NJPW New Years Golden Series Results 2/15/22

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Kosei Fujita

Khan attacks Fujita before the bell rings. Khan punches Fujita in the back. Khan repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back for a two count. Khan stomps on Fujita’s chest. Khan whips Fujita across the ring. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan applies an arm-bar. Fujita transitions into a front face lock. Khan denies The Hip Toss. Fujita with a fireman’s carry takeover. Fujita applies an arm-bar. Khan with a double leg takedown. Chain Grappling Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tight Body Lock. Khan brings Fujita down to the mat. Khan with clubbing palm strikes. Khan applies the double wrist lock. Khan transitions into a front face lock.

Fujita with a waist lock go-behind. Khan applies a wrist lock. Khan hammers down on Fujita’s back. Khan applies The Sleeper Hold. Fujita puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Khan with another Judo Takedown. Khan is picking Fujita apart. Khan hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fujita with forearm shivers. Khan applies The Head & Arm Choke. Fujita responds with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Khan transitions into a deep hammerlock. Fujita reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan hammers down on the back of Fujita’s neck. Khan kicks Fujita in the gut. Khan applies the front chancery. Fujita with the fireman’s carry takeover. The chain grappling fest continues. Fujita with a double leg takedown. Fujita transitions into a ground and pound attack. Khan negates The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Khan makes Fujita tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Submission

Second Match: Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask and Satoshi Kojima vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Robbie Eagles and El Phantasmo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Rollup Exchange. Phantasmo whips Eagles across the ring. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Eagles goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Eagles avoids The PK. Eagles with a double leg takedown. Phantasm denies The Ron Miller Special. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tiger and Ishimori are tagged in. Tiger drives his knee into the midsection of Ishimori. Tiger with clubbing mid-kicks. Tiger with a Judo Takedown. Tiger is raining down overhand chops. Tiger stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Tiger is throwing haymakers at Ishimori. Ishimori with the greco roman eye poke. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori is trying to remove Tiger’s mask. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Tiger reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Tiger avoids The Handspring Back Elbow. Ishimori thrust kicks the midsection of Tiger. Tiger hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger tags in Kojima.

Kojima kicks Ishimori in the back. Machine Gun Chops to Bullet Club. Kojima sends Ishimori to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Phantasmo attacks Kojima from behind. Ishimori knocks Tiger off the ring apron. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Phantasmo rakes the back of Kojima. Phantasmo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Back Rake Party. Jado rams Kojima’s face across the top strand. The Back Rake Party continues in the corner. Jado punches Kojima in the back. Jado tags in Phantasmo. Kojima denies The Vertical Suplex. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Kojima. Kojima blocks a lariat from Phantasmo. Kojima kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Eagles. Eagles dives over Phantasmo. Eagles knocks Jado off the apron.

Eagles with a Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tiger kicks Ishimori in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Double Mid-Kick. Double Basement Dropkick. Double Mid-Kick to Phantasmo for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Standing Slice Bread. Eagles denies The UFO. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles drops Phantasmo with The Standing Slice Bread. Eagles tags in Kojima. Kojima stomps on Phantasmo’s back. Kojima with The DDT for a two count. Jado cracks Kojima with the kendo stick. Ishimori blasts Eagles off the apron. Phantasmo tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Kojima. Jado with a running knee lift. Ishimori with The Backstabber. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado applies The OJK. Tiger breaks up the submission hold. Ishimori dumps Tiger out of the ring. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Eagles SuperKicks Jado. Tiger with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles with The Slingshot Pescado. Kojima connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask and Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma and Ryohei Oiwa vs. Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Bushi and Ryohei Oiwa will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bushi applies a side headlock. Oiwa whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi drops Oiwa with a shoulder tackle. Bushi stomps on Oiwa’s chest. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa kicks Bushi in the gut. Oiwa with a running shoulder tackle. Oiwa bodyslams Bushi for a two count. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Bushi dropkicks Oiwa. LIJ clears the ring. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Oiwa. Bushi with three double handed chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Bushi kicks Oiwa in the back. Bushi stomps on Oiwa’s back. Bushi with a Snap Mare Takeover/Back Kick Combination for a two count. Bushi with a transition stomp. Bushi tags in Takahashi.

