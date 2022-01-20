NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 1/20/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Yuto Nakashima

Khan attacks Nakashima before the bell rings. Khan starts choking Nakashima. Khan tries to intimidate the referee. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Chain grappling exchange. Nakashima talks smack to Khan. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Khan’s chest. Nakashima with three forearm smashes. Nakashima continues to stomp on Khan’s chest. Khan kicks the left hamstring of Nakashima. Khan punches Nakashima in the back. Khan toys around with Nakashima. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Nakashima transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nakashima applies The Knee Bar. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Khan with a single leg takedown. Khan applies a leg lock. Khan grapples around Nakashima. Nakashima applies a double wrist lock. Khan goes into the lateral press for a two count. Khan keeps Nakashima grounded in the corner. Nakashima applies The Heel Hook. Khan grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tight lockup. Khan applies a waist lock. Another grappling exchange. Khan applies The Heel Hook. Nakashima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Khan makes Nakashima tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Submission

Second Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryohei Oiwa

Takahashi offered Oiwa a wad of cash if he could beat him while he’s wearing a mask. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Takahashi tosses Oiwa around the ringside area. Takahashi rolls Oiwa back into the ring. Oiwa drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa rips off one of Takahashi’s masks. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi unloads a flurry of chops. Chop Exchange. Takahashi stands on the back of Oiwa’s neck. Takahashi tells Oiwa to bring it. Oiwa with two forearm smashes. Second Chop Exchange. Takahashi applies the single leg crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Third Chop Exchange. Oiwa kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments.

Oiwa with three forearm smashes. Takahashi answers with a knife edge chop. Oiwa goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Oiwa finally dropkicks Takahashi. Oiwa sends Takahashi to the corner. Oiwa with a Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Takahashi denies The Bodyslam. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi bodyslams Oiwa. Takahashi applies The Boston Crab. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Oiwa lands back on his feet. Oiwa rolls Takahashi over for a two count. Oiwa is trying to remove Takahashi’s second mask. Takahashi slaps Oiwa in the face. Oiwa dropkicks Takahashi for a two count. Takahashi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Takahashi makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi via Submission

Third Match: Taiji Ishimori & Jado vs. Togi Makabe & Tiger Mask

Bullet Club attacks Tiger Mask and Makabe before the bell rings. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Tiger Mask. Makabe and Jado start choking each other on the outside. Tiger Mask with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Tiger Mask with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger Mask stomps on Ishimori’s back and chest. Ishimori blocks a boot from Tiger Mask. Ishimori rakes the eyes and back of Tiger Mask. Ishimori tags in Jado. The Back Rake Party continues. Jado rams Tiger Mask’s face across the top strand. Jado with another back rake in the corner. Tiger Mask kicks Jado in the gut. Ishimori attacks Tiger Mask behind the referee’s back. Jado unloads three knife edge chops. Jado tags in Ishimori. Jado applies a front face lock. Ishimori with a Flying Back Rake. Jado knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Ishimori applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Tiger Mask’s neck for a two count. Ishimori stomps on Tiger Mask’s back. Ishimori tags in Jado.

Ishimori hammers down on the back of Tiger Mask’s neck. Jado kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick to Jado. Tiger Mask dropkicks Ishimori into Jado. Tiger Mask tags in Makabe. Makabe with two shoulder tackles. Makabae with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Jado denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Jado with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Jado toys around with Makabe. Makabe with three haymakers. Makabe clotheslines Jado for a two count. Makabe gives Jado the middle finger. Ishimori kicks Makabe in the back. Jado with a Running Lariat. Jado tags in Ishimori. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Makabe. Makabe Powerslams Ishimori. Makabe tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger Mask sends Ishimori to the corner. Tiger Mask with The Roundhouse Kick.

Ishimori denies The Tiger Driver. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Tiger Mask puts Ishimori on the top turnbuckle. Ishimori with forearm shivers. Ishimori dives over Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Tiger Mask dumps Jado out of the ring. Tiger Mask with Two Mid-Kicks. Tiger Mask rocks Ishimori with a forearm smash. Tiger Mask gets distracted by Jado who’s holding a kendo stick. Ishimori nails Tiger Mask with The Pump Kick. Ishimori tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Ishimori kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Jado with a running knee lift. Ishimori drops Tiger Mask with The Backstabber. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Ishimori argues with the referee. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Makabe gets in the way. Makabe with a straight right hand. Ishimori attacks Makabe from behind. Ishimori punches Makabe in the back. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Tiger Mask goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Jado ducks out of the way. Tiger Mask avoids The OJK. Tiger Mask makes Jado tap out to The Double Reverse Arm-Bar.

