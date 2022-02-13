NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2/13/22

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka, Japan

Pre-Show Match: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Yuji Nagata, Tomoaki Honma and Kosei Fujita In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow. Kojima with a waist lock go-behind. Nagata applies The Full Nelson Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Strong lockup. Kojima backs Nagata into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Toe Kick Exchange. Kojima applies a side headlock. Nagata whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Nagata answers with The Big Boot. Nagata kicks Kojima in the gut. Nagata punches Kojima in the back. Nagata applies a front face lock. Fujita tags himself in. Fujita with repeated toe kicks. Forearm Exchange. Kojima stomps on Fujita’s back. Kojima sends Fujita face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Kojima tags in Oiwa. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Second Forearm Exchange. Oiwa clears the ring. Fujita with forearm shivers. Oiwa kicks Fujita in the gut. Oiwa with a shoulder tackle. Oiwa continues to knock Honma and Nagata off the ring apron. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita tags in Honma.

Oiwa with forearm shivers. Oiwa runs into Honma. Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma with the shoulder tackle. Honma repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Honma applies a front face lock. Honma tags in Nagata. Nagata with clubbing blows to Oiwa’s back. Third Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks Oiwa in the back. Nagata kicks TenCozy off the apron. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nagata tags in Honma. Honma continues to stomp on Oiwa’s back. Chop Exchange. Honma tags in Nagata. Nagata kicks Oiwa in the chest. Nagata clears the ring. Nagata with Three Mid-Kicks. Oiwa dropkicks Nagata. Oiwa tags in Kojima. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima clears the ring. Kojima kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima with another forearm knockdown. Kojima with a toe kick. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Nagata to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Kojima with forearm shivers. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Nagata tags in Honma.

Honma with four knife edge chops. Honma sends Kojima to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Kojima avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma denies The Koji Cutter. Honma ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Honma drops Kojima with The DDT. Honma delivers The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kojima blocks a lariat from Honma. Kojima kicks Honma in the gut. Kojima nails Honma with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan clears the ring. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan kicks Honma in the gut. Tenzan HeadButts Honma. Tenzan with a blistering chop. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Honma denies The BrainBuster. Honma is lighting up Tenzan’s chest. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Honma. Honma responds with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Tenzan. Fujita with forearm shivers. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Fujita. Fujita ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Fujita with a running shoulder tackle. Nagata kicks Oiwa off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Honma with a running elbow smash. Fujita kicks Tenzan in the gut. Fujita bodyslams Tenzan for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Nagata has Oiwa trapped in The Nagata Lock II. Fujita with clubbing blows to Tenzan’s back. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan follows that with Two Mongolian Chops. Fujita with an inside cradle for a two count. Fujita dropkicks Tenzan. Fujita with forearm shivers. Tenzan clotheslines Fujita. Tenzan makes Fujita tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Ryohei Oiwa via Submission

First Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH vs. SHO, Yujiro Takahashi and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yoh attacks Sho before the bell rings. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh whips Sho across the ring. Sho holds onto the ropes. Hashi and Togo are tagged in. Hashi refuses to shake Togo’s hand. Hashi kicks Togo in the gut. Hashi applies a front face lock. War Drums to Togo and Takahashi. Yoh kicks Sho in the gut. Double Shoulder Tackle. Goto with Two Assisted Hip Tosses. Hashi stomps on Togo’s chest. Hashi punches Togo in the back. Togo rakes the eyes of Hashi. Togo dumps Hashi out of the ring. Togo with a running elbow smash to Goto. Togo knocks Yoh off the ring apron. House Of Torture gangs up on Hashi on the floor. Sho rolls Hashi’s back into the ring. Togo stomps on Hashi’s chest. Togo is choking Hashi with his boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho avoids the running chop. Sho with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Sho applies a front face lock. Takahashi tags himself in.

Takahashi with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a straight right hand. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Hashi counters with a Vertical Suplex. Hashi tags in Goto. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto clears the ring. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Takahashi to the corner. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Takahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Goto with two sharp elbow strikes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Takahashi drops Goto with The Reverse DDT. Takahashi backs Goto into the ropes. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Goto blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Yoh and Togo are tagged in.

