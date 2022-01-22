NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 1/21/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Ryohei Oiwa

The Great O-Khan offers Oiwa a big wad of cash if he could win this match by submission. Oiwa dodges The Big Boot. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Khan denies the judo throw. Khan launches Oiwa across the ring. Khan tells Oiwa to bring it. Chain grappling exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Khan with a back heel trip. Khan applies the single leg crab. Khan transitions into a front face lock. Khan with a Judo Takedown. Khan with a wrist lock takedown. Khan applies a side headlock. Khan goes into the cover for a one count. Tight body lock. Khan applies a wrist lock. Oiwa escapes the grip.

Khan pie faces Oiwa. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Oiwa grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan tells Oiwa to bring it. Oiwa applies a Bear Hug. Oiwa with a Hip Toss. Oiwa with a deep arm-drag. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Khan whips Oiwa across the ring. Khan with a Hip Toss. Khan puts his knee on Oiwa’s face for a two count. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Forearm Exchange. Overhand Chop Exchange. Khan with another judo style takedown. Khan applies a side headlock. Oiwa answers with a wrist lock. Khan connects with a double leg takedown for a two count. Khan makes Oiwa tap out to The Head & Arm Choke.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Submission

Second Match: Bushi vs. Yuto Nakashima

Hand fighting display. Nakashima brings Bushi down to the mat. Chain grappling exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nakashima backs Bushi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Forearm Exchange. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Nakashima. Nakashima drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Bushi regroups on the outside. Bushi tosses Nakashima around the ringside area. Bushi stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Bushi sends Nakashima back first into the barricade. Bushi rolls Nakashima back into the ring. Bushi is putting the boots to Nakashima. Bushi with a forearm smash. Bushi slaps Nakashima in the chest. Bushi with a double handed chop. Bushi slams Nakashima’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Bushi with another double handed chop. Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Bushi is choking Nakashima with his boot. The referee admonishes Bushi. Bushi delivers his third double handed chop of the match for a two count. Bushi repeatedly kicks Nakashima in the back.

Bushi applies The Boston Crab. Nakashima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi toys around with Nakashima. Third Forearm Exchange. Nakashima scores the forearm knockdown. Nakashima repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s back. Nakashima rips off Bushi’s t-shirt. Nakashima continues to dish out repeated stomps. Nakashima bodyslams Bushi for a two count. Nakashima with three overhand chops. Nakashima with a Hip Toss. Nakashima applies The Boston Crab. Bushi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nakashima going to the well with these repeated foot stomps. Nakashima with forearm shivers. Bushi drops Nakashima with The SpineBuster. Bushi stomps on Nakashima’s chest. Nakashima with an inside cradle for a two count. Nakashima with a quick rollup for a one count. Nakashima kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi dropkicks Nakashima. Bushi hits The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi makes Nakashima tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Bushi via Submission

Third Match: Tiger Mask & Yuji Nagata vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo

Yuji Nagata and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nagata backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Nagata walks Gedo into the ropes. Ishimori attacks Nagata from behind. Ishimori knocks Tiger Mask off the ring apron. Gedo with a southpaw haymaker. Gedo kicks Nagata in the gut. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Gedo with knife edge chop. Double Irish Whip. Nagata holds onto the ropes. Tiger Mask with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Tiger Mask stomps on Gedo’s back. Nagata with Two Kitchen Sinks. Bullet Club regroups on the outside. Gedo gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Tiger Mask and Ishimori are tagged in. Tiger Mask with clubbing hamstring kicks. Tiger Mask repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Ishimori. Tiger Mask sends Ishimori to the apron. Ishimori slides under Tiger Mask. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori with The SpringBoard Seated Senton. Ishimori knocks Nagata off the apron. Ishimori dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring.

Gedo attacks Nagata and Tiger Mask with the leather belt behind the referee’s back. Gedo rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Ishimori slams Tiger Mask’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Back Rake Party. Gedo kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Gedo starts choking Tiger Mask in the corner. The referee admonishes Gedo. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Gedo applies a front face lock. Ishimori with a flying back rake. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori is trying to remove Tiger’s mask. Nagata is pissed. The referee is losing control of this match. Ishimori slams Tiger Mask’s head on the right boot of Gedo. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori dumps Nagata out of the ring. Gedo rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Gedo tags in Ishimori. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block. Gedo slaps Tiger Mask in the back. Tiger Mask kicks Ishimori in the face. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick to Gedo. Ishimori kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger Mask tags in Nagata. Nagata with Two Big Boots. Nagata drops Gedo with The Mid-Kick. Ishimori blocks a boot from Nagata. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Nagata. Double Irish Whip. Nagata rolls through the double clothesline. Nagata with a double dropkick. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata sends Ishimori to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex for a two count.

Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Gedo rakes the eyes of Nagata. Nagata kicks Gedo in the gut. Nagata dumps Gedo out of the ring. Nagata tags in Tiger Mask. Double Irish Whip. Double Mid-Kick for a two count. Tiger Mask with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger Mask applies a waist lock. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Tiger Mask reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with The Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Gedo SuperKicks Tiger Mask for a two count. Gedo knocks Nagata off the apron. Gedo thrust kicks the left knee of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask denies The Gedo Clutch. Gedo kicks Tiger Mask in the face. Gedo whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Tiger Mask with a Diving Crossbody Block. Gedo avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Nagata dumps Ishimori out of the ring. Gedo denies The Tiger Suplex. Gedo with an inside cradle for a two count. Gedo with a quick rollup for a two count. Tiger Mask makes Gedo tap out to The Reverse Double Arm-Bar. After the match, Ishimori removes Tiger’s mask.

Winner: Tiger Mask & Yuji Nagata via Submission

Fourth Match: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki vs. Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Ryusuke Taguchi In A 6-Man Tag Team

Suzuki Gun attacks Taguchi Japan before the bell rings. Desperado whips Wato into the steel barricade. Douki repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi launches Douki over the top rope. Taguchi shoves Desperado into Douki. Taguchi with a deep arm-drag. Taguchi with Two Hip Attacks. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi prepares for The Bomaye. Douki with a basement dropkick. Kanemaru knocks Tenzan off the ring apron. Douki repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back. Douki taunts Tenzan. Douki with a drop toe hold into Taguchi’s backside. Douki dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru stomps on the midsection of Taguchi. Kanemaru with The Atomic Drop. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado blasts Wato off the apron. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s back and chest. Desperado slams Taguchi’s head on the right boot of Douki. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Douki stomps on Taguchi’s back. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru applies The Camel Clutch. Douki pulls Wato off the apron. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Taguchi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Kanemaru rams his boot across Taguchi’s face. Kanemaru slams Taguchi’s head on the left boot of Desperado. Desperado slams Taguchi’s head on the top rope. Suzuki Gun is mauling Taguchi in the corner. Forearm Exchange. Desperado dumps Wato out of the ring. Douki kicks Taguchi in the gut. Douki bodyslams Taguchi. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Douki’s back. Douki rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Douki sends Taguchi face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Taguchi drops Desperado with The Hip Attack. Kanemaru kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Taguchi delivers another Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with two shoulder tackles. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Kanemaru with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Tenzan with a straight right hand. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Tenzan. Douki kicks Tenzan in the back. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Tenzan. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Tenzan. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Tenzan hits The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Wato.

Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with clubbing hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato kicks Desperado in the chest. Wato SuperKicks Desperado for a two count. Desperado avoids The Dreamcast Kick. Wato denies Numero Dos. Wato with Two Mid-Kicks. Desperado with a knife edge chop. Wato answers with a Spinning Back Kick. Desperado slaps Wato in the chest. Desperado rocks Wato with a forearm smash. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Douki follows that with The Slingshot Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki Gun drives Tenzan crotch first into the steel ring post. Taguchi with a Double Hip Attack. Kanemaru with The Atomic Drop. Kanemaru kicks Taguchi in the ass. Kanemaru dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the face. Wato sends Kanemaru tumbling to the floor. Douki ducks a clothesline from Wato. Douki connects with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Wato negates Suplex de Luna. Wato plants Douki with The La Caratera to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

– There was a cleasing/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and YOH vs. EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture attacks Chaos before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. EVIL is choking Ishii with his boot. EVIL rolls Ishii back into the ring. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back and chest. Ishii with heavy bodyshots. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. EVIL dumps Ishii out of the ring. House Of Torture gangs up on Ishii behind the referee’s back. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL stands on Ishii’s face. EVIL toys around with Ishii. EVIL with a polish hammer. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL holds onto the ropes. EVIL bails out to the floor. Chaos gives EVIL a receipt. Ishii with forearm shivers. Togo punches Ishii in the back. Ishii whips Togo into EVIL. Takahashi kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii puts on a side step concert. Ishii drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. EVIL denies The Back Drop Driver. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. EVIL sends Ishii to the ring apron. Ishii with a leaping forearm smash. Togo trips Ishii from the outside. EVIL kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Ishii. EVIL clears the ring.

The referee has no control in this match. Togo starts choking Ishii. EVIL bodyslams Ishii for a two count. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back and chest. Togo stands on Ishii’s face. Togo hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo is choking Ishii with his boot. Togo applies a wrist lock. Takahashi removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo whips Ishii into the exposed steel. Togo tags in Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Ishii. Sho stands on the back of Ishii’s head. Sho tags in Takahashi. Ishii kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Takahashi with three knife edge chops. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Ishii. Takahashi backs Ishii into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Yoh rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii tags in Hashi. Takahashi kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi with three knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Yoh with a basement dropkick. Goto kicks Sho in the gut. War Drums to Sho and EVIL.