Chop Exchange. Takahashi with two bodyslams for a two count. Oiwa kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Takahashi with a blistering chop. Takahashi tags in Sanada. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Sanada applies The Boston Crab. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Tanahashi. Oiwa with forearm shivers. Sanada uppercuts Oiwa. Oiwa dropkicks Sanada. Oiwa tags in Honma. Honma with two running shoulder tackles. Takahashi kicks Honma in the gut. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma bodyslams Sanada. Bushi punches Honma in the back. Bushi grabs Honma from behind. Honma kicks Takahashi in the gut. Honma with The DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma delivers Three Kokeshi HeadButts. Honma tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Irish Whip Reversal Exchange.

Tanahashi denies Skull End. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sanada. Tanahashi with Four Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Sanada with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada tags in Takahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Tanahashi slaps Takahashi in the face. Tanahashi tags in Oiwa. Oiwa knocks Bushi off the apron. Oiwa with The Corner Dropkick. Oiwa with a running shoulder tacke. Oiwa follows that with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Oiwa applies The Boston Crab. Honma kicks Bushi in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Oiwa dropkicks Sanada. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Oiwa dropkicks Takahashi for a two count. Takahashi denies The Bodyslam. Oiwa applies a waist lock. Takahashi decks Oiwa with a back elbow smash. Oiwa with a forearm smash. Takahashi connects with The Hiromu Style Pumping Bomber. Takahashi makes Oiwa tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi via Submission

Fourth Match: Yoshi Hashi & YOH vs. Yujiro Takahashi & SHO

Chaos attacks House Of Torture before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi dumps Hashi out of the ring. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Yoh’s back. Sho kicks Yoh in the gut. House Of Torture gangs up on Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Sho into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh scores the forearm knockdown. Hashi with a running elbow smash. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash off Hashi’s back. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Hip Toss. Yoh with a basement dropkick. Yoh repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Yoh with a forearm smash. Sho sends Yoh tumbling to the floor. Takahashi shoves Yoh into the steel barricade. Takahashi dumps Yoh face first on the ring apron. Takahashi rolls Yoh back into the ring. Sho hooks the outside leg for a two count. Sho slams Yoh’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Takahashi is choking Yoh with his knee. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi talks smack to Hashi. Takahashi slams Yoh’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Sho grabs Yoh from behind. Takahashi drops Yoh with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi tags in Sho. Sho knocks Hashi off the apron. Sho stands on the left hand of Yoh. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Sho with a back heel trip for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Yoh puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho toys around with Yoh. Sho with Two Mid-Kicks. Yoh blocks a boot from Sho. Sho rakes the eyes of Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Sho tags in Takahashi. Takahashi stops Yoh in his tracks. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh tags in Hashi.

Takahashi kicks Hashi in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Takahashi sends Hashi to the corner. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Takahashi. Hashi with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi has Takahashi draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Takahashi. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Takahashi drops Hashi with The Reverse DDT. Hashi denies The Olympic Slam. Hashi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Sho trips Hashi from the outside. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Takahashi tags in Sho. Hashi with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Hashi tags in Yoh.

Yoh scores two forearm knockdowns. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh with a spinning forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Sho answers with the arm-ringer. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Yoh dropkicks Sho. Yoh with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Yoh applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sho decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Yoh ducks a clothesline from Sho. Yoh uppercuts Sho. Sho puts in the referee in harms way. Sho Spears Yoh. Takahashi kicks Hashi off the apron. Double Irish Whop. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Yoh. Sho kicks Yoh in the chest. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Sho grabs the wrench. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi drops Takahashi with The Lariat. Yoh goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sho lands back on his feet. Yoh blocks a boot from Sho. Yoh with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh applies The Star Gazer. Dick Togo and EVIL attacks Yoh from behind which causes the disqualification. After the match, Tomohiro Ishii and Hirooki Goto storms into the ring to make the save ahead of their scheduled match.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi & YOH via Disqualification

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

A pier six brawl started before the bell rings. Goto whips Togo into the steel barricade. Goto sends Togo face first into the steel ring post. Goto stomps on Togo’s chest. Goto rolls Togo back into the ring. Goto repeatedly stomps on Togo’s back. Goto hammers down on the back of Togo’s neck. Goto applies a side headlock. EVIL tugs on Goto’s hair. Togo with heavy bodyshots. Togo hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Goto shoves EVIL into Togo. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Goto dumps EVIL out of the ring. Goto with a corner clothesline. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Goto ascends to the top turnbuckle. EVIL runs interference. Sho attacks Ishii behind the referee’s back. Togo throws Goto off the top turnbuckle. Togo rams his boot across Goto’s face. EVIL drives Ishii back first into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo rakes the eyes of Goto. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo tags in EVIL.

