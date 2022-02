NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2/11/22

Xeibo Arena Sendai

Miyagi, Japan

Pre-Show Match: Tomoaki Honma defeated Ryohei Oiwa via Submission in 7:02 (Boston Crab)

First Match: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Douki defeated Hiromu Takahashi & Bushi via Pinfall in 9:05 (Jackknife Hold)

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeated EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo via Pinfall in 8:35 (Sliding Lariat)

Third Match: Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi and Togi Makabe defeated Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and Taka Michinoku via Submission in 9:08 (Ankle Lock)

Fourth Match: The Great O-Khan defeated Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall in 11:01 (The Eliminator)

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada and Shingo Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Yuji Nagata via Referee Stoppage in 18:06 (Skull End)

Sixth Match: Tiger Mask defeated Gedo via Submission in 15:20 (Double Reverse Arm-Bar)

Seventh Match: SHO defeated YOH via Pinfall in 22:26 (Shock Arrow)

Eight Match: El Desperado (c) defeated Master Wato via Submission In 28:50 To Retain The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship (Numero Dos)