Double Irish Whip. EVIL retreats to the outside. Togo can’t run away from Chaos. Togo gets the War Drum Treatment. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. EVIL trips Hashi from the outside. EVIL pulls Hashi out of the ring. Takahashi whips Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo is choking Goto on the floor. EVIL attacks Hashi with the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL rolls Hashi back into the ring. EVIL stands on Hashi’s face. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi applies a front face lock. EVIL tags himself in. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a one count. Ishii tees off on EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. The referee is allowing House Of Torture do whatever they want. EVIL repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Hashi. EVIL sends Hashi chest first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo.

Togo repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a Running Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in Sho. Sho kicks Hashi in the ribs. Sho rakes the eyes of Hashi. Sho slams Hashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sho repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Sho is choking Hashi with his boot. The referee admonishes Sho. Sho kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi with two forearm smashes. Hashi with a blistering chop. Sho answers with another eye rake. Sho denies The Vertical Suplex. Sho starts bending Hashi’s fingers. Sho whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Hashi tags in Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a spinning forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh follows that with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Sho is bending Yoh’s fingers. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combination kicks. Yoh grabs the right leg of Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sho continues to go after Yoh’s fingers. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh applies a waist lock. Sho with three sharp elbow strikes. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Sho denies The Vertical Suplex. Sho slaps the left hand of Yoh. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Sho shoves the referee towards Yoh. Sho Spears Yoh. House Of Torture clears the ring. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Yoh. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Goto responds with The Sleeper Hold. Takahashi drops Goto with The Reverse DDT.

Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Togo punches Hashi in the back. Togo whips Hashi into the exposed steel. Ishii with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii blocks a lariat from EVIL. Ishii denies Everything Is EVIL. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishii clotheslines the back of Sho’s neck. Yoh hits The Ushigoroshi. Sho denies The Direct Drive. Sho shoves Yoh towards the referee. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Yoh SuperKicks Sho. Goto and Togo are tagged in. Togo kicks Goto in the gut. Togo sends Goto to the corner. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Togo begs for mercy. Goto blocks the low blow. Togo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Togo punches Goto in the jaw. The referee gets distracted by EVIL. Togo wraps the choker around Goto’s neck. EVIL attacks Goto from behind. Goto kicks Togo in the face. Goto decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Togo tugs on Goto’s hair. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Chaos clears the ring. Double SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Ishii delivers The Sliding Lariat. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Chaos connects with Shoto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Togi Makabe vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Sanada In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada applies a leg lock. Naito transitions into a side headlock. Naito with a double wrist lock takedown. Naito bends the left ankle of Okada. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada drop steps into a side headlock. Naito whips Okada across the ring. Okada drops Naito with a shoulder tackle. Naito drops down on the canvas. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito dumps Okada out of the ring. Tranquilo Pose. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Naito hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Naito applies a front face lock. Sanada and Tanahashi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Arm-Drag Exchange. Tanahashi with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Sanada wants Tanahashi to shake his hand. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags himself in.

Takagi with a flying double axe handle strike. Takagi works on the left wrist of Tanahashi. Takagi applies a hammerlock. Takagi drives his knee into Tanahashi’s back. Takagi applies an arm-bar. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada with a flying double axe handle strike. Sanada applies a side wrist lock. Sanada sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Makabe. Makabe bodyslams Sanada. Makabe applies a hammerlock. Okada tags himself in. Okada punches Sanada in the back. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada hammers down on the left shoulder of Sanada. Tanahashi tags himself in. Okada maintains wrist control. Takagi with a flying double axe handle strike. Tanahashi with a single leg takedown. Tanahashi doesn’t have the keys for The Paradise Lock. Tanahashi with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Makabe. Makabe stomps on the left knee of Sanada. Makabe wraps the left leg of Sanada around the middle rope. Makabe hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Makabe whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Makabe. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi bodyslams Okada. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Takagi. Takagi with clubbing back fists. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi HeadButts Makabe. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Takagi drops Makabe with The DDT. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi applies a waist lock. Makabe with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi kicks Makabe in the face. Makabe Powerslams Takagi. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Takagi denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Makabe with a forearm smash. Lariat Exchange. Okada and Naito are tagged in. Misfired Clotheslines. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Naito punches Okada in the back. Naito whips Okada across the ring. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Naito to the corner. Naito kicks Okada in the face. Okada with The Flapjack for a two count. Naito denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Naito with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Naito with two arm-drags. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Okada’s head for a two count. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Tanahashi breaks up the submission hold. Sanada dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Naito applies a hammerlock. Okada denies Gloria.

Okada applies The Money Clip. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Okada drops Naito with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Tanahashi. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Tanahashi denies The TKO. Second Forearm Exchange. Uppercut Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Sanada applies Skull End. Tanahashi drops Sanada with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Makabe. Makabe knocks Takagi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Makabe clotheslines Sanada. Makabe applies a waist lock. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi clotheslines Makabe. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi with The Pumping Bomber. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe with a tomahawk chop. Sanada connects with The TKO. Sanada makes Makabe pass out to Skull End.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada via Referee Stoppage

