolls into Skull End. Sanada kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Tanahashi. Tanahashi drops Sanada with The SlingBlade.

Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Sanada gets his knees up in the air. Sanada decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. Tanahashi refuses to quit. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Tanahashi gets his knees up in the air. Tanahashi kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada turns The TKO into Skull End. Dragon Sleeper Exchange. Tanahashi with Three Twist and Shouts. Tanahashi connects with The SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The Flying Crossbody Block, but Sanada counters with The TKO. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes for another Muto MoonSault, but Tanahashi ducks out of the way. Tanahashi with a double leg takedown. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi slaps Sanada in the face. Sanada with Two Rolling Elbows. Tanahashi denies The TKO. Tanahashi with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Sanada goes for The Pop Up TKO, but Tanahashi counters with The SlingBlade. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Sanada plants Tanahashi with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Sanada via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 297 of The Hoots Podcast