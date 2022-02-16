Below are the results from today’s NJPW New Years Golden Series event from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. This event was taped earlier this morning, so the transcript portion of this article will be updated when the event is uploaded to NJPW World.

The Great O-Khan defeated Kosei Fujita via Submission in 5:53 (Boston Crab)

El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi defeated Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask and Ryohei Oiwa via Submission in 10:28 (Boston Crab)

El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori defeated Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi via Submission in 12:29 (Bone Lock)

Toru Yano & Yuji Nagata defeated Minoru Suzuki & Douki via Pinfall in 10:25 (Back Drop Driver)

Sanada, Hiromu Takahashi and Bushi defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma via Submission in 14:13 (Skull End)

Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi defeated Kazuchika Okada & Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall in 17:33 (Last Of The Dragon)

EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Dick Togo and SHO defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and YOH via OTTR in 18:11. This was an 8-Man Tag Team Elimination Match.