Togo ducks a clothesline from Yoh. Togo thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Togo with three haymakers. Togo kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh dropkicks Togo. Togo applies a side headlock. Togo punches Yoh in the jaw. Sho clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a leaping back elbow smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Sho Spears Yoh. Togo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Togo argues with the referee. Sho grabs the wrench. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi grabs the pimp stick. Yoh dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Togo brings the garrote into the ring. Yoh stops Togo in his tracks. Togo begs for mercy. Yoh blocks a boot from Togo. Yoh with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh applies The Star Gazer. House Of Torture breaks up the submission hold. Takahashi unloads three knife edge chops. Hashi pulls Takahashi out of the ring. Sho inadvertently rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Yoh SuperKicks Sho. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Togo avoids The SuperKick. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Togo. Yoh connects with The Five Star Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH via Pinfall

Second Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Togi Makabe

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Khan with clubbing blows to Makabe’s back. Khan applies a side headlock. Makabe whips Khan across the ring. Khan runs into Makabe. Shoulder Block Exchange. Makabe kicks Khan in the gut. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Makabe. Makabe drops Khan with a shoulder tackle. Makabe stomps on Khan’s chest. Khan grabs Makabe’s ears. Khan with a high knee smash. Makabe heads to the outside. Khan with a flying sledge off the ring apron. Khan tosses Makabe around the ringside area. Khan stomps on Makabe’s back. Khan rolls Makabe back into the ring. Khan hooks both legs for a one count. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Makabe puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Khan talks smack to Makabe.

Khan is putting the boots to Makabe. Makabe blocks a boot from Khan. Makabe clotheslines Khan. Makabae with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Khan denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Makabe clotheslines Khan for a two count. Khan with a Judo Throw. Double Clothesline. Makabe drops Khan with The Lariat. Makabe bodyslams Khan. Makabe ascends to the top turnbuckle. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan applies The Claw. Khan throws Makabe off the top turnbuckle. Makabe rises back on his feet. Khan ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with The Elbow Drop for a one count. Makabe clotheslines Khan. Khan ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Khan goes back to The Claw. Makabe with elbows into the midsection of Khan. Khan connects with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi vs. Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Shingo Takagi and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Takagi applies a side headlock. Taichi whips Takagi across the ring. Taichi kicks Takagi in the face. Chop/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi kicks Takagi in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks in the back. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Lariat Exchange. Taichi kicks the right shoulder tackle. Takagi drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Taichi denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Taichi applies a wrist lock. Bushi with a forearm smash. Taichi kicks Bushi in the face. Bushi with a forearm smash. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Taichi. Taichi side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Osaka. Taichi whips Bushi back first into the steel barricade. Taichi is choking Bushi with his boot. Taichi rolls Bushi back into the ring. Taichi with a cocky cover for a two count. Taichi slams Bushi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Kanemaru stomps on Bushi’s face. Kanemaru drops Bushi with The DDT for a two count. Kanemaru with a downward elbow smash. Kanemaru slams Bushi’s head on the right boot of Douki. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki is mauling Bushi in the corner. The referee admonishes Douki. Douki toys around with Bushi. Bushi with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Bushi. Douki with a low dropkick for a two count. Douki sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi kicks Douki in the face. Bushi with The Flying Hurricanrana. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru stops Bushi in his tracks. Kanemaru sends Bushi to the corner. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi hits The BackStabber. Bushi tags in Takahashi. Takahashi knocks Taichi off the apron. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Takahashi with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Takahashi with a knee lift. Takahashi sends Douki to the corner. Takahashi with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi dropkicks Douki into Kanemaru. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi plays to the crowd.

Takahashi goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Kanemaru lands back on his feet. Kanemaru tugs on Takahashi’s hair. Takahashi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru dropkicks Takahashi. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki Gun with two running elbow smashes. Douki slips on the top rope. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Takagi with a Knee Drop. Takahashi denies Suplex de La Luna. Douki with a throat thrust. Takahashi with The Pop Up PowerBomb. Takahashi tags in Takagi. Takagi clotheslines Douki. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Taichi counters with The Greco Roman Throat Hold. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Bushi. Kanemaru kicks Takagi. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Douki in the face. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Takagi hits The Pop Up Death Valley Driver. Takagi decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops Douki with The Fakeout DDT. Bushi knocks Taichi off the apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Douki rolls him over for a two count. Douki with two uppercuts. Douki with a double throat thrust. Takagi answers with a short-arm lariat. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi and Douki via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado and Taka Michinoku vs. Toru Yano, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Yano attacks Suzuki before the bell rings. Yano is trying to put Suzuki inside the dog cage. Suzuki jams Yano’s face against the steel. Suzuki rolls Yano back into the ring. Suzuki brings handcuffs into the ring. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Suzuki. Yano slaps Suzuki in the back of the head. Suzuki side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK. Suzuki dumps Yano out of the ring. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Suzuki sends Yano chest first into the steel barricade. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki slams Yano’s head on the time keepers table. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Suzuki rolls Yano back into the ring. Suzuki tags in Michinoku. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Yano. Michinoku rakes the eyes of Yano. Michinoku uppercuts Yano. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar.