Winner: Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe via Submission

Fourth Match: Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, and Taka Michinoku vs. Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima and Tomoaki Honma In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki attacks Yano before the bell rings. Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki attacks Yano with the hand sanitizer bottle. Taichi is choking Honma in the corner. Toe Kick Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Honma in the back. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Honma dodges The Big Boot. Honma drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Honma lands The Fake Out Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Taichi tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano dodges The Big Boot. Yano slaps Suzuki in the back of the head. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Suzuki whips Yano into the steel barricade. Suzuki slams Yano’s head on the ring apron. Suzuki wraps the left shoulder of Yano around the barricade. Taichi is choking Honma with the cable chords. Suzuki rakes the eyes of Yano. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Suzuki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku stomps on Yano’s chest. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Yano. Michinoku rams his boot across Yano’s face. Michinoku tags in Taichi. Taichi starts choking Yano in the corner. The referee admonishes Taichi. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi with repeatedly greco roman throat holds. Taichi sends Yano face first into Suzuki’s right boot. Taichi tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki applies a standing leg lock. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Yano. Yano rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Yano with the hammer throw. Suzuki side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Kojima.

Kojima clears the ring. Kojima kicks Suzuki in the gut. Machine Gun Chop/Forearm Exchange. Kojima sends Suzuki to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Suzuki with a toe kick. Kojima with forearm shivers. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Kojima kicks Suzuki in the gut. Kojima goes for The Koji Cutter, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold. Overhand Chop Exchange. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Suzuki rocks Kojima with a forearm smash. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Michinoku knocks Honma off the apron. Michinoku stomps on Kojima’s back. Michinoku sends Kojima to the corner. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike. Taichi with two corner clotheslines. Michinoku follows that with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Kojima denies The Michinoku Driver. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Michinoku avoids The Lariat. Michinoku nails Kojima with The Pump Kick. Michinoku SuperKicks Kojima for a two count. Kojima kicks Michinoku in the gut. Michinoku with a Leaping Side Kick. Kojima connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory. After the match, Yano handcuffs Suzuki to the middle rope.

Winner: Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima and Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki vs. Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Ryusuke Taguchi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

El Desperado and Master Wato will start things off. Desperado with a quick shoulder tackle. Wato drops down on the canvas. Desperado stomps on Wato’s back. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Desperado whips Wato across the ring. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato launches Desperado over the top rope. Wato lands The SomerSault Plancha. Wato rolls Desperado back into the ring. Wato hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wato with Three Mid-Kicks for a two count. Wato tags in Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi with clubbing palm thrusts. Taguchi tags in Tenzan. Taguchi is choking Desperado with his boot. Tenzan stomps on Desperado’s chest. Tenzan HeadButts Desperado. Tenzan unloads a flurry of Mongolian Chops. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Desperado. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Desperado with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan continues to headbutt Desperado. Tenzan kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Tenzan. Douki trips Tenzan from the outside.

Douki pulls Tenzan out of the ring. That leads us to a pier six brawl. Desperado punches Wato. Douki is choking Tenzan with the staff. Desperado whips Wato into the steel barricade. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Douki rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Kanemaru with an elbow smash. Kanemaru with a running dropkick for a two count. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Tenzan’s back. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Tenzan’s neck. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Douki stomps on Tenzan’s back. Douki slams Tenzan’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Toe Kick Exchange. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Tenzan. Double Irish Whip. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Kanemaru kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi pops back on his feet. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Taguchi. Kanemaru slams the left knee of Taguchi. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the face. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Kanemaru counters with The Atomic Drop. Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Desperado and Wato are tagged in. Wato kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Wato with clubbing mid-kicks.

Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Wato lands back on his feet. Desperado Spears Wato. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Wato. Wato with clubbing hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Desperado in the chest. Wato SuperKicks Desperado for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Wato ducks a clothesline from Douki. Wato applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki drops Wato with The DDT for a two count. Douki goes for The Olympic Slam, but Wato lands back on his feet. Douki avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato with a Pump Knee Strike. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Taguchi follows that with a Corner Hip Attack. Wato connects with The TTD for a two count. Wato goes for The RPP, but Douki ducks out of the way. Douki rolls Wato over for a two count. Douki with The La Magistral for a two count. Douki uppercuts Wato. Wato with the sunset flip for a two count. Wato makes Douki tap out to The Grounding Anaconda Vice. After the match, Wato gets into a brawl with Desperado.