House Of Torture works on the left shoulder of Goto. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL whips Goto into the exposed steel. EVIL goes into the lateral press for a two count. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Goto’s back and chest. Goto is pissed. Togo kicks Goto in the gut. Togo is throwing haymakers at Goto. Togo rakes the eyes of Goto. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo rams his boot across Goto’s face. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL is choking Goto with his boot. Goto with three overhand chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Goto with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Goto tags in Ishii. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Ishii. EVIL applies a waist lock. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Togo. Ishii shoves Togo into EVIL. Ishii with a forearm smash to Sho. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. Ishii blasts Takahashi off the apron. Ishii drops EVIL with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii toys around with EVIL. Ishii unloads a series of knife edge chops. EVIL denies The Back Drop Driver.

EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii starts bending EVIL’s fingers. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii gets distracted by Takahashi. EVIL applies a waist lock. Ishii with three sharp elbow strikes. Togo attacks Ishii from behind. EVIL nearly runs into Togo. Sho trips Ishii from the outside. EVIL walks over Ishii’s back. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo is putting the boots to Ishii. Togo with three haymakers. Togo with the greco roman eye poke. Togo sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Goto. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Togo denies The Ushigoroshi. Togo applies a side headlock. Togo punches Goto in the jaw. The referee is losing control of this match. Double Irish Whip. Goto side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Goto clotheslines EVIL. Togo thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. Goto with a reverse hammer throw into the exposed steel. Takahashi walks into the ring with the pimp stick. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Togo begs for mercy. Ishii rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Ishii connects with The Sliding Lariat. Ishii blasts EVIL off the apron. Goto makes Togo verbally submit to The Sacrifice.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Togi Makabe vs. Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi

Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Okada. Makabe and Takagi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Makabe whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Makabe. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Takagi drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with the elbow drop for a one count. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with a running knee lift. Naito knocks Okada off the ring apron. Naito with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Takagi applies a rear chin lock. Takagi transitions into a front face lock. Naito tags himself in. Naito with a clubbing sledge. Naito repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito kicks Okada off the apron. Naito applies a front face lock. Takagi tags himself in.

Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi slams Makabe’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Makabe with desperation toe kicks. Takagi with a forearm smash. Takagi is choking Makabe with his knee. Takagi sends Makabe to the corner. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Makabe drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Makabe tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada knocks Naito off the apron. Okada side steps Takagi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Takagi in the gut. Okada with The DDT. Okada whips Takagi across the ring. Okada with The Flapjack for a two count. Okada bodyslams Takagi. Okada dives over Takagi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex. Takagi tags in Naito. Naito with a forearm smash. Naito kicks Okada in the gut. Naito punches Okada in the back. Naito hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck.

Naito whips Okada across the ring. Okada denies The Hip Toss. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Okada’s neck. Naito with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito applies the cravate. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Naito goes back to the cravate. Okada with heavy bodyshots. Naito kicks the left knee of Okada. Okada avoids the low dropkick. Okada with The Senton Splash. Okada blocks a boot from Naito. Okada kicks Naito in the face. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Naito drives Okada back first into the steel barricade. Naito rolls Okada back into the ring. Naito blocks a boot from Okada. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito shoves down the referee. Okada with forearm shivers. Okada goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Okada dropkicks Naito.

Takagi and Makabe are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Takagi whips Makabe across the ring. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Takagi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Makabe answers with The Western Lariat for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Makabe Powerslams Takagi. Makabe punches Takagi in the back. Takagi decks Makabe with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores the right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi plays to the crowd. Makabe denies Last Of The Dragon. Naito with a Hurricanrana. Naito dumps Okada out of the ring. Naito kicks Makabe in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. Makabe clotheslines Takagi for a two count. Okada and Naito are brawling on the outside. Takagi with The SuperPlex for a two count. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Okada. Lariat Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi plants Makabe with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Toru Yano, Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yuji Nagata In A 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Team Yano before the bell rings. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki is trying to put Yano in the dog cage. Yano slams Suzuki’s head on the ring apron. Kanemaru applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru whips Taguchi across the ring. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Taichi gets in the way. Kanemaru with a low dropkick. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Taichi is choking Taguchi with his boot. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick from the outside for a two count. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Taguchi in the ass. Suzuki gives Taguchi a wedgie. Suzuki tags in Taichi. Taichi with a Knee Drop. Taichi talks smack to Taguchi. Taichi toys around with Taguchi. Taichi with The Mid-Kick. Taichi sends Taguchi face first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi tags in Desperado. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Taguchi behind Red Shoes back. Desperado sends Taguchi to the corner. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the gut. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Desperado counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi kicks Desperado in the face. Taguchi creates distance with The Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato.