The referee is losing control of this match. Michinoku stomps on Yano’s chest. Michinoku tags in Desperado. Desperado punches Yano in the jaw. Desperado stomps on Yano’s back. Desperado rakes the eyes of Yano. Desperado kicks Yano in the gut. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki is choking Yano with his boot. Suzuki talks smack to Yano. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki HeadButts Yano. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Yano counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Desperado and Wato are tagged in. Wato with The Big Boot. Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato whips Desperado across the ring. Wato dropkicks Desperado. Wato knocks Michinoku off the apron. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Wato blocks it. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Wato lands back on his feet.

Wato denies The Death Valley Driver. Wato SuperKicks Desperado. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Desperado avoids The Running Hip Attack. Desperado tags in Michinoku. Double Irish Whip. Michinoku with a corner clothesline. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Running Knee Strike/PK Combination for a two count. Michinoku kicks Taguchi in the gut. Michinoku sends Taguchi to the corner. Michinoku with a Rising Knee Strike. Short-Arm Reversal by Michinoku. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Michinoku responds with The CrossFace. Suzuki dumps Yano out of the ring. Taguchi denies The Michinoku Driver. Taguchi with a palm thrust. Taguchi avoids The Pump Kick. Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Taguchi drops Michinoku with The Hip Attack for a two count. Wato kicks Desperado off the apron. Wato with The Slingshot Pescado. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi & Wato connects with their Dodon/Leaping Flatliner Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Suzuki starts choking Yano inside the dog cage.

Winner: Toru Yano, Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fifth Match: El Phantasmo vs. Tiger Mask

Tiger refuses to shake Phantasmo’s hand. Tiger repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Phantasmo. Tiger rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Phantasmo calls a time out. Tiger Powerslams Phantasmo. Tiger repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Phantasmo. Tiger applies a leg lock. Tiger continues to stomp on Phantasmo’s right hamstring. Phantasmo push kicks Tiger. Phantasmo regroups in the corner. Phantasmo drives Tiger face first into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Tiger’s chest. Phantasmo is choking Tiger with his boot. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo whips Tiger across the ring. Phantasmo leapfrogs over Tiger. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo dropkicks Tiger for a two count. Phantasmo talks smack to Tiger.

Phantasmo with three haymakers. Tiger reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Tiger leapfrogs over Phantasmo. Tiger with The Monkey Flip. Tiger with clubbing hamstring kicks. Tiger hammers down on the back of Phantasmo’s neck. Phantasmo heads to the outside. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo rakes the back of Tiger. Phantasmo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Phantasmo is trying to remove Tiger’s mask. Phantasmo gets Tiger tied up in the tree of woe. Phantasmo with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Phantasmo mocks Tiger. Phantasmo slaps Tiger in the chest. Phantasmo walks the tight rope. Phantasmo gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Haymaker Exchange. Phantasmo denies The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Tiger with two forearm smashes. Tiger with clubbing headbutts. Tiger follows that with an Avalanche Arm-Drag for a two count.

Tiger with The Roundhouse Kick. Phantasmo denies The Tiger Driver. Tiger drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Tiger sends Phantasmo to the corner. Phantasmo dives over Tiger. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Tiger. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo rolls Tiger back into the ring. Phantasmo with The Slingshot Senton. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Tiger denies The UFO. Tiger with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Tiger with The Tombstone PileDriver. Tiger goes for The Flying Splash, but Phantasmo ducks out of the way. Phantasmo with The Thunder Kiss 86 for a two count. Tiger denies The CR II. Tiger with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger applies The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Taiji Ishimori attacks Tiger from behind which causes the disqualification. After the match, Ishimori is raining down haymakers. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori removes Tiger’s mask.

Winner: Tiger Mask via Disqualification

Sixth Match: Robbie Eagles w/Tiger Mask vs. Taiji Ishimori w/El Phantasmo

Eagles attacks Ishimori before the bell rings. Eagles with forearm shivers. Eagles dropkicks Phantasmo to the floor. Ishimori attacks Eagles from behind. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Ishimori. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Eagles stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Eagles with a forearm smash. Eagles sends Ishimori to the corner. Ishimori launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a straight right hand. Ishimori catches Eagles in mid-air. Ishimori dumps Eagles throat first on the top rope. Ishimori removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Eagles gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori sends Eagles shoulder first into the exposed steel.