Winner: Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Ryusuke Taguchi via Submission

Sixth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Ishii unloads two knife edge chops. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Ishii whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Yoh tugs on Sho’s hair. Sho bends Yoh’s fingers. Sho applies a side headlock. Sho tugs on Yoh’s hair. Sho grabs a side headlock. Yoh whips Sho across the ring. Yoh drops down on the canvas. Yoh with a drop toe hold. Yoh with a basement dropkick. Yoh tags in Hashi. War Drums to Sho, Takahashi and Togo. Hashi hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi slams Sho’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Chaos is choking Sho with their boots. Sho denies The Vertical Suplex. Sho is bending Hashi’s fingers. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Sho clears the ring. Togo applies a rear chin lock from the ring apron. The referee is already losing control of this match. Sho stands on Hashi’s face. Sho tags in Togo. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo with an elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL.

EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL sends Hashi and Ishii back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi punches Hashi in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Yoh kicks Takahashi in the gut. Takahashi slaps Yoh in the ribs. Takahashi dumps Yoh out of the ring. Sho blasts Yoh with The PK. Hashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Takahashi backs Hashi into the ropes. Takahashi blocks a boot from Hashi. Takahashi sends Hashi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Hashi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Hashi with a Vertical Suplex. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto clears the ring. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Takahashi to the corner. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count.

Goto ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi starts biting Goto’s fingers. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Goto decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Goto whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. EVIL trips Goto from the outside. Takahashi drops Goto with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi tags in EVIL. Double Irish Whip. Goto rakes the eyes of EVIL. Goto with The Discus Lariat. EVIL kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Running Lariat. Goto tags in Ishii. Ishii with a corner clothesline. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii answers with a shoulder tackle. Ishii with a running short-arm clothesline. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Sho trips Ishii from the outside. Yoh returns the favor. Yoh dropkicks Sho to the floor. Yoh ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Yoh follows that with The Slingshot Pescado. Ishii gets distracted by Takahashi.

EVIL applies a waist lock. Togo kicks Ishii in the back. EVIL with a double leg takedown. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Togo tags himself in. Togo repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back. Togo rams his boot across Ishii’s face. Togo talks smack to Ishii. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Togo whips Ishii across the ring. Togo applies The Sleeper Hold. Togo punches Ishii in the ja. House Of Torture clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a running elbow smash. Yoh with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo wraps the choker around Ishii’s neck. Sho grabs the wrench. Hashi SuperKicks Sho. Hashi rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi with a Running Lariat. EVIL kicks Hashi in the gut. EVIL rakes the eyes of Hashi. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Goto. EVIL applies a waist lock. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Togo begs for mercy. Yoh uppercuts Togo. Double SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat. Ishii connects with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Sanada applies a standing arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Sanada with heavy bodyshots. Sanada reverses the hold. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Sanada. Tanahashi grabs a side headlock. Second Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Sanada pops back on his feet. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sanada mocks Tanahashi. Okada and Naito are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito backs Okada into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Naito pats Okada on the chest. Naito with an arm-drag takeover. Naito is playing mind games with Okada. Rollup Exchange. Okada grapples around Naito. Naito applies a side headlock. Okada walks Naito into the ropes. We get a clean break. Takagi and Nagata are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata runs into Takagi. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Nagata kicks Takagi in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Takagi in the back. Nagata with clubbing mid-kicks. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Triple Basement Dropkick. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Nagata denies The Back Drop Driver. Forearm Exchange. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Takagi. Nagata with two mid-kicks. Takagi blocks a boot from Nagata. Takagi hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takagi. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Takagi applies a waist lock. Back Elbow Smash Exchange. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Tanahashi with The DDT. Takagi tags in Sanada.

Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Sanada hooks the outside leg for a two count. Tanahashi denies The TKO. Sanada with a palm strike. Sanada with forearm shivers. Tanahashi dodges The Rolling Elbow. Tanahashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Skull End Exchange. Tanahashi with Two Twist and Shouts. Tanahashi tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada stares at Naito. Okada sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Naito punches Okada in the back. Naito whips Okada across the ring. Naito with a Hip Toss. Naito dropkicks the back of Okada’s head. Naito sends Okada to the corner. Naito with The Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Okada. Combination Cabron. Naito puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner.

Okada denies The Destino. Okada applies The Money Clip. Naito runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Naito denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Naito with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada uppercuts Naito. Okada whips Naito across the ring. Okada avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Naito dodges The Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks Naito. Naito side steps The Rain Maker. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito drops Okada with The Satellite DDT. Okada tags in Nagata. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Naito to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito counters with a high knee strike. Naito ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Nagata delivers The Kitchen Sink. Nagata with The Three Amigos for a two count. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi bodyslams Okada. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat to Tanahashi. Takagi decks Nagata with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Double Irish Whip. Nagata takes a ride on The LIJ Train for a two count. Nagata with three back fists. Nagata kicks Naito in the face. Nagata with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Nagata whips Naito across the ring. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 293 of The Hoots Podcast