Wato scores the elbow knockdown. Wato with The Big Boot. Wato whips Desperado across the ring. Wato dropkicks Desperado. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Team Yano clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Yano follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Wato delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Suzuki dumps Wato out of the ring. Suzuki whips Wato into the steel barricade. Suzuski stomps on Wato’s chest. Kanemaru bodyslams Wato on the floor. Taichi kicks Wato in the gut. Suzuki rolls Wato back into the ring. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Kanemaru with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Kanemaru slams Wato’s head on the right boot of Taichi. Kanemaru tags in Taichi. Suzuki tugs on Wato’s hair. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Suzuki Gun is mauling Wato in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Taichi kicks Wato in the gut. Taichi starts choking Wato. Desperado tags himself in.

Desperado stomps on Wato’s chest. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Wato with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Wato. Desperado bodyslams Wato. Suzuki Gun continues abuses the rules. Desperado with the cover for a two count. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Wato’s back. Suzuki kicks Wato in the face. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Wato. Suzuki stomps on the left foot of Wato. Suzuki blocks a boot from Wato. Wato dropkicks Suzuki. Suzuki stops Wato in his tracks. Wato with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato tags in Yano. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Suzuki whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Suzuki with The Running Boot. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Suzuki side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold.

Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Yano counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki kicks Yano in the gut. Yano goes for The Inverted Atomic Drop, but Suzuki counters with The Guillotine Choke. Suzuki rocks Yano with a forearm smash. Yano rolls Suzuki over for a two count. Yano kicks Suzuki in the gut. Suzuki runs around Yano. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes into the lateral press for a two count. Suzuki grabs the handcuffs. Red Shoes admonishes Suzuki. Yano delivers the low blow. Suzuki handcuffs himself to Yano. Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki and Yano shoves down Red Shoes. Suzuki is raining down forearms. Red Shoes has decided to disqualify Suzuki and Yano.. Minoru Suzuki and Toru Yano has been eliminated. It takes a while to get both guys out of the ring. Another pier six brawl ensues. Double Irish Whip. Suzuki Gun with two running elbow smashes. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Nagata in the back for a two count. Taichi toys around with Nagata.

Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi starts choking Nagata. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Taguchi and Wato gets Desperado and Kanemaru out of the ring. Nagata with The Arm-Ringer. Taichi denies The Back Drop Driver. Taichi hammers down on the back of Nagata’s neck. Nagata denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Running Boot Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi nails Nagata with The Hook Kick. Nagata responds with The Exploder Suplex. Taichi rises back on his feet. Nagata kicks Taichi in the face. Nagata goes for The Rising Knee Strike, but Taichi tosses him to the floor. Yuji Nagata has been eliminated. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Taichi reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Taguchi with a back elbow smash. Taichi is trying to shove Taguchi over the top rope. Taichi goes for The Kamagiri, but Tauchi counters with The Ankle Lock on the apron. Taguchi tosses Taichi off the apron. Taichi has been eliminated. Taguchi is stalling to get back in the ring for whatever reason. Desperado wisely pushes Taguchi off the apron. Ryusuke Taguchi has been eliminated.

Wato scores the forearm knockdown. Desperado denies The Mid-Kick. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the back. Desperado drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Wato with The Big Boot. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Wato with a Leg Lariat. Wato blasts Desperado with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Wato lands back on his feet. Desperado negates The Recientemente. Wato fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Wato ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Wato with a Hurricanrana over the top rope. El Desperado has been eliminated. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru connects with The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru drags Wato to the corner. Wato avoids The MoonSault. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato SuperKicks Kanemaru. Wato with The Recientemente for a two count. Wato nails Kanemaru with The TTD. Kanemaru rolls Wato over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