Ishimori rakes the eyes of Eagles. Ishimori with two arm-ringers. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Eagles shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Eagles around the top rope. Ishimori unloads two knife edge chops. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Eagles. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick to the left knee of Ishimori. Eagles with Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a Flying Mid-Kick. Eagles plays to the crowd. Eagles with The Shotgun Meteora. Ishimori kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Ishimori. Eagles with another Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Ishimori ducks out of the way. Ishimori denies The Ron Miller Special. Ishimori avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles drops Ishimori with The Standing Shiranui for a two count.

Ishimori denies The Turbo Backpack. Eagles decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Ishimori runs around Eagles. Ishimori hits The La Mistica. Ishimori applies The Bone Lock. Ishimori drives Eagles shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori hits The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Ishimori goes back to The Bone Lock. Eagles puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles denies The Bloody Cross. Ishimori with a knee lift. Eagles rolls Ishimori over for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Eagles with clubbing hamstring kicks. Eagles drops Ishimori with The Mid-Kick. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ishimori crawls under Eagles. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Eagles denies The Pump Kick. Eagles hits The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Ishimori. Eagles connects with The 450 Splash on the left leg of Ishimori. Eagles makes Ishimori tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles via Submission

Seventh Match: EVIL (c) w/The House Of Torture vs. Tomohiro Ishii w/CHAOS In A Lumberjack Match For The NEVER Openweight Championship

Ishii is immediately distracted by Togo. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. EVIL with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. EVIL runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Ishii tugs on EVIL’s hair. Ishii whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL bails out to the floor. That leads us to a huge standoff on the outside. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. EVIL dumps Ishii back into the ring. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Chaos throws EVIL back into the ring. Ishii kicks EVIL in the back. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip form EVIL. EVIL kicks Ishii in the face. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. EVIL side steps Ishiii into the exposed steel. EVIL throws Ishii out of the ring. House Of Torture starts brawling with Chaos. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. EVIL wraps a steel chair around Ishii’s neck. EVIL delivers The Home Run Shot. Sho rolls Ishii back into the ring. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel for a two count.

EVIL kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii is lighting up EVIL’s chest. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. House Of Torture pulls Ishii out of the ring. Double Flapjack into the ring apron. Togo rolls Ishii back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL applies the single leg crab. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL kicks Ishii out of the ring. Ishii with a flurry of forearms. EVIL continues to rake the eyes of Ishii. Ishii applies a wrist lock. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Ishii. EVIL rocks Sho with a forearm smash. EVIL inadvertently knocks Sho off the apron. Ishii side steps every cheap shot from House Of Torture. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex. War Drums to EVIL. Chaos rolls EVIL back into the ring. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. EVIL with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Sho runs interference. Yoh pulls Sho off the apron. The lumberjacks continues to brawl on the outside. The referee is losing control of this match.

Takahashi PowerBombs Ishii. The referee gets distracted by Takahashi. House Of Torture nails Ishii with The Magic Killer for a two count. EVIL sends Ishii chest first into the exposed steel. EVIL puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with The SuperPlex for a two count. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. EVIL and Ishii plays hot potato with the referee. Ishii blocks the assisted thrust kick. Ishii goes for a German Suplex, but EVIL tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. The referee slaps EVIL in the face. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii sends EVIL to the red corner. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Ishii. EVIL shoves the referee towards Ishii. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. SHO Spears Ishii. The referee goes tumbling to the floor. House Of Torture gangs up on Ishii. Gang Warfare in Osaka.

