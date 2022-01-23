Below are the results from today’s NJPW New Years Golden Series event from The New Sunpia Tochigi in Tochigi, Japan.

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

– The Great O-Khan defeated Yuto Nakashima via Submission in 7:42 (Head & Arm Choke)

– Bushi defeated Ryohei Oiwa via Submission in 6:34 (Boston Crab)

– Tiger Mask & Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated Taiji Ishimori & Gedo via Submission in 9:51 (Reverse Double Arm-Bar)

– Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yuji Nagata defeated El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki via Submission in 10:26 (Vendaval)

– CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH) defeated The House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo) via Pinfall in 13:05 (Shoto)

– Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and Sanada defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Togi Makabe via Pinfall in 16:31 (Last Of The Dragon)

Checkout Episode 293 of The Hoots Podcast