Togo wraps the garrote arounds Ishii’s neck. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Yoh with a running forearm smash. Yoh SuperKicks Sho. Yoh hits The Direct Drive. Togo delivers the low blow. Togo drops Yoh with The Pedigree. Goto kicks Togo in the gut. Hashi SuperKicks Togo. Chaos with The Shoto. Takahashi drops Goto with The Big Juice. Hashi responds with Karma. EVIL nails Hashi with the NEVER Openweight Title. Ishii with The Lariat. EVIL blocks a lariat from Ishii. Ishii side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Ishii with The Dragon Suplex. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii is fired up. EVIL denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. EVIL with Two Half & Half Suplex’s. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Ishii lands back on his feet. HeadButt Exchange. EVIL with The Rolling Elbow. EVIL drops Ishii with The King Kong Lariat. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii denies Everything Is EVIL. Lariat Exchange. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but EVIL lands back on his feet. Counter Exchange. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight Champion, EVIL via Pinfall

Eight Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Sanada will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Tanahashi with a drop toe hold. Tanahashi grapevines the legs of Sanada. Side Headlock Exchange. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Tanahashi answers with the headscissors escape. Tanahashi applies The Boston Crab. Rollup Exchange. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Okada and Naito are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Okada with a single leg dropkick. Okada drops his elbow on the left knee of Naito. Okada applies a leg lock. Naito transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Naito grabs a side headlock. Okada backs Naito into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Okada pats Naito on the chest. Okada repeatedly kicks the left knee of Naito. Okada hammers down on the left knee of Naito. Okada wraps the left leg of Naito around the middle rope. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Naito tags in Sanada.

Naito stomps on the left knee of Okada. Naito drops his weight on the left leg of Okada. Wish Bone Attack. Sanada knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Okada regroups on the outside. Naito is putting the boots to the left knee of Okada. Naito rolls Okada back into the ring. Red Shoes ignores Sanada’s pin attempt. Sanada repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Okada. Sanada drops his weight on the left leg of Okada. Sanada slams the left knee of Okada on the canvas. Sanada tags in Naito. LIJ slams Okada’s knees into the canvas. Naito applies The Indian Death Lock. Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada slams Okada’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Sanada wraps the left leg of Okada around the middle rope. Sanada repeatedly drops his elbow on the left knee of Okada. Sanada applies a leg lock. Naito stands on Okada’s face. Okada with forearm shives. Sanada is putting the boots to the left knee of Okada. Sanada sends Okada to the corner. Sanada blocks a boot from Okada. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Okada denies The Paradise Lock. Sanada kicks Okada in the gut. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi knocks Naito off the apron. Tanahashi side steps Sanada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sanada. Tanahashi with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi bodyslams Sanada. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Sanada avoids The SlingBlade. Sanada applies a waist lock. Tanahashi backs Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Tanahashi kicks Sanada with the other leg. Sanada with The Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Naito punches Tanahashi in the back. Naito whips Tanahashi across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Tanahashi’s head. Tanahashi drops Naito with a NeckBreaker. Tanahashi tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Naito to the corner. Naito avoids the leaping back elbow smash. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Okada. Naito shoves down Red Shoes. Okada puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. Okada dropkicks Naito to the floor. Okada with The DDT on the floor. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Okada with The Spike DDT. Okada toys around with Naito. Okada goes for The Landslide, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Naito with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Okada blocks a boot from Naito. Okada kicks Naito in the face. Naito denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito ducks a clothesline from Okada. Naito with The Satellite DDT. Sanada knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Naito puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Frankesteiner. Okada uppercuts Naito. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Okada denies The Destino. Naito ducks a clothesline from Okada. Okada dropkicks Naito. Tanahashi and Sanada are tagged in.

Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Sanada with The Atomic Drop. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick. Tanahashi denies The TKO. Standing Switch Exchange. Low Dropkick Exchange. Tanahashi kicks Sanada in the gut. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Exchange. Tanahashi delivers The High Fly Flow to the outside. Tanahashi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip/Dropkick Combination on the middle rope. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Okada puts Naito in The Money Clip. Sanada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi denies The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Sanada applies Skull End. Okada breaks up the submission hold.

Sanada kicks Okada in the gut. Sanada dumps Okada out of the ring. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Tanahashi avoids The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Tanahashi with Twist and Shout. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito sends Tanahashi to the corner. Naito with The NeckBreaker onto the knee. Sanada knocks Okada off the apron. Naito with the irish whip. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Naito decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Sanada dropkicks Tanahashi. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Sanada with a Belly to Back Suplex. Naito follows that with a jackknife hold for a two count. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Okada dropkicks Naito. Sanada connects with The TKO. Tanahashi responds with Two SlingBlades for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Naito ducks out of the way. Tanahashi denies The Destino. Tanahashi slaps Naito in the face. Tanahashi avoids The Rolling Elbow. Tanahashi drops Sanada with The Twist and Shout. Naito with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Naito negates The Rain Maker. Naito nails Okada with The Rain Maker. Naito with The Valentia. Naito plants Tanahashi with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Sanada via Pinfall

